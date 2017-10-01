Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 3.4 Million People Suffer Malnutrition In North-east Nigeria - UN (1144 Views)

In the report for the month of September, UN-OCHA Humanitarian Situation Report revealed that 2.7 million people were targeted for immediate intervention, adding that only 936,200 people were reached with nutrition support within the period under review. The report indicates that three Stabilization Centres (SC) were set up at Damboa, Dikwa and Ngala Local Government Areas to enhance management of acute malnutrition. It says some 60 health personnel were also trained in Borno and Yobe States to enhance operations at the stabilisation centres.







The UN agency added that effective modalities were evolved to streamline the Infant and Young Child Feeding scheme with the Blanket Supplementary Feeding and Emergency Food Distribution programmes to control the scourge. It adds that the UN in collaboration with humanitarian partners had decentralized activities in 8 local government areas of Borno State to combat malnutrition.







The report lists the affected areas as Damasak; Ngala, Dikwa, Bama, Gwoza, Kukawa, Kala-Balge, Gubio, Nganzai and Guzamala. “The progress toward key indicators is on track except for the management of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) with medical complications, which remain hampered by the unavailability of services especially in the newly accessible areas. Lack of access to most areas has been the impediment in providing life-saving nutrition support to those in need. Nutrition activities are limited to few areas where humanitarian actors have access and where healthcare structures are in place,” it stated.







It also points out that about 6.5 million U.S. dollars was required to implement five projects and facilitate smooth running of the nutrition support services in the affected communities. It disclose that a maternal and child health week exercise would be conducted to contain malnutrition in the war ravaged region. OCHA said that some of the activities line up for the campaign included supplementation of micro-nutrients deficiency, screening and referral of under-5 children. “The campaign is design to help children who were not assisted under the routine exercises to achieve its target”, adding that mobile outreach is critical in the campaign.



The North suffer all these man made disasters because of its unproductive population.



Malnutrition can be curbed with education which they vehemently refused to embrace instead they choose religion above all.



Education liberates the mind and set you on the part of self sufficient without depending on begging for food that rarely comes.



Emir of Kano once asked people in the North to build schools rather than mosques all over.



The Northern leaders should be held accountable for all these avoidable conditions that is not so much prevalent in the South. 8 Likes 1 Share

malnutrition is the order of the day in Nigeria that have both the mineral resources and agricultural yields. 2 Likes 1 Share

if Nigeria breakup today, the northern region will suffer for it.

imagine and 1 man carry 100bn....chaii

But billions is being Channelled to that region.

World Bank was specifically instructed to only concentrate their spending on the North , couple with the billions Naira budget of Northeast Development Commission . 6 Likes 2 Shares

Some people will be shouting 30 billion for the account oohh, 1 million dollar in my pocket. Give to the poor save lives 3 Likes 1 Share

We know that since.Some group of charlatans Are already feeding fat with the money meant for IDp camps. Everybody wants to chop free money in this country 5 Likes 1 Share





When they say no to western education, marry 10 wives to produce 50 kids and indirectly support terrorism all the name of religion, why won't they be hungry? ...and who caused itWhen they say no to western education, marry 10 wives to produce 50 kids and indirectly support terrorism all the name of religion, why won't they be hungry? 17 Likes 3 Shares

They are always quick to tell us how they are good in agriculture but yet hunger is dealing with them,

if 3.4million are malnurished when oil money is flowing, what will happen when restructuring comes and the oil money stop coming?

No wonder they always sweat whenever they hear restructuring. 17 Likes 2 Shares













Realist2:

But billions is being Channelled to that region.

World Bank was specifically instructed to only concentrate their spending on the North , couple with the billions Naira budget of Northeast Development Commission . their elites are simply making big fortunes frm that channel, gathering enuf financial muscle to further enslave their own ppl and nigeria at large.. i thot they were the ones feedingthe whole nation and beyondtheir elites are simply making big fortunes frm that channel, gathering enuf financial muscle to further enslave their own ppl and nigeria at large.. 9 Likes 2 Shares

We call it "Kwachiokor". This one is caused by Bokoharam.

The north should realize that God is most likely punishing them over the atrocities committed against the biafrans.



They starved igbos during the war, now God is starving them..



Someone needs to pray for forgiveness 7 Likes 1 Share

This is truly terrible! no wonder d north is against restructuring. The north is truly their own problem and d problem of this country. imagine Nigeria without d north? 4 Likes 1 Share

Amarabae:

They are always quick to tell us how they are good in agriculture but yet hunger is dealing with them,

if 3.4million are malnurished when oil money is flowing, what will happen when restructuring comes and the oil money stop coming?

No wonder they always sweat whenever they hear restructuring.

IDPs make most of the numbers of the 3.4million.

Boko Haram insurgency is the reason for those



Johnnyessence:

if Nigeria breakup today, the northern region will suffer for it. You are right, the northern regions do not contribute much to the economy just like the Southeast IDPs make most of the numbers of the 3.4million.Boko Haram insurgency is the reason for thoseYou are right, the northern regions do not contribute much to the economy just like the Southeast 2 Likes

Before you call me heartless, you need to understand that the North East was peaceful not until their own brothers in a thirst for power decided to kill their people and create crisis for political gain.



Today the plan has worked, they've gained, but at the detriment of others starving, dying daily from several sicknesses and the likes.



The same people stand to gain more, by allocating huge funds to that area as rehabilitation money for the North East which will be squandered before it even gets signed.



The second benefit they stand to gain is build another military artillery and well equipped barracks in the North East. Making a total of maybe 4 military strong holds, all sited in the North after the likes of Jaji and the rest.



This is why I tell Igbos, "Fight intelligently, not with weapons" cos you can't win a war in Nigeria via combat.



All of these money, whose money? The South South.

The NIGER-DELTA's money.



Those in the South South need to sit up. 3 Likes

Wow!!, After all these years of ruling!!



After boasting that they have been feeding the nation!



After claiming born to rule!



They should better start eating and hustling for good food, so that they'll look healthy to meet their 7 virgins that re waiting for them in God knows where!



Trash! 2 Likes

The 97%ters are not feeling the impact pf this government. Pathetic! 3 Likes

Johnnyessence:

malnutrition is the order of the day in Nigeria that have both the mineral resources and agricultural yields. it's just propaganda to diffuse the World Bank statement as if it is not known fact that they are the poorest in the country. Using this as shield is just shallow and shameful to think that the North has had more president than the South. Foolish people it's just propaganda to diffuse the World Bank statement as if it is not known fact that they are the poorest in the country. Using this as shield is just shallow and shameful to think that the North has had more president than the South. Foolish people

Pathetic, and they have been ruling this country for so long while the minorities will almost kill themselves for them. Posterity will judge that none of their leaders have the good of the people at heart

The North is always going through suffering notwithstanding that they ve ruled us for donkey years

With all der 97% .they still suffer from malnutrition hmmmm . Foul play

The elites and politicians are the major problem of the north's backwardness, but we always support them blindly because of tribe, religion and sentiment.

With the different types of foods we have in d country!!!

