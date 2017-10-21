Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Pension Alert: Ex-biafra Police Officers Go Wild In Enugu (10924 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ex-Biafra police officers from the South-East and South-South states yesterday went wild in joy as they started receiving alerts for their pensions 17 years after former President Olusegun Obasanjo granted them amnesty.



President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday approved the payment of pensions to the dismissed Biafra police officers who fought in the 30-month Nigeria-Biafra civil war which ended in 1970.



Over 400 of the officers who gathered at the Ingrace Event Centre, Rangers Avenue, Independence Layout, Enugu, venue of the flag off of the pension payments of retired war-affected police officers danced in joy as the President of the Association of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria, Mr Fidelis Oyakhilome pressed the button of the instant transfer machine and they started receiving alerts of the payment in their various bank accounts.



Saturday Sun gathered that some of the retired officers actually started getting alerts for the payment of the pension on Thursday night with some of them getting close to half a million naira.



In her speech on the occasion, the Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, said that she was highly elated to commence the payment of pension benefits to the retired war-affected police officers.



According to her, “162 officers who have never been on the payroll and 57 next of kin who have also not been paid their death benefits will be paid today,” while 155 others who are on the payroll, but were being short-paid would be paid in the next batch as soon as their pension benefit computation was concluded.



“You would all recall that Nigeria witnessed an ugly civil war between July, 1967 and January, 1970 and as a result of that unfortunate period, some members of the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police and the paramilitary officers who joined the secessionist were dismissed from service.



“After many years in the limbo, they were pardoned and honourably retired from the Nigeria Police Force through a presidential amnesty granted on 29th May, 2000 by the administration of the then President Olusegun Obasanjo,” she recalled.



Mrs Ikeazor disclosed that to implement the Federal Government’s decision on the pardoned officers, a full blown verification of the pardoned officers was carried out by the defunct Police Pension Office; recently by PTAD and the Police Service Commission.



“The verification exercise conducted in late 2014 and early 2015 resulted in identifying about 460 of the police officers who were caught up in the civil war.



“Despite the presidential pardon and the verification of these officers, many of them remained unpaid for years,” she said, adding that President Buhari, however, this week graciously gave approval for the payment of the pension entitlements to the affected officers and their next of kin.



“Today marks another milestone in reintegrating the hitherto neglected officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force who have suffered untold hardship over the years catering for their needs and that of their dependents.



“This represents another decision by the current Federal Government to bring closure to the painful legacies of the civil war, and indeed a clear demonstration that President Muhammadu Buhari is indeed a father to all Nigerians and that his administration’s reforms under PTAD will ensure that Nigerians who spent the productive years of their lives serving their nation will not experience difficulties in getting their pensions,” she said.



She thanked the president for his magnanimity in approving the payment of the pension without further delay.



Also speaking, the President of Association of Retired War-Affected Police Officers from South-East and South-South states, Mr Matthew Udeh, thanked God for keeping the members of his association alive to see the day.



Udeh also thanked President Buhari for approving the recommendations presented to him by Mrs Ikeazor, as well as authorizing her to pay full retirement benefits to the war-affected police officers in compliance with the letters and spirit of the presidential amnesty granted to them by President Obasanjo.



“We commend President Buhari for approving the allocation of funds to the executive secretary for this payment.



“Our last port of call is on the Executive Secretary, Sharon Ikeazor who expeditiously packaged our case, presented it to President Buhari, and followed it up until President Buhari gave his assent and blessing, within two months of her assumption of office,” Udeh said.



Also retired police DIG and now President of the Association of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria, Mr Fidelis Oyakhilome, thanked President Buhari for making it possible for the retired Biafra police officers to get their pension many years after they have been granted amnesty.



He also thanked Mrs Ikeazor for standing in for the officers. The pensioners ostensibly happy over what Mrs Ikeazor did for them bestowed on her a special merit award just as they also gave her the title name of Odi Uko na Mba, meaning one that is rare in a community.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/sunnewsonline.com/pension-alert-ex-biafra-police-officers-go-wild-in-enugu/amp/ 3 Likes





Pictures of the alerts or else another APC propaganda loading Pictures of the alerts or else another APC propaganda loading 12 Likes 3 Shares

That is what gej could not do but was using the money for shayo. I know pigs must grunt over this but e no concern me. God bless the incorruptible president of the Fed Rep of Nigeria PMB, GCFR. 48 Likes 3 Shares

APC Is the real fakest media outlet. 7 Likes 4 Shares

python1:

That is what gej could not do but was using the money for shayo. I know pigs must grunt over this but e no concern me. God bless the incorruptible president of the Fed Rep of Nigeria PMB, GCFR.





vice president BMC spotted vice president BMC spotted 28 Likes 3 Shares

KEVIND:

By Charles Ogbu.

