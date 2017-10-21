₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by lightblazingnow(m): 7:58am
I was arrested, detained for 2 days in Anambra - El-Rufai (Video)
[.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tWzdMahWUsc ]
https://www.naij.com/amp/1131418-i-arrested-detained-2-days-anambra-el-rufai-video.html
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by lightblazingnow(m): 7:59am
Don't ever follow dead body to the grave, meaning it's not every fool on Nairaland you quarrel with, be yourself and build a reputation, every heart bear the Mark of good or evil ministered to it...
I chose to do good and receive life and peace... and I rebuke all evil doers off the planet and I decree that evil is permanently defeated in the name that's above every other names.,....
Christ Jesus...
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by haywire07(m): 7:59am
The short devil himself !! Tuale sir !
lightblazingnow:shay no be you post the news? U com steal FTC dey ask nonsense question
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by Nbote(m): 8:04am
If El rufai tells u gud morning , Check ur tym again becos its probably 4pm
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by crackerspub: 8:06am
ijiat midget
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by Kyase(m): 8:09am
El Rufia for president
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by SalamRushdie: 8:09am
Lies we all remember that event and at no time was Stupid El Rufai ever arrested ..APC is a party of diabolic liars
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by anuoluwapo884: 8:14am
Who get your time because u don be governor now u feeling important you be opportunist
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by dustmalik: 8:35am
Nbote:This is an obvious lie. El-rufai is known to be very blunt.
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by raker300: 8:45am
That’s when you came to rig election in anambra..
Peter Obi placed him under house arrest when he said he came to “monitor” elections in anambra...lol
When Peter Obi asked him to show his certification to prove he’s an electoral monitor, he didn’t have any.
Never lie to a wise man...igbos are too smart for these people, bt they don’t realize it
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by lightblazingnow(m): 8:56am
Cc lalasticlala
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by kay29000(m): 12:26pm
lol! He turned it to joke about his height, but he was really throwing subliminal shots at Jonathan.
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by emeijeh(m): 12:26pm
This governor has been on a low key since
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by Dharniel(m): 12:26pm
probably he was mistaken for someone else
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by passyhansome(m): 12:27pm
WILL THIS SHORT MAN KEEP QUIET
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by kingxsamz(m): 12:27pm
Gfjsnsys
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by Leakdaddy: 12:28pm
They should have killed u.
Short midget
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by JideAmuGiaka: 12:28pm
You came to help Ngige rig election?
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by GoroTango: 12:29pm
I recall
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by bestview: 12:29pm
APC people are just jesters and jokers.
Where's globemoney sef?
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by GoroTango: 12:29pm
Leakdaddy:IPOB miscreant
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by Leakdaddy: 12:30pm
GoroTango:Stupid gworo chewing, kunu sipping, brukutu drinking dirty ewedu eating afonja
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by slysteel: 12:31pm
I witnessed it and you didnt let people know that you were carrying $750k in your car that was meant for election rigging donated by tinibu and apc governors, you left that part, money laundry is a crime, you were lucky the people that took you only sized the money and threatened to jail you if you talk about it.
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by FreeTraining: 12:31pm
[quote author=Kyase post=61625790]El Rufia for president[/quote that another man that is fit for president,,, I love hm much I will vote for him instead of voting for my igbo brother' his is patrotic
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by brainpulse: 12:32pm
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by JideAmuGiaka: 12:34pm
slysteel:
This truth is bitter to my soul.
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by mccoy47(m): 12:35pm
Short men can lie sha
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by Promismike(m): 12:38pm
It would have been good news if you had been wasted. Colossal calamity.
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by GaggleNSwallow: 12:38pm
How could they put a dwarf in a cell when a dog's cage is about the right size for him?
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by Kyase(m): 12:40pm
[quote author=FreeTraining post=61633346][/quote]lol
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by OgologoDimkpa: 12:41pm
How is this news?
Re: I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) by aalangel(f): 12:41pm
Two days only When you were not minding your own business...
