₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,290 members, 3,925,535 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 November 2017 at 03:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong (2346 Views)
DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences / Mohammed Yunusa Dismissed By NJC Over Injunction Stopping EFCC From Probing Odua / DSS Bars Ben Bruce From Buhari (Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by DONSMITH123(m): 2:30pm
Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja
Drama is currently playing out at the home of a former Director-General of the Department of State Services, Ekpenyong Ita, as men of the DSS are preventing operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from arresting him.
Our correspondent who is also at the scene, reports that EFCC operatives arrived at the scene around 11am with an arrest warrant.
The EFCC officials and armed policemen numbering over 50 attempted to enter the premises located at 46 Mamman Nasir Street, Asokoro but the heavily armed DSS officials, some of which are wearing masks, refused to allow the EFCC men inside.
The DSS officials simply said they were acting on “orders from above”.
Ita has been under investigation for his alleged role in the disbursement of funds meant for arms.
While a former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (Retd.) and other service chiefs have been arraigned, the DSS has refused to release its own officials for probe.
The DSS and the EFCC have been at loggerheads for over a year which culminated in the DSS sending a report to the Senate not to confirm the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu.
http://punchng.com/breaking-dss-bars-efcc-from-arresting-ex-dg/
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by PrettyRita(f): 2:33pm
how many officers to arrest Shekau na? 50 police for one man?
3 Likes
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by sainty2k3(m): 2:33pm
Oga o.make dem fight now, let's watch action film
1 Like
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by TheTrueSeeker: 2:35pm
Military Zone, Keep off...!!! When their own is involved
But when it was those Judges of various Courts,
They were picked up by same DSS before we could say 'Arnold Schwarzenegger'
The so-called FAC (Fight Against Corruption) is actually a FA-PDP members
5 Likes
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by DONSMITH123(m): 2:37pm
I hope DSS is not making me to believe what Fayose has been calling them sha. Allow EFCC to do their work. Nobody is above arrest.
1 Like
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by DONSMITH123(m): 2:38pm
sainty2k3:
2 Likes
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by SweetLove0(f): 2:40pm
this one weak me
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by UbanmeUdie: 2:40pm
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by SweetLove0(f): 2:40pm
.
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by Paperwhite(m): 2:41pm
See how useless these government agencies have become under the dullard Nigeria have as a president.
5 Likes
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by magoo10(m): 2:41pm
Ok who really owns this government?
I guess the highest blood donor
3 Likes
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by DONSMITH123(m): 2:42pm
lalasticlala
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by OnankpaBa(m): 2:43pm
lol...funny
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by OnankpaBa(m): 2:44pm
magoo10:
which is
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by factsandfigures: 2:57pm
Honestly there is no difference between Zimbabwe and Nigeria. Comedy of errors!
2 Likes
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by adem30: 3:02pm
Paperwhite:
As if they were better under former administration where what they only know how to do is to loot money meant for arms
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by TheTrueSeeker: 3:10pm
Paperwhite:
Exactly...!!!
2 Likes
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by doctokwus: 3:31pm
Its simple.
Mamma Daura knows if he allows the EFCC to arrest Ita,he would open himself to arrest for his past and present misdeeds in that office,when he vacates.
Daura is not interested in Ekpeyong Ita being arrested or not,he is just pre empting his own future arrest.
2 Likes
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by Nbote(m): 3:39pm
Hehehehe... Attack dogs protect their own ..
2 Likes
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by Daboywizzy: 3:46pm
If u thoroughly read this post u will understand and give a deep thought into this matter, u will have no option than to agree that the issue is similar to what might have happened or occurred or even a resemblance of something that will definitely elude a mere human prowess and finally come to the conclusion that I have nothing to say
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by itsandi(m): 3:46pm
Buhari govt and drama dey like bees and honey
2 Likes
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by GOFRONT(m): 3:47pm
How wil they allow them to enta when There are plenty skeletons in their Wardrobes
1 Like
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by nickxtra(m): 3:47pm
Two different agencies of the Federal Government are flexing muscles and the President is looking the other way?
