₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,902,124 members, 3,877,420 topics. Date: Friday, 27 October 2017 at 12:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife (5070 Views)
|Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by blueheart(m): 7:55am
A Nigerian man based in South Africa says he does not regret buying a luxury Mercedes-Benz G-class to a South African man as a token to apologise for impregnating his wife.
http://dailylive.co.za/2017/10/25/nigerian-man-buys-joburg-man-a-g-class-to-apologise-for-impregnating-his-wife/
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by CaptainGOOD: 7:58am
|Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by uzoormah(m): 8:01am
Hmmmmm
|Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by blueheart(m): 8:12am
Lalasticlala please frontpage
|Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by dab00: 8:19am
O boy. See love of money in action.
“The baby will be born and I’ll take care of him as my own. Which man can do this in 9ja.
|Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by Chicagoesontop: 8:21am
Gone ... Apart from Monday and Tuesday, the following 3 days said .. W T F after reading this news.
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by Gourdoinc(m): 8:23am
in a rush to type on this thread, my phone just fell down and now I have a broken screen. may the curse of swollen scrotum and pus filled vagina never escape from these shameless people who broke my phone e with their infidelity and stupidity
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by Jagermeister(m): 8:48am
Gourdoinc:
You bloody idiot. Look what you caused
While I was laughing at your post, a long drizzle of slimy nose matter fell into my coffee; now it's ruined.
Back to the topic; this is why these zulus keep killing and attacking us on a daily in their homeland. We keep deceiving their females with our unequal, unequivocal, unrelentless and uncontrollable massive pipes.
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by swaqq(m): 11:12am
Why won't I collect it,,,,, I collect am I no collect am, d woman is still leaving my house anyway,
So don't let me loss at two things.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by 9japrof(m): 11:50am
Poverty na bastard...
Chai ma south African nigga cos of money(G-Wagon) don call am mere pregnancy.
I don't blame the nigga, the deed has been done and refusing the gift wouldn't stop the wife from forking the naija nigga.
Abeg make the guy come impregnate me and gift my girlfried an iPhone 7
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by ayorhmeeday(m): 11:50am
i can only believe this story on the grounds that a post that corroborates this one which states how the supposed girlfriend met the MERCEDES giver, is uploaded!
|Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by lelvin(m): 11:50am
Hehe.... What money will not do, more money will do it
|Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by coldnigger(m): 11:50am
End time car
|Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by XXLDICK(m): 11:51am
Please,come and impregnate my wife
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by ifyan(m): 11:51am
Hmm
|Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by careytommy7(m): 11:51am
I love the pragmatic nature of the said husband.
"we can't undo what has already been done, so we Sat down as men and discussed. Beside, I've always wanted to drive a G-Wagon".
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by medolab90(m): 11:51am
All this south Africans self A real Nigerian man will never accept the gift.
But I will after all we were told to forgive and forget
|Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by imori22: 11:51am
Bros I have 3 wives, comman impregnate all of them sir
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by eleojo23: 11:51am
smh
|Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by Titto93(m): 11:51am
chijioke199185:See them... What's ur position in the list of Nigerian Richest men?
|Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by haryomikun(m): 11:51am
|Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by free2ryhme: 11:51am
Na wa ooo
When I thought I have read it all
Hia
|Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by TedBaker(m): 11:51am
XXLDICK:ur wife na bobrisky novody wants her/him
|Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by theway83: 11:52am
Ti elejo ba ti mo ejo ni ebi koni pee Lori ikunle.
|Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by Hivazinc: 11:52am
Who cares??
Come for your website Traffic development and SEO ranking (08130767357)
|Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by thorpido(m): 11:52am
True love.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by zeekeyboy: 11:52am
Gourdoinc:
E never break reach
|Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by Septre: 11:52am
When you think you have heard and seen it all. I thought there is nothing new under the sun, but this i must confess is new
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by Alexus23: 11:53am
He should take the G-Class, and divorce the LovePeddler asp.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by cstr1000: 11:53am
And you wonder why those south africans hate Nigerians there.
