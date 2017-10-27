₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,901,986 members, 3,876,978 topics. Date: Friday, 27 October 2017 at 08:01 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / This Is What Tight Shoes Can Do To You (1610 Views)
|This Is What Tight Shoes Can Do To You by Queenlovely(f): 12:18am
A client of mine opened up to me that the Bunion is what makes his girlfriend unattractive. I have never heard of bunion until now.
He complain that his own wife Won't be a disfigured person. He would love to marry her but don't want to regret later. I let him just talk without interruption. The lady in question doesn't know it was the Bunion that is at the centre of his change in attitude. I told him to come back tomorrow.
Bunion is caused by tight shoes. Uncomfortable shoes with no allowance. The big toe tilt towards the next toe.
|Re: This Is What Tight Shoes Can Do To You by Jointhemiltons2(m): 12:24am
I tot dz stuff was just a natural xumfn
|Re: This Is What Tight Shoes Can Do To You by NIGHTMAREOO7: 1:33am
Jointhemiltons2:
Same here..
Ayam not understanding
|Re: This Is What Tight Shoes Can Do To You by darkmarky(m): 4:34am
Wow
|Re: This Is What Tight Shoes Can Do To You by Queenlovely(f): 7:50am
Seun Lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: This Is What Tight Shoes Can Do To You by looseweight: 7:55am
Woooww....New to me
|Re: This Is What Tight Shoes Can Do To You by andymofia(m): 7:56am
It's actually what poverty can do to you. If you get money why you go buy tight shoe? You will definitely buy your size. Tight shoe is usually 'brother dash me'
|Re: This Is What Tight Shoes Can Do To You by Kadejo: 7:56am
This one weak me this morning.....
|Re: This Is What Tight Shoes Can Do To You by wunmi590(m): 7:56am
Very bad, and scary feet
|Re: This Is What Tight Shoes Can Do To You by doughziay(m): 7:56am
Op, put graphic pics abeg
The last pics looks like a turkey.
|Re: This Is What Tight Shoes Can Do To You by MaryBenn(f): 7:56am
Those of you saying it's not true, do yourself a favor and read more on it
What you don't know, is bigger than you
|Re: This Is What Tight Shoes Can Do To You by VoltageDivida(m): 7:56am
.
|Re: This Is What Tight Shoes Can Do To You by chloedogie: 7:56am
Oprah Winfrey comes to mind. Fashion sha.
|Re: This Is What Tight Shoes Can Do To You by Dantejnr(m): 7:57am
Tight shoes could get u colored toe nails too
1 Like
|Re: This Is What Tight Shoes Can Do To You by Bunmarium(m): 7:57am
the people I see this mostly on their legs are people who wear football boots
1 Like
|Re: This Is What Tight Shoes Can Do To You by DopeBoss: 7:57am
:
|Re: This Is What Tight Shoes Can Do To You by akereconfi: 7:57am
Jointhemiltons2:
I find your abbreviation so uncomfortable than the picture on this thread.
1 Like
|Re: This Is What Tight Shoes Can Do To You by Killurself: 7:57am
Even injury
|Re: This Is What Tight Shoes Can Do To You by AerialMapper: 7:58am
Nasty!!! I have a foot fetish so when i see a girl my eyes instinctively goes to her feet. Feet like these give me nightmares
|Re: This Is What Tight Shoes Can Do To You by Green222: 7:58am
It's not true. All those are natural. For how long will a shoe tight one to cause that deformity? Every tight shoe use to loosen up within a week
|Re: This Is What Tight Shoes Can Do To You by virjay: 7:58am
Is not true. I know so many people including women that have similar leg and had never wore cover shoes.
|Re: This Is What Tight Shoes Can Do To You by YoungRichRuler(m): 7:59am
Bunion
|Re: This Is What Tight Shoes Can Do To You by Seeker17(m): 7:59am
Adonbilivit
|Re: This Is What Tight Shoes Can Do To You by sunshineV(m): 7:59am
Afi bunion nah...e like bitcoin
|Re: This Is What Tight Shoes Can Do To You by Funjosh(m): 8:00am
I don't even wear tight shoes
|Re: This Is What Tight Shoes Can Do To You by Dumdumfashion(f): 8:01am
There are kids with legs like this. They never even begin wear shoe like that.
There are still adults way no dey see there shoe size for market. All their shoes are tight and their leg no be like this
Make una free people joor.
This one Na natural something
|Re: This Is What Tight Shoes Can Do To You by MhizzAJ(f): 8:01am
I wear tight shoes
I'll ve to stop then
(0) (Reply)
Rihanna Leaked Bleeping Video / Check This Out- All Red Color Make-up And Gele Tying / Great Deals At E-bay- MICOSTARMALL
Viewing this topic: modath(f), Kenmatt(m), johnpaul1101(m), emmyslimz, chloedogie, kesmiraAutos(m), johnstar(m), leksy07(m), ZACHIE, rapfezy, Killurself, kabayomi(m), dich, BrutalJab, cruxmeggido(m), princealexndre(m), Nascad, akereconfi, thenny312(m), baba11(m), andymofia(m), okerekeobasi, wtracy15(m), Nikkygold4life(f), Ibukune(m), FortifiedCity, Ibusho, odufanabasa(f), virjay, buzyjoy(f), Fixed, rojamide(m), babwilms(m), eldav(m), vincent561(m), Timagex, walearoy(m), soluction, sunnysunny69(m), sitedolliz, chibykephoenix, DopeBoss, jman77(m), Oluwasaeon(m), talented2000(m), MaryBenn(f), harpahrah(m), Turks, Godsbaby1(f), Helzina(f), wolexf(m), dodoa, namet(m), UchecoOtentic(m), softy(m), rofemiguwa(f), SPDAZZY(f), john4aguero, USDRONE(m), dejive, Dalam0n, skeletine(m), Angelb4, Siddeek, berniceunice, Osabobo(m), oluoyebolu, fairlyusedpant, Omotofineo(f), Timmmy(m), Dosmay(m), choo, RMU, Ariyke, Innomach(m), Titto93(m), clems88(m), adexeli(m), oye10, Green222, ordinaryjoe, adegunwa4real(m), monibay24, damilton(m), Queenlovely(f), UBA001, Seeker17(m), vhatpweetygurl(f), freedomchild, IamHeWrites, Uzowee1, micklplus(m), Amsweets, omakay(m), verygudbadguy(m), Franzinni, Fummylola, kevaxa(m), lolladex(m), sexybbstar(f), talk2riel, ahamonyeka(m), GraveMan(m), davelon(m), doughziay(m), Luiz1, Cuteamigo1(m), Lordcenturion2(m), Donprayer(m), enforce, Youngeasy1, CaptainGOOD, Sirwisdom007, UDOKABESTLUV(m), Famorori, boolee(m), whateverkay(m), ChrisOssai(m), dominique(f), mercyymai(f), rocaika, tucker12(m), chibwike(m), pilli(m), Nnaminnami(m), Dumdumfashion(f), libertyfather(m), FIDELITY24(m), Scholar8200(m), timmydavids(m), forghon, fixmykey(m), stillmaticOG(m), saintanji(m), Bigblogman(m), adexyormait(m), BulletThaDon, warmwinter, guruxxy(m), michaelisaiah, kton(m), henryblaze25(m), orobs93(m), Usjimy(m), osayande1(m), MhizzAJ(f), dljbd1(m), Wazzaowner(m), umbawo(m), Lollyp95, emmanude, delkinz(m), Opistorincos(m) and 217 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30