|Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by Islie: 9:07am
Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja
http://punchng.com/fresh-crisis-looms-in-pdp-as-court-asks-makarfi-not-to-recognise-swest-chair/
lalasticlala
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by biacan(f): 9:08am
APC has bribe their way to the court
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by anuoluwapo884: 9:11am
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by Bari22(m): 9:35am
PDP and confusion
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by Sunofgod(m): 1:22pm
PDP....and crisis,
1 Like
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by zico530(m): 1:22pm
Which court? Buhari boys abi? If Markafi obey that means he is weak. Has Buhari obeyed any court order?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by kay29000(m): 1:22pm
I still don't understand why we only have two parties to choose from...APC and PDP. Can't a youth party spring up? Why do we keep complaining but do nothing about the problem?
1 Like
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by aleeyus(m): 1:22pm
PDP matter
no my hand
1 Like
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by Donbosco22: 1:24pm
Wow
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by madridguy(m): 1:25pm
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by itsandi(m): 1:25pm
Blame APC for this
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by clinton19000: 1:25pm
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by lelvin(m): 1:25pm
Okay
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by koolaid83: 1:28pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by positivelord: 1:30pm
I sincerely hope there will be a well Atikulated party for 2019....as for PDP and APC my hand no dey
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by NaijaMutant(f): 1:30pm
Most neutrals don't really care about PDP
The sympathy and support they are currently enjoying from neutrals like us was necessitated by Buhari and APC incompetence.
Buhari remains the worst thing to have happened to a United Nigeria
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by tishbite41: 1:30pm
apc .. zoo, pdp.. zoo, nizooria.. zoo. God give us Biafra.
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by Obaf1(m): 1:32pm
kay29000:simply bcorz we are in nigeria, where only the old-cagos decide
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by hollah123: 1:33pm
Na like this them go mumu till 2019 n apc will capitalize on the advantage like they did in ondo state
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by frankihima: 1:33pm
zico530:is buhari that take PDP to court?by they are statement we shall no them.I'm sorry for ur brain
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by olayinkaboss11(m): 1:35pm
Every aggrieved Tom, Dick and Harry in PDP will just go to kangaroo's court to buy black market judgement, any time there is disagreement
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by TDkAL: 1:35pm
Pdp better get their act together if they are challenge apc in 2019 [/quote]
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by Obaf1(m): 1:35pm
clinton19000:continue laffin sir, till the bomb locate u :p:::p
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by NaijaMutant(f): 1:36pm
sorry
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by givan(m): 1:39pm
Hmm. PDP needs to be sterilized
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by Atiku2019: 1:40pm
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:40pm
Crisis everywhere. It is well.
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by passyhansome(m): 1:40pm
nonsense
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by LUGBE: 1:44pm
One party system loading
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by policy12: 1:51pm
Obaf1:
Also becos youths won't support their fellow youths, see the case of Yul in Anambra.
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by wildchild02: 1:51pm
PDP and Wahala be like 5 & 6
PDP and Wahala be like 5 & 6
|Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by banjo022(m): 1:56pm
kay29000:which one you don do?