The arrogance is outstanding.
You fuccked someone else's wife to impregnation, and still insult him with money.
1 Like
U Got No Good Job And U Need A Sugar Mama Dat Can Take Care Of U Cal 08132471527 / U Got No Good Job And U Need A Sugar Mama That Can Take Care Of U 08132471527 / Bad Reasons To Get Into A Relationship
Viewing this topic: Kennyslimsteve(m), M2dX(m), naphunlimited(m), chuk9, Hadone(m), EMILO2STAY(m), Esseite, mexdon(m), Kelvinpam(m), Edoblakky(m), Ladyjumong(f), mandy4s, HenryThegreat1(m), FarahAideed, NevetsIbot, Goodoldays(m), spando, Abujafinest(m), Mister2, Ebendo123(m), Okwute001, Stevez32(m), beejay247, chinnasa, loverboi97(m), teejet, IGNACOSTI(m), KehnnyCares(m), Alpha0000(m), Mzthowxeen(f), dabrake(m), infotail(m), nellaz(m), Emulti(m), assurance11, chaliebee(m), Jagermeister(m), Okuss12(m), nuland(m), hatbricker, ahmg001(m), jaelz(m), Vacora(m), bomee(m), smogup, soilsista(f), oluafolabi(m), TRUCKPLACE, edunwosu(m), mikhaildr(m), Ayzo, momoloso, Mr2things, aitcoded, webcalculator, Etosonc(m), pawilson(m), Blackadmiral(m), Zipporah9, Nairaboi(m), lampidoo, Rolly7, zarakikenpa(m), Frairfrancis(m), akabude, Mrchippychappy(m), sharpwriter, Nonybest463, janellemonae, bigboss80s(m), AaronSmith1980, Joeautoz(m), Dedewizzy(m), judeslide, NaijaElba(m), Huee(f), DatLagboi(m), gbengaore, daikale, neoapocalypse, KinSlayer, Impostor, tubolancer(m), MMMuazu(m), Dhotseal(m), datguru, alexistaiwo, toyeanlawlah(f), luke007(m), bigblxd(m), KYO1, balogun16(m), lukaf17(m), andysnoopy(m), hopara1(m), cassidy1996(m), Bright50135(m), akanji44, victorvezx(m), mig007(m), agbajesaid(m), viperman, Wazzaowner(m), SIRTee15, Nukilia, eben123(m), Hwy9, nNEOo(m), Saintinoo(m), Elan83(m), Pyramid001, peekeeks(m), Hardexx(m), yebo, egbaguy2, kennieG, peterderock4dei, chukzy007, Miles300, protonz(m), khalids, cherryffy, labodeolu(m), Lionhearted, ameemu, akpatagoddy(m), drake22, Jerryjabani(m), timilehin007(m), tolu5656, kudos4god, Cyriloha(m), pfijacobs(m), 1dorzine(m), john4aguero, Septre, toysleek(f), AgentOfAllah, Pathfinder121, oddiyke, raumdeuter, Mmirianu, Josphine4good(f), gentleoyink, benn94(m), kamarra(f), lasisi69(m), Sunsets, duchez(m), evansjeff(m), bigzic(m), nuranasiru(m), papyjay7, tyanan, donnass(m), Yhemzie(m), MrMystrO(m), sameni123(m), chijioke17(m), eExclusif, nabshui(f), Omoedeki(m), kehinde1588(m), Chukazu, nicetboy(m), LordIsaac(m), Gidi7(m), THEconqueror, ilohvictor, Citykings(m), Juggernaut21, remisglobal, jomarq(m), tyson98, Missyetty(f), aasunmoh(m), Manlikepapply, happymummy(f), eyinjuege, jayman00004(m), MrHighSea, gabito4luv(m), Klansman11(m), nel4k(m), TrumporIdie, LexngtonSteele, kingkaspa, DlovelyG, Redfruit(m), rexnuelll, Ballack1(m) and 275 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 260