Senator representing kogi west ,senator Dino malaye visited an abuja based church Shepherd house pastored by Rev. Joshua talena. The controversial senator received prayers as many thinks he is trying to seek God to enable him escape the rot of INEC and kogi state governor ,Mr yaya bello.
Source. – http://chikasom.blogspot.com/2017/10/dino-malaye-visits-church-for.html?m=1
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by Secretgis: 8:23pm
Mad man na nw he remember church that prayer no fit wrk
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by daewoorazer(m): 8:25pm
these kinda pastors are the reason atheism gains so much ground
they pray for every tom, dick and harry notwithstanding the purpose....
keep licking asses, God's watching you in 3d
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by fiizznation(m): 8:28pm
Dino the comedian. Lol
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by Sunofgod(m): 8:28pm
Hope nobody steps on his shoes..... they'll be injured.
3 Likes
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by Baboski4real(m): 8:32pm
Sunofgod:The guy is a disaster. just last last week the guy de carnival.
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by fiizznation(m): 8:34pm
Secretgis:You guys are good in insulting people. C'Mon even if you don't like somebody, you don't always have to throw tantrums at him
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by Billyonaire: 8:42pm
daewoorazer:
Hospital is for the sick and Church is for Sinners. Dino is a sinner and has sought for forgiven by kneeling before the God of Christianity.
Is your God not for sinners ?
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by Baawaa(m): 8:47pm
Billyonaire:A sinner that is not ready to repent
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by daewoorazer(m): 9:16pm
Billyonaire:
Easy man, you don't even know me
1 Like
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:31pm
If only pastor Telena actually gave him a heavy blow as depicted in that last picture above, I would have been very glad about it.
The fear of being recalled by INEC is taking this guy from church to church
*someone who on a normal day, shows off like a bouncer.
2 Likes
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by DanielsParker: 9:31pm
good one.
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by Titto93(m): 9:31pm
The pastor needs to pray some senses into him
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by muguv: 9:31pm
Laughter is goo for the soul
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYqoiLz3nyM
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:32pm
In the days of David,
This fool will have been struck dead by the angel of the Lord for mockery and excessive fvckery.
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by WeirdWolf: 9:33pm
Dino, u funny sha.
1 Like
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by castrol180(m): 9:33pm
Dino shall overcome all his antagonists and those behind his political predicament including that useless omoale Ebira Yaya Bello that refuse to pay workers salary for more than a year now but tackling and playing politics with a good and correct guy.
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by gaeul(f): 9:33pm
kini big deal
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by billionman: 9:34pm
As long as he will drop fat offerings no problem. Afterall the church is a house for sinners and not saints.
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by FisifunKododada: 9:34pm
Talena - I used to be a member of his church (when it was in Jos). I also sang in the choir.
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:35pm
deceiving himself not God
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by FisifunKododada: 9:35pm
daewoorazer:
Don't blame Talena. Actually, the contents of the bible is enough to turn some people into atheists.
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by potbelly(m): 9:35pm
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by Atiku2019: 9:36pm
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by oshe11(m): 9:36pm
daewoorazer:na sinners need prayers pass na
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by ivolt: 9:37pm
Smart man, he knows the "mumu button" of his constituent
is feigning godly. All his sins have been forgiven.
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 9:40pm
Even if he survives his recall he is not coming back again to the senate and that would be the end of his political career
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by taurusmena1(m): 9:41pm
Fear of being recalled by INEC, Yahaya Bello and his Constituents
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 9:42pm
FisifunKododada:and you also impregnated some girls in the church including the pastor's wife
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by Desperate90: 9:42pm
Hmmmm OK oooo
|Re: Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) by taurusmena1(m): 9:43pm
They will not publicise the juju priest he has most likely visited....#LeaveThrashForLawma
