₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,898,151 members, 3,862,652 topics. Date: Thursday, 19 October 2017 at 05:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo (8825 Views)
|Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by UzuegbuProsper(m): 2:04pm
See throwback pictures of Gov. Rochas Okorocha and his beautiful wife, Nneoma Nkechi Rochas Okorocha.
1 Like
|Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by Hofbrauhaus: 2:14pm
Was this before he scammed and killed a white man or after he started sucking the dicks of his gay partners?
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by clevvermind(m): 2:19pm
THE STATUE ERECTER.
|Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by haywire07(m): 2:26pm
clevvermind:At least he can erect something
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by Teewhy2: 4:55pm
okay ooo, Nothing sweet like government money, Pictures don't lie we can see the difference.
1 Like
|Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by looseweight: 4:55pm
Ok
|Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by Kobicove(m): 4:56pm
Why is news about Okoroawusa hitting front page on an hourly basis these days?
|Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by DutchBruh: 4:56pm
Hofbrauhaus:Before HE joined the brotherhood and became a foolish tyrant.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by JoshMedia(m): 4:56pm
Wow, they are both cute at tender age
Check my signature
1 Like
|Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by ChangetheChange: 4:56pm
Okorocha the pamper wearing mad gay man who traded one of his leg for rituals
3 Likes
|Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by nelsonB: 4:56pm
haywire07:
No mind the guy above you
|Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by Kashbwoyjnr: 4:57pm
This man is a disgrace to Nigeria, Okoroawusa.. Don't worry we will soon deport you to zoo republic where your fellow zombies live.
|Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by Inception(m): 4:57pm
Hofbrauhaus:
1 Like
|Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by cstr1000: 4:57pm
The wife was much prettier when she was slim.
1 Like
|Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by asawanathegreat(m): 4:57pm
See an them dey like buns
|Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by goldenarrow: 4:57pm
It was before he started the muffler round the shoulders stunt.
|Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by asawanathegreat(m): 4:58pm
See as them dey like buns
|Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by cardoctor(m): 4:58pm
Okorocha my man
|Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by mazimee(m): 4:59pm
Fat cows
|Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by candlewax: 5:01pm
never knew they looked human
|Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by Bantino: 5:01pm
See as him face be....
|Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by imstrong1: 5:02pm
For africans wealth is incomplete without excessive weight correct me if am wrong
1 Like
|Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by abdelrahman: 5:02pm
That is change.
|Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by Saintsbrown(m): 5:03pm
Incompetent one chance governor
1 Like
|Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by Egein(m): 5:03pm
Beautiful wife?
Still looking for the beautiful wife...
|Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by Sunnycliff(m): 5:03pm
He has always been an aboki.....
|Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by IditaBoy: 5:04pm
.
1 Like
|Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by zebebe: 5:04pm
good for him
|Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by one4GOD(f): 5:07pm
UzuegbuProsper:first pix was during his innocent years and other two pix was after he had been introduce to the cookie jar and he turned an unquestionably thief. somebody shout halleluiaaa!!!
|Re: Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo by DutchBruh: 5:08pm
ChangetheChange:
Tunde Ayeni Who Donated 2b Naira To Jona's Reelection Recently Bought NITEL / African Leaders To Withdraw Membership From ICC. / Ibb - Boko Haram's Leader - Self Confession From An Ex-boko Haram Leader
Viewing this topic: tchymoe, Freciprocal, IVORY2009(m), Mysine, Fynchi, kido24(m), Obinwenite(m), madcityng, nuela100(f), akabude, virus05(m), yaki84, igho003(m), DonaldGenes(m), Lollipop247(f), squash47(m), PrinzeMike(m), Gravy, bobot(m), Acjohn, zeezou2(m), tartar9(m), jtjohn(m), Owolabi152(m), eyoiba(m), glo4chuks, Drsheddy(m), Priceless2802(f), liligreat(f), Jodesky(m), Apache2015, olasam218(m), nwabu21, Friedyokes, elvido(m), isht689, undefeateds, EmekaBlue(m), missKiffy(f) and 99 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16