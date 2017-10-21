₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,899,045 members, 3,866,110 topics. Date: Saturday, 21 October 2017 at 02:16 PM

Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair (4339 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by Islie: 9:07am
Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja


A Federal High Court , sitting in Ado - Ekiti, Ekiti State, has restrained the Peoples Democratic Party from barring the Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe - led South - West Zonal Executive Committee and the zone ’ s delegates from the December 9 National Convention of the party .

It also barred the party , its officers, and organs from allowing the Eddy Olafeso- led group to participate in the convention or submit any list as South - West delegates .
Olafeso is the South - West zonal chairman of the party recognised by the national leadership of the party .

Ogundipe , however, told journalists in Abuja on Friday , that non - compliance with the court order could affect the outcome of the December 9 national convention of the party .

He urged the National Caretaker Committee of the party led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi to “ uphold the rule of law because he ( Makarfi ) is also a product of the law. ”

Makanjuola brought the court order to the national headquarters of the party in Abuja on Friday. The court sitting had earlier taken place on Wednesday.

Named in the suit numbered FHC/ AD/ CS/ 18/ 2017 are: Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe , Chief Adepegba Otemolu, Lanre Orimoloye, Supo Ijabadeniyi and Femi Carena.

The defendants are the Independent National Electoral Commission, PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi , Sen . Ben Obi , Eddy Olafeso, Wunmi Jenyo , Adeola Ogunrinde and Femi Adetola .

Others are Ojo Williams , Fasiu Bakenne , Philip Aivohji , Mrs . Oluwawumi Oshinroluke , Biliaminu Ogundele , Femi , Makinde, the Inspector General of Police and Assistant Inspector General of Police , Zone 2 , Osogbo , Commissioner of Police , Ondo State , and the Department of State Services and State Security Service , Ondo State.

Specifically, the court, which was presided over by Justice Taiwo O . Taiwo , restrained the Makarfi - led executives or their agents from “ preventing the plaintiffs and other South - West delegates to the PDP national convention listed in the schedule attached to this originating summons . ”

The court listed the beneficiaries of the order as Alhaji Adewole Adeyanju and Senator Buruji Kashamu , adding that they should not be barred from attending the national convection .

The judge also said that no disciplinary action should be taken against the plaintiffs “ and other delegates of the party from the South - West Zone in order to prevent them from participating in the party ’ s national convention pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Justice Taiwo said , “An order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the 5 th to 15th defendants by themselves , their servants , agents and or privies from participating in the PDP national convention scheduled to hold on the 9 th of December , 2017 or any other date during the subsistence of tenure of office of the South -West Zonal Executive Committee led by the 1 st Plaintiff as members of the South - West delegates of the party pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice . ”

Ogundipe said the Senator Makarfi - led NCC and the national leadership of the party had a duty to prevent impunity and lawlessness if they were desirous of building a new PDP that would appeal to Nigerians and win elections in 2019.

He said , “ I say this because Eddy Olafeso and his group never emerged from a valid South - West Zonal congress. The Federal High Court , Lagos , in a ruling delivered in Suit No. : FHC/ L/CS/ 605 / 2016 on the 17th of May , 2016 , the court expressly nullified the sham congress. Till date , the order has neither been set aside nor upturned on appeal.

“ It should be further noted that in a final judgment delivered on the 24th of June, 2016 , the court categorically stated that our tenure ends in October , 2018 , having been elected at a special zonal congress held on the 11 th of October , 2014 in Ibadan , the Oyo State capital . The implication of this is that my executive committee remains the only validly elected and judicially sanctioned leadership of the party in the South - West . ”

Ogundipe said if the party leadership acted in defiance of indubitable facts and the Rule of Law, “ it will contaminate the national convention ”, adding that, “ our leaders should do justice and avoid anything that can jeopardise our party ’ s chances in 2019. ”

He urged members and leaders of the party in the South - West to continue to work for the party and mobilise people for membership .

In reaction , Olafeso told our correspondent that the party was already working hard to discharge the injunction , adding that the national leadership of the party wished to reposition the PDP.


http://punchng.com/fresh-crisis-looms-in-pdp-as-court-asks-makarfi-not-to-recognise-swest-chair/


lalasticlala
Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by biacan(f): 9:08am
APC has bribe their way to the court

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by anuoluwapo884: 9:11am
Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by Bari22(m): 9:35am
PDP and confusion

Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by Sunofgod(m): 1:22pm
PDP....and crisis,

1 Like

Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by zico530(m): 1:22pm
Which court? Buhari boys abi? If Markafi obey that means he is weak. Has Buhari obeyed any court order?

