Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by UzuegbuProsper(m): 2:04pm
See throwback pictures of Gov. Rochas Okorocha and his beautiful wife, Nneoma Nkechi Rochas Okorocha.

Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by Hofbrauhaus: 2:14pm
Was this before he scammed and killed a white man or after he started sucking the dicks of his gay partners? embarassed embarassed

Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by clevvermind(m): 2:19pm
THE STATUE ERECTER.
Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by haywire07(m): 2:26pm
clevvermind:
THE STATUE ERECTER.
At least he can erect something

Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by Teewhy2: 4:55pm
okay ooo, Nothing sweet like government money, Pictures don't lie we can see the difference.

Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by looseweight: 4:55pm
Ok
Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by Kobicove(m): 4:56pm
Why is news about Okoroawusa hitting front page on an hourly basis these days? undecided
Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by DutchBruh: 4:56pm
Hofbrauhaus:
Was this before he scammed and killed a white man or after he started sucking the dicks of his gay partners? embarassed embarassed
Before HE joined the brotherhood and became a foolish tyrant.

Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by JoshMedia(m): 4:56pm
Wow, they are both cute at tender age



Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by ChangetheChange: 4:56pm
grin


Okorocha the pamper wearing mad gay man who traded one of his leg for rituals

Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by nelsonB: 4:56pm
haywire07:

At least he can erect something

No mind the guy above you
Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by Kashbwoyjnr: 4:57pm
This man is a disgrace to Nigeria, Okoroawusa.. Don't worry we will soon deport you to zoo republic where your fellow zombies live.
Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by Inception(m): 4:57pm
Hofbrauhaus:
Was this before he scammed and killed a white man or after he started sucking the dicks of his gay partners? embarassed embarassed

grin

Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by cstr1000: 4:57pm
The wife was much prettier when she was slim.

Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by asawanathegreat(m): 4:57pm
See an them dey like buns
Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by goldenarrow: 4:57pm
It was before he started the muffler round the shoulders stunt.
Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by asawanathegreat(m): 4:58pm
See as them dey like buns
Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by cardoctor(m): 4:58pm
Okorocha my man
Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by mazimee(m): 4:59pm
Fat cows
Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by candlewax: 5:01pm
never knew they looked human
Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by Bantino: 5:01pm
See as him face be.... grin grin grin
Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by imstrong1: 5:02pm
For africans wealth is incomplete without excessive weight correct me if am wrong

Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by abdelrahman: 5:02pm
That is change.
Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by Saintsbrown(m): 5:03pm
Incompetent one chance governor

Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by Egein(m): 5:03pm
Beautiful wife?
Still looking for the beautiful wife...
Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by Sunnycliff(m): 5:03pm
He has always been an aboki.....
Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by IditaBoy: 5:04pm
.

Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by zebebe: 5:04pm
good for him
Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by one4GOD(f): 5:07pm
UzuegbuProsper:
See throwback pictures of Gov. Rochas Okorocha and his beautiful wife, Nneoma Nkechi Rochas Okorocha.
first pix was during his innocent years and other two pix was after he had been introduce to the cookie jar and he turned an unquestionably thief. somebody shout halleluiaaa!!!
Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by DutchBruh: 5:08pm
ChangetheChange:
grin


Okorocha the pamper wearing mad gay man who traded his one of his leg for rituals
grin

(0) (1) (Reply)

