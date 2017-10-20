Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife (5070 Views)

A Nigerian man based in South Africa says he does not regret buying a luxury Mercedes-Benz G-class to a South African man as a token to apologise for impregnating his wife.



“I know what I did is wrong but I feel better he has accepted my gift. He accepted that his wife, my girlfriend, is pregnant and will soon give birth to my son. He was angry at first but when I presented the car to him his anger vanished,” said the man who identified herself as John.



One source close to the family of the woman who fell pregnant says she knew about the affair but never thought it would lead to a pregnancy. She says she is disappointed the husband accepted the Mercedes-Benz from the Nigerian national.







“Nigerian men will never take our men seriously. What kind of a man accepts a gift from a man who impregnated his wife? He will impregnate her again and buy the stupid husband another car. I am so disappointed,” she said.



When approached for a comment the husband said “it is wrong to say I am stupid. The point of the matter is we cannot reverse what happened. We sat down as men and sorted the issue. The Bible says we must forgive and forget. I have always dreamed of driving a G-wagon. Christmas came early for me and my family,” said the husband who didn’t want to be named.



“The baby will be born and I’ll take care of him as my own. If the father wants to take him to Nigeria I wouldn’t mind. I will give my wife the support she needs always. That is what marriage is all about. I love my wife and will not leave her because of a mere pregnancy,” he added.

http://dailylive.co.za/2017/10/25/nigerian-man-buys-joburg-man-a-g-class-to-apologise-for-impregnating-his-wife/

Hmmmmm

Lalasticlala please frontpage

O boy. See love of money in action.

“The baby will be born and I’ll take care of him as my own. Which man can do this in 9ja.

Gone ... Apart from Monday and Tuesday, the following 3 days said .. W T F after reading this news. 6 Likes

in a rush to type on this thread, my phone just fell down and now I have a broken screen. may the curse of swollen scrotum and pus filled vagina never escape from these shameless people who broke my phone e with their infidelity and stupidity 5 Likes

You bloody idiot. Look what you caused



While I was laughing at your post, a long drizzle of slimy nose matter fell into my coffee; now it's ruined.



Why won't I collect it,,,,, I collect am I no collect am, d woman is still leaving my house anyway,

So don't let me loss at two things. 4 Likes 2 Shares





Chai ma south African nigga cos of money(G-Wagon) don call am mere pregnancy.



I don't blame the nigga, the deed has been done and refusing the gift wouldn't stop the wife from forking the naija nigga.



Abeg make the guy come impregnate me and gift my girlfried an iPhone 7 Poverty na bastard...Chai ma south African nigga cos of money(G-Wagon) don call am mere pregnancy.I don't blame the nigga, the deed has been done and refusing the gift wouldn't stop the wife from forking the naija nigga.Abeg make the guy come impregnate me and gift my girlfried an iPhone 7 1 Like





i can only believe this story on the grounds that a post that corroborates this one which states how the supposed girlfriend met the MERCEDES giver, is uploaded!

Hehe.... What money will not do, more money will do it

End time car

Please,come and impregnate my wife 1 Like

Hmm







I love the pragmatic nature of the said husband.

"we can't undo what has already been done, so we Sat down as men and discussed. Beside, I've always wanted to drive a G-Wagon".

A real Nigerian man will never accept the gift.



Bros I have 3 wives, comman impregnate all of them sir 3 Likes 1 Share

Na wa ooo



When I thought I have read it all



Ti elejo ba ti mo ejo ni ebi koni pee Lori ikunle.

True love. 1 Like 1 Share

E never break reach E never break reach

When you think you have heard and seen it all. I thought there is nothing new under the sun, but this i must confess is new When you think you have heard and seen it all. I thought there is nothing new under the sun, but this i must confess is new 1 Like

He should take the G-Class, and divorce the LovePeddler asp. 1 Like