|ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by cheapgoals(m): 9:24pm On Oct 24
News agency ‘SITE Intel Group’ reports that radical islamic sectarian groups connected to ISIS have threatened to attack next summer’s World Cup in Russia, with the sects in question using an image of Lionel Messi being held as a prisoner and crying blood as a notice.
‘SITE’ reports on Tuesday that the picture had been spread by the WAFA Media Foundation, which is thought to have connections with the radical Islam sectarians and has been used by ISIS for promulgation purposes previously.
It isn’t the first time that ISIS has announced the World Cup as an official target, having previously released a picture of an officer of the caliphate equipped with a gun and explosives watching over the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
Messi will be one of the stars of next summer’s World Cup in Russia and ‘SITE’ reports that ISIS have utilized his status and image as a method for spreading fear and terror among the footballing fans across the world.
The Barcelona and Argentina star shows up in the warning notice from the radical Islamic sects being held as a prisoner and crying blood.
Source : http://cheapgoals.com/breaking-news-isis-threatens-russia-2018-world-cup-using-messi-image/
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by FortifiedCity: 9:27pm On Oct 24
Ndi Ara
So una know who Messi be?
You see this people, all those things dey scream "haram" on top, na dem do am pass.
Ndi Oshi
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by TheHistorian(m): 9:43pm On Oct 24
Lives are irreplaceable ooh.
I expect FIFA and other related organisation take proactive security measures ahead of the World Cup.
But..Why can't we live in a crime-free society where we have no violence and we all peacefully co-exist??...Why??
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by Keneking: 9:43pm On Oct 24
Jonathan ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by Boyooosa(m): 9:43pm On Oct 24
But why na?
Don't they know that their brothers and sisters of the same faith will be in attendance as well?
Anyway, they are terrorists hiding under the umbrella of religion sha.
Am sure that God has already foiled their mission for the mere fact that they have come all out to reveal their plot.
Father we thank You!
MW, I guess this will solidify the depreciating relationships of the world powers so as to join forces together to avert the tending havoc.
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by Harmored(m): 9:43pm On Oct 24
When you ask Nigerians now why are they not going to Russia
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by Asianguy: 9:43pm On Oct 24
Hehehe
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by TheMainMan: 9:43pm On Oct 24
GOD will foil whatever evil agenda they are planning
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by Generalkaycee(m): 9:44pm On Oct 24
ISLAM
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by Settingz321(m): 9:44pm On Oct 24
Chai those people are dangerous ooooo
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by Investorbj: 9:44pm On Oct 24
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by joeaz58: 9:44pm On Oct 24
messi please don't go.... we still need you
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by comradespade(m): 9:44pm On Oct 24
See as them design their warning letter abi na message ehhn...very lovely
But, boko haram...na to dey pack rag put for body n always looking tattared
Nigeria always carrying last in everything
Na joke I dey o .....quote me n get ignored
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by kissval1388: 9:44pm On Oct 24
I suspect mavrodi... we must come for our money oga.... no be today we begin dey see threat for naija
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by Costello559(m): 9:44pm On Oct 24
E
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by OboOlora(f): 9:44pm On Oct 24
Hahahaha
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by 2undexy(m): 9:44pm On Oct 24
so Isis too don dey watch football... continue
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by birdsview(m): 9:44pm On Oct 24
A group with twisted perverted ideologies...I wonder where the thought of 7virgins comes from.... ignorance is bliss
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by pTomz(m): 9:45pm On Oct 24
all of them are mad
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by Afriifa(m): 9:45pm On Oct 24
try it n av RIP for all muslim States
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by chuose2: 9:45pm On Oct 24
na wa oh, is this the best we can get from their religion.
Fulani herdsmen the same.
Boko haram too.
Which religion do they all belong too?
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by ekems2017(f): 9:45pm On Oct 24
Ah wahala dey o. Abeg you people should do something about it o
Other countries wey no qualify go happy die. NFF go soon say no money to sponsor our players.
Our footballers go soon form injury. Menh!!!! Life is sweet.
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by catherineokezie(f): 9:45pm On Oct 24
Pathetic
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by Adaumunocha(f): 9:45pm On Oct 24
Hmmmm..... God save people
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by jegz25(m): 9:45pm On Oct 24
Footballers right now... Chaiii which kind wahala be dis
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by solpat(m): 9:45pm On Oct 24
Just imagine
These people get mind oooo
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 9:45pm On Oct 24
.
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by jobaltol: 9:45pm On Oct 24
They wan target messi....na decoy sha
ISIS go inflitrate most likely the match attendants to do evil
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by BadBlaize(m): 9:45pm On Oct 24
The day ISIS or any radical Islamic set will carry out any attack in Russia
that will be the day dey meet their waterloo..
Russia gat no Chill
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by twilliamx: 9:45pm On Oct 24
Now I believe ISIS is ILLUMINATI and ILLUMINATI is ISIS
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by Obierika: 9:45pm On Oct 24
Putin will bomb ISIS out of existence!
|Re: ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup by fexti: 9:45pm On Oct 24
wahala
