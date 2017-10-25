Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) (2034 Views)

Following the implementation of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act of 2005, in 2013, the defunct PHCN was unbundled into 18 successor companies (6 Generating Companies, 1 Transmission company and 11 Distribution companies). The Distribution Companies (Discos) are the customer-interfacing arm of the Nigeria power sector and majority of us resident in Nigeria are their customers one way or the other.



How well is your Electricity Provider (Distribution Company) performing in your area?



For me;

PHED- 60%. Unjust billing is their specialty,though we have a fair power supply.



What's yours?

AEDC 0% 3 Likes 1 Share

Eko disco ..Zero Zero Zero 4 Likes

No improvement under Enugu eedc. 4 Likes

So many educated illiterates on Nairaland.



DISCOS do not generate electricity .Blame your epileptic power supply on your FG! 2 Likes

Ikeja Electric



Power Supply 15%

Technical Service 2%

Billing 1%

Taking of bribe 100%

Telling people their cable has misplaced 100%

Stealing of cable from transformer 100%

Diversion of power supply to Saw Mill 100% 4 Likes 1 Share

BEDC- Benin Electricity Distribution Company: -30% 5 Likes

BEDC Asaba 80% 2 Likes

The worst of it is BEDC 2 Likes

Stupid BEDC.



Definitely a negative percentage.



The only thing I miss is not going to their office , as I recharge my prepaid meter via my mobile banking app 3 Likes

k

Hmmm 95% for the very first time in 25 years, I experienced over 48 hrs light IBEDC

AEDC 25 percent

F

Ikeja 70% I can't lie dem dey try 1 Like

AEDC -10%

Tr

AEDC 55%

EEDC 70%

AEDC, for when I am in Abuja - 40% EEDC for when I am in Ebonyi -5% very poor and dismal crooks

PHED previously 2/10, currently 4/10.

Based on comments of others in some areas within the same town they could score as high as 6/10 but I don't know why they choose to treat us differently.

IKEDC.. . 30%

BKK AS

100%

IKEDC : 0.9%



na only swear I fit wish una ikedc, with this kind sufferness wey una subject us to. 1 Like 1 Share

IKEDC 0% at Isheri we only see light at night. So useless light it can't power my fridge. 2 Likes

.

Funny stuff. I'd have rated it an 80% , If it were last week this question was asked.





Because since that lastweek to be precise on Thursday.



As I heard,. the disco guys came to remove our fuse from the transformer saying that we using that transformer, do not pay our bills.



The thing that's annoying me is that we Dey pay, and also this transformer way dem dey talk about na we for the community contribute money buy am,including pole and wire. the only thing they did was to supply the electricity.

so presently I rate them a -100% . dem Dey owe me. 1 Like 1 Share

AEDC of late there have improved. There is even power supply as am typing. I will rate them 65% (perhaps its because there is usually light during Prime Time)

H

The fvck u talking about, do we even have electricity in the first place?



Here no be jand o!