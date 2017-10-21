Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together (13016 Views)

See more photos from the event...





http://edition.soundoro.com/crown-prince-benin-kingdom-ezelekhae-ewuare-pictured-davido/ Ezelekhae Ewuare, the crown prince/son of Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, pictured with singer Davido – who arrived in the Kingdom to celebrate with them on the 1st anniversary of the Monarch’s rule.See more photos from the event... 1 Share

this guy no get guilty concience i swear 2 Likes 1 Share

These our generation of kings are clowns sha. 10 Likes

And Tagbo was buried today frog voice couldn't take out few hours from his time u to pay last respect to his friend he's busy doing shits with his fellow ritualist. 8 Likes 1 Share





Money and connection dey!







Nah to go make good friends and make money ooo No wonder this dude no fit do jail term!Money and connection dey!Nah to go make good friends and make money ooo 3 Likes

He only attended DJ Olu burial ceremony cos the dude is from a very wealthy home unlike Chime and Tagbo. In Nigeria, the rich respect themselves and gives zero bleeps about the poor. 21 Likes 1 Share

zulex880:

He only attended DJ Olu burial ceremony cos the dude is from a very wealthy home unlike Chime and Tagbo. In Nigeria, the rich respect themselves and gives zero bleeps about the poor. hmmmmmm 1 Like





Such a shame. This is an affront to Bini tradition.A few of us still join Oba Akenzua and Oba Ewuare the Great to weep over the mistake of an Oba we have now.Now the heir apparent has shown that it is genetic.What is royalty doing with a man accused of complicity to murder?Why is he with Davido?If the prince had some sense of self-worth, he will be indoors understudying what being a great Oba entails.He needs to be taught that being the Edaiken of Uselu is not the same as life on Corso Venezia or Piazza del Duomo, Milan.If he isn't chastised now...He might condescend so low to go on a drinking binge at Precious Palm Hotels.Back in days,people with ill-luck like Davido don't get past Aduwawa...but tradition has been watered down.Such a shame. 26 Likes 4 Shares

So like that, this boy Don escape all these allegations

Some pipo go say Davido go soon use am do ritual now oo

Tagbo ghost dey push am that is y him go see OBA son 4 protection 1 Like

What's doing him See malakie oWhat's doing him 1 Like

mofeoluwadassah:

this guy no get guilty concience i swear U just want mentions sha, o ya I don quote you... O ya go to bank! U just want mentions sha, o ya I don quote you... O ya go to bank! 1 Like

davido is there to perform, even 2baba is there.

2baba is very calm o, lovely n simple guy.

the richest man in Benin is in the 3rd picture..the man on white with bead standing close to Davido. Captain Hosa by name.

asawanathegreat:

Tagbo ghost dey push am that is y him go see OBA son 4 protection Make your brains useful for once pls Make your brains useful for once pls 3 Likes

kennygee:

These our generation of kings are clowns sha.



how you mean bro how you mean bro

That's my king in waiting



Oha Gha To Kpere, Ise!!

Divay22:

See malakie o

What's doing him Na so him be right from time, be like who no dey reach where food dey lol. ugly guy Na so him be right from time, be like who no dey reach where food dey lol. ugly guy

Divay22:

See malakie o What's doing him Excess marijuana, my dear, the guy is a heavy smoker, it's killing him Excess marijuana, my dear, the guy is a heavy smoker, it's killing him 1 Like

You are so intelligent 2 Likes

Titto93:

So like that, this boy Don escape all these allegations

Can a man be accused of murder when he was shown driving away while a drunkard remained alive.



The police have held those who brought a dead man to the hospital and abandoned the corpse.



Davido has moved on with his own life. Can a man be accused of murder when he was shown driving away while a drunkard remained alive.The police have held those who brought a dead man to the hospital and abandoned the corpse.Davido has moved on with his own life. 1 Like 1 Share

paradigmshift:



Na so him be right from time, be like who no dey reach where food dey lol. ugly guy Lol

Ayiri no dey pay am..

Boss be eating and workers be looking like they'll die today and tomorrow...

So music is a failed attempt o.. LolAyiri no dey pay am..Boss be eating and workers be looking like they'll die today and tomorrow...So music is a failed attempt o..