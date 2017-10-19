Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nneoma Nkechi And Rochas Okorocha's Throwback Photo (8825 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

See throwback pictures of Gov. Rochas Okorocha and his beautiful wife, Nneoma Nkechi Rochas Okorocha. 1 Like

Was this before he scammed and killed a white man or after he started sucking the dicks of his gay partners? 7 Likes 2 Shares

THE STATUE ERECTER.

clevvermind:

THE STATUE ERECTER. At least he can erect something At least he can erect something 6 Likes 1 Share

okay ooo, Nothing sweet like government money, Pictures don't lie we can see the difference. 1 Like

Ok

Why is news about Okoroawusa hitting front page on an hourly basis these days?

Hofbrauhaus:

Was this before he scammed and killed a white man or after he started sucking the dicks of his gay partners? Before HE joined the brotherhood and became a foolish tyrant. Before HE joined the brotherhood and became a foolish tyrant. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Wow, they are both cute at tender age







Check my signature 1 Like







Okorocha the pamper wearing mad gay man who traded one of his leg for rituals 3 Likes

haywire07:



At least he can erect something

No mind the guy above you No mind the guy above you

This man is a disgrace to Nigeria, Okoroawusa.. Don't worry we will soon deport you to zoo republic where your fellow zombies live.

Hofbrauhaus:

Was this before he scammed and killed a white man or after he started sucking the dicks of his gay partners?

1 Like

The wife was much prettier when she was slim. 1 Like

See an them dey like buns

It was before he started the muffler round the shoulders stunt.

See as them dey like buns

Okorocha my man

Fat cows

never knew they looked human

See as him face be....

For africans wealth is incomplete without excessive weight correct me if am wrong 1 Like

That is change.

Incompetent one chance governor 1 Like

Beautiful wife?

Still looking for the beautiful wife...

He has always been an aboki.....

. 1 Like

good for him

UzuegbuProsper:

See throwback pictures of Gov. Rochas Okorocha and his beautiful wife, Nneoma Nkechi Rochas Okorocha. first pix was during his innocent years and other two pix was after he had been introduce to the cookie jar and he turned an unquestionably thief. somebody shout halleluiaaa!!! first pix was during his innocent years and other two pix was after he had been introduce to the cookie jar and he turned an unquestionably thief. somebody shout halleluiaaa!!!