Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery"
Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by dinma007: 4:09pm
An enraged Nigerian lady, Ekprimma Koko is set to go to Uyo on Sunday to probably show the whole world the man who molested her several times when she was just 11.
According to her, the man, Akpanobong, a popular doctor in Uyo who was her family doctor even molested her while she was recovering from surgery.
https://www.lailasblog.com/lady-calls-popular-uyo-doctor-molested-recovering-surgery/
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by FortifiedCity: 4:10pm
Some doctors are mad. At 11, her bre.asts will be small like peanut na.
I think women should try as much as possible to Study Medicine and other medical courses instead of filling the whole school in the name of studying Mass communication
3 Likes
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by MilesLamar(m): 4:14pm
n wa
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by MhizzAJ(f): 4:15pm
What joy do they derive in molesting kids
How do they get away with that for years
Some patients must have been sedated while they were sexually assaulted
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by mikky4764(f): 4:16pm
She shld have uploaded the man's pix instead of hers
1 Like
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by mofeoluwadassah: 4:16pm
this is ridiculous
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by JayCynic(m): 4:28pm
Calabar girls can sabi give positioning sha
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by DozieInc(m): 4:33pm
Hope you are sure of what you are doing? and you have concrete evidence to back up your claim? So you dont ruin someone's career and reputation for nothing.
better tighten those screws that "snapped" upstairs and think things through before making any move.
Mynd44
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by thesicilian: 4:39pm
FortifiedCity:
MhizzAJ:Were you there? I believe it is a sign of low IQ to jump to conclusions about anything you see online without poroper investigation or evidence.
4 Likes
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by FortifiedCity: 4:48pm
thesicilian:The statement says "some doctors". I don't know why you have a problem with that. I hope it's not what I am thinking.
Or do you want to tell me that doctors don't molest their patients?
2 Likes
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by emeijeh(m): 5:30pm
Although I hate paedophiles,
But..
Something snapped indeed.....you just want to see how you can draw attention to yourself and also raise funds by suing the bast*rd
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by Florblu(f): 5:31pm
I'm not surprised
The hoe spirit in doctors is alive
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by blackbeau1(f): 5:32pm
I wish we could all have the courage to speak up when stuff like this happens . Another thing I'd like to suggest is that parents should try to listen to their kids on issues of molestation.
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by Chizmickey(m): 5:32pm
If this is true, I pray the doctor get punished, but if she is an attention seeker. . . Amadioha will do the needful
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by asawanathegreat(m): 5:33pm
Even though dis die self, d doctor go still molest her because of her beauty
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by oshe11(m): 5:33pm
The only thing that SNAPPED it ur urge to TREND
1 Like
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by IamOlusa(m): 5:34pm
MhizzAJ:
Only God knows what they actually gain.
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by tellwisdom: 5:34pm
Disappointed Olosho is all i see
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by uncastable2odd: 5:34pm
doctors n sexual temptation na 5 n 6...na so one nurse for fed.poly.ede dey suck my prick while i was admitted in the school medical clinic for chronic typhoid.it was late in the midnight.though we both bleeped each other.the nurse should not been more than 40 years then.i was only 24 then in my HND1
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by manneger2: 5:35pm
He molested u when u r 11 and molested u again until ur yr1 and u didn't speak May be u are still kid at yr1and why are u speaking now. Ur story is not adding up
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by adeniyi3971(m): 5:35pm
This is not a doctor anymore ..
It's high time she stood up for what's right!
Happy birthday to me
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by IgboticGirl(f): 5:35pm
Hmmmm hope u have evidence DAT is d koko
Because since the thing happen u no vomit am na now u wan talk am
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by oluwatymylehyn(m): 5:35pm
Pele dear
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by Mckandre(m): 5:36pm
FortifiedCity:"no brains but beautiful" thats were u will find them. Tell me, how can such make it into medical school?
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by Curry30: 5:37pm
I just find it hard to take someone with a dog nose and ear dp seriously.
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by DuBLINGreenb(m): 5:37pm
U Don minit
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by 9jakohai(m): 5:38pm
JayCynic:
You re drunk
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by delugajackson(m): 5:38pm
...
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by Rayhandrinni(m): 5:38pm
This twitter stories be looking like catpiss
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by omenka(m): 5:39pm
Watch Nigerians lampoon the accuser simply because the accused is a big shot.
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by djcoolbaba2: 5:39pm
y don't you thank Baba God for been a life !,...........
|Re: Ekprimma Koko: "Uyo Doctor Akpanobong Molested Me While Recovering From Surgery" by AK6464(m): 5:40pm
