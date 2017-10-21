₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together by NaijaCelebrity: 8:26pm On Oct 20
Ezelekhae Ewuare, the crown prince/son of Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, pictured with singer Davido – who arrived in the Kingdom to celebrate with them on the 1st anniversary of the Monarch’s rule.
See more photos from the event...
|Re: Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together by mofeoluwadassah: 8:29pm On Oct 20
this guy no get guilty concience i swear
|Re: Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together by kennygee(f): 8:30pm On Oct 20
These our generation of kings are clowns sha.
|Re: Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together by zulex880: 8:31pm On Oct 20
And Tagbo was buried today frog voice couldn't take out few hours from his time u to pay last respect to his friend he's busy doing shits with his fellow ritualist.
|Re: Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together by decatalyst(m): 8:32pm On Oct 20
No wonder this dude no fit do jail term!
Money and connection dey!
Nah to go make good friends and make money ooo
|Re: Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together by zulex880: 8:37pm On Oct 20
He only attended DJ Olu burial ceremony cos the dude is from a very wealthy home unlike Chime and Tagbo. In Nigeria, the rich respect themselves and gives zero bleeps about the poor.
|Re: Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together by Pappyto: 8:51pm On Oct 20
OK.
|Re: Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together by kobo123: 9:58pm On Oct 20
hmmmmmm
zulex880:
|Re: Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together by NwaAmaikpe: 10:15pm On Oct 20
This is an affront to Bini tradition.
A few of us still join Oba Akenzua and Oba Ewuare the Great to weep over the mistake of an Oba we have now.
Now the heir apparent has shown that it is genetic.
What is royalty doing with a man accused of complicity to murder?
Why is he with Davido?
If the prince had some sense of self-worth, he will be indoors understudying what being a great Oba entails.
He needs to be taught that being the Edaiken of Uselu is not the same as life on Corso Venezia or Piazza del Duomo, Milan.
If he isn't chastised now...
He might condescend so low to go on a drinking binge at Precious Palm Hotels.
Back in days,
Such a shame.
|Re: Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together by Titto93(m): 10:15pm On Oct 20
So like that, this boy Don escape all these allegations
|Re: Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together by oshe11(m): 10:16pm On Oct 20
Some pipo go say Davido go soon use am do ritual now oo
|Re: Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together by DanielsParker: 10:17pm On Oct 20
nice
|Re: Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together by wildcatter23(m): 10:17pm On Oct 20
.
|Re: Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together by Solomonudofia(m): 10:18pm On Oct 20
Kkk
|Re: Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together by asawanathegreat(m): 10:19pm On Oct 20
Tagbo ghost dey push am that is y him go see OBA son 4 protection
|Re: Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together by segebase(m): 10:19pm On Oct 20
v
|Re: Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together by Divay22(f): 10:19pm On Oct 20
See malakie o
What's doing him
|Re: Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together by Boyooosa(m): 10:20pm On Oct 20
mofeoluwadassah:U just want mentions sha, o ya I don quote you... O ya go to bank!
|Re: Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together by paradigmshift(m): 10:20pm On Oct 20
davido is there to perform, even 2baba is there.
2baba is very calm o, lovely n simple guy.
|Re: Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together by paradigmshift(m): 10:21pm On Oct 20
the richest man in Benin is in the 3rd picture..the man on white with bead standing close to Davido. Captain Hosa by name.
|Re: Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together by Divay22(f): 10:21pm On Oct 20
asawanathegreat:Make your brains useful for once pls
|Re: Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together by paradigmshift(m): 10:24pm On Oct 20
kennygee:how you mean bro
|Re: Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together by watchwoman(f): 10:25pm On Oct 20
That's my king in waiting
Oha Gha To Kpere, Ise!!
|Re: Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together by paradigmshift(m): 10:25pm On Oct 20
Divay22:Na so him be right from time, be like who no dey reach where food dey lol. ugly guy
|Re: Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together by watchwoman(f): 10:27pm On Oct 20
Divay22:Excess marijuana, my dear, the guy is a heavy smoker, it's killing him
|Re: Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together by jubor(m): 10:29pm On Oct 20
You are so intelligent
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together by Throwback: 10:30pm On Oct 20
Titto93:
Can a man be accused of murder when he was shown driving away while a drunkard remained alive.
The police have held those who brought a dead man to the hospital and abandoned the corpse.
Davido has moved on with his own life.
|Re: Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together by Divay22(f): 10:32pm On Oct 20
paradigmshift:Lol
Ayiri no dey pay am..
Boss be eating and workers be looking like they'll die today and tomorrow...
So music is a failed attempt o..
|Re: Davido And Ezelekhae Ewuare, Prince Of Benin Kingdom Pictured Together by evansjeff(m): 10:33pm On Oct 20
kennygee:it would have been better if only you had senses to know the difference between a crown prince and a king.
