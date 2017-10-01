Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu (4605 Views)

Maina’s return: We did our best – Magu

sunnewsonline.com

From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja





Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has absolved the Commission from any blame over the return of embattled former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.



Magu spoke with journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Abuja, at a meeting between the African Union delegation and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Olukunle Bamgbose.



The meeting was a follow-up to the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari by the 29th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in July, 2017, as the champion of the Union’s theme for 2018 titled “Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation.”



Magu, who was asked to comment on how Maina entered the country without the knowledge of the EFCC, initially said the issue of Maina should be reserved for another time.



Magu, however, shifted ground, saying that the best the EFCC could do was to have declared Maina wanted.



In his words, “We should reserve that for another time. We have done our best. We have declared him a wanted person. It is on our website. So, if you happen to come in… I think you should be reading, you should be reading.”



Asked to comment on efforts to unravel those behind the reinstatement of Maina into the Federal Civil Service, particularly, the Ministry of Interior, Magu said he would speak at the appropriate time.



“No. At the appropriate time, I would make statement on this issue,” Magu declared.



Earlier, Magu said the visit by the AU delegation was an indication that there is an effective political will to fight corruption in the country.



He added that the fact that the whole world recognised President Buhari as an anti corruption person was encouraging.



“You and I know that he is not kidding. He is not pretending. There is no pretence there in his will to fight corruption. There is no doubt about that,” Magu stated.



Magu assured that the fight against corruption would be heightened in the country.



“You know me enough and we would go ahead. We will not disappoint the rest of the world. They have recognised that the president is doing well and they have come here, the African Union, our brothers and sisters and we will do everything possible to contribute positively,” Magu assured.



In his remarks, Bamgbose said the trust and confidence reposed in President Buhari was evidently inspired by his administration’s commitment to frontally tackle corruption in the country and globally.



“The successes achieved in this endeavour thus far with the result-oriented policies put in place have been remarkable; all geared towards building a sustainable, prosperous and peaceful continent,” Bamgbose said.



On his part, the leader of the delegation and African Union Commission Deputy Chairperson, Quartey Thomas Kwesi, congratulated President Buhari for his recognition as the African Union Champion Against Corruption.



Kwesi said President Buhari’s new role was a clear recognition of his tireless efforts to fight corruption and the results he had achieved so far.



“As we deliberate on what needs to be done in advancing the theme for the year under the leadership of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, let us explore various means in which different activities can be promoted and scaled up in combating corruption and consolidating the gains already made in this regard,” Kwesi said.









Prayers for your country will save a whole lot

Hmmm.. I smell lies and conspiracies. 6 Likes

May God bless Premium Tines for exposing this grand conspiracy against the Nigerian nation and also protect all her staff members anywhere they are from imminent attack by our security agencies including 'spiritual bombs'. 23 Likes 1 Share

You did your best by providing security for him before he was exposed 5 Likes

Who were those shielding him

We need names .....





The zombies need to see that the president is different from the presidency....



The presidency is corrupt because the president have been compromised by religious and ethnic sentiments..

Buhari is a tribalist and it's killing the nation 4 Likes

Yes! Every bleeping idiot in this rudderless government have absolves itself of any complicit role as far as the Mainagate is concerned.

Information have it that Maina have been in Nigeria for a considerable period of time,hence the Buhari government,AG,DSS,EFCC,immigration,office of the HOS;and the last busstop-the ministry of interior can't claim ignorance or innocence.

All the ought to have humbly done is to apologize to the Nigerian nation for this national & international embarrassment and commence investigation to punish whosoever have a hand but alas!,blame game is the order of the day.Karma is surely waiting for you all. 7 Likes

What a govt ..worst ever

the biggest lie ever told in the history of nigeria since time immemorial is that buhari is fighting corruption...this is the 9th scandal thats is coming out of buharis administration in only 2 years..just imagine when he finishes is tenure, then i can authoratively tell u that nigeria will be on olx...truly buhari is the worst thing that have and will ever happen to nigerians since the he goat stealer abacha. 5 Likes

Poor Magu! He should get Demi Adesina or Garbage Shehu to spin a story for him.



So once you declare somebody wanted, it stops there?



We all know Maina is only wanted on paper and on Efcc website.



We also thank God Buhari did not die in London. He is alive to witness his own dymystification! 6 Likes

In the past,I get a bit upset with the aides of the President until this Maina's issue,

It is apparent enough that Buhari had a hand in it.

It is too wired to be aides job,his tacit blessing is obvious to the blind.

There is always committees to deal with his aides,but the other thieves like ffk,badeh,and co need no committee set-up.

This man is utterly corrupt,there are no two ways about it,he is no different from the others.....they are same.

He is a crook,he initiates this and hangs it on an aide,to the extent of blaming rats for his misfortune....what other low could there be?



Nothing will happen to this people,his stance on corruption....what is his stance on corruption?,any convictions or examples?......like I said earlier,thank God he is President,thank God he is alive...totally decimated and demystified...If he wasn't President,this yeye media that bathed him in angelic apparel will posit that he was the best President that never was,now the brazen crook is there,thank God we are all alive to see and record his folly to history.



I do not think this situation is REDEEMable,only God and Nigerians,can intervene. 5 Likes

Like play like play, the APC broom is about to sweep Maina's matter under the carpet 1 Like

There is a strong conspiracy against maina's return

Robot Magu entertaining gullible zombies.

Walai Maina is gangster

Where is this guy that instructed everyone to. E boiling water before 8:02am that the warer is ready now

We know Magu, govt. officials more powerful than you are behind this, and they know you won't play ball. That's why they want you out.

Like gej did his best and absolutely absolved this administration frm all corruption

It is well, nothing concern me, I'm chilling in God' presence tonight, you might want to join me. 1 Share

Guess Maina has score to settle with Magu

Am I the only one that just got bamboozled with the news?



Feeling dizzy already, They intentionally spin these news to look more confusing to waterdown the emotions they originally would have caused.



Oh my! The media is a major problem sef

MAINA is now the new president of Nigeria.

He has presidential Ebola...that's why he is being avoided