Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter's Hand In Kaduna by Beress(m): 2:24pm

Godwin Isenyo, Kaduna

Hell was let loose in Kaduna on Wednesday as thugs and supporters of a former governor of Jigawa State and Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential aspirant in the 2019 election, Sule Lamido, clashed.

No death was recorded but scores of people were said to have sustained varying degrees of injury.

One of Lamido’s supporters had his hand cut off by the armed thugs when they invaded the Rabah Road in the metropolis where the former governor was inspecting his campaign office.

Lamido had recently written a letter of intent to contest the 2019 presidential election under the platform of the PDP to the party’s National Executive Committee members.

One of those who witnessed the clash, Muhammed Sarki, told our correspondent that the Lamido supporters were caught unawares by the thugs, who he described as “political hoodlums.”

“Lamido’s supporters had gathered at his campaign office and they were being addressed by the politician but I think what angered the political hoodlums was when Lamido during his address criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for poor performance,” he said.

Sarki added that suspected Buhari supporters later invaded the campaign office and started attacking Lamido supporters after the presidential aspirant had ended his address.

Our correspondent gathered that this led to a free-for-all but the hoodlums had an upper hand as four persons sustained serious injury, while one person had his left arm cut off.

This forced Lamido’s supporters, politicians, passersby and journalists at the venue to flee the area for safety.

Though some top police officers confirmed the clash, the efforts made to get the official reaction failed as calls made to the mobile telephone of the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mukhtar Aliyu, ranged out.

Lamido had while addressing his supporters before the attack, carpeted the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress’ administration for its poor handling of the nation’s socio-economic and political affairs.

He noted that because there was no peace in the country, investors seemed to have shunned Nigeria.

Lamido said, “When there is peace in Nigeria, there will be development and growth; when there is stability, people can invest; today, there is instability in Nigeria because our chemistry cannot blend. We are busy maligning one another, dehumanising one another and abusing one another.

“Nigerian government will mock you if you complain. If I am wailing, my people will say, ‘Sule what is your problem?’ This is the only government that people have been mocked for expressing their opinion. We have been demonised because of our opinion. We will not succumb because this is our country.

“We shall revive Nigeria. Today, they have turned Nigeria to a theatre. People have been demonised and mocked. So, I am telling the youths that the future is yours. I will not tolerate any youth smoking marijuana, brandishing swords or cutlasses or any weapons. Today, Nigeria is basically gone because our chemistry is not blending.”

http://punchng.com/thugs-attack-cut-off-lamido-supporters-hand-in-kaduna/

Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter's Hand In Kaduna by madridguy(m): 2:25pm
Sule Lamido even + Atiku are just noise makers, no man alive can challenge Sai Baba.

Sai Baba is like Real Madrid, too heavy for them to carry.

Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter's Hand In Kaduna by Beress(m): 2:25pm
Buhari's second name should be violence and bloodsucker

Atiku2019

Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter's Hand In Kaduna by Beress(m): 2:26pm
madridguy:
Robot weldone

Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter's Hand In Kaduna by magoo10: 2:29pm
majority of buharis supporters are full blooded illiterates and blood tasty mammals.

Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter's Hand In Kaduna by Oluwabusobomi(f): 2:35pm
Evil and bloodshed will never depart from Buhari's household

Lalasticlala

Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter's Hand In Kaduna by Number01: 2:42pm
Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter's Hand In Kaduna by Homeboiy(m): 2:42pm
Hausa people and violence angry

Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter's Hand In Kaduna by sarrki(m): 2:54pm
Sule we are not ready to give Aby northerner another 8 years
Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter's Hand In Kaduna by bamidelee: 3:05pm
Oluwabusobomi:
Evil and bloodshed will never depart from Buhari's household

Lalasticlala
Aameen and your household
Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter's Hand In Kaduna by Paperwhite(m): 3:07pm
What else can one expect from blood-thirsty anarchists? But they will meet their match in 2019.Most people even in the north have had enough of the dullard.

Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter's Hand In Kaduna by sarrki(m): 3:07pm
Oluwabusobomi:
Evil and bloodshed will never depart from Buhari's household

Lalasticlala

Back to s.....nder
Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter's Hand In Kaduna by sarrki(m): 3:08pm
bamidelee:

Aameen and your household

You re a patriot
Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by otosa(m): 3:08pm
Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter's Hand In Kaduna by FarahAideed: 3:11pm
Buharis game plan has always been to use violence and threats of violence to have his way politically ..If Buhari and his barbarian supporters like they should kill 1000 Nigerians but this must be his last tenure forver

3 Likes

Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter's Hand In Kaduna by elganzar(m): 3:46pm
Now I'm considering politics, watch out for_ Sobowale Tobechukwu 20**...
Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter's Hand In Kaduna by DJMCOTTY(m): 3:46pm
Weather hot no be small
Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter's Hand In Kaduna by ipobarecriminals: 3:47pm
Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter's Hand In Kaduna by ghosteen(m): 3:47pm
woh his mama told him bout backin pussies?
Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter's Hand In Kaduna by Promismike(m): 3:48pm
Why are we this savage?

America, France and other develop nation will do their election campaigns and proper election. No news of a fight or killing will be heard except some dramas.

But in Africa and Nigeria. Election is a do or die affairs where one must be killed or maimed if doesn't align with a group.

We really need a change of political approach and perception.
Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter's Hand In Kaduna by greatman247(m): 3:48pm
madridguy:
Sule Lamido even + Atiku are just noise makers, no man alive can challenge Sai Baba.

Sai Baba is like Real Madrid, too heavy for them to carry.



You've just said the realest truth.
Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter's Hand In Kaduna by Teewhy2: 3:48pm
Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter's Hand In Kaduna by Foodforthought(m): 3:49pm
I blame Buhari again

Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter's Hand In Kaduna by nwakibie3(m): 3:49pm
One of those who witnessed the clash, Muhammed Sarki grin grin

Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter's Hand In Kaduna by Keneking: 3:49pm
"Lamido during his address criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for poor performance,”....

- Does it mean that our brothers cant see the extent of economic, social, political and psychological damage caused by Buhari undecided undecided

May sense fall on all of them soon

Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter's Hand In Kaduna by bidexolumanish(m): 3:49pm
Oluwabusobomi:
Evil and bloodshed will never depart from Buhari's household

Lalasticlala
ki lo le to yen
Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter's Hand In Kaduna by loomer: 3:49pm
Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter's Hand In Kaduna by Orobo2Lekpa: 3:50pm
Buhari has got to be persuaded not to run in 2019 for the sake of the peace and progress of Nigeria.

Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter's Hand In Kaduna by maxiuc(m): 3:51pm