During the Biafran war, thousands of Igbos serving in the Nigerian armed forces switched over to fight on the side of their Biafran brethren. The then head of state, Yakubu Gowon announced their sack. The war was later won and lost.

When President Obasanjo came on board, he approved the conversion of the sack of Biafran ex-service men to retirement, making them eligible for pension and other benefits. That decision was officially gazzeted.

During the immediate past govt, the Otueke born Zoologist, President Jonathan, continued the payment of their pension in batches. In fact, Jonathan, it was, who made sure the ex-Biafran police and military men were treated as though they served 35 years on Nigerian side before retiring.

The report that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the payment of pension to Biafran ex-service men is nothing but one of those demonic propaganda for which the Buhari govt has come to be identified with.

What happened few days ago was that the office of the Pension Board known as PTAD stumbled upon 167 names, (just 167) of the Biafran ex-service men who were cleared since 2014 but yet to be paid.

Just 167!

Buhari # ChildrenOfChange simply hijacked the story and went to the village CNN square with the very misleading impression that Buhari has approved the payment of pension to Biafran ex-service men.

What is Buhari's business with the routine duty of the Pension Board?

Why should any right thinking Igbo man or woman expect Ndigbo to roll out the drum for Buhari simply because the Pension Board stumbled upon the names of 167 Biafrans who were biometically cleared to receive pension years ago especially after what this same Buhari did to Igbo youths in Abia state few weeks ago with his supporter of APC army??

Have we suddenly lost our dignity as Ndigbo?

Why should we praise an ethno-religious bigot who was busy directing World Bank to his Northern region at the exact time he was directing his murderous army to our own region to kill, maim and drown us



COPIED.



Yep, hate blinds Ppl absolutely. Yep, hate blinds Ppl absolutely. 18 Likes 2 Shares

this goes on to show that the nigerian state/ government has never upheld the no victor,no vanquish declaration by yakubu gowon.if there was good faith in the mantra,, these pardon,amnesty etc wouldn’t come to play and all former federal workers (military/paramilitary

and civil service) who survived the war would have been absorbed without protcol...but it seems certain things are set aside and used as a ‘joker’ when necessary.to either

douse tension,divide,sabot age a renewal of the struggle or political gallery...and besides how honest were the computations to give the real financial

entitlements??..how promotions were they denied and therefore at what status are they been paid.?? there are questions worth asking . 3 Likes 1 Share

Bribe!!! Biafrans will eat your money and still not vote apc. No referendum! No election! 9 Likes

pryme:





Yep, hate blinds Ppl absolutely.

Oh you thought you can mislead everybody with your propaganda. Deal with the fact presented to you, Okay. Oh you thought you can mislead everybody with your propaganda. Deal with the fact presented to you, Okay.

crackerspub:

[s][/s]





vice president BMC spotted One of them spotted. Meanwhile, e pain am. One of them spotted. Meanwhile, e pain am. 12 Likes 2 Shares

uncleiykeman:

Bribe!!! Biafrans will eat your money and still not vote apc. No referendum! No election!

As if those in power will notice u, if u do.

Wen der r millions going out of der way to vote for APC. As if those in power will notice u, if u do.Wen der r millions going out of der way to vote for APC. 5 Likes 1 Share

Nmandi Kanu come out from hiding and collect your pension



Thank you for the job well done

meanwhile the useless vegetable is still in Turkey

python1:

One of them spotted. Meanwhile, e pain am. mallam thunda faya the vegetable mallamthunda faya the vegetable 5 Likes 1 Share

Justiceleague1:



mallam

thunda faya the vegetable You mean this one taking it from the source? You mean this one taking it from the source? 12 Likes 1 Share

KEVIND:





Oh you thought you can mislead everybody with your propaganda. Deal with the fact presented to you, Okay.

Even if those were facts Buhari would have just dump it in the trash can.



Do you know how many civil servants that have undergone the biometric exercise and are yet to be paid their due salary in most states? These are active civil servants we are taking here not pensioners.



You and I know that anything that has to with pensioners always take the back sit in this country (keep Biafra aside).

Yet this were pensioners that Buhari knew nothing about, did not introduce the pension scheme for the ex Biafra service men, he only ordered those that were not paid, should be carried along.



Now you call this propaganda, do you now see how hate can cloud simple reasoning and reality?



I would have expected you guys that are so full of your selves to tell Buhari to shove the money down his a** and reject the money.



It's very shameful that the person/country you hate most are the ones you are feeding from.



