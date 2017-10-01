Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Joshua Talena Prays For Dino Malaye At Shepherd House Church (Photos) (3052 Views)

Source. – Senator representing kogi west ,senator Dino malaye visited an abuja based church Shepherd house pastored by Rev. Joshua talena. The controversial senator received prayers as many thinks he is trying to seek God to enable him escape the rot of INEC and kogi state governor ,Mr yaya bello.Source. – http://chikasom.blogspot.com/2017/10/dino-malaye-visits-church-for.html?m=1

Mad man na nw he remember church that prayer no fit wrk

these kinda pastors are the reason atheism gains so much ground



they pray for every tom, dick and harry notwithstanding the purpose....



keep licking asses, God's watching you in 3d 9 Likes 3 Shares

Dino the comedian. Lol

Hope nobody steps on his shoes..... they'll be injured. 3 Likes

Lol The guy is a disaster. just last last week the guy de carnival. The guy is a disaster. just last last week the guy de carnival.

Mad man na nw he remember church that prayer no fit wrk You guys are good in insulting people. C'Mon even if you don't like somebody, you don't always have to throw tantrums at him

Hospital is for the sick and Church is for Sinners. Dino is a sinner and has sought for forgiven by kneeling before the God of Christianity.



Is your God not for sinners ? Hospital is for the sick and Church is for Sinners. Dino is a sinner and has sought for forgiven by kneeling before the God of Christianity.Is your God not for sinners ?

Easy man, you don't even know me



If only pastor Telena actually gave him a heavy blow as depicted in that last picture above, I would have been very glad about it.





The fear of being recalled by INEC is taking this guy from church to church





*someone who on a normal day, shows off like a bouncer. 2 Likes

good one.

The pastor needs to pray some senses into him

Laughter is goo for the soul



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYqoiLz3nyM Laughter is goo for the soul





In the days of David,



This fool will have been struck dead by the angel of the Lord for mockery and excessive fvckery. In the days of David,This fool will have been struck dead by the angel of the Lord for mockery and excessive fvckery.

Dino, u funny sha. 1 Like

Dino shall overcome all his antagonists and those behind his political predicament including that useless omoale Ebira Yaya Bello that refuse to pay workers salary for more than a year now but tackling and playing politics with a good and correct guy.

As long as he will drop fat offerings no problem. Afterall the church is a house for sinners and not saints.

Talena - I used to be a member of his church (when it was in Jos). I also sang in the choir.

deceiving himself not God

Don't blame Talena. Actually, the contents of the bible is enough to turn some people into atheists. Don't blame Talena. Actually, the contents of the bible is enough to turn some people into atheists.

We Nigerian youths are becoming so comfortable with mediocre and enjoying the meagre these old politicians dash us out of our collective Commonwealth they stole in the name of leadership.

Enough is enough!

Check us out here and indicate your interest to be a member of the revolution party!

Join here>>>

Rational Youth For Future Revolution Of Nigeria (RYFFRON)

Enough of recycled old politicians to continue to ruin our future as Nigerian youths.

Smart man, he knows the "mumu button" of his constituent

is feigning godly. All his sins have been forgiven.

Even if he survives his recall he is not coming back again to the senate and that would be the end of his political career

Fear of being recalled by INEC, Yahaya Bello and his Constituents

Talena - I used to be a member of his church (when it was in Jos). I also sang in the choir. and you also impregnated some girls in the church including the pastor's wife and you also impregnated some girls in the church including the pastor's wife

Hmmmm OK oooo