Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return (3405 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

By Kemi Busari







Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Wednesday pushed back against “absurd” attempts by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to link him to the unfolding scandal of how a fugitive returned to the country and took a senior position in public service.



Mr. Jonathan said the fact that efforts are being made to link him to the return and reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina underscored how “uncoordinated and rudderless” the Buhari administration has become.



“Are they saying it is President Jonathan that flew him back into Nigeria and promoted him in two levels ahead of where he was as at 2013 when he fled the from civil service?” Mr. Jonathan’s spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze, told PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday night.



“They should stop insulting Nigerians or seeing them as fools,” Mr. Eze said.



Mr. Buhari has come under intense public backlash since last week Friday when PREMIUM TIMES uncovered Mr. Maina’s surreptitious return to civil service.



Mr. Maina was declared wanted by the EFCC on allegations of courting billions in public funds for his own use when he headed the pension reform task force.



The pension funds scandal broke out during Mr. Jonathan’s administration (2010-2015), and the government took disciplinary steps against Mr. Maina by dismissing him from service.



Mr. Maina was an assistant director at the time of his dismissal.



The presidency, in a statement by Garba Shehu Wednesday night, said top officials of the Jonathan administration benefitted from the funds Mr. Maina allegedly stole from pension funds.



“Top officials in the PDP government, from sectoral heads, to those charged with responsibility for law and order received some of these billions of naira from Maina,” the presidential spokesperson said. “We have all the transaction records and these are matters that the EFCC has been pursuing to ensure that they all have their day in court.”



Mr. Shehu also suggested that some influential officials loyal to the previous government may have been the invisible hand in the latest scandal that saw the return of Mr. Maina to the public service, despite being on the EFCC’s wanted list.



He, however, assured Nigerians that President Buhari was determined to get to the bottom of the matter of the impunity that led to Maina’s reinstatement.



“Everything will be uncovered in due course,” he said. “This just goes to show us the scale of corruption that this government is fighting. And, as we can all see, corruption keeps fighting back viciously.”



Firing back within minutes later when PREMIUM TIMES reached him for comments, Mr. Jonathan’s spokesperson said the Buhari administration officials should waste little time in bringing out any evidence of connivance between Mr. Jonathan and Mr. Maina if they have it.



“There’s no need to warn that they will bring evidence out or that everything will be revealed on a later date,” Mr. Eze said. “They should present the evidence to Nigerians now.”



Mr. Eze said Mr. Maina’s family had already disclosed how the embattled former civil servant returned to the country and secured a new position in civil service even while he was being sought by the EFCC.



“The Maina family spoke about how he returned to the country and they made it very clear that Buhari officials were the ones that orchestrated his return,” Mr. Eze said.



Emerging details since Monday have pointed to the involvement of Attorney-General Abubakar Malami, the Federal Civil Service and the Ministry of Interior as playing critical roles in the reinstatement of Mr. Maina into the civil service.



PREMIUM TIMES also confirmed that Mr. Maina was accorded top-level security detail by the State Security Service since he returned to the country months ago.



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/247289-jonathan-speaks-mainas-return.html







lalasticlala 2 Likes

Gan gan gan gaaaaaan...

The movie just got started 1 Like

Oga Shut Up! This Man Stole Over 100 Billion Naira Of Pension Fund 2010-2015, And You Didnt Nothing Than To Aid Him To Escape, Just Like Omakro, Deziani Mmadueke, And Numerous Other Elements Including Your Dear Wife, Who Stole While Nigeria Bled Under Your Watch...You Encouraged Them By Declaring In Your Infamous Speech That Stealing Was Not Corruption..

No Wonder The Only People That Still Support And Cheer You Are The IPOB Terrorists, Who Hates Nigeria..



As For Buhari, Dont Waste More Time In Firing All The Corrupt Rogues Who Aided And Abetted This Embarrassment!



Starting From That Useless Attorney General To The LEast Person in chain of Shame! 5 Likes 1 Share

They Think Nigerians Are Fools.. Only God will judge Buhari 5 Likes

Clerverly:

ok

MrMystrO:

They Think Nigerians Are Fools.. Only God will judge Buhari

God? Are you sure we can wait for God's judgement? Are you even sure we can wait till 2019? God? Are you sure we can wait for God's judgement? Are you even sure we can wait till 2019? 3 Likes

Stoopid man. God will punish you.

No sweat.



We are not idiots not to know that the dullard and his team goofed on this one



Anything less than sack of the AGF who wrote the useless letter is nonsense. 5 Likes 1 Share







It is too long.





