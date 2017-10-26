₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by dinma007: 8:15pm
A pretty lady has taken to Twitter to express her regret for supporting and campaigning for president Buhari with her bike in 2015.
She shared a throwback photo with Buhari's campaign poster pasted on her bike and wrote;
"Throw back to when I used my bike to campaign for buhari.. preaching change.. God forgive me.."
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by madridguy(m): 8:17pm
Sai Baba till final whistle.
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by Nukilia: 8:18pm
I am waiting for those that trekked for buhari
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by obonujoker(m): 8:18pm
She be akamu
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by biacan(f): 8:18pm
sis you not the only one in this game we have them here allover nairaland
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by DrGoodman: 8:19pm
We are waiting for many more apologies,
From Rotimi "Judas" Amechi who used our state money to campaign for this criminal party
From Tinubu who convinced all the professors in Yorubaland to queue behind a stark illiterate and vote in someone without a single certificate
From Mbaka who bamboozled the whole Christians in the south to hate Jonathan just because of a fake prophecy paid for by Apc with a Rochas cheque.
From Liar Mohammed who continued to lie about everything, till the devil screamed "blood of Ishmael"
From all the zombies who preached and spread propaganda about the good person of Jonathan.
From everyone who were deceived into believing in the
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by iamJ(m): 8:20pm
see her face like dr seuss character
Buhari is not ur problem, if you're confused
Grab a mirror biko and shut up
Sai baba forever
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by Desyner: 8:20pm
Everybody is.
Imagine Buhari pinning Maina on Jonathan. Their tactic of masking their cluelessness with Jonathan is exposed.
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by ZKOSOSO(m): 8:22pm
The main regret nefa start sef. Wait for 2019 when the Vampire will use ISIS, BokoHaram and Northern Army to devour the south and middlebelt into submission to rig him into office again..
When we shout dem no go hear..!
It's unfortunate that when God-sent came visiting...only few of us knew it......
There are more Buharis in HausaFulaniKanuris-Muslims region waiting for more Tinubus, Ameachis, Okorochas and Oshomoles to climb their bike to Aso Villa.
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by Sirjamo: 8:23pm
Keep your bike to yourself next time, the change agenda continues. Baba till 2023
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by aolawale025: 8:27pm
So many of such people always hurled insults back then when you try to advise them. I have no pity for them. Let them stew in the soup they cooked
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by Oledia: 8:27pm
Since you have realized your mistake, your sin is forgiven.
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by Throwback: 8:29pm
Buhari truly failed a lot of patriots.
A very shameful failure.
But as I do not regret the sacking of the Ineffectual Buffon called Jonathan, so would I not regret hurling the hypocritical Buhari in a wheel barrow destined for Daura.
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by Aubrey1(m): 8:33pm
VIP - Vagabond In Power
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by mightyhazel: 8:37pm
Throwback:did u get a mention due to the op?
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by PapalsBull: 8:39pm
DrGoodman:
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by PapalsBull: 8:40pm
Throwback:
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by osscarr(m): 8:41pm
It's too late to regret; forget about regret and learn especially now that another old fool is already queueing up to take power. We v been shouting
'Akiku is a rongue'i hope Nigerian youths will listen n don't come n start talking about regret tomorrow
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by andyoscar(m): 8:49pm
Tinubu quitness regards buhari government shows dat is sorry for his stupidty. Thats wat i tink
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by DrGoodman: 8:51pm
andyoscar:
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by QueenOfNepal: 8:53pm
iamJ:Go back to romance section because your mates are not here
Your brain is fixated on physical features while here we deal on mental intelligence .
Sorry you are not welcomed here
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by QueenOfNepal: 8:55pm
I'm sorry for not doing more to stop buhari presidency
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by Throwback: 8:58pm
mightyhazel:
Indeed I did.
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by mightyhazel: 9:03pm
Throwback:�. thot as mach
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by shallysgirl: 9:06pm
Rabbish, her regrets has just started.
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by Paperwhite(m): 9:31pm
Even some fanatic zombies too.Sorry o but next time get some sense to know the type of "Change" being offered.
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by Mayydayy(m): 9:51pm
madridguy:
My guy....your case is no longer a joking matter.
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by Flashh: 9:53pm
Not only you, who regretted it.
Those who trekked unko?
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by DanielsParker: 9:53pm
lmao!
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by quiverfull(m): 9:54pm
Someone sincere needs to tell Buhari how majority of those who supported him are utterly disappointed.
|Re: Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret by adeniyi55: 9:54pm
A young man has taken to NURTW to express his regret for supporting and campaigning for tokyo with his bike in 2015.
He shared a throwback photo with xf logo pasted on his bike and wrote;
"Throw back to when I used my bike to campaign for tokyo.. preaching free t-fare.... God forgive me.."
