The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied involvement in the reinstatement of Mr Abdulrasheed Maina into the Federal Civil Service.





DSS in a statement on Monday said it is not investigating Maina nor handling any matter connected him and that there was no correspondence between the DSS and the Head of Service with respect to Maina.



“The Department of State Services(DSS) hereby states categorically that it has no hand in the recall or reinstatement of Mr Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina.



“There was no correspondence of any sort between the DSS and the Head of Service with respect to Mr Maina. The DSS is not investigating him nor handling any matter connected to Maina and neither has the DSS ever forwarded any correspondence to Mr President or any arm of government for the recall or reinstatement of Maina,” the statement read.



The service in the statement also explained that Maina is a civil servant and if any disciplinary action needs to be taken against him, it is the responsibility of the Civil service, not the DSS.



“The Service is aware that Mr Maina is a civil servant and any disciplinary action as regards Maina’s official conduct will, therefore, be handled as required by the Civil service rules. So it will, therefore, be absurd for anybody to imply or insinuate that the DSS has a hand in the recall or reinstatement of Maina.”



President Buhari on Monday ordered the immediate dismissal Maina from the Federal Civil Service calling for a probe of his reinstatement. The office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) in swift response denied approving the reinstatement of Maina into the Federal Civil Service.



https://www.channelstv.com/2017/10/23/dss-denies-involvement-in-mainas-reinstatement/amp/



Why is everyone denying recalling maina........ did the guy fall from heaven



Meanwhile bubu the bigoted northern overlord is pighting kwarruption...... Corrupt idiot

So Maina just walked into an office...resumed work and promoted himself to director just like that and EFCC were looking for him everywhere?? Please DSS should tell us another story.... As for the Head of civil service.. ..no comment!

This one pass sarrki to defend

my question is to those jubilating that Buhari did the right thing, that maina was wrongly accused by Jonathan.can you hide your face in shame now.

This Govt and denial na 5 &6 , even Peter in the bible that denied Jesus will be amazed at the denial capability of the Buhari govt

Season of denial we know you all are involved stating from Buhari, so you guys should STFU.

In the voice of Lawal the grasscutter "WHO IS THE PRESIDENCY"

The denials have started, but it's all rubbish.

Such things are not difficult to trace, so they should stop fooling themselves.





In these gov't you see DSS making civil service appointments, quite pathetic.

Who go come claim say na him reinstate am before...government of buffoons

Buhari denied, head of service denied, DSS denied.... Who's the presidency?

Very funny government...

I Chief Dr. Pastor Àbúrò Buhari Is also denying any involvement in the ongoing case.



Tell Buhari he is mad and a joke of a president



*AburoBuhari*

Nigeria is a zoo.that's the simple summary.

Confusion Everywhere

What's funny? It is you nairalander that suffers from insomnia over Nigeria's political comedy. Better go do something meaningful with your life. Guard your little corner, and do well in something so you don't become a nuisance to your family. Buhari this, Jonathan that, $20 billion this...you will only end up wasting your days, months and years on the internet.



What's funny? It is you nairalander that suffers from insomnia over Nigeria's political comedy. Better go do something meaningful with your life. Guard your little corner, and do well in something so you don't become a nuisance to your family. Buhari this, Jonathan that, $20 billion this...you will only end up wasting your days, months and years on the internet.

I moved on a while ago.

This buhari government na useless one. So Maina jumped from heaven to reinstate himself.... Smh

This is pure comedy, it goes to show how governance in this country is. A responsible government will suspend and deal with all the top government functionaries involved asap. But now they'll have to form a committee to look into it for another six months.

He was reinstated by iPob. Emma powerful to be precised

Buharists APC Zombies over to you. Hahahaha

From the stables of wale adenuga production comes a block buster titled

" Who now reinstate Maina??"

A must watch for every family.

grab your copy today

foolish people

The Head of the Civil Service has a lot of explaining to do. If She did not approve his reinstatement, how did Maina get back into office?



Even if there's an external influence, the memo for his reinstatement must still be raised by her office.



Something is not adding up. 3 Likes 1 Share

This Govt and denial na 5 &6 , even Peter in the bible that denied Jesus will be amazed at the denial capability of the Buhari govt madam madam

DSS obviously have no business with this case.

DSS obviously have no business with this case.

Buhari is too weak to be Nigeria President, he has power but doesn't know how to exercise it. Bundle of power and give authority to cabal. It's now clear that he only got power in 1983 but given authority to Idiagbon.





You no go see the zombie for this kain thread





A people deserve the government they get! I love the way Buhari's government is doing one corner dance on top Nigerians.

The regime oozes out putrid smell on daily basis.



They are still learners in governance after 2 years. Amazing.



FG should admit it lacks direction.



And worse case, they have left the economy in very bad shape!



What have they really achieved and what do they want to achieve? I dont seem to know.



Electricity tariff has hit the roof. Diesel prices have skyrocketed again. And there is no light!



Where is all the TSA money?



Where is the recovered loot?



What's up? 2 Likes

The truth shall be know soon

Nnamdi Kanu in collaboration with Sarrki are both responsible for Maina's reinstatement