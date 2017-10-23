Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Muhammadu Buhari Was Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement- Sahara Reporters (18974 Views)

FLASH: @NGRPresident Buhari was aware and signed off on Abdulrasheed Maina's reinstatement, but he now claims he was "misguided" - Sahara reporters





https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/922489271747006464 4 Likes 3 Shares

He knows everything..... just using the recent actions to cover face 142 Likes 14 Shares

Ofcourse we all knew Buhari had to be aware of Mainas appointment because it was a top level appointment and only the Presidency can give the nod for such appointment to happen . Buhari must also do the right thing by also disengaging himself from the office of yhe President if he has any honour or except tge honour he has is the proverbial honor amongst thieves ... Sarrki where are you when I need your patriotic endorsements na 96 Likes 16 Shares

Buhari is just a useless somebody and bloody liar. Fighting corruption indeed 119 Likes 11 Shares

He wasn't aware it's Corruption Fighting Back ;







We All Blame GEJ







Atiku let's go there.......... 132 Likes 10 Shares

My Brother Ozaoekpe show oooooooh 8 Likes

We actually thought Jonathan was clueless, and that he relied on his cabinets to make crucial decisions for him, not until we voted this ball-less old demented cattle rearer. Seriously, when are we going to have a president that knows what he's doing? We actually thought Jonathan was clueless, and that he relied on his cabinets to make crucial decisions for him, not until we voted this ball-less old demented cattle rearer. Seriously, when are we going to have a president that knows what he's doing? 126 Likes 8 Shares

PMB is the worst cunning & most trickish person.

But many gullible thought he is a man of integrity 91 Likes 5 Shares

Jonathan was a prophet but we didnt understand then When is said " stealing wasnt corruption" he was actually referring to tge coming of the Buhari govt Jonathan was a prophet but we didnt understand then When is said " stealing wasnt corruption" he was actually referring to tge coming of the Buhari govt 59 Likes 4 Shares

It is over Buhari is the cabal. He is only hiding behind the cliche of cabal! Nigeria is in trouble! 45 Likes 5 Shares

I hate it when people start blaming cabals for everything, then why do we have CinC.

BUHARI is corruption personified he is just a coward hiding behind the back of others to perpetuate acts of corruption.

I now believe that PDP is better than APC because pdp was looting during surplus while apc is looting during scarcity, no wonder Buhari keep lamenting about falling oil price. 92 Likes 6 Shares

He was indeed. Now we understand what 'corruption' really is. He was indeed. Now we understand what 'corruption' really is. 29 Likes 4 Shares

I am highly disappointed that an old man like Buhari cannot leave a single legacy what a shame I am highly disappointed that an old man like Buhari cannot leave a single legacy what a shame 48 Likes 5 Shares

He was aware but incapacitated 23 Likes 3 Shares

Cluelessness redefined. 25 Likes 2 Shares

Nigerians voted a fool.



Too bad.. 46 Likes 6 Shares

This government is worse than Jonathan's administration. 47 Likes 4 Shares

Person wey start to lie from birth... Mtchewwwww 26 Likes 1 Share

We will never know for sure if he knew or not but certainly dirty money exchanged hands, then the cover got blown, the later moves were to cover up. 7 Likes

Na so

Honour?



Can you find such exalted virtue among thieves? Honour?Can you find such exalted virtue among thieves? 16 Likes 1 Share





NEXT!! In as much as the corruption in this government is in overdrive, I don't see Sahara Reporters as a creditable body to give one ultimately believeable newsNEXT!! 2 Likes

We know all along that this "fight on corruption" is nothing but a political brouhaha to sideline opposition or people who are not on the same page with him.



Buhari is a monumental failure no doubt, but how he got this repackaging that made people sign off on him still keeps me astonished 23 Likes 2 Shares

They will say is corruption fighting anti corruption, that's why Maina have to be reinstated





*IF NOT FOR PMB: A REJOINDER*



How would you know that the SGF Babachir Lawal has been on suspension without any prosecution or open media trial for #233million grass cutting fraud after 5 months.



How would you know that the chief of staff Abba kyari #500million MTN bribe has been swept under the rug without media trial or EFCC investigation



How would you know that the Ikoyigate $43million has no owner after 5months of discovery and the self proclaimed owner (NIA DG) is just on suspension and hasn't been arrested or prosecuted.



How would you know that a serving General in the Nigerian Army can afford to acquire properties in Dubai on army salary as in the case of General Buratai who hasn't been prosecuted or investigated by the EFCC.



How would you know that after budgeting #3.2billion for Aso Rock clinic, the president still spent over 100days in UK getting medical treatment.



How would you know that IGP #120billion bribe and sex for promotions allegations hasn't been looked into by the presidency.



How would you know that the biggest corruption case in the history of Nigeria is been ignored by the presidency. A $26billion NNPC scam contract indicting the GMD of NNPC and Mr President.



How would you know that the presidency spent #1.2trillion on capital projects without evidence of details



How would you know that the president has refused to name a substantive petroleum minister after 22months but he promised to be the minister for only 18months.



How would you know that the accalimed missing chibok girls are being released in batches even if they are being released from the moon



The comic conclusion is that, *IF NOT FOR PMB,

How would you know that a sick president recuperating in London with an official letter to the National Assembly transferring executive powers to the vice president is signing NNPC contracts on his sick bed. 63 Likes 5 Shares

So much for Mai geskia.



I didn't know this man is this corrupt o... So much for Mai geskia.I didn't know this man is this corrupt o... 12 Likes 1 Share

those 13m voters really signed up for a "one chance government". shame fall on you all 22 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari is a thief! It is as simple as that.



Maina contributed largely to his election, that's why he was reinstated. 29 Likes 1 Share

When Premium times plants & Sahara reporters waters. Lol 10 Likes

Hmm! Buhari don dey fucck up o! 5 Likes

