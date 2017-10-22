₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by helobabe: 6:51pm
The former Vice President posted the photo on his official Instagram page...
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by dadebayo1(m): 6:53pm
Baba
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by NwaAmaikpe: 6:57pm
God forbid that this foolish thief be found in this nation's corridors of power.
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by IamPatriotic(m): 7:02pm
Where else do you want him to be, Kuje prison or guatanamo bay? all these political tooks in the hands of criminals (politicians) won't stop being foolish with their activities just to impress their paymasters.
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by Caseless: 7:05pm
So?
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by SalamRushdie: 7:06pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Mention one thing he stole from you and I apologise
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by nwabobo: 7:09pm
NwaAmaikpe:
That is the next President of Nigeria.
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by Letslive: 7:19pm
This man is corrupt as some people want us to believe likewise Buhari.The differnce is that he is 100 times better than what Nigeria has now as president.
Show me any successful business jubrim has established in his lifetime if you feel otherwise.
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by zurielsam(m): 7:27pm
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by clevvermind(m): 7:33pm
nwabobo:I THINK IN PLUTO NOT NIGERIA.
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by swagagolic01: 7:34pm
My PVC is yours already in 2019....
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by fergie001(m): 7:36pm
Atiku Atiku
Hahahahahaha,
No comments.
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by GlorifiedTunde(m): 7:42pm
NwaAmaikpe:
I honestly keep wondering the kind of brains those who clamour for the criminals have.
Who in his or her right mind will be saying Atiku 2019?
Because the current administration has problems does not mean we should now stoop so low to this apology of a crook!!!
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by OGACLO(m): 8:25pm
SalamRushdie:
He stone the money we paid at the toll gaate those days.
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 8:39pm
GlorifiedTunde:
In defence of Atiku's supporters, there is no qualified political candidate in Nigeria who is not corrupt.
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by Keneking: 8:56pm
Looks like it is finished for Atiku
Are those coffins close to him there?
Looks like a Liverpool fan
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by IME1: 8:57pm
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by Prinzyy: 8:58pm
NwaAmaikpe:shut , ewuuu!
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by Samswags9(m): 8:58pm
Keneking:
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by aariwa(m): 8:58pm
The only Nigerian after dangote with an unrivaled passion for job creation and by God's grace Nigeria's next president come February 2019
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by Abfinest007(m): 8:59pm
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by Divay22(f): 8:59pm
It's like Nigerians ain't tired of their suffering, rather they're getting use to it..
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by dayleke(m): 8:59pm
So, is he supposed to be relaxing in my own house?
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by enemyofprogress: 9:00pm
Him look like person wey life don tire
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by temitemi1(m): 9:01pm
atiku till 201000
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by Built2last: 9:01pm
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by Factfinder1(f): 9:01pm
His house loOKs like a graveyard
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by GlorifiedTunde(m): 9:02pm
IamaNigerianGuy:
Yes true!
But we can't go on feeding the ego of these criminals.
It's obvious to them that we are all stuck with them.
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by oshe11(m): 9:02pm
Dats gud unlike Buhari wen go take pic for sum1 cubicle dey claim MR INTEGRITY
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by Mutuwa(m): 9:02pm
Austria today made history by electing the world's youngest president who is 31 years old.
His name is Sebastian Kurz, he is just 31 years old and with him is his girlfriend Susanne.
Before todays election, he was the country's foreign minister.
While my generation are contended with being ass lickers, praise singers and Special assistants on social media in Nigeria, our age mates else where are disrupting the status quo,pushing for innovation, changing the narrative and pushing for the new frontier.
From Facebook to Snapchat and Taxify, these tech giants were founded by millennial who are members of my generation.
Mark Zukerberg is just 32 years old and the youngest billionaire in the world.
The bar has been raised in Austria that elected a 31 years old man as its leader today.
A 31 years old man in Nigeria is probably in his parents house,unemployed and broke, eating free food and not bothered.
The 31 old Nigerian man is contended supporting politicians (who directly or indirectly put us in d mess we r in) on Facebook without seeing the nexus between the failed leadership and present unemployment predicament.
I weep for my generation! Some of us are wasting away our youths forgetting that time waits for no one.
The condition in Nigeria is not helping matters though and then my generation are not ready to push for change.
I ask myself and other young people reading this, what are you doing with your life?
Are you happy with the way Nigeria is at the moment?
What are you doing to push for change?
Thought provoking and forwarded as received.
|Re: Photo Of Atiku Abubakar Relaxing At Home by DMerciful(m): 9:02pm
Atiku for President
