|Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by Priscy01: 3:35pm
A Nigerian guy, Ray KatiNns on Facebook has shared excruciating details of how he had three-some with a Facebook Girl and Her room-mate.
Here’s what he wrote below;
In owerri, last 4 weeks.
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by anuoluwapo884: 3:39pm
Weldone sir you deserve a national honor
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by pyyxxaro: 3:39pm
Okorocha come and see your people oh
If I Was Okorocha , I would build a statue of these gals immediately
They deserve an award ,
just because of fish and starlite u open the injury inbtw ur thigh
So this guy is a graduate , he has even Served the Nation
Only God would safe this country
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by kingjomezy(m): 3:40pm
Sooooo.... Make we Con crown your d**k
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by izzou(m): 3:42pm
Somebody's future wife and a virgin's future husband
I know my own wife is well behaved somewhere on planet earth
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by Oluwasaeon(m): 3:42pm
Congrats
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by Oxster(m): 3:49pm
4 your mind,,How much did you spend just 4 A pussylol,,I can use that 4 50ths of Pussies
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by sexybbstar(f): 3:53pm
See how this one's exchanged their kitty-cat for fish
#irefusetobedumb
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by Oyebee91(m): 4:00pm
Am I the only the one that has never got to eff a girl from Facebook?
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by TheControversy: 4:06pm
So two girls slept with a guy they hardly know because of fish. And when they say girls have fish brain some people will start complaining.
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by doctorkush(m): 4:06pm
izzou:are you sure she isn't the one that just left my hotel room
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by Kylekent59: 4:08pm
And once they contract that dangerous disease,its then they will remember God.
My advise to the nigga is to amend his ways.
No need advising the babes,cus them get fish brain,so let them keep consuming the fish.
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by 9japrof(m): 4:19pm
Stupidity at its peak, both the forker and the forkee who brought this forkin spree experience to social media are both mentally derailed.
Somewhere somehow, a dude is processing undieing love for this two b.i.t.c.h.e.s and probably willing to take them to the altar. For some female nairalanders who are shouting "just for fishes" many of you have done worse for less gratuity. It is easy to hide behind a keyboard and form Porsche
For the stupid male fellow who posted this online is more useless than this females. This is someone whose someday would be a husband and father, what morals would he pass on to the children?
Money that should have been used to better your life, parents or even siblings is what u spent on hoes, in addition to that, you carry your stupidity into cyber space. Tomorrow your set would start shouting " why are the old men still in power" that we are ready for leadership positions.
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by Teewhy2: 4:19pm
So is this an achievement that we are suppose to celebrate. I don't blame him but the ladies that gave themselves cheap.
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by Dasherz(f): 4:20pm
well whatever happened the guy is totally wrong .. like what is he tryin to prove ? he couldn't at least censor the pic to save their identity .. why fvck a girl and come out to tell tales to the world ... social media issa curse sometimes
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by Divay22(f): 4:21pm
So we still have dummy like this ones
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by jeeqaa7(m): 4:21pm
Market spoiler
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by Divay22(f): 4:22pm
So we still have dummy like this one
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by mccoy47(m): 4:22pm
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by Joephat(m): 4:22pm
Ray kartins, na comedian and musician
He was my guy then at behind flat in UNN.
I know this is publicity stunt, though he is capable of doing that.
God bless his hustle joor!!
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by chloride6: 4:22pm
NwaAmaikpe
What do you think pls
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by Daeylar(f): 4:22pm
Stupidity at it's peak,
The guy is very stupid for bringing this online and exposing the identity of these girls.
Where are all those people that were attacking a girl for talking about curve d**k? and saying that's not how it's done in the olden days?
What do you guys have to say about this guy?
The double standards is high, a girl talks about f**king a guy. The girl is insulted, a guy says he has had Threesomes and even goes as far as posting thier pics online yet the girls involved are still insulted.
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by Beehshorp(m): 4:22pm
IDIOT
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by ibietela2(m): 4:23pm
These are the kind of guys girls love so much...
Hope he used protection sha.
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by delugajackson(m): 4:23pm
Kiss and tell guys. I fuckkin hate kiss and tell guys!
Just cause you slept with two girls, you're bitching about with the details. For the sake of my sanity, I would say no more. Just get a life or a job. Biitch ass nigga
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by venai(m): 4:23pm
Bro, talk true. Tell us that those sharp imo girls scamed you. Dem shop your pepersoup finished and VERMOOSE. I believe that you are trying to get at them. Ok,post the three-some pix and I will believe you.
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by Johnawesome(m): 4:24pm
That ma nigga
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by Arsenalholic(m): 4:24pm
At the end of the day, after bleeping the brains out and ramping up the body count of foolish girls like these, guys go to find a 'decent girl' and settle down.
When will ladies learn?
I now see why people are afraid of siring female kids these days. Smh
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by tosyne2much(m): 4:24pm
And this becomes an achievement?
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by Ogonimilitant(m): 4:24pm
@ Op, This is Immaturity at its pick! You are a corper but you deserve to be in
Primary 6. Thats where your age really belong.
|Re: Ex-Corper Who Had Three-some In Owerri With 2 Facebook Girls, Shares Their Pics by Kobicove(m): 4:24pm
This guy is obviously an immature idiot...
