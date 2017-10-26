₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,901,698 members, 3,875,947 topics. Date: Thursday, 26 October 2017 at 04:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna (4966 Views)
|Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by Beress(m): 2:24pm
http://punchng.com/thugs-attack-cut-off-lamido-supporters-hand-in-kaduna/
|Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by madridguy(m): 2:25pm
Sule Lamido even + Atiku are just noise makers, no man alive can challenge Sai Baba.
Sai Baba is like Real Madrid, too heavy for them to carry.
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by Beress(m): 2:25pm
Buhari's second name should be violence and bloodsucker
Atiku2019
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by Beress(m): 2:26pm
madridguy:Robot weldone
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by magoo10: 2:29pm
majority of buharis supporters are full blooded illiterates and blood tasty mammals.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by Oluwabusobomi(f): 2:35pm
Evil and bloodshed will never depart from Buhari's household
Lalasticlala
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by Number01: 2:42pm
G
|Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by Homeboiy(m): 2:42pm
Hausa people and violence
2 Likes
|Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by sarrki(m): 2:54pm
Sule we are not ready to give Aby northerner another 8 years
|Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by bamidelee: 3:05pm
Oluwabusobomi:Aameen and your household
|Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by Paperwhite(m): 3:07pm
What else can one expect from blood-thirsty anarchists? But they will meet their match in 2019.Most people even in the north have had enough of the dullard.
3 Likes
|Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by sarrki(m): 3:07pm
Oluwabusobomi:
Back to s.....nder
|Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by sarrki(m): 3:08pm
bamidelee:
You re a patriot
|Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by otosa(m): 3:08pm
Beress:He once again assured the youths that the future is their, adding he will not tolerate any youth smoking marijuana, brandishing swords or cutlasses or any weapons this is campaign for the youths in the North. But what message will he use to campaign for the youths in the South
2 Likes
|Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by FarahAideed: 3:11pm
Buharis game plan has always been to use violence and threats of violence to have his way politically ..If Buhari and his barbarian supporters like they should kill 1000 Nigerians but this must be his last tenure forver
3 Likes
|Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by elganzar(m): 3:46pm
Now I'm considering politics, watch out for_ Sobowale Tobechukwu 20**...
|Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by DJMCOTTY(m): 3:46pm
Weather hot no be small
|Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by ipobarecriminals: 3:47pm
|Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by ghosteen(m): 3:47pm
woh his mama told him bout backin pussies?
|Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by Promismike(m): 3:48pm
Why are we this savage?
America, France and other develop nation will do their election campaigns and proper election. No news of a fight or killing will be heard except some dramas.
But in Africa and Nigeria. Election is a do or die affairs where one must be killed or maimed if doesn't align with a group.
We really need a change of political approach and perception.
|Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by greatman247(m): 3:48pm
madridguy:
You've just said the realest truth.
|Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by Teewhy2: 3:48pm
|Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by Foodforthought(m): 3:49pm
I blame Buhari again
1 Like
|Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by nwakibie3(m): 3:49pm
One of those who witnessed the clash, Muhammed Sarki
1 Like
|Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by Keneking: 3:49pm
"Lamido during his address criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for poor performance,”....
- Does it mean that our brothers cant see the extent of economic, social, political and psychological damage caused by Buhari
May sense fall on all of them soon
5 Likes
|Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by bidexolumanish(m): 3:49pm
Oluwabusobomi:ki lo le to yen
|Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by loomer: 3:49pm
True youths
|Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by Orobo2Lekpa: 3:50pm
Buhari has got to be persuaded not to run in 2019 for the sake of the peace and progress of Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Thugs Cut Off Sule Lamido Supporter’s Hand In Kaduna by maxiuc(m): 3:51pm
The New Nigeria; Yar'dua And Our Future In 2009! / Salary Of Nigerian Lawmakers: How Much Is It? / Us Bribery Scandal: Why Obj, Atiku Met
Viewing this topic: inspired4real, positivelord, muyibaba222(m), adex79(m), easiaq, Ifecrown, skerries, Jagabanmonerry(m), onome442, omololu251, rimotee(m), topgun98, Believefirst(m), bfmconcepts, Yksoul(m), fippycbk(m), ogunladeabiodun, folhenrry4flizzy(m), lastmessenger, GeeAde, admax(m), just2endowed, engrolawei, bigapplelass(f), cupidhero(m), ghiloman28, fredust(m), Goodyness(f), ifeanyi317(m), lincs25(m), Salisville, adeblow(m), yourstruely, Xmen149(m), Eka111(m), Filmoneng, Randy100, roufy235(m), Adiwana, flexshop(m), oyeleyeearl(m), Tony16, wilky9ice, wuntim, ogzille(m), mazinaija, ellbreziy(m), anthony86(m), politician(m), Bodmas06, samidogs, ayodurodola(m), Jenny1010(f), abdulaliyu25(m), GodsOwnFav, Reference(m), efriday, sirBLUNT(m), Mynd44, jidjoks, dokunbam(m), DoctorAlien(m), luiginho2xl(m), Oshanlaa, fmprof, millik(f), partnerus, Maxymilliano(m), hensben(m), Christianwalas(m), yinchar(m), DECOtech(m), puhleeze(m), tishbite41, dare2011(m), Hollysaint, engrsyer, ourema(f), E2power3, Emusson24, BJ0SE(m), danjaD(m), misano(m), Keballl, donnaD(f), PharmJohn88(m), Vessi, annuity45, sigiyaya(m), infotainment(m), deebrain(m), donprinyo, Gamusgamus, eddyline(m), Geniero, davinchecodes(m), bistech001, segsys4Jesus, modalov, 2sinepaul, bestman09(m), micktoxin(m), quadree, Toosure70, Sapeleboy911(m), Ojaja21, fmlala, Jerryojozy(m), khalhokage(m), UbanmeUdie, tonylaw07(m), Buharimustgo, Abiona001(m), timexkaka, agbangam, khorlynz(m), omartins(m), Ucheoman, nanz(m), newoffer, iammaKING(m), Sirme411(m), princessG35, teflonjake(m), Prugged, MztrChukwu(m), koolModee, opecis, andy121223(m), Morounofolu, willjoe, DeUrch(m), attorius(m), collele(m), Gmajor(m), mubeela(m), techie(m), Maawitemi, Talklesss(m), TGM2015, jobaltol, NOC1(m), lordthunderbolt(m), Septembermann, stmartins4, deltapikin(m), osemoses1234(m), Fola21, chigof, naijamafioso, kengeorge2013, Frankenstein, chrisnando, AceRoyal, maco22(m), vivlyviv, nofij(m), Radical44(m), sholikay(m) and 317 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13