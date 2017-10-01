Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics (26196 Views)

Here’s what he wrote below;

In owerri, last 4 weeks.

I asked the girl sitting [right] to take me to a place where we can sit and chat, she took me to this place i have forgotten the name of the place.



We got there and they ordered for barbecue, two of the fishes cost me 11k that’s N5,500 each while I took peppery pepper soup cus I have hatred for fishes.



I met this girl when I was serving in owerri, I was looking awkward that afternoon cus my NYSC uniform was somehow over size and she refused stopping when I called her to collect her number.



It was around that Imo Event Center or whatever that place is called. So I crossed the road and she told me that she can only give me her Facebook ID, that she can’t give me her number. The truth is that her ass was awesome. And apart from the fact that I had no money then I was in a relationship and didn’t ever wanna cheat. So I found her on Facebook and she still refused to give me her number until I used a girl’s Facebook account where the girl told her she was my sister.



I got the number called for months but she refused coming to see me. So I had to chill until money came this year… I called her last month and told her about God’s blessings in my life and it took her just 5 mins to fall in love and decided that we must see.



But the story is that after eating out her friend or room mate was supposed to leave but she didn’t. Even after I have dashed them 5k each just for keeping me company.

went to the cheap hotel room where I lodged around World Bank with the 2 girls and… Definitely it wasn’t my first time of doing THREE SOME. I can’t lie to you my dear friends.



Okay, thanks for reading."

Weldone sir you deserve a national honor 90 Likes 2 Shares





If I Was Okorocha , I would build a statue of these gals immediately



They deserve an award ,



just because of fish and starlite u open the injury inbtw ur thigh













So this guy is a graduate , he has even Served the Nation



Sooooo.... Make we Con crown your d**k 9 Likes





Somebody's future wife and a virgin's future husband



I know my own wife is well behaved somewhere on planet earth 27 Likes

Congrats

lol,,I can use that 4 50ths of Pussies 4 your mind,,How much did you spend just 4 A pussylol,,I can use that 4 50ths of Pussies 11 Likes

See how this one's exchanged their kitty-cat for fish



#irefusetobedumb 33 Likes

Am I the only the one that has never got to eff a girl from Facebook? 8 Likes 1 Share

So two girls slept with a guy they hardly know because of fish. And when they say girls have fish brain some people will start complaining. 93 Likes 4 Shares

And once they contract that dangerous disease,its then they will remember God.



My advise to the nigga is to amend his ways.

No need advising the babes,cus them get fish brain,so let them keep consuming the fish. 13 Likes

Stupidity at its peak, both the forker and the forkee who brought this forkin spree experience to social media are both mentally derailed.



Somewhere somehow, a dude is processing undieing love for this two b.i.t.c.h.e.s and probably willing to take them to the altar. For some female nairalanders who are shouting "just for fishes" many of you have done worse for less gratuity. It is easy to hide behind a keyboard and form Porsche



For the stupid male fellow who posted this online is more useless than this females. This is someone whose someday would be a husband and father, what morals would he pass on to the children?

Money that should have been used to better your life, parents or even siblings is what u spent on hoes, in addition to that, you carry your stupidity into cyber space. Tomorrow your set would start shouting " why are the old men still in power" that we are ready for leadership positions. 33 Likes 1 Share





well whatever happened the guy is totally wrong .. like what is he tryin to prove ? he couldn't at least censor the pic to save their identity .. why fvck a girl and come out to tell tales to the world ... social media issa curse sometimes 13 Likes 2 Shares

So we still have dummy like this ones

Market spoiler 1 Like

Ray kartins, na comedian and musician



He was my guy then at behind flat in UNN.



I know this is publicity stunt, though he is capable of doing that.



God bless his hustle joor!! Ray kartins, na comedian and musicianHe was my guy then at behind flat in UNN.I know this is publicity stunt, though he is capable of doing that.God bless his hustle joor!! 3 Likes





What do you think pls



NwaAmaikpeWhat do you think pls 4 Likes

Stupidity at it's peak,

The guy is very stupid for bringing this online and exposing the identity of these girls.





Where are all those people that were attacking a girl for talking about curve d**k? and saying that's not how it's done in the olden days?



What do you guys have to say about this guy?



The double standards is high, a girl talks about f**king a guy. The girl is insulted, a guy says he has had Threesomes and even goes as far as posting thier pics online yet the girls involved are still insulted. 2 Likes

IDIOT 1 Like

These are the kind of guys girls love so much...



Hope he used protection sha. 1 Like

Kiss and tell guys. I fuckkin hate kiss and tell guys!



Just cause you slept with two girls, you're bitching about with the details. For the sake of my sanity, I would say no more. Just get a life or a job. Biitch ass nigga

Bro, talk true. Tell us that those sharp imo girls scamed you. Dem shop your pepersoup finished and VERMOOSE. I believe that you are trying to get at them. Ok,post the three-some pix and I will believe you. 4 Likes

That ma nigga

At the end of the day, after bleeping the brains out and ramping up the body count of foolish girls like these, guys go to find a 'decent girl' and settle down.



When will ladies learn?



I now see why people are afraid of siring female kids these days. Smh 5 Likes

And this becomes an achievement?

@ Op, This is Immaturity at its pick! You are a corper but you deserve to be in

Primary 6. Thats where your age really belong. 2 Likes