|Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by 360frolic(m): 5:46pm
It has been in the air that the Imo State Governor has been raining abuses and curses on people on twitter following their questioning of the recent Statue of Jacob Zuma that was unveiled in the state.
Gov. Rochas Okorocha has denied ever cursing anyone. He tweeted :
DISCLAIMER: Let it be known that I never put out any tweet through my Twitter cursing anyone out, this is clearly a photoshopped image
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/10/gov-rochas-okorocha-denies-calling.html
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by akincay: 5:46pm
1 Like
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by prince2much(m): 5:46pm
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by lordimmaogidi(m): 5:51pm
Okoro awusa and lia Mohammed are twin brodas,lias and betrayers .smear!!! Apc
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by Mavin1: 5:51pm
I knew it,
That Omojuwa guy photoshoped it
But Rochas you're still an Iddiot
10 Likes
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by nawtyme: 5:54pm
How can he accept that he messed up. I am surprised he didn't blame hackers.
Both omojuwa and rochas are goats.
10 Likes
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by Kenzico(m): 6:05pm
South African idiots has filled his brain with maggots!
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by coluka: 6:07pm
I go come back for my comment later. I still dey run from army people and their monkey pox vaccine. "Monkey pox race I no go tire, Monkey pox race I no go tire, Monkey pox race I no go tire, I no go tire"
3 Likes
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by ugofr(f): 6:08pm
Agadi na agwo ofe, nkita Na Ata okpukpu anyayelu ya n'olu.
1 Like
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by Teewhy2: 8:12pm
Is that a damage control or was the Twitter account hacked? . With politicians you never can know when they are telling the truth.
Gov. Rochas even called me today that he wants to make a status of me at orlu roundabout but I told me he should give me half of the N520 million he will use to do the status while I stay there myself.
1 Like
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by Ugoeze2016: 8:13pm
Who did this wickedness to Rochas
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by 9jakohai(m): 8:13pm
Rochas de sculptor!
Rochas de sculptor!
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by MrWondah(m): 8:14pm
I hope Rochas no go deny say him call me dey beg me say him wan put my statue o. Well I just tell am say make him give me the N500m na me go stand there myself
2 Likes
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by Magnifico2000: 8:14pm
Hahan.. i still dey lie.. pls i need a suitable meme for this.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by raymondFirstborn(m): 8:14pm
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by castrol180(m): 8:14pm
...what is this? You don't mean it.
1 Like
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by donblade85555(m): 8:14pm
Nor be only Photoshop, wen ever dem do rubbish they will clame its Photoshop.....All o know that he his not an idiot and God knows if it us really Photoshop
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by Kraspo(m): 8:14pm
Rochas is a good man. Some people who have relations and friends who are beneficiaries of Rochas foundation still go about vilifying him. People wonder why despite all the hatred for Rochas, he still wins and wins and his foundation is still growing. This is because the prayers of the thousands of children he has sponsored their education keeps him winning.
2 Likes
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by discusant: 8:15pm
360frolic:
Lol. Can a clown tweet?
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by Naziridamos: 8:16pm
Am on the run for monkey pox 2
I will not get infected in Jesus name amen
But army keep chasing me with the monkey injection
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by Kalashnikov102(m): 8:16pm
Na so dem dey join head
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by asawanathegreat(m): 8:17pm
Confused governor. Mistake of dis generation in Imo state
1 Like
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by noble71(m): 8:17pm
e gbami o, i cnt laugh
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by SalamRushdie: 8:17pm
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by tolexy123: 8:18pm
Lying mooofos
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by tolexy123: 8:18pm
Like i knew he would deny it
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by Mopolchi: 8:18pm
Okoroawusa na waa
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by bedspread: 8:19pm
Omojuwa n OKOROAWUSA are a Confused Bunch
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by obajoey(m): 8:20pm
It is well
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by BIGTinfotech: 8:21pm
I don gerrit really...someone please explain.
Is Omojua now bigger than PMB people has been speaking ill about?
He should be Happy for the worthy mention by the Gov.
Their cup of tea though.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Denies Calling Omojuwa "Stupid", Says It's 'Photoshopped' by Grafixnuel(m): 8:21pm
