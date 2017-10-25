₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by barrysome001(m): 4:49pm
Following the implementation of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act of 2005, in 2013, the defunct PHCN was unbundled into 18 successor companies (6 Generating Companies, 1 Transmission company and 11 Distribution companies). The Distribution Companies (Discos) are the customer-interfacing arm of the Nigeria power sector and majority of us resident in Nigeria are their customers one way or the other.
How well is your Electricity Provider (Distribution Company) performing in your area?
For me;
PHED- 60%. Unjust billing is their specialty,though we have a fair power supply.
What's yours?
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by Campusity: 5:57pm
AEDC 0%
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by FarahAideed: 6:06pm
Eko disco ..Zero Zero Zero
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by hisgrace090: 6:16pm
No improvement under Enugu eedc.
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by MrHistorian: 7:09pm
So many educated illiterates on Nairaland.
DISCOS do not generate electricity .Blame your epileptic power supply on your FG!
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by chloride6: 7:10pm
Ikeja Electric
Power Supply 15%
Technical Service 2%
Billing 1%
Taking of bribe 100%
Telling people their cable has misplaced 100%
Stealing of cable from transformer 100%
Diversion of power supply to Saw Mill 100%
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by Nawteemaxie(m): 7:10pm
BEDC- Benin Electricity Distribution Company: -30%
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by KillerFrost: 7:10pm
BEDC Asaba 80%
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by siraj1402(m): 7:10pm
The worst of it is BEDC
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by emeijeh(m): 7:11pm
Stupid BEDC.
Definitely a negative percentage.
The only thing I miss is not going to their office, as I recharge my prepaid meter via my mobile banking app
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by jtjohn(m): 7:11pm
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by Crystolexy: 7:11pm
I'm tired of electricity problem in Nigeria. I don't have trust in PHCN or any distribution company anymore even as we have agreed to be paying the high bills yet they won't supply the power and fuel price for running noisy generator set is only going up, I'm going solar with Live Life Solar Energy I think their website is under maintainance livelifesolarenergy.com.ng/, to come and install solar panels and energy system for my residential and commercial electrical need 24/7.
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by Abeyjide: 7:11pm
Hmmm 95% for the very first time in 25 years, I experienced over 48 hrs light IBEDC
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by jamace(m): 7:11pm
AEDC 25 percent
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by pxjosh(m): 7:11pm
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by Horlufemi(m): 7:11pm
Ikeja 70% I can't lie dem dey try
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by polite2(m): 7:12pm
AEDC -10%
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by givan(m): 7:12pm
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by ExAngel007(f): 7:12pm
AEDC 55%
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by CynthiaChi(f): 7:13pm
EEDC 70%
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:13pm
AEDC, for when I am in Abuja - 40% EEDC for when I am in Ebonyi -5% very poor and dismal crooks
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by DeKen: 7:13pm
PHED previously 2/10, currently 4/10.
Based on comments of others in some areas within the same town they could score as high as 6/10 but I don't know why they choose to treat us differently.
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by Ajimmyco(m): 7:13pm
IKEDC.. . 30%
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by passwelle: 7:13pm
100%
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by OmoDavido(m): 7:13pm
IKEDC : 0.9%
na only swear I fit wish una ikedc, with this kind sufferness wey una subject us to.
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by mitcheldaniela: 7:13pm
IKEDC 0% at Isheri we only see light at night. So useless light it can't power my fridge.
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by hakinze00(m): 7:13pm
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by Fuadeiza(m): 7:13pm
Funny stuff. I'd have rated it an 80% , If it were last week this question was asked.
Because since that lastweek to be precise on Thursday.
As I heard,. the disco guys came to remove our fuse from the transformer saying that we using that transformer, do not pay our bills.
The thing that's annoying me is that we Dey pay, and also this transformer way dem dey talk about na we for the community contribute money buy am,including pole and wire. the only thing they did was to supply the electricity.
so presently I rate them a -100% . dem Dey owe me.
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by candyguyofficia(m): 7:18pm
AEDC of late there have improved. There is even power supply as am typing. I will rate them 65% (perhaps its because there is usually light during Prime Time)
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by medolab90(m): 7:18pm
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by sacluxisback(m): 7:18pm
The fvck u talking about, do we even have electricity in the first place?
Here no be jand o!
|Re: Rate Your Electricity Provider (DISCO) by Emasel(m): 7:18pm
