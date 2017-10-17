₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by whisper88(m): 1:36pm
Good day all, the idea of the reality of one having spiritual partner gets me confused. Many years back, I happened to find myself in this vigil my aunt dragged me to, and the female pastor / prophetess told me I have a spiritual girlfriend . I was really perplexed, because at the said time your boy just finish secondary school and I was shy as hell to even talk to girls. So I just ignored her, cos there was no girl in my life then.
Fast forward to two weeks back, a pastor/ prophet was invited to the house for vigil. After prayers he started dishing out problems and spiritual challenges we all have individually. When it got to my turn, yes your guess is good as mine, he looked at me and I have a spiritual wife . I just smiled and didn't allow that get to me at all.
So my question is how true or real is it for one to have a spiritual partner he may or may not know about? Please first hand experience is all that is needed not hearsay, our religious brothers and sisters, real experience(S) is needed not faith or Bible teaching. Your valid inputs are highly welcomed.. pardon my typos in case . Gracias
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by Hashimyussufamao(m): 1:39pm
i don't have a spiritual girlfriend. cuz it seems they also love pizza and item7 and am a broke guy
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by Slayer2: 1:45pm
Very real. One they disturb me that year, but I don pursue her
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by yomi007k(m): 2:08pm
I think the spiritual wife /husband thing is only in Nigeria u can find dem....
Cos I neva heard a chinese, uk or american man complain abt such.
.......Buhari sha.
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by whisper88(m): 2:10pm
Those that claim this is real, you can take out a little from ur busy schedules and give instances and short stories(real ones).. thank u so much
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by whisper88(m): 2:12pm
Hashimyussufamao:
Slayer2:Pls guys, Abeg make we serious. I need real issues
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by Slayer2: 2:13pm
whisper88:
Na real issue I they tell u na
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by Hashimyussufamao(m): 2:15pm
whisper88:make we serious bawo, shey na u go help me pay bill if she tok say she wan chop pizza?
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by whisper88(m): 2:18pm
Slayer2:OK how did u get to know about her, did u see her or hearsay ? How did u pursue her
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by Hashimyussufamao(m): 2:19pm
cc: lalasticlala mynd44 ishilove
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by whisper88(m): 2:20pm
yomi007k:
My thoughts too, but I would really like to hear what others think or may have experienced.. thx for the contribution
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by whisper88(m): 2:21pm
Hashimyussufamao:Yes oooo, they should help get this out to FP, you never know who might be saved.
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by Slayer2: 2:26pm
whisper88:
I got to know about her cause I always see her in dream. Got rid of her with the help of strong spiritualist.
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by IAMSASHY(f): 3:19pm
since he is sure u hv spirit gf, y did u allow hm go wtout destroying her?
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by Teewhy2: 3:19pm
Na wa ooo, different things for this world.
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by KingEbukasBlog(m): 3:19pm
How many times will this same topic make front page ? And who decides if its true or not ?
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by oneda(m): 3:20pm
spirit wife / husband is just one of the many ways demons torment their hosts. In delivering someone who is having such problem is just the same as any other person possessed by demons. You realize that the evil spirit is in the person and not what comes and goes as many believe.
i would have explained better but my keyboard is not functional.
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by chloride6: 3:20pm
Enter dairies section check one guy like .
Steady posting over a period of two years.
After reading ask yourself this same question.
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by Koolking(m): 3:20pm
Farce!
It's only in Africa.
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by fvckme(f): 3:20pm
whisper88:Nothing like that.
Na Konji oo
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by free2ryhme: 3:21pm
whisper88:
you want to sell book abi
you no say it is a sin to lie
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by TruePass(m): 3:21pm
.
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by ivolt: 3:22pm
Whenever a spiritualist/magicians can't explain or solve a problem
or they need to prove their power, they invent
a spirit to cover up their ignorance or confuse the gullible.
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by Elthugnificent(m): 3:23pm
Doesn't make sense.
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by klassd(m): 3:23pm
t.
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by Christane(m): 3:23pm
that spiritual husband/wife z as real as death itself ..wen u av a spiritual partner u wil nt get married on earth becus u re already in a union in d spiritual realm ..nd mostly in ur dream u find urself having sex and romance with a partner dat z mostly d sign u get ...
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by driveiwe(m): 3:24pm
My guy you need deliverance
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by Swegzfreak: 3:24pm
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by sorextee(m): 3:24pm
Let me come and read comments
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by ePUNK: 3:24pm
wow nice topic because coincidentally i asked one out last night and she agreed to hangout with me -
first we will visit shoprite to see a movie and then... you know the rest
|Re: Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? by Ormorlehwah(f): 3:24pm
I think it's real. It also happened to me
