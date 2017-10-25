Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani (3254 Views)

Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet - Shehu Sani

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has accused the administration of President Buhari of sweeping corruption under the carpet.



Senator Sani was reacting to the controversy trailing the recall of ex-pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina, who was sacked from the Federal Civil Service in 2013 over corruption allegation running into billions of Naira.



The Senator, who is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), did not spare the Goodluck Jonathan administration in his remarks.



Sani said while corruption used to be hosted under the Jonathan regime, it is however being swept under the carpet by Buhari’s government.



“Corruption has become a cat with nine lives.It used to be hosted under the shade of an umbrella now it’s swept under the carpet,” Sani said in a tweet on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) confirmed on Tuesday that it had launched fresh manhunt against Maina.



The Commission also said it had sealed properties worth $2 million belonging to the fugitive ex-pension chief.









https://thewhistler.ng/amp/story/jonathan-hosted-corruption-buhari-sweeping-carpet-shehu-sani/



https://mobile.twitter.com/ShehuSani/status/922786958157508608 1 Like

Thank God Almighty for the APC party, we all know that this party isn't just a political party it's a conglomerate of different opinion group who came together to clutch power from the incumbent.. Clueless Jonathan.. instead of Him developing His region which was neglected for centuries Because of the current corruption and nepotism, he was busy playing politics with the current gladiators... how market Ebele Jonathan ??





This party came into power for every one of those gladiators to fight for their own pocket and entitlement just as Atiku have been abandoned and he's crying out



Bukola Saraki clinch the Senate president and so many of them.



You don't expect them to romance THEMSELVES together as was the case with PDP, the past evil were of one heart and mind, stealing Everything and even their leaders said stealing isn't corruption"



In this case, if it didn't favour the others they will cry out like the masses and the Thief will be expose. The other thing is taking action. Dealing with the thieves.



LORD God Almighty arise in this country let your enemies scatter, let them melt as fire melt the wax, consume every oppositions of good governance and rejoicing of your people.. And enthrone the righteous man that we might rejoice and be glad in your son CHRIST JESUS. Amen 11 Likes 2 Shares

but he's actually right 100% Shehu Sani no go kill person withbut he's actually right 100% 10 Likes

Shehu Sani it's Corruption Fighting Back

Buhary is phything kworuption.





Buhary till Nigeria tops the world corruption index.



Sai Barber! 9 Likes 1 Share

Yes of course



NNPC gate

Maina gate

Ikoyi gate and more vs Dasuki gate.

Which govt has more gates? 9 Likes 1 Share

On Point 1 Like

engrsyer:

Yes of course



NNPC gate

Maina gate

Ikoyi gate and more vs Dasuki gate.

Which govt has more gates?



Haaaa, even the 'GATE OF HELL' is located within APC and their kworupt leaders. Haaaa, even the 'GATE OF HELL' is located within APC and their kworupt leaders. 17 Likes 2 Shares

I've always said it, the world will be shocked when Buhari leave office come 2019, in his administration, corruption grew to de *next level* 9 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is not even sweeping it under the carpet instead he is sleeping, dinning,romancing and even cuddling with it.

Seems he is just like a robot that is been controlled by few individuals. Don't be suprised that he doesn't even know much about the day to day activities in that aso rock villa.

Heads need to roll now if not the little confidence some people still have in him will but vanish soon.

He is really a disgrace to that word " Change ". 8 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is the grand father of corruption 1 Like 1 Share

Sweeping what?.. Is it not under buharis' administration that a wooping sum of $26 billion is missing and all of a sudden he started distributing 5k to youths to fulfill his campaign promises.. If u ask me i don't believe in coincidences. 1 Like 1 Share

The unfolding dramas are quite interesting......





Buhari remains who he is..."mai gaskiya"



Mean man of integrity

In jonathan's case zombies said he's clueless for not knowing everything that was going on in his administration so he's to blame but in buhari's case zombies said he can't be everywhere at the same time so we should blame those around him. I don tire for zombies abeg. 12 Likes 2 Shares

engrsyer:

Yes of course



NNPC gate

Maina gate

Ikoyi gate and more vs Dasuki gate.

Which govt has more gates? answer: Buhari's government has more gates in 2 and half years more than Jonathan in 6 years. answer: Buhari's government has more gates in 2 and half years more than Jonathan in 6 years. 2 Likes

Though past Nigerian leaders have been screwed up but GEJ was by far acceptable to me than this useless santimonious Buhari. 6 Likes

If i hear anybody say buhari 2019 i will stone you 1 Like

izombie:

In jonathan's case zombies said he's clueless for not knowing everything that was going on in his administration so he's to blame but in buhari's case zombies said he can't be everywhere at the same time so we should blame those around him. I don tire for zombies abeg. It's the same hypocrisy that will kill them all.Remember all the proponents of the "save Nigeria group" and subsidy protests? Zombie life no easy. It's the same hypocrisy that will kill them all.Remember all the proponents of the "save Nigeria group" and subsidy protests? Zombie life no easy. 7 Likes 1 Share

madridguy:

Shehu Sani no go kill person with but he's actually right 100%

God bless you my dear, this is what patriots do not take side.



God bless you my dear, this is what patriots do not take side.

Sweeping it under with the APC broom. 1 Like

OGACLO:

The unfolding dramas are quite interesting......





Buhari remains who he is..."mai gaskiya"



Mean man of integrity Buhari now have more sense than you do. Buhari now have more sense than you do. 2 Likes

engrsyer:

Yes of course

NNPC gate Maina gate Ikoyi gate and more vs Dasuki gate. Which govt has more gates? Sanusi gate

Grasscutter gate

NIA gate

Abba Kyari Mtn gate

Natl hospital gate

Aso rock fumigation gate etc.

Hell fire gate awaits them! Sanusi gateGrasscutter gateNIA gateAbba Kyari Mtn gateNatl hospital gateAso rock fumigation gate etc.Hell fire gate awaits them! 2 Likes

He only meant they are same thing and no difference whatsoever..



Pdp with its umbrella hosted corruption..

Apc with its broom is sweeping corruption under..



To me, its still better when we had fuel at 87, food was affordable, minimum wage was meaningful, jobs were available.. 8 Likes

nero2face:

I've always said it, the world will be shocked when Buhari leave office come 2019, in his administration, corruption grew to de *next level*



Buhari making Nigeria ungovernable indeed.



mynd44 lalasticlala what are you saying? Buhari making Nigeria ungovernable indeed.mynd44 lalasticlala what are you saying?

Okay

Paperwhite:

Buhari now have more sense than you do.



You really need a job to keep u busy

Trolling on Nairaland won't put food on your table, you are only getting the owner richer from the little u have



Don't allow frustration affect your emotional intelligence You really need a job to keep u busyTrolling on Nairaland won't put food on your table, you are only getting the owner richer from the little u haveDon't allow frustration affect your emotional intelligence 1 Like

They are not Presidents. They are just Schemers.

JideAmuGiaka:





Sanusi gate



Grasscutter gate



NIA gate



Abba Kyari Mtn gate



Natl hospital gate



Aso rock fumigation gate etc.



Hell fire gate awaits them!



Rats Gate.

Also Aso Rock tenement rate Gate.. Rats Gate.Also Aso Rock tenement rate Gate.. 1 Like 1 Share

How do you expect a Skull filled with indomie to perform well... 1 Like