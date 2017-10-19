Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Congratulates Akinwumi Adesina On World Food Prize Laureate (4584 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said Nigeria remains proud of its former Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, for winning the 2017 World Food Prize Laureate.



Adesina, who is the President of the African Development Bank, is being presented the $250,000 prize and Laureate sculpture at a ceremony at the Iowa State Capitol, United States.



According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President’s congratulatory message was contained in a video message to the former minister.



The statement quoted Buhari as saying, “I received with delight the cheery news of your award as 2017 World Food Prize Laureate. Certainly, this did not come to me and many Nigerians as a surprise, given your antecedents and contributions to the development of agriculture across the African continent.



“We are very proud of you.



“According to the World Food Prize Foundation, you won the prize for driving change in African agriculture for over 25 years and improving food security for millions across the continent. Your choice as the winner of the World Food Prize is a clear recognition and appreciation of your long-standing contributions, reflected in your several roles and activities which promote social economic development.



“By dint of hard work, persistence, diligent efforts and God’s sufficient grace, you have risen above many limitations to emerge as a notable figure and a true champion. Your life story mirrors the resilience of the African spirit and doggedness for which Nigerians are well known.



“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I congratulate you and rejoice with you, your family and the AfDB family on this well-deserved honour.



“Congratulations!’’







http://punchng.com/buhari-congratulates-ex-agric-minister-adesina-on-world-food-prize/ Buhari congratulates ex-Agric minister, Adesina, on world food prize .President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said Nigeria remains proud of its former Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, for winning the 2017 World Food Prize Laureate.Adesina, who is the President of the African Development Bank, is being presented the $250,000 prize and Laureate sculpture at a ceremony at the Iowa State Capitol, United States.According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President’s congratulatory message was contained in a video message to the former minister.The statement quoted Buhari as saying, “I received with delight the cheery news of your award as 2017 World Food Prize Laureate. Certainly, this did not come to me and many Nigerians as a surprise, given your antecedents and contributions to the development of agriculture across the African continent.“We are very proud of you.“According to the World Food Prize Foundation, you won the prize for driving change in African agriculture for over 25 years and improving food security for millions across the continent. Your choice as the winner of the World Food Prize is a clear recognition and appreciation of your long-standing contributions, reflected in your several roles and activities which promote social economic development.“By dint of hard work, persistence, diligent efforts and God’s sufficient grace, you have risen above many limitations to emerge as a notable figure and a true champion. Your life story mirrors the resilience of the African spirit and doggedness for which Nigerians are well known.“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I congratulate you and rejoice with you, your family and the AfDB family on this well-deserved honour.“Congratulations!’’ 4 Likes 1 Share

Sauce?

Fidelismaria:

Sauce?

The source is



He's OMOLUABI that's what we are known for



Prosperity and not destruction 14 Likes 1 Share

In his days, food were within common man's reach; yet cabals felt things were bad. Now people are hungry 19 Likes

Omo wani.

Adesina is an OMOLUABI and so we are verry happy for him. 10 Likes 2 Shares

Thank God for you Mr. Adesina and congrats on another outstanding perfomance. You did well in GEJ government. 22 Likes

After all, not every thing about PDP is bad as we r made to believe . 4 Likes

rejoice4eva:

After all, not every thing about PDP is bad as we r made to believe

.

You mind sarrki, madridguy and all other kids and their elders...See where Nigeria is today. You mind sarrki, madridguy and all other kids and their elders...See where Nigeria is today. 9 Likes

I saw Seunmsg peeping..Who God has blessed nothing can change it 4 Likes

GEJ discovered him, Buhari accepted nd projected him to international limelight





AISHA Moh'd

Ibe Kachikwu





Are all Buhari men/women making us proud





I still don't. Understand why Buhari chose his kids admirers to invite to Aso Rock. Leaving us the Adults behind.....abi. Na turn by turn? 3 Likes

Buhari would not have appointed him to his government because of where he comes from

Omooba77:

I saw Seunmsg peeping..Who God has blessed nothing can change it

Congratulations to Mr Akinwumi Adeshina. He is firstly a Nigerian before party affiliation comes in. He should continue to work hard and do us proud. Congratulations to Mr Akinwumi Adeshina. He is firstly a Nigerian before party affiliation comes in. He should continue to work hard and do us proud. 3 Likes

Another GEJ legacy .. From railway to Adesina the clueless Buhari govt will ccontinue to praise legacies of GEJ 19 Likes 2 Shares

aolawale025:

Buhari would not have appointed him to his government because of where he comes from

The current deputy secretary general of the United Nations was picked straight from Buhari's cabinet. When Nigerians achieve a major feat internationally, we should celebrate them and not belittle their achievement with divisive political and tribal slur like your comment above. He's a Nigerian and we are all proud of his achievement. The current deputy secretary general of the United Nations was picked straight from Buhari's cabinet. When Nigerians achieve a major feat internationally, we should celebrate them and not belittle their achievement with divisive political and tribal slur like your comment above. He's a Nigerian and we are all proud of his achievement. 15 Likes 2 Shares

Congratulation Mr. adesina

Congratulation Mr. adesina. The man tall and fresh i see am for airport one day like that. humble guy

Hundreds Of Acres Of Good Virgin Land Available In Iyana-Offa After Airforce Secondary School ,Lagelu L.G.A. Ibadan.



There Is Good Road Network To The Farm.



You Can Pay On Installment When You Buy From 10 Acres And Above.



Price Is N250,000/Acre.

For More Enquiries, Contact Mr. Sholape @ +2348060424589, +2348020626259. 1 Like

Another quality omoluabi 1 Like

Big ups for Africa...laudable.. 1 Like

When you are good in what u are doing even your haters will be at peace with u. 4 Likes

Adesina worked under the extra-corrupt regime but come-out with clean hand!

se bibire kose fowora 5 Likes

Jubrim knows that he has scammed his co-zombies. 1 Like

Buhari has not made not one public statement or interview yet giving "statements" up and down.



YEAH RIGHT

oladeebo:

Adesina worked under the extra-corrupt regime but come-out with clean hand!

se bibire kose fowora

All these your programmed reasonings. Who has been prosecuted for their noise about corruption. Please be wise for once sir All these your programmed reasonings. Who has been prosecuted for their noise about corruption. Please be wise for once sir 4 Likes

Nice one, Omoluabi

seunmsg:





The current deputy secretary general of the United Nations was picked straight from Buhari's cabinet. When Nigerians achieve a major feat internationally, we should celebrate them and not belittle their achievement with divisive political and tribal slur like your comment above. He's a Nigerian and we are all proud of his achievement. Yeah right. Because we were all born today.

Ngozi okonjo iweala is no longer Nigerian? Who has done Nigeria more proud than her with all the sadists from yorubaland wishing her ill?

Tribalistic chameleons. Yeah right. Because we were all born today.Ngozi okonjo iweala is no longer Nigerian? Who has done Nigeria more proud than her with all the sadists from yorubaland wishing her ill?Tribalistic chameleons. 8 Likes

Omooba77:

In his days, food were within common man's reach; yet cabals felt things were bad. Now people are hungry Say you are hungry.



No food for lazy man, you hear. Say you are hungry.No food for lazy man, you hear.

Omooba77:





All these your programmed reasonings. Who has been prosecuted for their noise about corruption. Please be wise for once sir ""Please be wise for once sir,, omooba

omo fa nlete ntuto ""Please be wise for once sir,, omooba

Bubu I hope at the end of the days, Nigerians irrespective of the divide would congratulate you at a job well done ?

Nice one

Another one