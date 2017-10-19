Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President (6713 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Both leaders discussed defence and security cooperation, migration issues, among others.



Source: President Buhari is currently in Turkey to attend the D-8 summit. He paid a visit to the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the presidential palace in Ankara this morning.Both leaders discussed defence and security cooperation, migration issues, among others.Source: http://gidifeed.com/photos-president-buhari-meets-turkish-president-recep-tayyip-erdogan/

lalasticlala OAM4J, Mynd44 more pics.....

See Bubu dark shade. Dude dey form Gangstar 9 Likes 1 Share

Abdülkadir Erkahraman is in trouble 13 Likes 1 Share

Fulani terrorist 3 Likes 1 Share





they'll be like na jubrin from sudan not buhari. These cool pics go pain and boil some people ehnthey'll be like na jubrin from sudan not buhari. 35 Likes 3 Shares

I wonder how a man who was dying, came back and turned so strong without any sign of frailty.



Someone tell me it's not Jubrin 5 Likes

It's only African government officials who think taking pictures with foreign (predominantly white) government officials validates them.



This doesn't validate Buhari not does it make him any better a disaster he has been on his country.



Now watch the same people who mocked Dino Melaye for his pictures praise Buhari for sharing his own.



Confused people 5 Likes

they said buhari is spending more on air than on land, ngbor? 1 Like

Mynd44:

Abdülkadir Erkahraman is in trouble Hitler and Stalin met and six months later there was a war between them same with ojukwu and Gowon. Hitler and Stalin met and six months later there was a war between them same with ojukwu and Gowon. 2 Likes

He will also be discussing the need to stop smuggling of arms by terrorists IPOBs and biafrains to Nigeria 10 Likes 3 Shares

Ok photogenic presido

2 dictators, 1 smart, the other dumb!!! 2 Likes

And the benefits of such a glamourous meeting are?







Buhari is in Ankara, Turkey.



I'm sure the dullard is thinking he will buy plenty Ankara material there for Aisha.

No wonder, he went with virtually his whole family.



Once a mumu, always a mumu. Buhari is in Ankara, Turkey.I'm sure the dullard is thinking he will buy plenty Ankara material there for Aisha.No wonder, he went with virtually his whole family.Once a mumu, always a mumu. 5 Likes 1 Share

Nothing makes Buhari more happy than meeting a Muslim President of European nation..yes Buhari is that shallow 1 Like

Mumu go dey form GTA gangster with those shades!!!



















Cancer of the brain don fall on Am shaa

Is that Buhari or Jubril?

that leg looks like jibril's

Two crazy fellows

ANKARA

Everything about Buhari (Jibrin) don tire







Any way sha 1 Like

Why is he standing like ruler 1 Like

Just no go learn or sign agreement with dictatorial erdogan on how to strengthen the presidential power more at the detriment of different regions in Nigeria..we are different

.

And be sure We are going to resist any strategy of islamilizing Nigeria like erdogan turned a secular country to an islamic country.

? now I know Buhari Jubril is really a useless clown so he just waste tax payer money to visit Turkey because of that Turkish diplomat supporting Biafra? now I know Buhari Jubril is really a useless clown

K

WE ARE WAITING FOR 2019 SIR

Two of them are on the same wavelength.

My frd just saw the danger of weed when he

closed the pot with his hat after stealing the

meat