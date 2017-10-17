Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Spirit Boyfriend/Girlfriend & Husband/Wife: How True? (4380 Views)

. I was really perplexed, because at the said time your boy just finish secondary school and I was shy as hell to even talk to girls. So I just ignored her, cos there was no girl in my life then.



Fast forward to two weeks back, a pastor/ prophet was invited to the house for vigil. After prayers he started dishing out problems and spiritual challenges we all have individually. When it got to my turn, yes your guess is good as mine, he looked at me and I have a spiritual wife . I just smiled and didn't allow that get to me at all.



i don't have a spiritual girlfriend. cuz it seems they also love pizza and item7 and am a broke guy 17 Likes

Very real. One they disturb me that year, but I don pursue her 1 Like





I think the spiritual wife /husband thing is only in Nigeria u can find dem....



Cos I neva heard a chinese, uk or american man complain abt such.







.......Buhari sha. I think the spiritual wife /husband thing is only in Nigeria u can find dem....Cos I neva heard a chinese, uk or american man complain abt such........Buhari sha. 16 Likes 1 Share

Those that claim this is real, you can take out a little from ur busy schedules and give instances and short stories(real ones).. thank u so much 1 Like

Pls guys, Abeg make we serious. I need real issues Pls guys, Abeg make we serious. I need real issues

Na real issue I they tell u na Na real issue I they tell u na

My thoughts too, but I would really like to hear what others think or may have experienced.. thx for the contribution My thoughts too, but I would really like to hear what others think or may have experienced.. thx for the contribution

I got to know about her cause I always see her in dream. Got rid of her with the help of strong spiritualist. I got to know about her cause I always see her in dream. Got rid of her with the help of strong spiritualist.

since he is sure u hv spirit gf, y did u allow hm go wtout destroying her? since he is sure u hv spirit gf, y did u allow hm go wtout destroying her? 3 Likes

Na wa ooo, different things for this world.

How many times will this same topic make front page ? And who decides if its true or not ?

spirit wife / husband is just one of the many ways demons torment their hosts. In delivering someone who is having such problem is just the same as any other person possessed by demons. You realize that the evil spirit is in the person and not what comes and goes as many believe.

i would have explained better but my keyboard is not functional.

Enter dairies section check one guy like .





Steady posting over a period of two years.



After reading ask yourself this same question.

Farce!





It's only in Africa. 1 Like

Nothing like that.

Na Konji oo Nothing like that.Na Konji oo 2 Likes

you want to sell book abi



you no say it is a sin to lie you want to sell book abiyou no say it is a sin to lie

.

Whenever a spiritualist/magicians can't explain or solve a problem

or they need to prove their power, they invent

a spirit to cover up their ignorance or confuse the gullible. 2 Likes

Doesn't make sense. 1 Like

t.

that spiritual husband/wife z as real as death itself ..wen u av a spiritual partner u wil nt get married on earth becus u re already in a union in d spiritual realm ..nd mostly in ur dream u find urself having sex and romance with a partner dat z mostly d sign u get ... 1 Like

My guy you need deliverance

Let me come and read comments

wow nice topic because coincidentally i asked one out last night and she agreed to hangout with me -



first we will visit shoprite to see a movie and then... you know the rest