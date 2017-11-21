Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong (2346 Views)

Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja



Drama is currently playing out at the home of a former Director-General of the Department of State Services, Ekpenyong Ita, as men of the DSS are preventing operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from arresting him.



Our correspondent who is also at the scene, reports that EFCC operatives arrived at the scene around 11am with an arrest warrant.



The EFCC officials and armed policemen numbering over 50 attempted to enter the premises located at 46 Mamman Nasir Street, Asokoro but the heavily armed DSS officials, some of which are wearing masks, refused to allow the EFCC men inside.



The DSS officials simply said they were acting on “orders from above”.



Ita has been under investigation for his alleged role in the disbursement of funds meant for arms.



While a former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (Retd.) and other service chiefs have been arraigned, the DSS has refused to release its own officials for probe.



The DSS and the EFCC have been at loggerheads for over a year which culminated in the DSS sending a report to the Senate not to confirm the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu.





how many officers to arrest Shekau na? 50 police for one man?

make dem fight now, let's watch action film

Military Zone, Keep off...!!! When their own is involved



But when it was those Judges of various Courts,

They were picked up by same DSS before we could say 'Arnold Schwarzenegger'





The so-called FAC (Fight Against Corruption) is actually a FA-PDP members

I hope DSS is not making me to believe what Fayose has been calling them sha. Allow EFCC to do their work. Nobody is above arrest.

sainty2k3:

Oga o.make dem fight now, let's watch action film 2 Likes

this one weak me this one weak me

.

See how useless these government agencies have become under the dullard Nigeria have as a president.

Ok who really owns this government?

I guess the highest blood donor 3 Likes

lalasticlala

lol...funny

magoo10:

Ok who really owns this government?

I guess the highest blood donor

which is which is

Honestly there is no difference between Zimbabwe and Nigeria. Comedy of errors!

Paperwhite:

See how useless these government agencies have become under the dullard Nigeria have as a president.

As if they were better under former administration where what they only know how to do is to loot money meant for arms

Paperwhite:

See how useless these government agencies have become under the dullard Nigeria have as a president.



Exactly...!!!

2 Likes

Its simple.

Mamma Daura knows if he allows the EFCC to arrest Ita,he would open himself to arrest for his past and present misdeeds in that office,when he vacates.

Daura is not interested in Ekpeyong Ita being arrested or not,he is just pre empting his own future arrest. 2 Likes

Attack dogs protect their own

If u thoroughly read this post u will understand and give a deep thought into this matter, u will have no option than to agree that the issue is similar to what might have happened or occurred or even a resemblance of something that will definitely elude a mere human prowess and finally come to the conclusion that I have nothing to say

Buhari govt and drama dey like bees and honey

How wil they allow them to enta when There are plenty skeletons in their Wardrobes

Two different agencies of the Federal Government are flexing muscles and the President is looking the other way?



DSS looks like a joke now

adem30:





As if they were better under former administration where what they only know how to do is to loot money meant for arms 1 Like

Me 1 Like

What goes around comes around. The same DSS breaking into judges home by midnight

i dey laff



Wonders shall never end, It is only in Nigeria that synergy between armed forces or parastatals will only go well when a poor Nigerian is a suspect.

Interesting show of shame

He has a strong back up.





