Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by CastedDude: 7:47pm
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC Kaduna zonal office today, October 24, 2017, sealed six properties allegedly proceeds of crime traced to Abdulrashid Maina. The properties include a 2 storey building in the commercial centre of Ibrahim Taiwo road, a residential bungalow located on Katuru road off Wurno road, and 4 separate bungalows located on Kano road, Kawo new extension Kaduna.
According to media reports, the embattled ex-chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, who has been accused of complicity in a N2bn fraud, has gone into hiding.
Maina, who is still on the wanted list of the anti graft agency for the alleged offence, went into hiding soon after news that the EFCC had launched a manhunt for him became public.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/efcc-seals-up-mainas-mansions.html
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by CastedDude: 7:47pm
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by CastedDude: 7:48pm
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 7:53pm
Our leaders do not have the people at heart.
You can easily tell that from their behaviour.
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:53pm
Efcc and all our anti corruption agency are bunch of jokers
Didn't they know about him before ?
Nigeria needs a dictatorship
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by Spylord48: 7:55pm
Damage control.
Eye service
who do they think that they are deceiving. I am already sure that the judge that will handle this have already gotten his brown envelope and alert.He is just waiting for him in court to give an injunction that EFCC should free him.
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by Emecson: 7:58pm
Oboi c dat yellow car
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by meezynetwork(m): 8:05pm
Na normal house na
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by Desyner: 8:10pm
Living enormous on other peoples sweat/saving/pension while they die away. Let me see what Buhari will do.
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:11pm
We are beyond redemption, if the suicide bomber from Yola complains there will sideline her, I am not proud to be a Nigerian, we dwell in corruption, I can't have kids here. If only the youths will be stimulated mentally and take their rightful place in Nigerian politics
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by oglalasioux(m): 8:14pm
I'm beginning to think this Maina thing is a DSS versus EFCC showdown and battle for supremacy. Magu and Daura have been on each other's jugular since the beginning of this dispensation.
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by sonature1: 8:14pm
We just keep fooling ourselves in this country...Nigeria is not working and can never work with the mindsets of our ourself people.
Another name for Nigeria is corruption
Let's unbundle this country...that way it's easy to manage!
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by PenSniper: 8:20pm
Fulanis have ruined Nigeria. They contribute nothing but consumes everything.
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 8:55pm
Why did the EFCC made it a public knowledge that he is wanted. I keep telling people but they think I am crazy; Nigeria can never be good. This is why I support Nnamdi Kanu even as a Yoruba man, Nnamdi Kanu is justified for all the reasons he is fighting for when you look at this level of insanity.
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by sirequity(m): 8:56pm
Buhari no mind them, deal with Nigerians the way you want, they gave you the right.
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by blessedweapon(m): 8:57pm
Nigeria is a joke
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by Leez(m): 8:57pm
CastedDude:see ds one buying house as if na GTA e dy play
smh
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by Sunofgod(m): 8:58pm
Foolish people....
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by onyx1470(m): 8:58pm
sarrki:See your head.. ordinary English U cant speak correctly.. mtchew dictatorship ko... Ndi ara.
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by Dthespian: 8:59pm
recall efcc sized 40. houses from him in abuja
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by Olalan(m): 9:00pm
Shame on this administration if the don't fish this guy out. Now EFCC remembers the guy after the public outcry.
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by chloride6: 9:01pm
See house of Director for Ministry...
Wetin head of service go build
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by Throwback: 9:02pm
The Civil Service is a cesspit of corruption since the days of Judas Iscariot.
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by ourchoice(m): 9:03pm
Seriously Nigeria need a political youth revolution to take over governance from these old thieves ruling us for the past decades!
They are all the same, don't expect anything good to come from the crop of leaders we have now....to them, it's a national cake they must cut among themselves to give their family a luxurious life to the detriment of ordinary Nigerians!
Nigerian youths for how long are we going to allow all these nonsense to continue Please let's wake up! Let's join force as youths and take over governance from these old thieves come 2019!
We can do this only if you reading this will join the youth revolution taking place now!
Check it out here>>>http://www.nairaland.com/4131364/nigerian-youth-revolution-party-nyrp
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by Lexxyyla(m): 9:03pm
Is this the $2m Mansion?
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by donlucabrazi(m): 9:03pm
Maina is the Architect of his own woes. What a greedy man!
You embezzled so much from our common patrimony, and when it seemed you were almost going into oblivion, you had to resurface for the second phase of looting! . Na only you waka come?
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 9:03pm
The government only serves those people in power and neglects those who are supposed to be catered for....
Nigeria,
Buhari,
Maina,
Osinbajo,
Lauretta,
Fashola,
Saraki,
Atiku,
Femi Adesina,
FFK,
Reno,
Nnamdi Kanu,
House of Senate,
House of Rep,
House of Assembly
NNPC,
Efcc,
Inec,
NPF,
Nigeria Army Force,
PDP,
APC,
SDP and
All the governors of the 36 states
YOU PEOPLE AIN'T SH*T.... Y'ALL A JOKE.
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by mayorkyzo: 9:04pm
All this is medicine after death..after a while the matter go die...no be the nigeria we dey!!
Bunch of clowns
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by kay29000(m): 9:04pm
Na wa o!
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by tunjidayo: 9:04pm
Clueless people
Re: Abdulrasheed Maina's Mansions Seized By EFCC (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 9:05pm
EFCC/FG are idiotic jokers
I don't blame the EFCC though, after all they are dancing to the tune played by the senile tribal bigot Buhari.
