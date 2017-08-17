Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Peter Okoye: 'One Good Egg Is Better Than A Crate Of Eggs' (7143 Views)

Here's their exchange below;



Replying a comment by a fan who felt his new song 'Cool it down' which has been received mixed reviews would have been better with his brother, Peter Okoye a.k.a Mr. P told his fan that being a 'good egg is better than a crate of eggs'.

The split of Psquare marked the end of my buying any song by the square brothers 2 Likes

FortifiedCity:

I used to love their music.





Who go sabi am? And how can one good egg be better than a crate of eggs, if the quality of eggs in the crate is not stated... if Peter Okoye had started out as Mr. P, does he think he would have come this far

Na today





Their songs were becoming washout anyways. Good bye and good riddance P square. Hope you guys invested your earned money? . 3 Likes

Not a fan 1 Like







Who takes Peter seriously these days?

No one!!!





Simply because even he does not believe in his jumbles of half-baked, incoherent impulses.





I would never respect Peter, till he does what's right.

To each his own.... their headache not mine. 2017 is a year of transition 1 Like

.davido after tagbo saga be like









Them say na me kill tagbo but i dey my house dey drink agbo 7 Likes

I cannot download two diff music ohhh from d both of u.. Una beta settle 1 Like

The Maxim no enter at all

A crate of eggs or a crate of bad eggs? 4 Likes

just like one sperm is better than the rest of over 2m sperm

Men that can't handle their differences.. SMH

Well! So your brothers now na crate of eggs?? SMH... 2 Likes

for ur information am a fan of psqure not Mr p

Sapphire86:

hmmm..my consign is if they've shared their money and assets

Psquare don open poultry

zico530:

Na today

Peter, do your thing joor...their opinions will not pay your bills. 1 Like

Sapphire86:

To each his own.... their headache not mine. 2017 is a year of transition Gbam Gbam 1 Like

I like them being apart, cos that is the only thing that would change people's view about Peter.... He is damn talented... Cool it down.. The person below has an hate comment to give... 2 Likes

Alitair:



Is it still this 2017 that has finished abi another one?

Your calendar has started reading 2018??



But I prefer a crate of eggs to just one good egg!

But I prefer a crate of eggs to just one good egg! What if the crate contained only good eggs

"one good egg is better than a crate of eggs" I don't understand the wisdom in this, someone help me out 3 Likes

Rubbish song... Paul will bury u with hit tracks.. 1 Like

A