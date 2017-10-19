₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by GidifeedNews: 12:17pm
President Buhari is currently in Turkey to attend the D-8 summit. He paid a visit to the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the presidential palace in Ankara this morning.
Both leaders discussed defence and security cooperation, migration issues, among others.
Source: http://gidifeed.com/photos-president-buhari-meets-turkish-president-recep-tayyip-erdogan/
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by GidifeedNews: 12:19pm
lalasticlala OAM4J, Mynd44 more pics.....
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by Day11(m): 12:19pm
See Bubu dark shade. Dude dey form Gangstar
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by Mynd44: 12:23pm
Abdülkadir Erkahraman is in trouble
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by Kingkyle1(m): 12:26pm
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by uncleiykeman: 12:28pm
Fulani terrorist
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by Biety: 12:29pm
These cool pics go pain and boil some people ehn
they'll be like na jubrin from sudan not buhari.
35 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by OfficialAwol(m): 12:38pm
I wonder how a man who was dying, came back and turned so strong without any sign of frailty.
Someone tell me it's not Jubrin
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by fallout87: 12:42pm
It's only African government officials who think taking pictures with foreign (predominantly white) government officials validates them.
This doesn't validate Buhari not does it make him any better a disaster he has been on his country.
Now watch the same people who mocked Dino Melaye for his pictures praise Buhari for sharing his own.
Confused people
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by Hashimyussufamao(m): 12:47pm
they said buhari is spending more on air than on land, ngbor?
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by EzeEbira(m): 12:52pm
Mynd44:Hitler and Stalin met and six months later there was a war between them same with ojukwu and Gowon.
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by brainpulse: 1:21pm
He will also be discussing the need to stop smuggling of arms by terrorists IPOBs and biafrains to Nigeria
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by looseweight: 1:21pm
Ok photogenic presido
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by mccoy47(m): 1:21pm
2 dictators, 1 smart, the other dumb!!!
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by Odianose13(m): 1:21pm
And the benefits of such a glamourous meeting are?
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by NwaAmaikpe: 1:22pm
Buhari is in Ankara, Turkey.
I'm sure the dullard is thinking he will buy plenty Ankara material there for Aisha.
No wonder, he went with virtually his whole family.
Once a mumu, always a mumu.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by SalamRushdie: 1:22pm
Nothing makes Buhari more happy than meeting a Muslim President of European nation..yes Buhari is that shallow
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by Atiku2019: 1:22pm
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by PissedOffWeed(m): 1:22pm
Mumu go dey form GTA gangster with those shades!!!
Cancer of the brain don fall on Am shaa
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by Makanjuola89: 1:22pm
Is that Buhari or Jubril?
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by TheFlex(m): 1:22pm
that leg looks like jibril's
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by Orobo2Lekpa: 1:23pm
Two crazy fellows
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by Seeker17(m): 1:23pm
ANKARA
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by davibid: 1:23pm
Everything about Buhari (Jibrin) don tire
Any way sha
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by Virgohills(m): 1:23pm
Why is he standing like ruler
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by EsumareImisiiye: 1:24pm
Just no go learn or sign agreement with dictatorial erdogan on how to strengthen the presidential power more at the detriment of different regions in Nigeria..we are different
.
And be sure We are going to resist any strategy of islamilizing Nigeria like erdogan turned a secular country to an islamic country.
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by Bullhari007(m): 1:24pm
so he just waste tax payer money to visit Turkey because of that Turkish diplomat supporting Biafra ? now I know Buhari Jubril is really a useless clown
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by Jacktheripper: 1:24pm
K
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by DANDARLO(m): 1:24pm
WE ARE WAITING FOR 2019 SIR
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by Pavore9: 1:24pm
Two of them are on the same wavelength.
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by ableguy(m): 1:24pm
My frd just saw the danger of weed when he
closed the pot with his hat after stealing the
meat
|Re: President Buhari Meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President by chinex276(m): 1:24pm
zombie oya food yaff done ooo.. come and ejaculatee here
