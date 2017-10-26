Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lady Who Used Her Bike To Campaign For Buhari Expresses Her Regret (16195 Views)

She shared a throwback photo with Buhari's campaign poster pasted on her bike and wrote;



"Throw back to when I used my bike to campaign for buhari.. preaching change.. God forgive me.."



A pretty lady has taken to Twitter to express her regret for supporting and campaigning for president Buhari with her bike in 2015.

Sai Baba till final whistle. 19 Likes 1 Share

I am waiting for those that trekked for buhari 151 Likes 6 Shares

She be akamu 6 Likes

sis you not the only one in this game we have them here allover nairaland sis you not the only one in this game we have them here allover nairaland 41 Likes 1 Share





From Rotimi "Judas" Amechi who used our state money to campaign for this criminal party



From Tinubu who convinced all the professors in Yorubaland to queue behind a stark illiterate and vote in someone without a single certificate



From Mbaka who bamboozled the whole Christians in the south to hate Jonathan just because of a fake prophecy paid for by Apc with a Rochas cheque.



From Liar Mohammed who continued to lie about everything, till the devil screamed "blood of Ishmael"



From all the zombies who preached and spread propaganda about the good person of Jonathan.



From everyone who were deceived into believing in the "change" "chain" mantra We are waiting for many more apologies,From Rotimi "Judas" Amechi who used our state money to campaign for this criminal partyFrom Tinubu who convinced all the professors in Yorubaland to queue behind a stark illiterate and vote in someone without a single certificateFrom Mbaka who bamboozled the whole Christians in the south to hate Jonathan just because of a fake prophecy paid for by Apc with a Rochas cheque.From Liar Mohammed who continued to lie about everything, till the devil screamed "blood of Ishmael"From all the zombies who preached and spread propaganda about the good person of Jonathan.From everyone who were deceived into believing in the"chain" mantra 147 Likes 7 Shares









Buhari is not ur problem, if you're confused





Grab a mirror biko and shut up





Sai baba forever see her face like dr seuss characterBuhari is not ur problem, if you're confusedGrab a mirror biko and shut upSai baba forever





#No Filter Attitude 9 Likes

Everybody is.

Imagine Buhari pinning Maina on Jonathan. Their tactic of masking their cluelessness with Jonathan is exposed. 17 Likes 1 Share

The main regret nefa start sef. Wait for 2019 when the Vampire will use ISIS, BokoHaram and Northern Army to devour the south and middlebelt into submission to rig him into office again..



When we shout dem no go hear..!



It's unfortunate that when God-sent came visiting...only few of us knew it......



There are more Buharis in HausaFulaniKanuris-Muslims region waiting for more Tinubus, Ameachis, Okorochas and Oshomoles to climb their bike to Aso Villa. 17 Likes 1 Share

Keep your bike to yourself next time, the change agenda continues. Baba till 2023 5 Likes 2 Shares

So many of such people always hurled insults back then when you try to advise them. I have no pity for them. Let them stew in the soup they cooked 14 Likes

Since you have realized your mistake, your sin is forgiven. 3 Likes

Buhari truly failed a lot of patriots.



A very shameful failure.



But as I do not regret the sacking of the Ineffectual Buffon called Jonathan, so would I not regret hurling the hypocritical Buhari in a wheel barrow destined for Daura. 15 Likes 1 Share

VIP - Vagabond In Power 4 Likes

Throwback:

Buhari truly failed a lot of patriots.



A very shameful failure.



But as I do not regret the sacking of the Ineffectual Buffon called Jonathan, so would I not regret hurling the hypocritical Buhari in a wheel barrow destined for Daura. did u get a mention due to the op? did u get a mention due to the op?

Buhari truly failed a lot of patriots.



A very shameful failure.



But as I do not regret the sacking of the Ineffectual Buffon called Jonathan, so would I not regret hurling the hypocritical Buhari in a wheel barrow destined for Daura.



8 Likes

It's too late to regret; forget about regret and learn especially now that another old fool is already queueing up to take power. We v been shouting

'Akiku is a rongue'i hope Nigerian youths will listen n don't come n start talking about regret tomorrow 2 Likes

Tinubu quitness regards buhari government shows dat is sorry for his stupidty. Thats wat i tink 15 Likes

I'm sorry for not doing more to stop buhari presidency 4 Likes

Rabbish, her regrets has just started. 2 Likes

Even some fanatic zombies too.Sorry o but next time get some sense to know the type of "Change" being offered. 4 Likes

Not only you, who regretted it.



Those who trekked unko? 8 Likes

lmao!

Someone sincere needs to tell Buhari how majority of those who supported him are utterly disappointed. 4 Likes 1 Share