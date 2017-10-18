₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by lightblazingnow(m): 6:49pm On Oct 17
Governors demand release of 50% balance of Paris Club refund by November
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by lightblazingnow(m): 6:49pm On Oct 17
Alright
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by Paperwhite(m): 6:50pm On Oct 17
Idiots! So that the looting will continue.Meanwhile we're all witness to the recklessness these crooked governors wasted the previous bailout funds.Well 2019 is handy. Lets do the needful.
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by shabalistic: 6:51pm On Oct 17
Awon goons
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by python1: 6:51pm On Oct 17
For onward delivery into the "other accounts"
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by Byko899(m): 6:52pm On Oct 17
For 2019 election, criminals !!
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by Spylord48: 7:06pm On Oct 17
shameless thieves .Everyday billions of Naira will be shared yet U won't see how and where the money was invested instead they will dump it inside their account, call run girls to service them and use the rest to pour condemn oil on the road claiming that they constructed 200km of road during their tenure.
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by Desyner: 7:13pm On Oct 17
Let us restructure, they say no.
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by BankeSmalls(f): 7:15pm On Oct 17
Give us the refund, Okorocha needs to mold Osama bin Laden
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by aolawale025: 7:20pm On Oct 17
The uses of the previous refunds should be probed. In my state kogi some folks haven't been paid for two years
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by lightblazingnow(m): 8:36pm On Oct 17
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by orisa37: 6:43am
Yes. They are the Governments.
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by Okoroawusa: 6:51am
I think salaries must be paid by these govs. It is no longer Buhari's fault.
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by Bolustical: 6:51am
lightblazingnow:
Nigger needs more money to complete his hotel in Lagos.
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by tsdarkside(m): 7:07am
and when the funds finish??....what then?.....
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by tsdarkside(m): 7:08am
Okoroawusa:
our problem is the governors....not realy the presidents....
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by tsdarkside(m): 7:10am
Paperwhite:
governors are a terrible desease...worse than ebola....
i dont understand our governors....its like they are another kind of people...
your people are unhappy and you are busy building statues.....who understands that??....
who gave them the mandate to save all black people..?
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by Proudlyngwa(m): 7:14am
tsdarkside:The fault is from the presidency, until meaningful efforts are done to separate states from local governments, we will never achieve any positive result.
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by massinola(m): 7:27am
Who remembers what the lizard of ubiama, Amechi said sometimes ago when asked “why the governors asked Goodluck to pay them their excess crude revenue money instead of saving for the rainy days as instructed by the minister of finance then? " he said and I quote “the governors have lost trust on Goodluck's ability to keep money safe after the governor of central bank exposed billions of dollars missing from NNPC " I ask now, have the governors lost trust in Jubril too after series of corruption allocation against his government? Thereby demanding for the refund of their remaining 50%? I thought he was their Messiah and they trust him more than God to be Mr integrity?
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by tsdarkside(m): 7:29am
Proudlyngwa:
how you wan do that??....see how quiet the yeastern governors were when cownunu was making noise....
if you give this yeastern governors more power,then they will repeat biafra drama.....i dont trust them....
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by eagleeye2: 7:30am
The looting this present governors will carry out ehn, will make the past administrations look like a joke.
Carry go...onye ube ya ruru, ya racha
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by modelmike7(m): 7:46am
This people deserved to be stoned!
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by diana158(m): 7:49am
The need for restructuring. Restructuring will put an end to these feeding bottle system
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by slurity1: 7:52am
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by Femistico(m): 7:53am
They are fighting for there pockets again...bunch of idiota pple
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by MisterGrace: 7:54am
So that they can reloot again?
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by gurunlocker: 7:56am
Similar thing that happened during GEJ era when the ECA fund were shared which were requested by those greedy governors headed by Ameachi.... I will see where this will end also
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by tsdarkside(m): 7:56am
MisterGrace:
i already said it 2years ago....the problem of nigeria is the governors....not realy the presidents....no matter who we vote to be president nigeria will still remain in a mess....
point and case:
dino.....
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by gurunlocker: 7:58am
massinola:
God bless you.... I saw your post after commenting. I will see what zombies will have to say.
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by stephany007: 7:59am
That was how they wasted excess crude account money then and ended up blaming Jonathan after office
|Re: Governors Demand Release Of 50% Balance Of Paris Club Refund By November by tsdarkside(m): 7:59am
i already knew 2years ago that the problem was the governors....thats why i didnt blame jonathan that much....but i blamed him for allowing boko haram to get that strong....thats why i didnt voted him again....
