Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by Nne5(f): 3:30pm
For umpteenth time, the pro-democracy and Non-Governmental Organization – HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to stop his rhetorics and take legal action to declare armed Fulani herdsmen as terrorists.
HURIWA said the taciturn and conspiratorial approach of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration towards adopting objective steps to declare armed Fulani herdsmen as terrorists which is suspected to be because he is Fulani by Ethnicity will obliterate whatever legacy he may bequeath to Nigeria after his tenure in 2019.
The Rights group also dismissed the verbal reaction of president Buhari to the continuous genocide in Plateau State masterminded by armed Fulani herdsmen, as hypocritical following his administration’s refusal to do the right thing by legally classifying armed Fulani herdsmen as terrorists and deploying military forces to decisively crush them.
The Rights group specifically condemned the pattern of systematic killings that have taken place in Bassa, Plateau State particularly the accusations by some survivors that soldiers in Plateau State relocated them to the primary school and abandoned them to be callously massacred by the rampaging herdsmen. HURIWA recalled that recently some affected farmers attacked in Benue state by armed Fulani herdsmen appeared before the Presidential probe panel on human rights violations by the military and blamed the armed soldiers for aiding and abetting armed Fulani herdsmen’s attacks.
“We condemn in very strong terms, the persistent denial of the reality of the armed Fulani terror campaign across the country by the current administration of president Buhari which has so far failed to take concrete, verifiable and legal based actions to put to an end the spectacles of blood cuddling terror attacks of armed Fulani herdsmen”.
Also, the Rights body condemned the United Nations Human Rights Council for rewarding the Buhari’s government with an undeserving membership of this body even when the current administration will go down in history as the most brutal civilian government which has so far grossly breached the human rights of Citizens.
“Why should the United Nations allow Nigeria to win a re-election into the discredited UN human rights council on the very day that armed Fulani herdsmen continued their murderous genocide of farmers in parts of Plateau, North Central Nigeria dominated by Christians?”
“The current National Assembly has also unfortunately failed to use its constitutional oversight powers to compel the armed security forces and the president to take action to classify armed Fulani herdsmen as terrorists. Is this because both President Buhari and Senate President Bukola Saraki are Fulanis by origin?”
http://dailypost.ng/2017/10/17/jos-attack-huriwa-insists-fulani-herdsmen-terrorists/
1 Like
|Re: Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by Nne5(f): 3:32pm
Waste of time because he'll never declare them terrorists.
He's only interested in IPOB.
Lalasticlala mynd44
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by Paperwhite(m): 3:34pm
That is what the satanic president will never do but see the swiftness of his government in tagging the IPOB while the marauding killers Fulanis are still enjoying their executive status.God punish this man.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by beamtopola: 3:34pm
I wish what happened in somalia can just happen in any Muslim part of Nigeria.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by SalamRushdie: 3:36pm
Can a man declare himself a terrorist ? Hell No
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by DozieInc(m): 3:38pm
Those herdsmen are BuBu's kinsmen.
|Re: Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by dokiOloye(m): 3:51pm
U want Buhari to declare himself a terrorist?(though we all know he is one)
Abi they don't know he's d life patron of Miyetti Allah cattle breeders association,d umbrella body of these murderous herdsmen.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by Tamass: 3:52pm
Stop hate towards each other..shum tribal sentiments and racism..we are all human beings and i can assure you that is one of our major setbacks
2 Likes
|Re: Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by ipoblogic: 3:55pm
Tamass:
Take this your message to the following
1. Bahari
2. Fulani herdsmen
3. Nigerian Army.
4. Islamic fanatics in Northern Nigeria.
5. All other terrorist organisations.
3 Likes
|Re: Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by Tamass: 4:01pm
ipoblogic:Quite alright as i agree with you those are major problems we have in this country asides the nigerian army you mentioned...why did you forget to mention
1.Kidnappers
2.Ritualist
3.Cultists and lots more..that shows you are been biased in ur statement
1 Like
|Re: Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by unohbethel(m): 4:07pm
.
|Re: Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by magoo10: 4:19pm
They are confirmed terrorist who go about with arms and ammunitions.
|Re: Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by zurielsam(m): 4:26pm
to buhari fulani are not terrorist but ipob is a terrorist organization
|Re: Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by eodavids(m): 4:47pm
beamtopola:
Do not say that.
There are many good Muslims, they are not all bad
|Re: Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by inkon: 5:25pm
Nne5:
It's exactly as you said. Even if Fulani herdsmen kill half of Nigerians, they will still be pampered. They own this country! – I heard a Fulani soldier say this today.
|Re: Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by ZKOSOSO(m): 5:36pm
They can't be Terrorist when their BOSS is the President of the ZOO.
IPOB are cos their Boss is not the President yet.
|Re: Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by akincay: 6:14pm
Kaii
|Re: Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by fulaniHERDSman(m): 6:15pm
Then its time for me to change my moniker
|Re: Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by awa(m): 6:15pm
Good for them
|Re: Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by sylviaeo(f): 6:16pm
U PEOPLE R ON A VERY LONG THING. ITS LIKE ASKING BUHARI D RELIGIOUS BIGOT TO LABEL HIMSELF A TERRORIST. THEY R D LANDLORDS N WE R ALL TENANTS. I REPEAT, IT SHALL NEVER BE WELL WITH D TRIBE DAT FOISTED DIS HORROR ON NIGERIA
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by SalamRushdie: 6:16pm
Even the world
|Re: Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by asawanathegreat(m): 6:18pm
What are they b4 if not terrorist and murderers
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by Desyner: 6:18pm
He will never do that. He is one of them.
|Re: Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by stonemasonn: 6:18pm
Self defense is the only solution for now..to be honest
|Re: Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by 2016v2017: 6:18pm
Nne5:Buhari is the fulani herdsmen terrorist leader
|Re: Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by Lomprico2: 6:18pm
Tamass:
You have not made any point. So what r u saying? is HURIWA right or wrong?
|Re: Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by bukynkwuenu: 6:18pm
what does the king in the north care
|Re: Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by Obunike99: 6:19pm
okay
|Re: Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by 9jakohai(m): 6:20pm
Sigh
|Re: Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists by iukpe: 6:21pm
Its amazing how it takes government so long, not just Buhari's regime but Nigerian government generally are always slow in reacting to any thing what so ever that will save the lives of Nigerians against violence and any form of killings.