DSS looks like a joke now
1 Like
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by phetto(m): 3:48pm
adem30:
1 Like
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by UncleSnr(m): 3:49pm
Me
1 Like
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by nairavsdollars: 3:49pm
What goes around comes around. The same DSS breaking into judges home by midnight
1 Like
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by free2ryhme: 3:50pm
DONSMITH123:
i dey laff
Wonders shall never end, It is only in Nigeria that synergy between armed forces or parastatals will only go well when a poor Nigerian is a suspect.
1 Like
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by davodyguy: 3:50pm
Interesting show of shame
1 Like
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by engwari: 3:51pm
At LeadHire, we understand that for any desired organisational goal to be achieved, the right talent must be synchronized with other forms of resources, hence, our reason for existing.
We are poised to support all kinds of organisations to seamlessly achieve their goals by identifying their human resources needs and proffering a cutting edge solution to meet those needs. Our clients can be sure of significantly reducing their costs, increasing efficiency and productivity through our array of HR services.
Technical Officer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationOND BA/BSc/HND
LocationLagos
Job FieldEngineering / Technical
A sound technical officer is urgently needed for a dry-cleaning firm, the individual must know how to operate effectively the following:
Automatic shirt finisher/machine Dryer Washing machine Dry cleaning machine Hand finish equipment etc.
Qualified candidates should have a B.Sc/HND degree.
OND can also apply if suitable.
go to method of application »
Customer Service Officer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationOND
LocationLagos
Job FieldCustomer Care
Requirements
A minimum of an OND with sound customer service skills.
Proximity is very key as candidates must reside in Ajah.
Method of Application
Send resume with the subject of the mail indicating the position applied for to jobs@leadhire.com.ng
Kindly note that candidates must stay around Ilupeju, Gbagada, Maryland, Ikeja and it's environs.
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by Ekehwinz: 3:51pm
He has a strong back up.
old facebook acc for sale!
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by adem30: 3:51pm
[quote author=phetto post=62585282][/quote]
Ask your F.a.ther
|Re: DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong by CarlyX8(m): 3:52pm
one nigeria
Another Nigerian Passenger Arrested On American Flight / Terror, New Boko Haram Attacks - 33 Dead / Dutch Probe Claims Of Nigerian Bomber Accomplice
Viewing this topic: eazylifer(m), danduke85, gbaby4live, MySay(m), ZubbyGodson(m), tunlade02, temple2grace, sokoanugwa, skymorbabs, finestboy1, stateboy8080(m), pauljumbo, LAGATA(m), lordixon(m), yusods(m), yale001(f), UncleSnr(m), payan(m), gurunlocker, virus05(m), mekusa12, deji17, natanyin78, Episteme2(m), Probina, dunmotuscana(m), msquarewld(m), chelsea2014, Edunwa302(m), Ojahwest1, combophonist01(m), Mpanyi, rodrirodri(m), FreeWill01, Ftom, Oche211(m), Melafechy, belamour(m), Liveair, deyemia, ojusam, debowale2015(m), Emmyjb(m), gadumorries, b3llo(m), kynbasil01, effoi, morili, Blackadmiral(m), nelsonddon, yeahh(m), tomiwakeem, Superstar007(m), vanilson(m), kopite(m), DealFinder(m), jk1e, abiderx, janey1984, nosmassam(m), lordjay, Edusouls(m), NGELEBUBE, Aminat508(f), jnrremedy(m), lordthunderbolt(m), xcolanto(m), agriboom, MONITZ, Teebilion, greatermax77(m), emaduka, Onojanson(m), rayralph(m), cockcrowatdawn(m), onpoint69(m), untainted, Azeez532(m), latosin, Omoedeki(m), Larben, obongkaks, valufone(m), MT, MartinsOnyx, dgr8truth(m), johndwayy(m), honey001(m), Bolingoyabongo(m), abhosts(m), rebecca167(m), Semilore001(f), kings09(m), westlife79(m), olajay86(m), hurricaneChris, grosebiz(m), ekolina(m), sylviaeo(f), magoo10(m), seguno2, IQman, Willmond1963 and 181 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 245