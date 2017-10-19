₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by Omooba77: 10:20am
Buhari congratulates ex-Agric minister, Adesina, on world food prize .
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said Nigeria remains proud of its former Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, for winning the 2017 World Food Prize Laureate.
Adesina, who is the President of the African Development Bank, is being presented the $250,000 prize and Laureate sculpture at a ceremony at the Iowa State Capitol, United States.
According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President’s congratulatory message was contained in a video message to the former minister.
The statement quoted Buhari as saying, “I received with delight the cheery news of your award as 2017 World Food Prize Laureate. Certainly, this did not come to me and many Nigerians as a surprise, given your antecedents and contributions to the development of agriculture across the African continent.
“We are very proud of you.
“According to the World Food Prize Foundation, you won the prize for driving change in African agriculture for over 25 years and improving food security for millions across the continent. Your choice as the winner of the World Food Prize is a clear recognition and appreciation of your long-standing contributions, reflected in your several roles and activities which promote social economic development.
“By dint of hard work, persistence, diligent efforts and God’s sufficient grace, you have risen above many limitations to emerge as a notable figure and a true champion. Your life story mirrors the resilience of the African spirit and doggedness for which Nigerians are well known.
“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I congratulate you and rejoice with you, your family and the AfDB family on this well-deserved honour.
“Congratulations!’’
http://punchng.com/buhari-congratulates-ex-agric-minister-adesina-on-world-food-prize/
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by Fidelismaria(m): 10:21am
Sauce?
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by sarrki(m): 10:23am
Fidelismaria:
The source is
He's OMOLUABI that's what we are known for
Prosperity and not destruction
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by Omooba77: 10:29am
In his days, food were within common man's reach; yet cabals felt things were bad. Now people are hungry
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by Biety: 10:38am
Omo wani.
Adesina is an OMOLUABI and so we are verry happy for him.
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by Omooba77: 11:25am
Thank God for you Mr. Adesina and congrats on another outstanding perfomance. You did well in GEJ government.
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by rejoice4eva(m): 11:35am
After all, not every thing about PDP is bad as we r made to believe .
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by Omooba77: 11:40am
rejoice4eva:
You mind sarrki, madridguy and all other kids and their elders...See where Nigeria is today.
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by Omooba77: 12:00pm
I saw Seunmsg peeping..Who God has blessed nothing can change it
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by OGACLO(m): 12:09pm
GEJ discovered him, Buhari accepted nd projected him to international limelight
AISHA Moh'd
Ibe Kachikwu
Are all Buhari men/women making us proud
I still don't. Understand why Buhari chose his kids admirers to invite to Aso Rock. Leaving us the Adults behind.....abi. Na turn by turn?
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by aolawale025: 12:48pm
Buhari would not have appointed him to his government because of where he comes from
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by seunmsg(m): 1:06pm
Omooba77:
Congratulations to Mr Akinwumi Adeshina. He is firstly a Nigerian before party affiliation comes in. He should continue to work hard and do us proud.
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by SalamRushdie: 1:10pm
Another GEJ legacy .. From railway to Adesina the clueless Buhari govt will ccontinue to praise legacies of GEJ
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by seunmsg(m): 1:12pm
aolawale025:
The current deputy secretary general of the United Nations was picked straight from Buhari's cabinet. When Nigerians achieve a major feat internationally, we should celebrate them and not belittle their achievement with divisive political and tribal slur like your comment above. He's a Nigerian and we are all proud of his achievement.
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by serenegroup(m): 1:17pm
Congratulation Mr. adesina
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by serenegroup(m): 1:18pm
Congratulation Mr. adesina. The man tall and fresh i see am for airport one day like that. humble guy
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by Lapeywilliams(m): 1:22pm
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by shukuokukobambi: 1:31pm
Another quality omoluabi
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by Uglyojuku: 1:50pm
Big ups for Africa...laudable..
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by lastempero: 1:51pm
When you are good in what u are doing even your haters will be at peace with u.
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by oladeebo: 2:21pm
Adesina worked under the extra-corrupt regime but come-out with clean hand!
se bibire kose fowora
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by Letslive: 3:25pm
Jubrim knows that he has scammed his co-zombies.
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by TheKingdom: 3:28pm
Buhari has not made not one public statement or interview yet giving "statements" up and down.
YEAH RIGHT
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by Omooba77: 3:28pm
oladeebo:
All these your programmed reasonings. Who has been prosecuted for their noise about corruption. Please be wise for once sir
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by Omofunaab2: 3:31pm
Nice one, Omoluabi
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by cstr1000: 3:53pm
seunmsg:Yeah right. Because we were all born today.
Ngozi okonjo iweala is no longer Nigerian? Who has done Nigeria more proud than her with all the sadists from yorubaland wishing her ill?
Tribalistic chameleons.
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by SillyMods: 3:58pm
Omooba77:Say you are hungry.
No food for lazy man, you hear.
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by oladeebo: 4:09pm
Omooba77:""Please be wise for once sir,, omooba
omo fa nlete ntuto
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by 9japrof(m): 4:49pm
Bubu I hope at the end of the days, Nigerians irrespective of the divide would congratulate you at a job well done ?
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by IgedeBushBoy(m): 4:49pm
Nice one
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by hilroy: 4:50pm
Another one
|Re: Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate by Sunnycliff(m): 4:51pm
Congrats Boss, but Buhari said ministers are noise makers o....
