Watch video below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1NSmIPh59M







Source: The popular Nollywood actor took to his Instagram handle to show off and thank God for his brand new car.Watch video below:Source: http://www.unnamebo.com/2017/10/video-i-wanna-thank-god-for-my-nu-nu.html#more 6 Likes

Lmao, This guy na case 4 Likes

Mtschewwwe 1 Share

Dis guy na case walahi. He too like drama.



Congrats tho. To buy RX 350 for this Buhari time no be akara. 13 Likes

Congrat bro, ur hustle don pay....















Meanwhile........................... WeStandWithAtiku2019 1 Like

Congrats to him... but him craze no be here sha 1 Like

Ordinary Lexus 350 we no go hear word again. What of if na Mercedes G-53 or GLK 550? We go run comot for am. 8 Likes 2 Shares

My guy, been following him when we called him Jboy back in the days 1 Like

, rejoicing for Lexus at his old age , hasn't he seen wizkid and davido See this one, rejoicing for Lexus at his old age, hasn't he seen wizkid and davido 1 Like 1 Share

Happy for him, God will surely bless us all 3 Likes

Lexus 350... nice car 2 Likes

Arry110:

See this one , rejoicing for Lexus at his old age , hasn't he seen wizkid and davido

at least he's rejoicing for smthn.. what do u have to show if not keke sef



abeg swerve at least he's rejoicing for smthn.. what do u have to show if not keke sefabeg swerve 53 Likes

Some saying he bought ordinary Lexus whereas they don't own a bicycle, naija and bad belle. 27 Likes

Wanna thank God for my nunu 2 Likes

Gbogbo nkan lo maa n jo ara oko loju.



Kinni nkan naa?



#ProudAfonja 3 Likes

lonelydora:

Ordinary Lexus 350 we no go hear word again. What of if na Mercedes G-53 or GLK 550? We go run comot for am. Infact u spoke my mind Infact u spoke my mind 1 Like 1 Share

LOLjust ordinary RX350



i was expecting a more classic ride

Igwe tupac mah niccur

Arry110:

See this one , rejoicing for Lexus at his old age , hasn't he seen wizkid and davido Show us your own car and stop hating! i dislike pple like you who hates on other people's sucess.Just gerrout,dont let me vex. Show us your own car and stop hating!i dislike pple like you who hates on other people's sucess.Just gerrout,dont let me vex. 22 Likes 2 Shares

Somebody tell my mama...



Amo shine too.

debssycharles:

Infact u spoke my mind u fit no get bicycle tire like this oo....still hating untop u fit no get bicycle tire like this oo....still hating untop 7 Likes 1 Share

Hilarious way?



Who get dictionary to help check what hilarious means?

Barbarthundey:

Congrats to him... but him craze no be here sha





HATERS GONNA SHOVE IT SOMEWHERE



I ain't It's not brand new but still...HATERS GONNA SHOVE IT SOMEWHEREI ain't

Arry110:

See this one , rejoicing for Lexus at his old age , hasn't he seen wizkid and davido if someone gifts you a fairly used keke napep am sure u ll make a bigger noise if someone gifts you a fairly used keke napep am sure u ll make a bigger noise 10 Likes

Florblu:

Gbogbo nkan lo maa n jo ara oko loju.

Kinni nkan naa?

#ProudAfonja eyin ara oke ,bawo ni eyin ara oke ,bawo ni