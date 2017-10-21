Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Was Arrested, Detained For 2 Days In Anambra - El-rufai (video) (10707 Views)

I was arrested, detained for 2 days in Anambra - El-Rufai (Video)

naij.com







Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai during the flag-off of APC campaign in Anambra state said he was arrested and detained for two days during his visit to the state to help Senator Chris Ngige become governor.



"One of the reasons why I was selected to speak on behalf of governors is not because of my height, it is because four years ago, when I came here to help senator Chris Ngige to be governor of this state, I was arrested and detained for two days, why? It is not because Onwa and myself are both short people, It is because they are afraid."





He said this in a video made available by Channels TV.



However, in a lighter mood, just as he was making his speech, Ngige rushed in to measure who is, perhaps, taller between them.



Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the governor of Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai said that those calling for the restructuring of Nigeria are political opportunists and irresponsible.



While speaking on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, El-Rufai said the President Muhammadu Buhari's administration in two years have done better than the past administration.









[.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tWzdMahWUsc ]









https://www.naij.com/amp/1131418-i-arrested-detained-2-days-anambra-el-rufai-video.html [.

lightblazingnow:

Seriously shay no be you post the news? U com steal FTC dey ask nonsense question The short devil himself !! Tuale sir !shay no be you post the news? U com steal FTC dey ask nonsense question 3 Likes

If El rufai tells u gud morning , Check ur tym again becos its probably 4pm 31 Likes







ijiat midget ijiat midget 11 Likes

El Rufia for president 3 Likes

Lies we all remember that event and at no time was Stupid El Rufai ever arrested ..APC is a party of diabolic liars 17 Likes 1 Share

Who get your time because u don be governor now u feeling important you be opportunist 3 Likes

Nbote:

If El rufai tells u gud morning , Check ur tym again becos its probably 4pm This is an obvious lie. El-rufai is known to be very blunt. This is an obvious lie. El-rufai is known to be very blunt. 10 Likes 1 Share

That’s when you came to rig election in anambra..





Peter Obi placed him under house arrest when he said he came to “monitor” elections in anambra...lol





When Peter Obi asked him to show his certification to prove he’s an electoral monitor, he didn’t have any.



Never lie to a wise man...igbos are too smart for these people, bt they don’t realize it 43 Likes 4 Shares

Cc lalasticlala

lol! He turned it to joke about his height, but he was really throwing subliminal shots at Jonathan. 1 Like

This governor has been on a low key since Buhari Jubril came to Nigeria

probably he was mistaken for someone else 1 Like

WILL THIS SHORT MAN KEEP QUIET

Gfjsnsys

They should have killed u.

Short midget 1 Like

You came to help Ngige rig election? 10 Likes

I recall





Where's globemoney sef? APC people are just jesters and jokers.Where's globemoney sef? 4 Likes

Leakdaddy:

T hey should have killed u.

Short midget IPOB miscreant IPOB miscreant 3 Likes

GoroTango:

IPOB miscreant Stupid gworo chewing, kunu sipping, brukutu drinking dirty ewedu eating afonja Stupid gworo chewing, kunu sipping, brukutu drinking dirty ewedu eating afonja 6 Likes

I witnessed it and you didnt let people know that you were carrying $750k in your car that was meant for election rigging donated by tinibu and apc governors, you left that part, money laundry is a crime, you were lucky the people that took you only sized the money and threatened to jail you if you talk about it. 9 Likes

[quote author=Kyase post=61625790]El Rufia for president[/quote that another man that is fit for president,,, I love hm much I will vote for him instead of voting for my igbo brother' his is patrotic

1 Like

slysteel:

I witnessed it and you didnt let people know that you were carrying $750k in your car that was meant for election rigging donated by tinibu and apc governors, you left that part, money laundry is a crime, you were lucky the people that took you only sized the money and threatened to jail you if you talk about it.

This truth is bitter to my soul. This truth is bitter to my soul. 3 Likes

Short men can lie sha

It would have been good news if you had been wasted. Colossal calamity. 3 Likes

How could they put a dwarf in a cell when a dog's cage is about the right size for him? 5 Likes

[quote author=FreeTraining post=61633346][/quote]lol

