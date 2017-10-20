₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by iyimide(m): 2:42pm
Its been 8 Years Together and God has been Merciful..
She has been My rock and Together we are always powerful..
Behold Our Pre-wedding pics..
We are both Nairalanders... Monikers @iyimide and @Sorach
cc Lalasticlala, Mynd44, koresma
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by iyimide(m): 2:44pm
More Pics
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by Gentlevin: 2:45pm
Nice one bro....wish u d best....for that first pic hope say your woman been no fall enter river oooo.....
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by Rokia2(f): 2:46pm
Very young couple.
What a bold step to take.
Ain't you guys afraid of marriage?
On a more serious note I wish you guys all the best. Hopefully we get to see the babies pics soon.
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by Mariinee(f): 2:47pm
Awwnn...she's beautiful.
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by Preca(f): 2:48pm
lovely
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by JoyAda1234(f): 2:53pm
a kiss kissed can be re-kissed if the kisser and the kissee agree that the kiss kissed is not well kissed
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by Uniqueness01(f): 2:53pm
Young Cute Couple
Congratulations.......
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by JoyAda1234(f): 2:54pm
Happy married life
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by Dotwillis1(m): 2:56pm
Lovely
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by Adaumunocha(f): 2:57pm
Innocent looking babe...
And those who are finding it difficult to find true love, keeping looking. You'll find. May not be online but offline.
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by Safiaa(f): 3:00pm
The look 22/33. HML
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by Piiko(m): 3:03pm
Beautiful people, I cant wait to fall in love and get married.
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by iyimide(m): 3:03pm
More pics
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by Divay22(f): 3:04pm
Happy marriage life.
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by Blackhawk01: 3:13pm
Awwwwwwwnnnn... Playful couple, me likey.
Wish you guys the very best.
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by Metrobaba(m): 3:39pm
HML OP.
Jellof Rice On Point
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by mofeoluwadassah: 4:27pm
abeg when is the wedding
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by DaniDani(m): 5:06pm
WOOOOOW! So happy for you guys.
And my traditional marriage is coming up next week Saturday. Many nairanders are getting married these days.
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by ashewoboy(m): 5:09pm
i can see love in your bride's eyes buh i can't see love in your own eyes. hope say you nor go cheat on her? in fact, she resemble virgin.
happy married life in advance.
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by kay29000(m): 5:17pm
Lovely couple. Your bride looks like VivianGist.
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by blackbeau1(f): 5:18pm
Beautiful. Wish you guys the best
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by Jboy5050(m): 5:18pm
8 years?? Is alright Wish them the best
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by DICKtator: 5:18pm
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by Charlieswhite(m): 5:19pm
Is that guy really sagging
#HWL
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by TheMainMan: 5:19pm
GOD bless ur union
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by JoshMedia(m): 5:19pm
iyimide:
You guys are so cute
You really fit one another
It's much obvious you guys really love each other, nurse and water the love, that's how to be prosperous and live happily.
Love you two
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by back2sender: 5:19pm
Rokia2:So they started dating as underage? Rubbish
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by valentineuwakwe(m): 5:20pm
una try. .8 yrs is not 8 days. .may God bless ur union. .Amen!
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by Nodogragra4me: 5:20pm
JoyAda1234:
Dey der dey kiss kisser make time dey go .na ur mates dey make news na u dey write poem 4 der matter
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by NoFavors: 5:20pm
ladygoddiva this could be us but you're a crackhead
|Re: Nairalanders, Behold Our Pre-wedding Pics by YhurKarma: 5:21pm
lol
