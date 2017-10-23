₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,900,106 members, 3,870,260 topics. Date: Monday, 23 October 2017 at 08:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters (18974 Views)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by notindome(m): 5:36pm
FLASH: @NGRPresident Buhari was aware and signed off on Abdulrasheed Maina's reinstatement, but he now claims he was "misguided" - Sahara reporters
https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/922489271747006464
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by biacan(f): 5:37pm
He knows everything..... just using the recent actions to cover face
142 Likes 14 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by SalamRushdie: 5:37pm
Ofcourse we all knew Buhari had to be aware of Mainas appointment because it was a top level appointment and only the Presidency can give the nod for such appointment to happen . Buhari must also do the right thing by also disengaging himself from the office of yhe President if he has any honour or except tge honour he has is the proverbial honor amongst thieves ... Sarrki where are you when I need your patriotic endorsements na
96 Likes 16 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by masinga07(m): 5:39pm
Buhari is just a useless somebody and bloody liar. Fighting corruption indeed
119 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by Atiku2019: 5:41pm
He wasn't aware it's Corruption Fighting Back ;
We All Blame GEJ
Atiku let's go there..........
132 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by Atiku2019: 5:42pm
My Brother Ozaoekpe show oooooooh
8 Likes
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by Rilwayne001: 5:43pm
notindome:
We actually thought Jonathan was clueless, and that he relied on his cabinets to make crucial decisions for him, not until we voted this ball-less old demented cattle rearer. Seriously, when are we going to have a president that knows what he's doing?
126 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by greatermax77(m): 5:45pm
PMB is the worst cunning & most trickish person.
But many gullible thought he is a man of integrity
91 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by SalamRushdie: 5:46pm
Rilwayne001:
Jonathan was a prophet but we didnt understand then When is said " stealing wasnt corruption" he was actually referring to tge coming of the Buhari govt
59 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by tuniski: 5:51pm
It is over Buhari is the cabal. He is only hiding behind the cliche of cabal! Nigeria is in trouble!
45 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by harmless011: 5:51pm
I hate it when people start blaming cabals for everything, then why do we have CinC.
BUHARI is corruption personified he is just a coward hiding behind the back of others to perpetuate acts of corruption.
I now believe that PDP is better than APC because pdp was looting during surplus while apc is looting during scarcity, no wonder Buhari keep lamenting about falling oil price.
92 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by Rilwayne001: 5:51pm
SalamRushdie:
He was indeed. Now we understand what 'corruption' really is.
29 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by harmless011: 5:52pm
Rilwayne001:
I am highly disappointed that an old man like Buhari cannot leave a single legacy what a shame
48 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by Homeboiy(m): 6:00pm
He was aware but incapacitated
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by Egein(m): 6:03pm
Cluelessness redefined.
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by Hofbrauhaus: 6:03pm
Nigerians voted a fool.
Too bad..
46 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by solid3(m): 6:03pm
This government is worse than Jonathan's administration.
47 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by Nellybank(m): 6:04pm
Person wey start to lie from birth... Mtchewwwww
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by uhuogba(m): 6:04pm
We will never know for sure if he knew or not but certainly dirty money exchanged hands, then the cover got blown, the later moves were to cover up.
7 Likes
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by NiRfreak(m): 6:04pm
I made it safely to first page... page of blessings, blessing from likes.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by nairaman66(m): 6:04pm
Na so
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by PointB: 6:05pm
SalamRushdie:
Honour?
Can you find such exalted virtue among thieves?
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by DesChyko(m): 6:05pm
In as much as the corruption in this government is in overdrive, I don't see Sahara Reporters as a creditable body to give one ultimately believeable news
NEXT!!
2 Likes
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by 9japrof(m): 6:05pm
We know all along that this "fight on corruption" is nothing but a political brouhaha to sideline opposition or people who are not on the same page with him.
Buhari is a monumental failure no doubt, but how he got this repackaging that made people sign off on him still keeps me astonished
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by Sunnycliff(m): 6:05pm
They will say is corruption fighting anti corruption, that's why Maina have to be reinstated
*IF NOT FOR PMB: A REJOINDER*
How would you know that the SGF Babachir Lawal has been on suspension without any prosecution or open media trial for #233million grass cutting fraud after 5 months.
How would you know that the chief of staff Abba kyari #500million MTN bribe has been swept under the rug without media trial or EFCC investigation
How would you know that the Ikoyigate $43million has no owner after 5months of discovery and the self proclaimed owner (NIA DG) is just on suspension and hasn't been arrested or prosecuted.
How would you know that a serving General in the Nigerian Army can afford to acquire properties in Dubai on army salary as in the case of General Buratai who hasn't been prosecuted or investigated by the EFCC.
How would you know that after budgeting #3.2billion for Aso Rock clinic, the president still spent over 100days in UK getting medical treatment.
How would you know that IGP #120billion bribe and sex for promotions allegations hasn't been looked into by the presidency.
How would you know that the biggest corruption case in the history of Nigeria is been ignored by the presidency. A $26billion NNPC scam contract indicting the GMD of NNPC and Mr President.
How would you know that the presidency spent #1.2trillion on capital projects without evidence of details
How would you know that the president has refused to name a substantive petroleum minister after 22months but he promised to be the minister for only 18months.
How would you know that the accalimed missing chibok girls are being released in batches even if they are being released from the moon
The comic conclusion is that, *IF NOT FOR PMB,
How would you know that a sick president recuperating in London with an official letter to the National Assembly transferring executive powers to the vice president is signing NNPC contracts on his sick bed.
63 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by royalamour(m): 6:06pm
So much for Mai geskia.
I didn't know this man is this corrupt o...
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by elChapo1: 6:06pm
those 13m voters really signed up for a "one chance government". shame fall on you all
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by DIKEnaWAR: 6:06pm
Buhari is a thief! It is as simple as that.
Maina contributed largely to his election, that's why he was reinstated.
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by TimeMod1: 6:06pm
When Premium times plants & Sahara reporters waters. Lol
10 Likes
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by kay29000(m): 6:07pm
Hmm! Buhari don dey fucck up o!
5 Likes
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by Awoo88: 6:07pm
Rilwayne001:You posted this or a fake moniker posing as you
7 Likes
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters by ZombiePUNISHER: 6:07pm
Thieves in human clothing masqurading as Saints
Buhari is a corrupt terrorist
8 Likes
Nigeria's Proposed Aerotropolis (Airport City) / Hon Patrick Obahiagbon On Fuel Subsidy Removal / Group Faults Urhobo Inclusion In Biafra Map
Viewing this topic: Tobyjagz, forray(m), kentebemoney, ogalanya(m), abibun, flamingIce, Bekwarra(m), Meritocracy, yinusabass(m), loftyone(m), ikevictor, coconutwater, Fresia01(f), Xeedorf, chubacletu(m), LugarT, Deen100, abaaynla(m), myaokija(f), Dohyn3(f), ironprocs(m), rozayx5(m), Willy7(m), okparabenedict, Enkaynwa(f), maldox(m), magash, Ghost01(m), princekalani, cyrilamx(m), Ejiphill09(m), ampulki, babadoo(m), oluseyi99(f), misano(m), soncomm(m), Comradesylva, muykem, Delary, donchi5050(m), Daguccizgreat(m), OluOlaLekan(m), IFELEKE(m), Masterchef, Rainmania, Anasko(m), sugaslim, proudlyND(m), Transporter123(m), zlatan(m), VerAzriel, emeshot, Razakipaye, sirheed01(m) and 76 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12