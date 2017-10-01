Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' (2858 Views)

Gov. Rochas Okorocha has denied ever cursing anyone. He tweeted :





DISCLAIMER: Let it be known that I never put out any tweet through my Twitter cursing anyone out, this is clearly a photoshopped image







Okoro awusa and lia Mohammed are twin brodas,lias and betrayers .smear!!! Apc 12 Likes 2 Shares





That Omojuwa guy photoshoped it



But Rochas you're still an Iddiot

How can he accept that he messed up. I am surprised he didn't blame hackers.

Both omojuwa and rochas are goats. 10 Likes

South African idiots has filled his brain with maggots!

I go come back for my comment later. I still dey run from army people and their monkey pox vaccine. "Monkey pox race I no go tire, Monkey pox race I no go tire, Monkey pox race I no go tire, I no go tire" 3 Likes

Agadi na agwo ofe, nkita Na Ata okpukpu anyayelu ya n'olu. 1 Like

Is that a damage control or was the Twitter account hacked? . With politicians you never can know when they are telling the truth.

Gov. Rochas even called me today that he wants to make a status of me at orlu roundabout but I told me he should give me half of the N520 million he will use to do the status while I stay there myself. 1 Like

Who did this wickedness to Rochas

Rochas de sculptor!



Rochas de sculptor!

I hope Rochas no go deny say him call me dey beg me say him wan put my statue o. Well I just tell am say make him give me the N500m na me go stand there myself 2 Likes

Hahan.. i still dey lie.. pls i need a suitable meme for this.

...what is this? You don't mean it. 1 Like





Rochas is a good man. Some people who have relations and friends who are beneficiaries of Rochas foundation still go about vilifying him. People wonder why despite all the hatred for Rochas, he still wins and wins and his foundation is still growing. This is because the prayers of the thousands of children he has sponsored their education keeps him winning. 2 Likes

Lol. Can a clown tweet? Lol. Can a clown tweet?





I will not get infected in Jesus name amen



But army keep chasing me with the monkey injection Am on the run for monkey pox 2I will not get infected in Jesus name amenBut army keep chasing me with the monkey injection

Na so dem dey join head

Confused governor. Mistake of dis generation in Imo state 1 Like

e gbami o, i cnt laugh

Lies

Lying mooofos

Like i knew he would deny it

Okoroawusa na waa

Omojuwa n OKOROAWUSA are a Confused Bunch

It is well

I don gerrit really...someone please explain.





Is Omojua now bigger than PMB people has been speaking ill about?



He should be Happy for the worthy mention by the Gov.



Their cup of tea though.