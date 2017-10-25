₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by Islie: 10:30pm
By Kemi Busari
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/247289-jonathan-speaks-mainas-return.html
lalasticlala
2 Likes
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by WealthPhillips(m): 10:31pm
Gan gan gan gaaaaaan...
The movie just got started
1 Like
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by Clerverly: 10:32pm
Oga Shut Up! This Man Stole Over 100 Billion Naira Of Pension Fund 2010-2015, And You Didnt Nothing Than To Aid Him To Escape, Just Like Omakro, Deziani Mmadueke, And Numerous Other Elements Including Your Dear Wife, Who Stole While Nigeria Bled Under Your Watch...You Encouraged Them By Declaring In Your Infamous Speech That Stealing Was Not Corruption..
No Wonder The Only People That Still Support And Cheer You Are The IPOB Terrorists, Who Hates Nigeria..
As For Buhari, Dont Waste More Time In Firing All The Corrupt Rogues Who Aided And Abetted This Embarrassment!
Starting From That Useless Attorney General To The LEast Person in chain of Shame!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by MrMystrO(m): 10:33pm
They Think Nigerians Are Fools.. Only God will judge Buhari
5 Likes
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by Hofbrauhaus: 10:34pm
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by Hofbrauhaus: 10:35pm
Clerverly:
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by Hofbrauhaus: 10:36pm
MrMystrO:
God? Are you sure we can wait for God's judgement? Are you even sure we can wait till 2019?
3 Likes
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by 9jvirgin(m): 10:38pm
Stoopid man. God will punish you.
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by AntiWailer: 10:39pm
No sweat.
We are not idiots not to know that the dullard and his team goofed on this one
Anything less than sack of the AGF who wrote the useless letter is nonsense.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by OkpaAkuEriEri: 10:40pm
It is too long.
For those who couldn't read it.
I'd help you.
"Buhari is uncoordinated and rudderless":GEJ
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 10:40pm
how Buhari treats this case will make or Mar him.
Maina is a very big THIEVE.
and if Buhari does not make some heads to roll.
then....
he will lose all his remaining integrity.
you can't just sweep this under carpet...its impossible
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by AngelicBeing: 10:41pm
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by braine: 10:41pm
The king of thieves has spoken.
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by OZAOEKPE(m): 10:41pm
AntiWailer:God bless Jonathan
One by one we go they burst their lies
1 Like
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by DonVikings: 10:41pm
I hear a lot of squealing and grunting on this thread.
What is going on? Is it dinner time?
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by KehnnyCares(m): 10:42pm
This country with too much scandals sef
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by SageTravels: 10:42pm
Clerverly:
I'm pretty sure you did not bother to read as usual before your Normal typing without sense.
Try and read this.
“Are they saying it is President Jonathan that flew him back into Nigeria and promoted him in two levels ahead of where he was as at 2013 when he fled the from civil service?”
4 Likes
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by Factfinder1(f): 10:42pm
Same way babarchi/ikoyi billions cases died and was swept under the carpet so to this case is gonna die...under buharis very own watch
1 Like
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by omogin(f): 10:42pm
Buhari should know that Nigerians prefer by far GEJ to his useless self right now.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by origima: 10:42pm
Na wah oooh.so Jonathan de talk too.OK oooh
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by SageTravels: 10:42pm
no need GEJ we know the truth. God bless you
1 Like
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by AntiWailer: 10:43pm
OZAOEKPE:
Have you eaten ?
Now u support Atiku, any wia belle face ?
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by BabaCommander: 10:43pm
I am suspecting that this Maina used this fund to sponsored Book haram. There is no other explanation to explain this mess.
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by MrMystrO(m): 10:43pm
Hofbrauhaus:
Lol Truth Is 2019 will Come and Nothing will change. Buhari, Atiku, El-rufai, Osibanjo, Fayose, Tinubu or Whoever those Running the System present to Us to vote in Are All the same Thing and will All produce the same Result. Nothing will Change In This country Until Another Revolution Happens. You can Take that to the Bank and cash in on it.
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by SEMO007(m): 10:43pm
Blame game always
GEJ vs PMB
2019 go make sense
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by buchilino(m): 10:44pm
NIGERIANS ESPECIALLY DOSE DAT VOTED OUT OF SENTIMENT 4 BUHARI, DESERVE ALL D INSULTS N HUMILIATION HAPPENING NOW
1 Like
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by OBAGADAFFI: 10:44pm
PMB govement is so bad that even a clueless GEJ can correct them.
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by ovadozes(m): 10:44pm
Vagabonds in Power (VIP).
Shame in Aso rock.
President Buhari.
After two years, we are still blaming Jonathan.
Tufiakwa
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by nwakibie3(m): 10:44pm
Abdulrasheed left Nigeria following threats to his life, only for President Muhammadu Buhari to invite him to come and help his administration.
Maina's family
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by Ayopredict: 10:44pm
G
|Re: Jonathan Speaks On Maina’s Return by Spaxon(f): 10:45pm
Ah Oga Jona has finally spoken....
