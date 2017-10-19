Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns (4163 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Mr. Isa’s death was confirmed by the Kwara State government in the statement below.





The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has described the death of a former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and one time Secretary to the State Government, Saidu Isa, as a big loss to the state and the country as a whole.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba, the governor said the deceased made outstanding contributions and selfless services to humanity and his fatherland.





“My heart goes out to the families, friends and well-wishers of the former ambassador and Pro Chancellor of Kwara State University, Malete. Indeed, this death is shocking,” Mr. Ahmed said.





According to the governor, the deceased was a community leader and technocrat par excellence whose wealth of experience would be missed by all.





The governor prayed Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, grant him Aljanatul firdaus and give his families solace and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.



Mr. Isa died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 71.



Until his death, Mr. Isa was the Chairman Governing Council, Kwara State University, Malete, and occupied the same position at the Federal College of Education Osi-Ile, Abeokuta in Ogun State.





http://gidifeed.com/ex-minister-saidu-isa-dead-kwara-governor-mourns/ A former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Saidu Isa, is dead.Mr. Isa’s death was confirmed by the Kwara State government in the statement below.The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has described the death of a former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and one time Secretary to the State Government, Saidu Isa, as a big loss to the state and the country as a whole.In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba, the governor said the deceased made outstanding contributions and selfless services to humanity and his fatherland.“My heart goes out to the families, friends and well-wishers of the former ambassador and Pro Chancellor of Kwara State University, Malete. Indeed, this death is shocking,” Mr. Ahmed said.According to the governor, the deceased was a community leader and technocrat par excellence whose wealth of experience would be missed by all.The governor prayed Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, grant him Aljanatul firdaus and give his families solace and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.Mr. Isa died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 71.Until his death, Mr. Isa was the Chairman Governing Council, Kwara State University, Malete, and occupied the same position at the Federal College of Education Osi-Ile, Abeokuta in Ogun State. 1 Like 1 Share

RIP

All these RIP on nairaland is becoming hilarious. Failed leaders finally dying and people are still continuing with the same mindsets lol 6 Likes





This calls for celebration Another corrupt official deadThis calls for celebration 5 Likes

RIP guy man



I am the best weight loss doctor. Check my profile for more info

Get full control of your vehicle(s) at a very affordable price with our high performance devices. You dont break a sweat at all as our devices are all automated with technologically advanced features to take care of your vehicles' security at all times!

Major Features of our car Tracking devices:

1. Engine cut off with an SMS command: you can turn off your car from anywhere, even abroad with just a simple SMS command, and you must activate it before the vehicle will start up again.



2. Real time Tracking both online and offline: You can track your car offline with an SMS or offline on an application. This application comes embedded with highly advanced landmarks/Maps to give you a great deal of accuracy. You can track your car anywhere.



3. Geo Fencing: you can limit your car to a particular zone. Taking it out of that zone sends you an alert of trips it off.



4. Spy on the occupants of the vehicle with built in mic. You can listen in on their conversations from anywhere.



5. Low Battery/Battery disconnect alert. Your car alerts you whenever the battery is low or disconnected and sends you location.



6. Overspeed alert: you car notifies you whenever the set speed limit is exceeded. This is great for transport/Haulage companies that wish to check the speed of their drivers. For more information, Purchase and installation,pls call 08066804625 .Thank you.

Rest in peace.

Hmm











IF YOU OWN A CAR YOU MIGHT NEED TO SEE THIS >>> okIF YOU OWN A CAR YOU MIGHT NEED TO SEE THIS >>> http://www.nairaland.com/4126156/car-offline-road-assist-tracker#61567913

InsanePsycho:

Another corrupt official dead



This calls for celebration

You should return to Uselu. You're not alright



Do you have any evidence he was a corrupt politician?



And even if the so-called corrupt ones die, you think they won't replaced by corrupt successors?



The system breeds corrupt politicians. There is hardly anything that can be done about it except the system is completely overhauled.



Go ask Buhari that was forming corruption slayer until reality gave him a hot slap You should return to Uselu. You're not alrightDo you have any evidence he was a corrupt politician?And even if the so-called corrupt ones die, you think they won't replaced by corrupt successors?The system breeds corrupt politicians. There is hardly anything that can be done about it except the system is completely overhauled.Go ask Buhari that was forming corruption slayer until reality gave him a hot slap 1 Like

Everyone will surely leave one day and be remembered by what he or she has done.



One day

One Hour

One Minute

One second



It will surely come, Do good, be good and try your best to enter heaven 1 Like

Not bad Not bad



Yes yes. Who is laughing now? RIP when u reach the other side help me tell buhari ntoor. Jubrin is now lashing aisha with Sudanese priq under aso villa Air Condition and she's screaming yesYes yes. Who is laughing now? 1 Like

Rip?

which day will obasanjo, atiku, tinubu, rochas okorochas, orji uzor kalu, and all this foolish elite die 2 Likes

a

Rest in heleleh . Na wetin kill am if no be corruption 1 Like

One by one dem don dey go

Who is next

R.I.J.F

Rest



But no peace.

Am tired of that statement. A big loss to the nation. What did he do? What killed him if I may ask? Your days are numbered all u corrupt leaders.





I won't mention names but I believe Nigeria will be great if we the righteous youth rules

rip good night

Hmmm if only will know,

If only the six feet hole,

Can be erased from our life,

If only we can re write our profile,



Many won't live in vain,

Many won't glory in life profane,

Many won't life lying,

Many won't sorrow dying,



A life of vanity,yet we live it with propensity,

Will live as if we won't taste death,

In positions we glory in dispositions,

In wealth we spend and forget the debts.



Living it and we forget we are on a journey,

We hate to love and love to hate this sojourns,

No wonder we cry, we Laugh and mourn,

Lo when we bade good night, we wake to the morning's.

asawanathegreat:

Rest in heleleh . Na wetin kill am if no be corruption

May is soul rest in perfect peace.

Jetleeee:





You should return to Uselu. You're not alright



Do you have any evidence he was a corrupt politician?



And even if the so-called corrupt ones die, you think they won't replaced by corrupt successors?



The system breeds corrupt politicians. There is hardly anything that can be done about it except the system is completely overhauled. Go ask Buhari that was forming corruption slayer until reality gave him a hot slap

What a confused soul



You succeeded in not making any sense



Keep it up. YOur parents will be proud What a confused soulYou succeeded in not making any senseKeep it up. YOur parents will be proud 1 Like

Can't remember him

May his soul rest in peace

issa die, dem carry abdulfatah picture put, op common sense fall on u

Click like if you want God to be uprooting all our past and present corrupt poliicians/leaders.

I love African Parents



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JR8x4Or8qeg I love African Parents

InsanePsycho:





What a confused soul



You succeeded in not making any sense



Keep it up. YOur parents will be proud

How can I make sense to someone who calls himself an insane psycho. I was apt when I said you should return to Uselu.



You're rejoicing over the death of someone, but you want an applause?



Next time, you say your RIP and fokoff How can I make sense to someone who calls himself an insane psycho. I was apt when I said you should return to Uselu.You're rejoicing over the death of someone, but you want an applause?Next time, you say your RIP and fokoff 2 Likes