I was driving to Lagos from Ibadan yesterday.Getting very close to Prayer City I stopped to check a strange sound from my front tyres.After tightening the screws,just before entering into my car...some men numbering around 6 in an unofficial car with no police escort,accosted me saying this is a no parking zone.I was calm and tried to explain myself..but one of them entered into my car that I need to drive to their office so they could take "inventory" and warn me. I suspected foul play but on looking at the attire of one of them I saw Federal Roads Committee...inscribed on his shirt.



Following the direction of the person now in my car...i was stylishly forced to drive to a place that happens to be the compound of GLORYGATE EVENTS CENTER,Km 35 Lagos-Ibadan Express,Close to Mosebolatan Bus stop,Ibafo...which as I realized later is not their office.



In that compound I met about 5 other cars...and money was being siphoned from them as Fines for "Illegal Parking".

The fines ranges from 15,000 to 45,000Naira. The dubious aspect is that the money is to be TRANSFERRED TO AN INDIVIDUAL ACCOUNT[b](The person collecting the money in his account is Ogbebor, Act Number 011502...GTB)[/b]

The people wearing special Tshirt...comes in once in a while and handover their victim to their wild looking...heavily bearded partners.



When I transferred my own "FINE"(N15,500)..in order to quickly escape from them...the person attending to me made a fake phone call to confirm the transfer (as if the alert is to be received by someone far away).I knew this was a fake phone call after I have verified the identity of the account owner who is actually among the fierce looking individuals in the compound!



I am sure that these set of OFFICIALLY assisted criminals are raking in millions of naira on daily basis.If truly any "fine" is to be paid,it should go to a "government/agency bank account"

I want the general public to be careful not to fall into such hands and also want the Law enforcement agencies to move swiftly to arrest the situation.



PP: When they saw that I didnt argue much them..they spoke covetly with each other and wrote a fake receipt(no duplicate..judging from the backside of the receipt) for me...and at a time they became jittery and searched my phone...suspecting that I took a video shot of the place.(I didnt video them,but I took a picture of a scene..which luckily for me they did not see on the phone!)



PPP:I was able to trace the picture and phone number of the guy whose account number was been used for the robbery

This is the fake receipt issued after the money was transferred to Ogbebor Alex GTB account! Attached is also a document they mistakenly forgot in my car...a photocopied A4 paper of fines of another person..who must have paid 25,000naira.I was also able to trace the picture of the act owner online.He operates two social accounts with the same surname but different first name.

Op thanks for sharing. Please any uninformed person who tries to accost you on the road should be run over ... Simply state self defence. 20 Likes

My 1st rule when I see even policemen on the way is once I don't grant you permission to enter my car and you do,I would either drive to the nearest police station or into the nearest crowd before I decide to pull the person out and make everybody know that either he is a robber or a kidnapper cos these are dangerous times.but you should have insisted to see their identification and you shouldn't have driven anywhere except an office with a visible signpost.but all the same,this should be reported so that it can stop asap.it's daylight robbery 42 Likes 4 Shares

The agency is genuine but you were obviously duped... 1 Like 1 Share

Same was my experience about two months ago around same area you mentioned. There was this serious traffic jam shortly after redemption camp which took me over an hour of snail progression. Shortly after I got to a place where the traffic was much lighter, I heard a strange sound around my front tyre. Really, I wasn't sure but I just had to take precaution. I veered completely off the road and parked at the front of a company which had a reasonable setback from the man road. I didn't even put off the ignition as all I wanted to do was to check if I wasn't having a flat tyre. To my utmost astonishment, these same guys came in a black Honda civic 2001 model and crossed my car. One of them immediately occupied the driver's seat of my car and directed me to sit at the passenger's side. It seemed like armed robbery attack when the guy started driving my car to an unknown destination, driving under a bridge to join the other line, facing ibadan. It was a serious fight in the car as I was even scared if they were kidnappers. They later drove into an office and issued a ticket of 35,000. They showed me a bank very closeby, where I paid that sum before I was able to retrieve my car. 3 Likes

Sorry about the incident but clearly you are not from the streets,... You had every right to pull stunts on em, their fada! But you gulked it.. Sad... 13 Likes

Thanks for this public service announcement Thanks for this public service announcement

TSA account of APC govt ...you should have asked 9 Likes

No good news since morning... Forgive us all our sins and save this Country God Almighty. We're sinful. Is this how we will be going in this Country of ours

You are lucky you werent killed ..Next time dont allow strangers drive U off the road ..there is no Federal unit going by that name on the reciept ..you were abducted and paid a ransome of 15 k simple 11 Likes

This should get to the EFCC...if this government is serious about fighting financial crime!

OP...get EFCC notified or let a nairalander do so or put efcc contact details here 2 Likes

woodrow:

Pls be careful, you know how trigger happy our police officers are in this country

This is why we shd have the right to bear arms. Plenty blokos for don burst for that scene 1 Like

9ja and crime are like 5 & 6 2 Likes

This robbery!