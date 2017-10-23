₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,900,171 members, 3,870,466 topics. Date: Monday, 23 October 2017 at 11:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement (8443 Views)
|DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by Ohammadike: 8:26pm
The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied involvement in the reinstatement of Mr Abdulrasheed Maina into the Federal Civil Service.
https://www.channelstv.com/2017/10/23/dss-denies-involvement-in-mainas-reinstatement/amp/
1 Like
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by Ohammadike: 8:29pm
Why is everyone denying recalling maina........ did the guy fall from heaven
Meanwhile bubu the bigoted northern overlord is pighting kwarruption...... Corrupt idiot
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by gmaribel(m): 8:35pm
So Maina just walked into an office...resumed work and promoted himself to director just like that and EFCC were looking for him everywhere?? Please DSS should tell us another story.... As for the Head of civil service.. ..no comment!
56 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by OZAOEKPE(m): 8:36pm
This one pass sarrki to defend
80 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by Alaniyiokorausa: 8:40pm
my question is to those jubilating that Buhari did the right thing, that maina was wrongly accused by Jonathan.can you hide your face in shame now.
55 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by SalamRushdie: 8:41pm
This Govt and denial na 5 &6 , even Peter in the bible that denied Jesus will be amazed at the denial capability of the Buhari govt
15 Likes
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by harmless011: 8:55pm
Season of denial we know you all are involved stating from Buhari, so you guys should STFU.
In the voice of Lawal the grasscutter "WHO IS THE PRESIDENCY"
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by 12345baba: 8:56pm
Ronaldo done win World best! Bleep messi
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by DozieInc(m): 8:56pm
The denials have started, but it's all rubbish.
Such things are not difficult to trace, so they should stop fooling themselves.
In these gov't you see DSS making civil service appointments, quite pathetic.
6 Likes
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by kay29000(m): 8:58pm
Na wa o
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by CriticMaestro: 8:58pm
Who go come claim say na him reinstate am before...government of buffoons
2 Likes
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by gurunlocker: 8:58pm
Buhari denied, head of service denied, DSS denied.... Who's the presidency?
Very funny government...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by AburoBuhari: 8:58pm
I Chief Dr. Pastor Àbúrò Buhari Is also denying any involvement in the ongoing case.
Tell Buhari he is mad and a joke of a president
*AburoBuhari*
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by mgbadike81: 8:59pm
Nigeria is a zoo.that's the simple summary.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by Atiku2019: 9:00pm
To Thy Tent O Israel
Confusion Everywhere
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by mastermaestro(m): 9:00pm
What's funny? It is you nairalander that suffers from insomnia over Nigeria's political comedy. Better go do something meaningful with your life. Guard your little corner, and do well in something so you don't become a nuisance to your family. Buhari this, Jonathan that, $20 billion this...you will only end up wasting your days, months and years on the internet.
I moved on a while ago.
3 Likes
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by Sleezwizz: 9:01pm
This buhari government na useless one. So Maina jumped from heaven to reinstate himself.... Smh
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by Luxxycool(m): 9:02pm
This is pure comedy, it goes to show how governance in this country is. A responsible government will suspend and deal with all the top government functionaries involved asap. But now they'll have to form a committee to look into it for another six months.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by Willy7(m): 9:02pm
He was reinstated by iPob. Emma powerful to be precised
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by anytexy: 9:03pm
Buharists APC Zombies over to you. Hahahaha
2 Likes
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by doctorkush(m): 9:04pm
From the stables of wale adenuga production comes a block buster titled
" Who now reinstate Maina??"
A must watch for every family.
grab your copy today
foolish people
5 Likes
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by fyneguy: 9:05pm
The Head of the Civil Service has a lot of explaining to do. If She did not approve his reinstatement, how did Maina get back into office?
Even if there's an external influence, the memo for his reinstatement must still be raised by her office.
Something is not adding up.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by bamidelee: 9:05pm
SalamRushdie:madam
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by Throwback: 9:07pm
DSS obviously have no business with this case.
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by Meritocracy: 9:08pm
Buhari is too weak to be Nigeria President, he has power but doesn't know how to exercise it. Bundle of power and give authority to cabal. It's now clear that he only got power in 1983 but given authority to Idiagbon.
4 Likes
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by RoyalBoutique(m): 9:08pm
OZAOEKPE:
You no go see the zombie for this kain thread
1 Like
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by careytommy7(m): 9:10pm
I love the way Buhari's government is doing one corner dance on top Nigerians.
A people deserve the government they get!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by Dee60: 9:10pm
The regime oozes out putrid smell on daily basis.
They are still learners in governance after 2 years. Amazing.
FG should admit it lacks direction.
And worse case, they have left the economy in very bad shape!
What have they really achieved and what do they want to achieve? I dont seem to know.
Electricity tariff has hit the roof. Diesel prices have skyrocketed again. And there is no light!
Where is all the TSA money?
Where is the recovered loot?
What's up?
2 Likes
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by vedaxcool(m): 9:11pm
The truth shall be know soon
1 Like
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by Beehshorp(m): 9:11pm
Nnamdi Kanu in collaboration with Sarrki are both responsible for Maina's reinstatement
4 Likes
|Re: DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement by isaacsegun(m): 9:12pm
f
The Issue Of Dual Citizenship. / What Happened To The 40 Laptop Crew / A Plea To Revive Ajaokuta Steel Company- Natasha Akpoti
Viewing this topic: dmkcah(m), DozieInc(m), evuna, santuse, proffayol, TDIsaac(m) and 27 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13