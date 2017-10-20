Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" (2466 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to her, the man, Akpanobong, a popular doctor in Uyo who was her family doctor even molested her while she was recovering from surgery.





https://www.lailasblog.com/lady-calls-popular-uyo-doctor-molested-recovering-surgery/ An enraged Nigerian lady, Ekprimma Koko is set to go to Uyo on Sunday to probably show the whole world the man who molested her several times when she was just 11.According to her, the man, Akpanobong, a popular doctor in Uyo who was her family doctor even molested her while she was recovering from surgery.





Some doctors are mad. At 11, her bre.asts will be small like peanut na.



I think women should try as much as possible to Study Medicine and other medical courses instead of filling the whole school in the name of studying Mass communication Some doctors are mad. At 11, her bre.asts will be small like peanut na.I think women should try as much as possible to Study Medicine and other medical courses instead of filling the whole school in the name of studying Mass communication 3 Likes

n wa





How do they get away with that for years



Some patients must have been sedated while they were sexually assaulted What joy do they derive in molesting kidsHow do they get away with that for yearsSome patients must have been sedated while they were sexually assaulted

She shld have uploaded the man's pix instead of hers 1 Like

this is ridiculous

Calabar girls can sabi give positioning sha

Hope you are sure of what you are doing? and you have concrete evidence to back up your claim? So you dont ruin someone's career and reputation for nothing.

better tighten those screws that "snapped" upstairs and think things through before making any move.



Mynd44 7 Likes 1 Share

FortifiedCity:





Some doctors are mad . At 11, her bre.asts will be small like peanut na.



I think women should try as much as possible to Study Medicine and other medical courses instead of filling the whole school in the name of studying Mass communication MhizzAJ:

What joy do they derive in molesting kids



How do they get away with that for years



Some patients must have been sedated while they were sexually assaulted



Were you there? I believe it is a sign of low IQ to jump to conclusions about anything you see online without poroper investigation or evidence. Were you there? I believe it is a sign of low IQ to jump to conclusions about anything you see online without poroper investigation or evidence. 4 Likes

thesicilian:





Were you there? I believe it is a sign of low IQ to jump to conclusions about anything you see online without poroper investigation or evidence. The statement says "some doctors". I don't know why you have a problem with that. I hope it's not what I am thinking.



Or do you want to tell me that doctors don't molest their patients? The statement says "some doctors". I don't know why you have a problem with that. I hope it's not what I am thinking.Or do you want to tell me that doctors don't molest their patients? 2 Likes









But..

Something snapped indeed.....you just want to see how you can draw attention to yourself and also raise funds by suing the bast*rd



Although I hate paedophiles,But..indeed.....you just want to see how you can draw attention to yourself and also raise funds by suing the bast*rd

I'm not surprised

The hoe spirit in doctors is alive

I wish we could all have the courage to speak up when stuff like this happens . Another thing I'd like to suggest is that parents should try to listen to their kids on issues of molestation.

If this is true, I pray the doctor get punished, but if she is an attention seeker. . . Amadioha will do the needful

Even though dis die self, d doctor go still molest her because of her beauty

The only thing that SNAPPED it ur urge to TREND 1 Like

MhizzAJ:

What joy do they derive in molesting kids



How do they get away with that for years



Some patients must have been sedated while they were sexually assaulted





Only God knows what they actually gain. Only God knows what they actually gain.

Disappointed Olosho is all i see

doctors n sexual temptation na 5 n 6...na so one nurse for fed.poly.ede dey suck my prick while i was admitted in the school medical clinic for chronic typhoid.it was late in the midnight.though we both bleeped each other.the nurse should not been more than 40 years then.i was only 24 then in my HND1

He molested u when u r 11 and molested u again until ur yr1 and u didn't speak May be u are still kid at yr1and why are u speaking now. Ur story is not adding up

This is not a doctor anymore ..



It's high time she stood up for what's right!









Happy birthday to me

Hmmmm hope u have evidence DAT is d koko





Because since the thing happen u no vomit am na now u wan talk am

Pele dear

FortifiedCity:





Some doctors are mad. At 11, her bre.asts will be small like peanut na.



I think women should try as much as possible to Study Medicine and other medical courses instead of filling the whole school in the name of studying Mass communication "no brains but beautiful" thats were u will find them. Tell me, how can such make it into medical school? "no brains but beautiful" thats were u will find them. Tell me, how can such make it into medical school?

I just find it hard to take someone with a dog nose and ear dp seriously.

U Don minit

JayCynic:

Calabar girls can sabi give positioning sha

You re drunk You re drunk

...

This twitter stories be looking like catpiss

Watch Nigerians lampoon the accuser simply because the accused is a big shot.