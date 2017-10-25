₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,900,869 members, 3,872,969 topics. Date: Wednesday, 25 October 2017 at 09:05 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani (3254 Views)
|Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by lightblazingnow(m): 6:37am
Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani
https://thewhistler.ng/amp/story/jonathan-hosted-corruption-buhari-sweeping-carpet-shehu-sani/
https://mobile.twitter.com/ShehuSani/status/922786958157508608
1 Like
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by lightblazingnow(m): 6:37am
Thank God Almighty for the APC party, we all know that this party isn't just a political party it's a conglomerate of different opinion group who came together to clutch power from the incumbent.. Clueless Jonathan.. instead of Him developing His region which was neglected for centuries Because of the current corruption and nepotism, he was busy playing politics with the current gladiators... how market Ebele Jonathan??
This party came into power for every one of those gladiators to fight for their own pocket and entitlement just as Atiku have been abandoned and he's crying out
Bukola Saraki clinch the Senate president and so many of them.
You don't expect them to romance THEMSELVES together as was the case with PDP, the past evil were of one heart and mind, stealing Everything and even their leaders said stealing isn't corruption"
In this case, if it didn't favour the others they will cry out like the masses and the Thief will be expose. The other thing is taking action. Dealing with the thieves.
LORD God Almighty arise in this country let your enemies scatter, let them melt as fire melt the wax, consume every oppositions of good governance and rejoicing of your people.. And enthrone the righteous man that we might rejoice and be glad in your son CHRIST JESUS. Amen
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by madridguy(m): 6:38am
Shehu Sani no go kill person with but he's actually right 100%
10 Likes
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by Atiku2019: 6:38am
Shehu Sani it's Corruption Fighting Back
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by Firefire(m): 6:41am
Buhary is phything kworuption.
Buhary till Nigeria tops the world corruption index.
Sai Barber!
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by engrsyer: 6:41am
Yes of course
NNPC gate
Maina gate
Ikoyi gate and more vs Dasuki gate.
Which govt has more gates?
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by Eggcelent(m): 6:43am
On Point
1 Like
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by Firefire(m): 6:43am
engrsyer:
Haaaa, even the 'GATE OF HELL' is located within APC and their kworupt leaders.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by nero2face: 6:44am
I've always said it, the world will be shocked when Buhari leave office come 2019, in his administration, corruption grew to de *next level*
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by Spylord48: 6:53am
Buhari is not even sweeping it under the carpet instead he is sleeping, dinning,romancing and even cuddling with it.
Seems he is just like a robot that is been controlled by few individuals. Don't be suprised that he doesn't even know much about the day to day activities in that aso rock villa.
Heads need to roll now if not the little confidence some people still have in him will but vanish soon.
He is really a disgrace to that word " Change ".
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by QueenOfNepal: 6:53am
Buhari is the grand father of corruption
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by Yeligray(m): 6:58am
Sweeping what?.. Is it not under buharis' administration that a wooping sum of $26 billion is missing and all of a sudden he started distributing 5k to youths to fulfill his campaign promises.. If u ask me i don't believe in coincidences.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by OGACLO(m): 6:59am
The unfolding dramas are quite interesting......
Buhari remains who he is..."mai gaskiya"
Mean man of integrity
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by izombie(m): 7:01am
In jonathan's case zombies said he's clueless for not knowing everything that was going on in his administration so he's to blame but in buhari's case zombies said he can't be everywhere at the same time so we should blame those around him. I don tire for zombies abeg.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by dodelight(m): 7:01am
engrsyer:answer: Buhari's government has more gates in 2 and half years more than Jonathan in 6 years.
2 Likes
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by Paperwhite(m): 7:02am
Though past Nigerian leaders have been screwed up but GEJ was by far acceptable to me than this useless santimonious Buhari.
6 Likes
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by Samsimple(m): 7:03am
If i hear anybody say buhari 2019 i will stone you
1 Like
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by Paperwhite(m): 7:03am
izombie:It's the same hypocrisy that will kill them all.Remember all the proponents of the "save Nigeria group" and subsidy protests? Zombie life no easy.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by JideAmuGiaka: 7:03am
madridguy:
God bless you my dear, this is what patriots do not take side.
cc, NgeneUkwenu Sarrki Omenka hungerbad LionDeLeo python1 passingShot Qmerit bamidelee AlhajiSpray omenkalives APCmyheart
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by hucienda: 7:03am
Sweeping it under with the APC broom.
1 Like
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by Paperwhite(m): 7:07am
OGACLO:Buhari now have more sense than you do.
2 Likes
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by JideAmuGiaka: 7:08am
engrsyer:Sanusi gate
Grasscutter gate
NIA gate
Abba Kyari Mtn gate
Natl hospital gate
Aso rock fumigation gate etc.
Hell fire gate awaits them!
2 Likes
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by Esseite: 7:11am
He only meant they are same thing and no difference whatsoever..
Pdp with its umbrella hosted corruption..
Apc with its broom is sweeping corruption under..
To me, its still better when we had fuel at 87, food was affordable, minimum wage was meaningful, jobs were available..
8 Likes
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by JideAmuGiaka: 7:11am
nero2face:
Buhari making Nigeria ungovernable indeed.
mynd44 lalasticlala what are you saying?
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by Fxmanager(m): 7:20am
Okay
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by OGACLO(m): 7:31am
Paperwhite:
You really need a job to keep u busy
Trolling on Nairaland won't put food on your table, you are only getting the owner richer from the little u have
Don't allow frustration affect your emotional intelligence
1 Like
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by orisa37: 8:09am
They are not Presidents. They are just Schemers.
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by HtwoOw: 8:12am
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by MONITZ: 8:28am
JideAmuGiaka:
Rats Gate.
Also Aso Rock tenement rate Gate..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by Moreoffaith(m): 8:41am
How do you expect a Skull filled with indomie to perform well...
1 Like
|Re: Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani by lelvin(m): 8:41am
Hehe
Ekiti Re-run Election / Obasanjo Knocks Yar’adua - Claims Ignorance On Electoral Reform / Why Do Nairaland Modify My Posting.
Viewing this topic: tbagjames(m), Shydon(m), Nezzyken(m), ukgreat(m), tatax(m), Frankyboy1(m), hopexter(m), bashimam(m), Willie2015, jonathanOz, Lilyjoe567(f), emeka2847, victrick105, jocarfid(m), Olulinks(m), samtes(m), USDRONE(m), ApostleNduBiz, ucnwafor(m), Sharp9, yeyedu(m), Tyz, Lawal103, kevoh(m), TUNEX89(m), hentech911, gbugbru(m), rolchi(m), olandoboy(m), Cire80, Olaniyimubarak, JONNYSPUTE(m), aribisala0(m), Blackfriday, wickyyolo, donswaga, omachonu112, Physicist(m), Sunsets, Dozieson(m), EENGAGER, Handsomecole(m), yinchar(m), Agwoden(m), Abdulumaratiku(m), Godson333, ejoria1, EmeeNaka, laughter25, Mcdondayan, okpunor(m), sonogo(m), bobosydney, comrrex(m), IFNOTGOD(m), PweryCha(f), Jonnic2, peesleem(m), Zimzy(m), ivandragon, onojujohn53, teemy(m), fishobi, chaliebee(m), toludadon(m), ONYEKAfra(m), udeeze41, macodollar, hmabdool and 139 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6