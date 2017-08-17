₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by FlirtyKaren(f): 9:47pm On Oct 20
Replying a comment by a fan who felt his new song 'Cool it down' which has been received mixed reviews would have been better with his brother, Peter Okoye a.k.a Mr. P told his fan that being a 'good egg is better than a crate of eggs'.
Here's their exchange below;
Lalasticlala
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by FortifiedCity: 9:49pm On Oct 20
The split of Psquare marked the end of my buying any song by the square brothers
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by autofreak2020: 10:37pm On Oct 20
FortifiedCity:
I used to love their music.
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by Dharniel(m): 10:50pm On Oct 20
if Peter Okoye had started out as Mr. P, does he think he would have come this far
Who go sabi am? And how can one good egg be better than a crate of eggs, if the quality of eggs in the crate is not stated...
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by zico530(m): 10:50pm On Oct 20
Na today
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by justseyi(m): 10:51pm On Oct 20
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by RaeMystix(f): 10:51pm On Oct 20
Their songs were becoming washout anyways. Good bye and good riddance P square. Hope you guys invested your earned money? .
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by NoFavors: 10:51pm On Oct 20
Not a fan
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by NwaAmaikpe: 10:51pm On Oct 20
Who takes Peter seriously these days?
No one!!!
Simply because even he does not believe in his jumbles of half-baked, incoherent impulses.
I would never respect Peter, till he does what's right.
Till he pleases his late mom and listens to the counsel of his brothers.
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by Sapphire86(f): 10:51pm On Oct 20
To each his own.... their headache not mine. 2017 is a year of transition
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by Mr0jay(m): 10:51pm On Oct 20
.davido after tagbo saga be like
Them say na me kill tagbo but i dey my house dey drink agbo
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by Kimy97(f): 10:51pm On Oct 20
I cannot download two diff music ohhh from d both of u.. Una beta settle
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by Titto93(m): 10:51pm On Oct 20
The Maxim no enter at all
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by Emmy9ite(m): 10:51pm On Oct 20
A crate of eggs or a crate of bad eggs?
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by olayinkaboss11(m): 10:52pm On Oct 20
just like one sperm is better than the rest of over 2m sperm
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by anny268(f): 10:52pm On Oct 20
Men that can't handle their differences.. SMH
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by Phemvin(m): 10:52pm On Oct 20
Well! So your brothers now na crate of eggs?? SMH...
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by ajimotoke(m): 10:53pm On Oct 20
for ur information am a fan of psqure not Mr p
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by Alitair(m): 10:53pm On Oct 20
Sapphire86:Is it still this 2017 that has finished abi another one?
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by DONADAMS(m): 10:53pm On Oct 20
hmmm..my consign is if they've shared their money and assets
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by Odianose13(m): 10:55pm On Oct 20
Psquare don open poultry
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by lelvlin(m): 10:55pm On Oct 20
zico530:
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by quiverfull(m): 10:55pm On Oct 20
Peter, do your thing joor...their opinions will not pay your bills.
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by autotrader014(m): 10:56pm On Oct 20
Sapphire86:Gbam
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by Gtoosmooth(m): 10:56pm On Oct 20
I like them being apart, cos that is the only thing that would change people's view about Peter.... He is damn talented... Cool it down.. The person below has an hate comment to give...
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by Sapphire86(f): 10:56pm On Oct 20
Alitair:
Your calendar has started reading 2018??
Well 2017 still has blessings oooo and until 31st Dec 23:59, it's still 2017.
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by anitapreeti(f): 10:57pm On Oct 20
Well I don't know about Mr P.
But I prefer a crate of eggs to just one good egg!
What if the crate contained only good eggs
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by olayinkaboss11(m): 10:57pm On Oct 20
ok
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by watchwoman(f): 10:57pm On Oct 20
"one good egg is better than a crate of eggs" I don't understand the wisdom in this, someone help me out
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by Eecho(m): 10:58pm On Oct 20
Rubbish song... Paul will bury u with hit tracks..
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by Sebastine1994(m): 11:00pm On Oct 20
A
|Re: Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' by oshe11(m): 11:00pm On Oct 20
Dharniel:Back den wenever we hear psquare na dia dance we all dey look forward to
Dancing was their brand
if na cos of voice n lyrics, Faze for blow pass them
