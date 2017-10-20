Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics (4634 Views)

Its been 8 Years Together and God has been Merciful..



She has been My rock and Together we are always powerful..



Behold Our Pre-wedding pics..

We are both Nairalanders... Monikers @iyimide and @Sorach



More Pics 6 Likes

Nice one bro....wish u d best....for that first pic hope say your woman been no fall enter river oooo..... 2 Likes





What a bold step to take.



Ain't you guys afraid of marriage?



On a more serious note I wish you guys all the best. Hopefully we get to see the babies pics soon. Very young couple.What a bold step to take.Ain't you guys afraid of marriage?On a more serious note I wish you guys all the best. Hopefully we get to see the babies pics soon. 7 Likes

Awwnn...she's beautiful. 1 Like

lovely 1 Like

a kiss kissed can be re-kissed if the kisser and the kissee agree that the kiss kissed is not well kissed 7 Likes

Young Cute Couple



Congratulations.......

Happy married life







Lovely

Innocent looking babe...



And those who are finding it difficult to find true love, keeping looking. You'll find. May not be online but offline.

The look 22/33. HML 2 Likes

Beautiful people, I cant wait to fall in love and get married.

More pics 8 Likes

Happy marriage life.





Wish you guys the very best. Awwwwwwwnnnn... Playful couple, me likey.Wish you guys the very best. 4 Likes





Jellof Rice On Point HML OP.Jellof Rice On Point

abeg when is the wedding

WOOOOOW! So happy for you guys.



And my traditional marriage is coming up next week Saturday. Many nairanders are getting married these days. 2 Likes

. hope say you nor go cheat on her? in fact, she resemble virgin .







happy married life in advance. i can see love in your bride's eyes buh i can't see love in your own eyes. hope say you nor go cheat on her? in fact, she resemble virginhappy married life in advance. 3 Likes

Lovely couple. Your bride looks like VivianGist.

Beautiful. Wish you guys the best

8 years?? Is alright Wish them the best









#HWL Is that guy really sagging#HWL

GOD bless ur union

You guys are so cute



You really fit one another



It's much obvious you guys really love each other, nurse and water the love, that's how to be prosperous and live happily.























Love you two You guys are so cuteYou really fit one anotherIt's much obvious you guys really love each other, nurse and water the love, that's how to be prosperous and live happily. 1 Like

una try. .8 yrs is not 8 days. .may God bless ur union. .Amen!

Dey der dey kiss kisser make time dey go .na ur mates dey make news na u dey write poem 4 der matter Dey der dey kiss kisser make time dey go .na ur mates dey make news na u dey write poem 4 der matter

ladygoddiva this could be us but you're a crackhead