For those who couldn't read it.

I'd help you.



"Buhari is uncoordinated and rudderless":GEJ It is too long.For those who couldn't read it.I'd help you. 13 Likes 1 Share

how Buhari treats this case will make or Mar him.

Maina is a very big THIEVE.

and if Buhari does not make some heads to roll.

then....

he will lose all his remaining integrity.

you can't just sweep this under carpet...its impossible

The king of thieves has spoken.

AntiWailer:

No sweat.



We are not idiots not to know that the dullard and his team goofed on this one



Anything less than sack of the AGF who wrote the useless letter is nonsense. God bless Jonathan





One by one we go they burst their lies God bless JonathanOne by one we go they burst their lies 1 Like





What is going on? Is it dinner time? I hear a lot of squealing and grunting on this thread.What is going on? Is it dinner time?

This country with too much scandals sef

Clerverly:

Oga Shut Up! This Man Stole Over 100 Billion Naira Of Pension Fund 2010-2015, And You Didnt Nothing Than To Aid Him To Escape, Just Like Omakro, Deziani Mmadueke, And Numerous Other Elements Including Your Dear Wife, Who Stole While Nigeria Bled Under Your Watch...You Encouraged Them By Declaring In Your Infamous Speech That Stealing Was Not Corruption..

No Wonder The Only People That Still Support And Cheer You Are The IPOB Terrorists, Who Hates Nigeria..



As For Buhari, Dont Waste More Time In Firing All The Corrupt Rogues Who Aided And Abetted This Embarrassment!



Starting From That Useless Attorney General To The LEast Person in chain of Shame!



I'm pretty sure you did not bother to read as usual before your Normal typing without sense.



Try and read this.





“Are they saying it is President Jonathan that flew him back into Nigeria and promoted him in two levels ahead of where he was as at 2013 when he fled the from civil service?”



“The Maina family spoke about how he returned to the country and they made it very clear that Buhari officials were the ones that orchestrated his return,” Mr. Eze said.

Emerging details since Monday have pointed to the involvement of Attorney-General Abubakar Malami, the Federal Civil Service and the Ministry of Interior as playing critical roles in the reinstatement of Mr. Maina into the civil service.



PREMIUM TIMES also confirmed that Mr. Maina was accorded top-level security detail by the State Security Service since he returned to the country months ago. I'm pretty sure you did not bother to read as usual before your Normal typing without sense. 4 Likes

Same way babarchi/ikoyi billions cases died and was swept under the carpet so to this case is gonna die...under buharis very own watch 1 Like

Buhari should know that Nigerians prefer by far GEJ to his useless self right now. 1 Like 1 Share

Na wah oooh.so Jonathan de talk too.OK oooh

no need GEJ we know the truth. God bless you 1 Like

OZAOEKPE:



God bless Jonathan





One by one we go they burst their lies

Have you eaten ?





Now u support Atiku, any wia belle face ? Have you eaten ?Now u support Atiku, any wia belle face ?

I am suspecting that this Maina used this fund to sponsored Book haram. There is no other explanation to explain this mess.

Hofbrauhaus:





God? Are you sure we can wait for God's judgement? Are you even sure we can wait till 2019?

Lol Truth Is 2019 will Come and Nothing will change. Buhari, Atiku, El-rufai, Osibanjo, Fayose, Tinubu or Whoever those Running the System present to Us to vote in Are All the same Thing and will All produce the same Result. Nothing will Change In This country Until Another Revolution Happens. You can Take that to the Bank and cash in on it. Lol Truth Is 2019 will Come and Nothing will change. Buhari, Atiku, El-rufai, Osibanjo, Fayose, Tinubu or Whoever those Running the System present to Us to vote in Are All the same Thing and will All produce the same Result. Nothing will Change In This country Until Another Revolution Happens. You can Take that to the Bank and cash in on it.

Blame game always

GEJ vs PMB

2019 go make sense

NIGERIANS ESPECIALLY DOSE DAT VOTED OUT OF SENTIMENT 4 BUHARI, DESERVE ALL D INSULTS N HUMILIATION HAPPENING NOW 1 Like

PMB govement is so bad that even a clueless GEJ can correct them.

Vagabonds in Power (VIP).

Shame in Aso rock.

President Buhari.

After two years, we are still blaming Jonathan.

Tufiakwa

Abdulrasheed left Nigeria following threats to his life, only for President Muhammadu Buhari to invite him to come and help his administration.



Maina's family 1 Like 1 Share

G