According to media reports, the embattled ex-chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, who has been accused of complicity in a N2bn fraud, has gone into hiding.



Maina, who is still on the wanted list of the anti graft agency for the alleged offence, went into hiding soon after news that the EFCC had launched a manhunt for him became public.



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC Kaduna zonal office today, October 24, 2017, sealed six properties allegedly proceeds of crime traced to Abdulrashid Maina. The properties include a 2 storey building in the commercial centre of Ibrahim Taiwo road, a residential bungalow located on Katuru road off Wurno road, and 4 separate bungalows located on Kano road, Kawo new extension Kaduna.

Our leaders do not have the people at heart.



You can easily tell that from their behaviour. 1 Like

Efcc and all our anti corruption agency are bunch of jokers



Didn't they know about him before ?



Nigeria needs a dictatorship 10 Likes

Damage control.

Eye service

who do they think that they are deceiving. I am already sure that the judge that will handle this have already gotten his brown envelope and alert.He is just waiting for him in court to give an injunction that EFCC should free him. 12 Likes

Oboi c dat yellow car 2 Likes

Na normal house na

Living enormous on other peoples sweat/saving/pension while they die away. Let me see what Buhari will do. 1 Like

We are beyond redemption, if the suicide bomber from Yola complains there will sideline her, I am not proud to be a Nigerian, we dwell in corruption, I can't have kids here. If only the youths will be stimulated mentally and take their rightful place in Nigerian politics

I'm beginning to think this Maina thing is a DSS versus EFCC showdown and battle for supremacy. Magu and Daura have been on each other's jugular since the beginning of this dispensation. 1 Like

We just keep fooling ourselves in this country...Nigeria is not working and can never work with the mindsets of our ourself people.



Another name for Nigeria is corruption



Let's unbundle this country...that way it's easy to manage!

Fulanis have ruined Nigeria. They contribute nothing but consumes everything. 1 Like

Why did the EFCC made it a public knowledge that he is wanted. I keep telling people but they think I am crazy; Nigeria can never be good. This is why I support Nnamdi Kanu even as a Yoruba man, Nnamdi Kanu is justified for all the reasons he is fighting for when you look at this level of insanity. 2 Likes

Buhari no mind them, deal with Nigerians the way you want, they gave you the right.

Nigeria is a joke

CastedDude:

Foolish people.... 1 Like

recall efcc sized 40. houses from him in abuja

Shame on this administration if the don't fish this guy out. Now EFCC remembers the guy after the public outcry.





Wetin head of service go build



See house of Director for Ministry...Wetin head of service go build

The Civil Service is a cesspit of corruption since the days of Judas Iscariot.





They are all the same, don't expect anything good to come from the crop of leaders we have now....to them, it's a national cake they must cut among themselves to give their family a luxurious life to the detriment of ordinary Nigerians!



Nigerian youths for how long are we going to allow all these nonsense to continue Please let's wake up! Let's join force as youths and take over governance from these old thieves come 2019!



We can do this only if you reading this will join the youth revolution taking place now!



Seriously Nigeria need a political youth revolution to take over governance from these old thieves ruling us for the past decades!They are all the same, don't expect anything good to come from the crop of leaders we have now....to them, it's a national cake they must cut among themselves to give their family a luxurious life to the detriment of ordinary Nigerians!Nigerian youths for how long are we going to allow all these nonsense to continue Please let's wake up! Let's join force as youths and take over governance from these old thieves come 2019!

Is this the $2m Mansion?





Maina is the Architect of his own woes. What a greedy man!



You embezzled so much from our common patrimony, and when it seemed you were almost going into oblivion, you had to resurface for the second phase of looting! . Na only you waka come? Maina is the Architect of his own woes. What a greedy man!You embezzled so much from our common patrimony, and when it seemed you were almost going into oblivion, you had to resurface for the second phase of looting!

The government only serves those people in power and neglects those who are supposed to be catered for....



YOU PEOPLE AIN'T SH*T.... Y'ALL A JOKE.

All this is medicine after death..after a while the matter go die...no be the nigeria we dey!!

Bunch of clowns

Na wa o!

Clueless people