Buhari will now spend millions on these Hypocrites. Even if those were facts Buhari would have just dump it in the trash can.Do you know how many civil servants that have undergone the biometric exercise and are yet to be paid their due salary in most states? These are active civil servants we are taking here not pensioners.You and I know that anything that has to with pensioners always take the back sit in this country (keep Biafra aside).Yet this were pensioners that Buhari knew nothing about, did not introduce the pension scheme for the ex Biafra service men, he only ordered those that were not paid, should be carried along.Now you call this propaganda, do you now see how hate can cloud simple reasoning and reality?I would have expected you guys that are so full of your selves to tell Buhari to shove the money down his a** and reject the money.It's very shameful that the person/country you hate most are the ones you are feeding from.Buhari will now spend millions on these Hypocrites. 21 Likes 3 Shares

python1:

You mean this one taking it from the source? Chai! E PAIN AM lolss Chai! E PAIN AM lolss 1 Like 2 Shares

Justiceleague1:





Chai! E PAIN AM lolss What's this one saying?

Na you dey talk and you alone dey laff, do you know what that connotes? What's this one saying?Na you dey talk and you alone dey laff, do you know what that connotes? 8 Likes 1 Share

Lies from the pits of hell

python1:

mymdd44,pLs CoMe aNd cHaNGe mY dIApERs nAh....HAAAAHAAHAHAHAAAAA mymdd44,pLs CoMe aNd cHaNGe mY dIApERs nAh....HAAAAHAAHAHAHAAAAA 1 Like

SalamRushdie:

Lies from the pits of hell why the hate, but let me confirm. why the hate, but let me confirm. 1 Like

If Buhari led government actually fulfills this promise, then it might be a strategic punch in the face to agitation. 3 Likes 1 Share

crackerspub:

[s][/s]



vice president BMC spotted lolss that thing na real zoneB

hes idol is a vegetable lolss that thing na real zoneBhes idol is a vegetable 2 Likes

KEVIND:

Another Lie, Buhari Approves Payment Of Pension To Biafran Ex-service Men.



By Charles Ogbu.



During the Biafran war, thousands of Igbos serving in the Nigerian armed forces switched over to fight on the side of their Biafran brethren. The then head of state, Yakubu Gowon announced their sack. The war was later won and lost.

When President Obasanjo came on board, he approved the conversion of the sack of Biafran ex-service men to retirement, making them eligible for pension and other benefits. That decision was officially gazzeted.

During the immediate past govt, the Otueke born Zoologist, President Jonathan, continued the payment of their pension in batches. In fact, Jonathan, it was, who made sure the ex-Biafran police and military men were treated as though they served 35 years on Nigerian side before retiring.

The report that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the payment of pension to Biafran ex-service men is nothing but one of those demonic propaganda for which the Buhari govt has come to be identified with.

What happened few days ago was that the office of the Pension Board known as PTAD stumbled upon 167 names, (just 167) of the Biafran ex-service men who were cleared since 2014 but yet to be paid.

Just 167!

Buhari # ChildrenOfChange simply hijacked the story and went to the village CNN square with the very misleading impression that Buhari has approved the payment of pension to Biafran ex-service men.

What is Buhari's business with the routine duty of the Pension Board?

Why should any right thinking Igbo man or woman expect Ndigbo to roll out the drum for Buhari simply because the Pension Board stumbled upon the names of 167 Biafrans who were biometically cleared to receive pension years ago especially after what this same Buhari did to Igbo youths in Abia state few weeks ago with his supporter of APC army??

Have we suddenly lost our dignity as Ndigbo?

Why should we praise an ethno-religious bigot who was busy directing World Bank to his Northern region at the exact time he was directing his murderous army to our own region to kill, maim and drown us



COPIED.

We expected you too be ungrateful, its one character trait of yours that can't be missed. Even if Buhari gives you guys your Biafra you still wont be satisfied. Meanwhile, thousands of families in the SE will go to bed tonight with smiles on their faces all courtesy of the Buhari you love to hate so much. We expected you too be ungrateful, its one character trait of yours that can't be missed. Even if Buhari gives you guys your Biafra you still wont be satisfied. Meanwhile, thousands of families in the SE will go to bed tonight with smiles on their faces all courtesy of the Buhari you love to hate so much. 25 Likes 5 Shares

DonBobes:





As if those in power will notice u, if u do.

Wen der r millions going out of der way to vote for APC.



Special Assistant to president Sarrki of BMC spotted Special Assistant to president Sarrki of BMC spotted 1 Like

GoroTango:

We expected you too be ungrateful, its one character trait of yours that can't be missed. Even if Buhari gives you guys your Biafra you still wont be satisfied. Meanwhile, thousands of families in the SE will go to bed tonight with smiles on their faces all courtesy of the Buhari you love to hate so much.





Provost BMC spotted Provost BMC spotted

Make una use your heads.....don't sell your future over small money nor promises.....any gift around any election is fake.....be wise

TrueSenator:

Make una use your heads.....don't sell your future over small money nor promises.....any gift around any election is fake.....be wise This is 2017 election is in 2019. Use your head to reason not your heart. This is 2017 election is in 2019. Use your head to reason not your heart. 4 Likes 2 Shares