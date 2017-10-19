₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by kobo123: 3:37pm
A former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Saidu Isa, is dead.
Mr. Isa’s death was confirmed by the Kwara State government in the statement below.
The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has described the death of a former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and one time Secretary to the State Government, Saidu Isa, as a big loss to the state and the country as a whole.
In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba, the governor said the deceased made outstanding contributions and selfless services to humanity and his fatherland.
“My heart goes out to the families, friends and well-wishers of the former ambassador and Pro Chancellor of Kwara State University, Malete. Indeed, this death is shocking,” Mr. Ahmed said.
According to the governor, the deceased was a community leader and technocrat par excellence whose wealth of experience would be missed by all.
The governor prayed Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, grant him Aljanatul firdaus and give his families solace and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.
Mr. Isa died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 71.
Until his death, Mr. Isa was the Chairman Governing Council, Kwara State University, Malete, and occupied the same position at the Federal College of Education Osi-Ile, Abeokuta in Ogun State.
http://gidifeed.com/ex-minister-saidu-isa-dead-kwara-governor-mourns/
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by choku123: 3:54pm
RIP
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by TheKingdom: 4:01pm
All these RIP on nairaland is becoming hilarious. Failed leaders finally dying and people are still continuing with the same mindsets lol
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by InsanePsycho(m): 5:02pm
Another corrupt official dead
This calls for celebration
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by looseweight: 5:02pm
RIP guy man
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by lurdmoel: 5:02pm
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by asawanathegreat(m): 5:02pm
Rest in peace.
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by OtemAtum: 5:03pm
Hmm
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by Onbelivable(m): 5:03pm
ok
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by Jetleeee: 5:03pm
InsanePsycho:
You should return to Uselu. You're not alright
Do you have any evidence he was a corrupt politician?
And even if the so-called corrupt ones die, you think they won't replaced by corrupt successors?
The system breeds corrupt politicians. There is hardly anything that can be done about it except the system is completely overhauled.
Go ask Buhari that was forming corruption slayer until reality gave him a hot slap
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by JoshMedia(m): 5:03pm
Everyone will surely leave one day and be remembered by what he or she has done.
One day
One Hour
One Minute
One second
It will surely come, Do good, be good and try your best to enter heaven
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by osaslord500(m): 5:03pm
Not bad
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by benega: 5:04pm
RIP when u reach the other side help me tell buhari ntoor. Jubrin is now lashing aisha with Sudanese priq under aso villa Air Condition and she's screaming yes
Yes yes. Who is laughing now?
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by chukslawrence(m): 5:04pm
Rip?
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by bestocrat: 5:04pm
which day will obasanjo, atiku, tinubu, rochas okorochas, orji uzor kalu, and all this foolish elite die
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by chynie: 5:04pm
a
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by asawanathegreat(m): 5:04pm
Rest in heleleh . Na wetin kill am if no be corruption
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by tiredoflife: 5:05pm
One by one dem don dey go
Who is next
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by SWORD419: 5:05pm
R.I.J.F
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by Unbreakable007: 5:06pm
Rest
But no peace.
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by fineyemi(m): 5:07pm
Am tired of that statement. A big loss to the nation. What did he do? What killed him if I may ask? Your days are numbered all u corrupt leaders.
I won't mention names but I believe Nigeria will be great if we the righteous youth rules
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by IVORY2009(m): 5:07pm
rip good night
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by policy12: 5:08pm
Hmmm if only will know,
If only the six feet hole,
Can be erased from our life,
If only we can re write our profile,
Many won't live in vain,
Many won't glory in life profane,
Many won't life lying,
Many won't sorrow dying,
A life of vanity,yet we live it with propensity,
Will live as if we won't taste death,
In positions we glory in dispositions,
In wealth we spend and forget the debts.
Living it and we forget we are on a journey,
We hate to love and love to hate this sojourns,
No wonder we cry, we Laugh and mourn,
Lo when we bade good night, we wake to the morning's.
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by Benita27(f): 5:09pm
asawanathegreat:
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by globalmind68(m): 5:10pm
May is soul rest in perfect peace.
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by InsanePsycho(m): 5:11pm
Jetleeee:
What a confused soul
You succeeded in not making any sense
Keep it up. YOur parents will be proud
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by Orobo2Lekpa: 5:11pm
Can't remember him
May his soul rest in peace
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by tishbite41: 5:14pm
issa die, dem carry abdulfatah picture put, op common sense fall on u
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by Magnifico2000: 5:17pm
Click like if you want God to be uprooting all our past and present corrupt poliicians/leaders.
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by opemiposiodoo: 5:17pm
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by Jetleeee: 5:27pm
InsanePsycho:
How can I make sense to someone who calls himself an insane psycho. I was apt when I said you should return to Uselu.
You're rejoicing over the death of someone, but you want an applause?
Next time, you say your RIP and fokoff
|Re: Ex-minister Saidu Isa Is Dead; Kwara Governor Mourns by damibize(m): 5:34pm
asawanathegreat:
