The former Vice President posted the photo on his official Instagram page...

Baba 2 Likes







God forbid that this foolish thief be found in this nation's corridors of power.

Where else do you want him to be, Kuje prison or guatanamo bay? all these political tooks in the hands of criminals (politicians) won't stop being foolish with their activities just to impress their paymasters. 3 Likes

So?

Mention one thing he stole from you and I apologise

That is the next President of Nigeria.

This man is corrupt as some people want us to believe likewise Buhari.The differnce is that he is 100 times better than what Nigeria has now as president.

Show me any successful business jubrim has established in his lifetime if you feel otherwise. 14 Likes 1 Share

probably thinking about his Intel

check my signature

probably thinking about his Intel

check my signature

I THINK IN PLUTO NOT NIGERIA.

My PVC is yours already in 2019....

Hahahahahaha,

No comments.

I honestly keep wondering the kind of brains those who clamour for the criminals have.



Who in his or her right mind will be saying Atiku 2019?



I honestly keep wondering the kind of brains those who clamour for the criminals have.

Who in his or her right mind will be saying Atiku 2019?

Because the current administration has problems does not mean we should now stoop so low to this apology of a crook!!!

Mention one thing he stole from you and I apologise



He stone the money we paid at the toll gaate those days.

GlorifiedTunde:





In defence of Atiku's supporters, there is no qualified political candidate in Nigeria who is not corrupt.



Are those coffins close to him there?

Looks like it is finished for Atiku Are those coffins close to him there? Looks like a Liverpool fan

.

shut , ewuuu!

Looks like it is finished for Atiku Are those coffins close to him there? Looks like a Liverpool fan

The only Nigerian after dangote with an unrivaled passion for job creation and by God's grace Nigeria's next president come February 2019

It's like Nigerians ain't tired of their suffering, rather they're getting use to it..

So, is he supposed to be relaxing in my own house? 1 Like

Him look like person wey life don tire

atiku till 201000

Ok

His house loOKs like a graveyard

In defence of Atiku's supporters, there is no qualified political candidate in Nigeria who is not corrupt.

Yes true!



But we can't go on feeding the ego of these criminals.



It's obvious to them that we are all stuck with them. Yes true!But we can't go on feeding the ego of these criminals.It's obvious to them that we are all stuck with them.

Dats gud unlike Buhari wen go take pic for sum1 cubicle dey claim MR INTEGRITY





Austria today made history by electing the world's youngest president who is 31 years old.



His name is Sebastian Kurz, he is just 31 years old and with him is his girlfriend Susanne.



Before todays election, he was the country's foreign minister.



While my generation are contended with being ass lickers, praise singers and Special assistants on social media in Nigeria, our age mates else where are disrupting the status quo,pushing for innovation, changing the narrative and pushing for the new frontier.



From Facebook to Snapchat and Taxify, these tech giants were founded by millennial who are members of my generation.



Mark Zukerberg is just 32 years old and the youngest billionaire in the world.



The bar has been raised in Austria that elected a 31 years old man as its leader today.



A 31 years old man in Nigeria is probably in his parents house,unemployed and broke, eating free food and not bothered.



The 31 old Nigerian man is contended supporting politicians (who directly or indirectly put us in d mess we r in) on Facebook without seeing the nexus between the failed leadership and present unemployment predicament.



I weep for my generation! Some of us are wasting away our youths forgetting that time waits for no one.



The condition in Nigeria is not helping matters though and then my generation are not ready to push for change.



I ask myself and other young people reading this, what are you doing with your life?



Are you happy with the way Nigeria is at the moment?



What are you doing to push for change?



