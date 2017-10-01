₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by lightblazingnow(m): 4:17pm On Oct 26
Maina’s return: We did our best – Magu
http://sunnewsonline.com/mainas-return-we-did-our-best-magu/amp/
|Re: Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by lightblazingnow(m): 4:17pm On Oct 26
Prayers for your country will save a whole lot
|Re: Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by Tamass: 4:19pm On Oct 26
Hmmm.. I smell lies and conspiracies.
6 Likes
|Re: Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by psucc(m): 4:25pm On Oct 26
May God bless Premium Tines for exposing this grand conspiracy against the Nigerian nation and also protect all her staff members anywhere they are from imminent attack by our security agencies including 'spiritual bombs'.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by okosodo: 4:30pm On Oct 26
You did your best by providing security for him before he was exposed
5 Likes
|Re: Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by KidsNEXTdoor: 4:37pm On Oct 26
Who were those shielding him
We need names .....
The zombies need to see that the president is different from the presidency....
The presidency is corrupt because the president have been compromised by religious and ethnic sentiments..
Buhari is a tribalist and it's killing the nation
4 Likes
|Re: Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by Paperwhite(m): 4:58pm On Oct 26
Yes! Every bleeping idiot in this rudderless government have absolves itself of any complicit role as far as the Mainagate is concerned.
Information have it that Maina have been in Nigeria for a considerable period of time,hence the Buhari government,AG,DSS,EFCC,immigration,office of the HOS;and the last busstop-the ministry of interior can't claim ignorance or innocence.
All the ought to have humbly done is to apologize to the Nigerian nation for this national & international embarrassment and commence investigation to punish whosoever have a hand but alas!,blame game is the order of the day.Karma is surely waiting for you all.
7 Likes
|Re: Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by Paperwhite(m): 5:08pm On Oct 26
And
|Re: Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by OZAOEKPE(m): 5:14pm On Oct 26
|Re: Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by FarahAideed: 5:29pm On Oct 26
What a govt ..worst ever
|Re: Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by unohbethel(m): 5:51pm On Oct 26
the biggest lie ever told in the history of nigeria since time immemorial is that buhari is fighting corruption...this is the 9th scandal thats is coming out of buharis administration in only 2 years..just imagine when he finishes is tenure, then i can authoratively tell u that nigeria will be on olx...truly buhari is the worst thing that have and will ever happen to nigerians since the he goat stealer abacha.
5 Likes
|Re: Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by HoluwarTohbar(f): 5:58pm On Oct 26
Poor Magu! He should get Demi Adesina or Garbage Shehu to spin a story for him.
So once you declare somebody wanted, it stops there?
We all know Maina is only wanted on paper and on Efcc website.
We also thank God Buhari did not die in London. He is alive to witness his own dymystification!
6 Likes
|Re: Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by lightblazingnow(m): 7:29am
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by fergie001(m): 8:01am
In the past,I get a bit upset with the aides of the President until this Maina's issue,
It is apparent enough that Buhari had a hand in it.
It is too wired to be aides job,his tacit blessing is obvious to the blind.
There is always committees to deal with his aides,but the other thieves like ffk,badeh,and co need no committee set-up.
This man is utterly corrupt,there are no two ways about it,he is no different from the others.....they are same.
He is a crook,he initiates this and hangs it on an aide,to the extent of blaming rats for his misfortune....what other low could there be?
Nothing will happen to this people,his stance on corruption....what is his stance on corruption?,any convictions or examples?......like I said earlier,thank God he is President,thank God he is alive...totally decimated and demystified...If he wasn't President,this yeye media that bathed him in angelic apparel will posit that he was the best President that never was,now the brazen crook is there,thank God we are all alive to see and record his folly to history.
I do not think this situation is REDEEMable,only God and Nigerians,can intervene.
5 Likes
|Re: Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by Imjustagirl(f): 8:06am
Like play like play, the APC broom is about to sweep Maina's matter under the carpet
1 Like
|Re: Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by Bari22(m): 8:27am
There is a strong conspiracy against maina's return
|Re: Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by magoo10: 8:45am
Robot Magu entertaining gullible zombies.
|Re: Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by OPAUGBEE(m): 11:17am
Hmmmm
|Re: Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by imori22: 11:17am
Walai Maina is gangster
|Re: Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by uduvwurode(m): 11:18am
una really try
|Re: Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by ibkgab001: 11:18am
Before I write anything about this man
Where is this guy that instructed everyone to. E boiling water before 8:02am that the warer is ready now
|Re: Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by quiverfull(m): 11:18am
We know Magu, govt. officials more powerful than you are behind this, and they know you won't play ball. That's why they want you out.
|Re: Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by trueorfalse: 11:18am
Like gej did his best and absolutely absolved this administration frm all corruption
|Re: Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by Edopesin(m): 11:18am
Trash
|Re: Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by Alfreda120(f): 11:18am
They tried
|Re: Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by generaliy: 11:23am
It is well, nothing concern me, I'm chilling in God' presence tonight, you might want to join me.
1 Share
|Re: Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by Keneking: 11:23am
Guess Maina has score to settle with Magu
|Re: Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by Oildichotomy(m): 11:23am
Am I the only one that just got bamboozled with the news?
Feeling dizzy already, They intentionally spin these news to look more confusing to waterdown the emotions they originally would have caused.
Oh my! The media is a major problem sef
|Re: Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by EVILFOREST: 11:23am
MAINA is now the new president of Nigeria.
He has presidential Ebola...that's why he is being avoided
|Re: Maina’s Return: We Did Our Best – Magu by ibkgab001: 11:23am
Before I write anything about this man
Where is this guy that instructed everyone to. E boiling water before 8:02am that the warer is ready now
