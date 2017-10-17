Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jos Attack: HURIWA Insists Fulani Herdsmen Are Terrorists (1256 Views)

HURIWA said the taciturn and conspiratorial approach of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration towards adopting objective steps to declare armed Fulani herdsmen as terrorists which is suspected to be because he is Fulani by Ethnicity will obliterate whatever legacy he may bequeath to Nigeria after his tenure in 2019.





The Rights group also dismissed the verbal reaction of president Buhari to the continuous genocide in Plateau State masterminded by armed Fulani herdsmen, as hypocritical following his administration’s refusal to do the right thing by legally classifying armed Fulani herdsmen as terrorists and deploying military forces to decisively crush them.

The Rights group specifically condemned the pattern of systematic killings that have taken place in Bassa, Plateau State particularly the accusations by some survivors that soldiers in Plateau State relocated them to the primary school and abandoned them to be callously massacred by the rampaging herdsmen. HURIWA recalled that recently some affected farmers attacked in Benue state by armed Fulani herdsmen appeared before the Presidential probe panel on human rights violations by the military and blamed the armed soldiers for aiding and abetting armed Fulani herdsmen’s attacks.





“We condemn in very strong terms, the persistent denial of the reality of the armed Fulani terror campaign across the country by the current administration of president Buhari which has so far failed to take concrete, verifiable and legal based actions to put to an end the spectacles of blood cuddling terror attacks of armed Fulani herdsmen”.





Also, the Rights body condemned the United Nations Human Rights Council for rewarding the Buhari’s government with an undeserving membership of this body even when the current administration will go down in history as the most brutal civilian government which has so far grossly breached the human rights of Citizens.





“Why should the United Nations allow Nigeria to win a re-election into the discredited UN human rights council on the very day that armed Fulani herdsmen continued their murderous genocide of farmers in parts of Plateau, North Central Nigeria dominated by Christians?”





“The current National Assembly has also unfortunately failed to use its constitutional oversight powers to compel the armed security forces and the president to take action to classify armed Fulani herdsmen as terrorists. Is this because both President Buhari and Senate President Bukola Saraki are Fulanis by origin?”



Waste of time because he'll never declare them terrorists.



He's only interested in IPOB.



That is what the satanic president will never do but see the swiftness of his government in tagging the IPOB while the marauding killers Fulanis are still enjoying their executive status.God punish this man.

I wish what happened in somalia can just happen in any Muslim part of Nigeria.

Can a man declare himself a terrorist ? Hell No

Those herdsmen are BuBu's kinsmen.

U want Buhari to declare himself a terrorist?(though we all know he is one)

Abi they don't know he's d life patron of Miyetti Allah cattle breeders association,d umbrella body of these murderous herdsmen.

Stop hate towards each other..shum tribal sentiments and racism..we are all human beings and i can assure you that is one of our major setbacks

Tamass:

Stop hate towards each other..shum tribal sentiments and racism..we are all human beings and i can assure you that is one of our major setbacks

Take this your message to the following

1. Bahari

2. Fulani herdsmen

3. Nigerian Army.

4. Islamic fanatics in Northern Nigeria.

Take this your message to the following1. Bahari2. Fulani herdsmen3. Nigerian Army.4. Islamic fanatics in Northern Nigeria.5. All other terrorist organisations.

ipoblogic:





Take this your message to the following

1. Bahari

2. Fulani herdsmen

3. Nigerian Army.

4. Islamic fanatics in Northern Nigeria.

5. All other terrorist organisations. Quite alright as i agree with you those are major problems we have in this country asides the nigerian army you mentioned...why did you forget to mention

1.Kidnappers

2.Ritualist

Quite alright as i agree with you those are major problems we have in this country asides the nigerian army you mentioned...why did you forget to mention1.Kidnappers2.Ritualist3.Cultists and lots more..that shows you are been biased in ur statement

They are confirmed terrorist who go about with arms and ammunitions.

to buhari fulani are not terrorist but ipob is a terrorist organization

beamtopola:

I wish what happened in somalia can just happen in any Muslim part of Nigeria.

Do not say that.

Do not say that.There are many good Muslims, they are not all bad

Nne5:

Waste of time because he'll never declare them terrorists.



He's only interested in IPOB.



It's exactly as you said. Even if Fulani herdsmen kill half of Nigerians, they will still be pampered.– I heard a Fulani soldier say this today.

They can't be Terrorist when their BOSS is the President of the ZOO.



IPOB are cos their Boss is not the President yet.

Then its time for me to change my moniker

Good for them

U PEOPLE R ON A VERY LONG THING. ITS LIKE ASKING BUHARI D RELIGIOUS BIGOT TO LABEL HIMSELF A TERRORIST. THEY R D LANDLORDS N WE R ALL TENANTS. I REPEAT, IT SHALL NEVER BE WELL WITH D TRIBE DAT FOISTED DIS HORROR ON NIGERIA

Even the world

What are they b4 if not terrorist and murderers

He will never do that. He is one of them.

Self defense is the only solution for now..to be honest

Buhari is the fulani herdsmen terrorist leader

Tamass:

Stop hate towards each other..shum tribal sentiments and racism..we are all human beings and i can assure you that is one of our major setbacks

You have not made any point. So what r u saying? is HURIWA right or wrong?

what does the king in the north care

