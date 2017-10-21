₦airaland Forum

I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by lightblazingnow(m): 7:58am
naij.com



Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai during the flag-off of APC campaign in Anambra state said he was arrested and detained for two days during his visit to the state to help Senator Chris Ngige become governor.

"One of the reasons why I was selected to speak on behalf of governors is not because of my height, it is because four years ago, when I came here to help senator Chris Ngige to be governor of this state, I was arrested and detained for two days, why? It is not because Onwa and myself are both short people, It is because they are afraid."


He said this in a video made available by Channels TV.

However, in a lighter mood, just as he was making his speech, Ngige rushed in to measure who is, perhaps, taller between them.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the governor of Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai said that those calling for the restructuring of Nigeria are political opportunists and irresponsible.

While speaking on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, El-Rufai said the President Muhammadu Buhari's administration in two years have done better than the past administration.




[.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tWzdMahWUsc ]




https://www.naij.com/amp/1131418-i-arrested-detained-2-days-anambra-el-rufai-video.html
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by lightblazingnow(m): 7:59am
Don't ever follow dead body to the grave, meaning it's not every fool on Nairaland you quarrel with, be yourself and build a reputation, every heart bear the Mark of good or evil ministered to it...


I chose to do good and receive life and peace... and I rebuke all evil doers off the planet and I decree that evil is permanently defeated in the name that's above every other names.,....

Christ Jesus...

28 Likes 3 Shares

Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by haywire07(m): 7:59am
The short devil himself !! Tuale sir !
lightblazingnow:
Seriously
shay no be you post the news? U com steal FTC dey ask nonsense question undecided

3 Likes

Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by Nbote(m): 8:04am
If El rufai tells u gud morning , Check ur tym again becos its probably 4pm

31 Likes

Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by crackerspub: 8:06am



ijiat midget

11 Likes

Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by Kyase(m): 8:09am
El Rufia for president

3 Likes

Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by SalamRushdie: 8:09am
Lies we all remember that event and at no time was Stupid El Rufai ever arrested ..APC is a party of diabolic liars

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by anuoluwapo884: 8:14am
Who get your time because u don be governor now u feeling important you be opportunist

3 Likes

Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by dustmalik: 8:35am
Nbote:
If El rufai tells u gud morning , Check ur tym again becos its probably 4pm
This is an obvious lie. El-rufai is known to be very blunt.

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by raker300: 8:45am
That’s when you came to rig election in anambra..


Peter Obi placed him under house arrest when he said he came to “monitor” elections in anambra...lol


When Peter Obi asked him to show his certification to prove he’s an electoral monitor, he didn’t have any.

Never lie to a wise man...igbos are too smart for these people, bt they don’t realize it

43 Likes 4 Shares

Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by lightblazingnow(m): 8:56am
Cc lalasticlala
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by kay29000(m): 12:26pm
lol! He turned it to joke about his height, but he was really throwing subliminal shots at Jonathan.

1 Like

Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by emeijeh(m): 12:26pm
This governor has been on a low key since Buhari Jubril came to Nigeria
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by Dharniel(m): 12:26pm
probably he was mistaken for someone elsegringringringrin

1 Like

Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by passyhansome(m): 12:27pm
WILL THIS SHORT MAN KEEP QUIET
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by kingxsamz(m): 12:27pm
Gfjsnsys
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by Leakdaddy: 12:28pm
They should have killed u.
Short midget

1 Like

Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by JideAmuGiaka: 12:28pm
You came to help Ngige rig election?

10 Likes

Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by GoroTango: 12:29pm
I recall
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by bestview: 12:29pm
APC people are just jesters and jokers. cheesy

Where's globemoney sef? cheesy

4 Likes

Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by GoroTango: 12:29pm
Leakdaddy:
They should have killed u.
Short midget
IPOB miscreant

3 Likes

Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by Leakdaddy: 12:30pm
GoroTango:
IPOB miscreant
Stupid gworo chewing, kunu sipping, brukutu drinking dirty ewedu eating afonja

6 Likes

Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by slysteel: 12:31pm
I witnessed it and you didnt let people know that you were carrying $750k in your car that was meant for election rigging donated by tinibu and apc governors, you left that part, money laundry is a crime, you were lucky the people that took you only sized the money and threatened to jail you if you talk about it.

9 Likes

Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by FreeTraining: 12:31pm
[quote author=Kyase post=61625790]El Rufia for president[/quote that another man that is fit for president,,, I love hm much I will vote for him instead of voting for my igbo brother' his is patrotic
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by brainpulse: 12:32pm
angry

1 Like

Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by JideAmuGiaka: 12:34pm
slysteel:
I witnessed it and you didnt let people know that you were carrying $750k in your car that was meant for election rigging donated by tinibu and apc governors, you left that part, money laundry is a crime, you were lucky the people that took you only sized the money and threatened to jail you if you talk about it.

This truth is bitter to my soul.

3 Likes

Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by mccoy47(m): 12:35pm
Short men can lie sha
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by Promismike(m): 12:38pm
It would have been good news if you had been wasted. Colossal calamity.

3 Likes

Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by GaggleNSwallow: 12:38pm
How could they put a dwarf in a cell when a dog's cage is about the right size for him? angry

5 Likes

Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by Kyase(m): 12:40pm
[quote author=FreeTraining post=61633346][/quote]lol
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by OgologoDimkpa: 12:41pm
How is this news?
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by aalangel(f): 12:41pm
Two days only When you were not minding your own business...

3 Likes

