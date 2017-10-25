Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / ISIS Uses Lionel Messi's Image To Threaten Russia 2018 World Cup (25142 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





‘SITE’ reports on Tuesday that the picture had been spread by the WAFA Media Foundation, which is thought to have connections with the radical Islam sectarians and has been used by ISIS for promulgation purposes previously.



It isn’t the first time that ISIS has announced the World Cup as an official target, having previously released a picture of an officer of the caliphate equipped with a gun and explosives watching over the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.



Messi will be one of the stars of next summer’s World Cup in Russia and ‘SITE’ reports that ISIS have utilized his status and image as a method for spreading fear and terror among the footballing fans across the world.



The Barcelona and Argentina star shows up in the warning notice from the radical Islamic sects being held as a prisoner and crying blood.





Source : News agency ‘SITE Intel Group’ reports that radical islamic sectarian groups connected to ISIS have threatened to attack next summer’s World Cup in Russia, with the sects in question using an image of Lionel Messi being held as a prisoner and crying blood as a notice.‘SITE’ reports on Tuesday that the picture had been spread by the WAFA Media Foundation, which is thought to have connections with the radical Islam sectarians and has been used by ISIS for promulgation purposes previously.It isn’t the first time that ISIS has announced the World Cup as an official target, having previously released a picture of an officer of the caliphate equipped with a gun and explosives watching over the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.Messi will be one of the stars of next summer’s World Cup in Russia and ‘SITE’ reports that ISIS have utilized his status and image as a method for spreading fear and terror among the footballing fans across the world.The Barcelona and Argentina star shows up in the warning notice from the radical Islamic sects being held as a prisoner and crying blood.Source : http://cheapgoals.com/breaking-news-isis-threatens-russia-2018-world-cup-using-messi-image/ 3 Shares

Ndi Ara



So una know who Messi be?



You see this people, all those things dey scream "haram" on top, na dem do am pass.



Ndi Oshi 129 Likes 6 Shares

Lives are irreplaceable ooh.



I expect FIFA and other related organisation take proactive security measures ahead of the World Cup.



But..Why can't we live in a crime-free society where we have no violence and we all peacefully co-exist??...Why?? 17 Likes 3 Shares

Jonathan ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh 5 Likes

But why na?

Don't they know that their brothers and sisters of the same faith will be in attendance as well?

Anyway, they are terrorists hiding under the umbrella of religion sha.

Am sure that God has already foiled their mission for the mere fact that they have come all out to reveal their plot.

Father we thank You!



MW, I guess this will solidify the depreciating relationships of the world powers so as to join forces together to avert the tending havoc. 18 Likes 3 Shares

When you ask Nigerians now why are they not going to Russia 32 Likes 2 Shares

Hehehe

GOD will foil whatever evil agenda they are planning 2 Likes

ISLAM 33 Likes

Chai those people are dangerous ooooo

messi please don't go.... we still need you







But, boko haram...na to dey pack rag put for body n always looking tattared



Nigeria always carrying last in everything











Na joke I dey o .....quote me n get ignored See as them design their warning letter abi na message ehhn...very lovelyBut, boko haram...na to dey pack rag put for body n always looking tattaredNigeria always carrying last in everythingNa joke I dey o.....quote me n get ignored 14 Likes 1 Share

I suspect mavrodi... we must come for our money oga.... no be today we begin dey see threat for naija 11 Likes 1 Share

E

Hahahaha

so Isis too don dey watch football... continue

A group with twisted perverted ideologies...I wonder where the thought of 7virgins comes from.... ignorance is bliss 7 Likes

all of them are mad

try it n av RIP for all muslim States 3 Likes 1 Share

na wa oh, is this the best we can get from their religion.



Fulani herdsmen the same.



Boko haram too.



Which religion do they all belong too? 12 Likes

Ah wahala dey o. Abeg you people should do something about it o



Other countries wey no qualify go happy die. NFF go soon say no money to sponsor our players.



Our footballers go soon form injury. Menh!!!! Life is sweet. 1 Like

Pathetic

Hmmmm..... God save people

Footballers right now... Chaiii which kind wahala be dis 8 Likes 1 Share





These people get mind oooo Just imagineThese people get mind oooo

.

They wan target messi....na decoy sha





ISIS go inflitrate most likely the match attendants to do evil

The day ISIS or any radical Islamic set will carry out any attack in Russia

that will be the day dey meet their waterloo..

Russia gat no Chill 35 Likes 2 Shares

Now I believe ISIS is ILLUMINATI and ILLUMINATI is ISIS 1 Like

Putin will bomb ISIS out of existence! 3 Likes 1 Share