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by kay29000(m): 1:22pm
I still don't understand why we only have two parties to choose from...APC and PDP. Can't a youth party spring up? Why do we keep complaining but do nothing about the problem?

1 Like

Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by aleeyus(m): 1:22pm
PDP matter

no my hand

1 Like

Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by Donbosco22: 1:24pm
Wow
Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by madridguy(m): 1:25pm
grin
Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by itsandi(m): 1:25pm
Blame APC for this
Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by clinton19000: 1:25pm
grin

grin

grin

grin

grin

grin

grin

grin
Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by lelvin(m): 1:25pm
Okay
Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by koolaid83: 1:28pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim

Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by positivelord: 1:30pm
I sincerely hope there will be a well Atikulated party for 2019....as for PDP and APC my hand no dey

Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by NaijaMutant(f): 1:30pm
Most neutrals don't really care about PDP

The sympathy and support they are currently enjoying from neutrals like us was necessitated by Buhari and APC incompetence.

Buhari remains the worst thing to have happened to a United Nigeria
Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by tishbite41: 1:30pm
apc .. zoo, pdp.. zoo, nizooria.. zoo. God give us Biafra.
Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by Obaf1(m): 1:32pm
kay29000:
I still don't understand why we only have two parties to choose from...APC and PDP. Can't a youth party spring up? Why do we keep complaining but do nothing about the problem?
simply bcorz we are in nigeria, where only the old-cagos decide
Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by hollah123: 1:33pm
Na like this them go mumu till 2019 n apc will capitalize on the advantage like they did in ondo state
Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by frankihima: 1:33pm
zico530:
Which court? Buhari boys abi? If Markafi obey that means he is weak. Has Buhari obeyed any court order?
is buhari that take PDP to court?by they are statement we shall no them.I'm sorry for ur brain
Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by olayinkaboss11(m): 1:35pm
Every aggrieved Tom, Dick and Harry in PDP will just go to kangaroo's court to buy black market judgement, any time there is disagreement
Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by TDkAL: 1:35pm
Pdp better get their act together if they are challenge apc in 2019 [/quote]
Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by Obaf1(m): 1:35pm
clinton19000:
grin
grin
grin
grin
grin
grin
grin
grin
continue laffin sir, till the bomb locate u :p:::p
Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by NaijaMutant(f): 1:36pm
sorry
Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by givan(m): 1:39pm
Hmm. PDP needs to be sterilized
Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by Atiku2019: 1:40pm
grin
Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:40pm
Crisis everywhere. It is well.
Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by passyhansome(m): 1:40pm
nonsense

Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by LUGBE: 1:44pm
One party system loading
Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by policy12: 1:51pm
Obaf1:
simply bcorz we are in nigeria, where only the old-cagos decide

Also becos youths won't support their fellow youths, see the case of Yul in Anambra.
Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by wildchild02: 1:51pm
PDP and Wahala be like 5 & 6

Check my signature to order your football jerseys and get it customized FREE OF CHARGE!
Re: Fresh Crisis Looms In PDP As Court Asks Makarfi Not To Recognise S’west Chair by banjo022(m): 1:56pm
kay29000:
I still don't understand why we only have two parties to choose from...APC and PDP. Can't a youth party spring up? Why do we keep complaining but do nothing about the problem?
which one you don do?

(0) (1) (Reply)

S/court Judgment: Politically Motivated, Has Little Judicial Content – Buhari / Western Niger: save nigeria BY MUSIWA / Nnamdi Kanu Supporters Ground Port Harcourt With Biafra Flags (pics)

Viewing this topic: codeperfect, sirugos(m), folaschool, mirage(m), tuniski, lukaino(m), ammyluv2002(f), Bari22(m), jiorhemen(m), tolux247(m), slendxy, doubleportion, itsene, gigante, mu2sa2, Kfed4ril(m), okoduwacharles, tommychizzle(m), trux(m), Barristert, crownedprinz(m), Saint83(m), ahmg001(m), Oai007, McLove(m), FrancisIgya, barbiesparkz2(f), positivelord, Alexgeneration(m), CHAIRMANMAO(m), ArmedRobber, IgboticGirl(f), anataala(m), wura2020, Asiwaju003, yusufyusuf1, Harwoyeez(m), CHANGEZ2014, Dandeedadrunk(m), puzzlegate(m), roteamee and 92 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.