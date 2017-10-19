Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose (7783 Views)

Declaring his interest for the position when he visited the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, the trained pharmacist said he is the best man for the PDP job.



Agbaje was the front-runner in the August 2016 convention, however, a court ruling secured by former party Chairman, Ali Modu-Sheriff, hindered the convention from proceeding with the elections.



Agbaje said he decided to visit Fayose because it will be inappropriate for the governor who is the only PDP governor from the South West to “get to know about my aspiration in the media, hence, my decision to come here and tell you formally.”



While describing himself as “the best man for the job,” Agbaje said; “If not for what happened at the August last year’s convention, I would have clinched the chairmanship position then and I am confident that I will emerge as the chairman this time around.”



On his part, Fayose said chairmanship aspirants from the zone must come together and present a single candidate for the position. “It won’t be in the collective interest of the Southwest zone to present six aspirants at the convention as we presently have.”



“Chairmanship aspirants from the Southwest must come together and allow one person to fly the flag,” Fayose said. “It will be like crashing before take-off if we take six aspirants to the convention.”



He his the best man for the job



Jk we know

Jk we trust 21 Likes

Agbaje is still playing with fire,PDP is a destiny killer party 11 Likes 2 Shares

Jimi Agbaje is PDP next Chairman 15 Likes

I just like this man. He looks too simple 4 Likes

Jesu

Gbenga Daniel is better 3 Likes 1 Share

heating up

He is just joking

is pdp chairmanship that juicy?? coz the way people dey rush am ehnn

Jimi Agbaje Stands With Atiku

OGD s beta 2 Likes

The only credible contender so far. 4 Likes

This man is never tired, he keeps telling himself that "I must b a politician" That's cool tho. 1 Like

BounceNigeria:

So this nigga still have more money to waste? So this nigga still have more money to waste? 1 Like

He will not get d chairmanship position

south west come together?? make I hear.

;D6

This man is never tired

Atiku2019:

Jimi Agbaje Stands With Atiku who told u? who told u? 1 Like

Lol must u eat inside ths national cake haba

tot dis guy left politics already?whats ma own sef?

Lemme maintain ma Chairman senate committee of observation post jeje

Poverty stricken minds

Honest speaking, if PDP want to have upper hand the up coming both ungeneral and general election, Jimi Agbaje should be given the chance to pilot the affair of PDP,



Apart from being young which would give more younger aspirant an opportunity to join PDP, and also contest under the PDP, he's also vibrant, a good orator.



The love people have for this business tycoon and phermaercist can never be looked down.



This man can bring in the real definition of real change to PDP, if he's given the chance to pilot the affair, without being disturbed by our great grand fathers in the party like bode George and co.



JK we know

JK we believe in

JK for PDP chairman 7 Likes 1 Share

up PDP ! 1 Like





Habeyy:

that is your opinion and it will forever remain

yours

But when it comes to PDP internal affairs I don't think your vote will be considered my brother

No harm intended

I hope you understand There was a time i thought nairaland is an 100% assemblage of cognizant people and head with a good reasoning, but that percentage use to drop everyday because of people like you. CNN, FOX, CHANNELS and some other terrestrial TV stations usually bring analysts to analyse every government action or in action, most of the analysis/opinions usually do not influence government decisions or count, because opinion is everybody entitlements and it doesn't matter whether it count or not. And i can't remember saying my opinion will be consider by your so called "internal affairs". In case you forgot what this place is, it's Forum, and in case you don't knw what forum is, Google is your friend. Come rain, come shine I prefer Jimi Agbaje to Gbenga Daniel. Gbenga Daniel is selfish and an ambitious man, and will discuss anything to achieve his ambition. His selfishness lead to the PDP lose of Ogun State to ACN (now APC) in 2011.There was a time i thought nairaland is an 100% assemblage of cognizant people and head with a good reasoning, but that percentage use to drop everyday because of people like you. CNN, FOX, CHANNELS and some other terrestrial TV stations usually bring analysts to analyse every government action or in action, most of the analysis/opinions usually do not influence government decisions or count, because opinion is everybody entitlements and it doesn't matter whether it count or not. And i can't remember saying my opinion will be consider by your so called "internal affairs". In case you forgot what this place is, it's Forum, and in case you don't knw what forum is, Google is your friend. 5 Likes