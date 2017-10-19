₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by BounceNigeria: 11:26am
Lagos State Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 election, Jimi Agbaje has joined the party's National Chairmanship race.
Declaring his interest for the position when he visited the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, the trained pharmacist said he is the best man for the PDP job.
Agbaje was the front-runner in the August 2016 convention, however, a court ruling secured by former party Chairman, Ali Modu-Sheriff, hindered the convention from proceeding with the elections.
Agbaje said he decided to visit Fayose because it will be inappropriate for the governor who is the only PDP governor from the South West to “get to know about my aspiration in the media, hence, my decision to come here and tell you formally.”
While describing himself as “the best man for the job,” Agbaje said; “If not for what happened at the August last year’s convention, I would have clinched the chairmanship position then and I am confident that I will emerge as the chairman this time around.”
On his part, Fayose said chairmanship aspirants from the zone must come together and present a single candidate for the position. “It won’t be in the collective interest of the Southwest zone to present six aspirants at the convention as we presently have.”
“Chairmanship aspirants from the Southwest must come together and allow one person to fly the flag,” Fayose said. “It will be like crashing before take-off if we take six aspirants to the convention.”
Source: http://news.bounce.ng/Content/agbaje-joins-pdp-chairmanship-race-visits-fayose-20171019
|Re: Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by anuoluwapo884: 11:33am
He his the best man for the job
Jk we know
Jk we trust
|Re: Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by Baawaa(m): 11:37am
Agbaje is still playing with fire,PDP is a destiny killer party
|Re: Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by ChangetheChange: 12:11pm
Jimi Agbaje is PDP next Chairman
|Re: Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by erosimo(m): 12:12pm
I just like this man. He looks too simple
|Re: Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by ogu87: 12:53pm
Jesu
|Re: Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by EzeEbira(m): 12:53pm
Gbenga Daniel is better
|Re: Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by otunbabadok(m): 12:53pm
heating up
|Re: Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by Elnino4ladies: 12:53pm
He is just joking
|Re: Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by holluphemydavid(m): 12:53pm
|Re: Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by chinex276(m): 12:53pm
is pdp chairmanship that juicy?? coz the way people dey rush am ehnn
|Re: Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by Atiku2019: 12:53pm
Jimi Agbaje Stands With Atiku
|Re: Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by hola106(m): 12:54pm
OGD s beta
|Re: Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by toprealman: 12:54pm
The only credible contender so far.
|Re: Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by bumheit(m): 12:54pm
This man is never tired, he keeps telling himself that "I must b a politician" That's cool tho.
|Re: Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by 9japrof(m): 12:54pm
BounceNigeria:So this nigga still have more money to waste?
|Re: Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by asawanathegreat(m): 12:54pm
He will not get d chairmanship position
|Re: Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by Gozbrown: 12:54pm
south west come together?? make I hear.
|Re: Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by cogbuagu: 12:55pm
;D6
|Re: Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by bjhaid: 12:55pm
This man is never tired
|Re: Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by NigerDeltan(m): 12:55pm
|Re: Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by Gozbrown: 12:55pm
Atiku2019:who told u?
|Re: Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by dollarcoolcat(m): 12:56pm
Lol must u eat inside ths national cake haba
|Re: Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by cutefergiee(m): 12:56pm
tot dis guy left politics already?whats ma own sef?
Lemme maintain ma Chairman senate committee of observation post jeje
|Re: Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by tstx(m): 12:56pm
Poverty stricken minds
|Re: Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by wunmi590(m): 12:56pm
Honest speaking, if PDP want to have upper hand the up coming both ungeneral and general election, Jimi Agbaje should be given the chance to pilot the affair of PDP,
Apart from being young which would give more younger aspirant an opportunity to join PDP, and also contest under the PDP, he's also vibrant, a good orator.
The love people have for this business tycoon and phermaercist can never be looked down.
This man can bring in the real definition of real change to PDP, if he's given the chance to pilot the affair, without being disturbed by our great grand fathers in the party like bode George and co.
JK we know
JK we believe in
JK for PDP chairman
|Re: Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by comos: 12:57pm
up PDP !
|Re: Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by Adekorya: 12:57pm
Come rain, come shine I prefer Jimi Agbaje to Gbenga Daniel. Gbenga Daniel is selfish and an ambitious man, and will discuss anything to achieve his ambition. His selfishness lead to the PDP lose of Ogun State to ACN (now APC) in 2011.
Habeyy:There was a time i thought nairaland is an 100% assemblage of cognizant people and head with a good reasoning, but that percentage use to drop everyday because of people like you. CNN, FOX, CHANNELS and some other terrestrial TV stations usually bring analysts to analyse every government action or in action, most of the analysis/opinions usually do not influence government decisions or count, because opinion is everybody entitlements and it doesn't matter whether it count or not. And i can't remember saying my opinion will be consider by your so called "internal affairs". In case you forgot what this place is, it's Forum, and in case you don't knw what forum is, Google is your friend.
|Re: Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by AdultMaleNegro(m): 12:57pm
You only hear about Jimi Agbaje when it's time for an election.
|Re: Jimi Agbaje Joins PDP Chairmanship Race, Visits Fayose by WebSurfer(m): 12:58pm
