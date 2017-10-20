₦airaland Forum

Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by blueheart(m): 7:55am
A Nigerian man based in South Africa says he does not regret buying a luxury Mercedes-Benz G-class to a South African man as a token to apologise for impregnating his wife.

“I know what I did is wrong but I feel better he has accepted my gift. He accepted that his wife, my girlfriend, is pregnant and will soon give birth to my son. He was angry at first but when I presented the car to him his anger vanished,” said the man who identified herself as John.

One source close to the family of the woman who fell pregnant says she knew about the affair but never thought it would lead to a pregnancy. She says she is disappointed the husband accepted the Mercedes-Benz from the Nigerian national.



“Nigerian men will never take our men seriously. What kind of a man accepts a gift from a man who impregnated his wife? He will impregnate her again and buy the stupid husband another car. I am so disappointed,” she said.

When approached for a comment the husband said “it is wrong to say I am stupid. The point of the matter is we cannot reverse what happened. We sat down as men and sorted the issue. The Bible says we must forgive and forget. I have always dreamed of driving a G-wagon. Christmas came early for me and my family,” said the husband who didn’t want to be named.

“The baby will be born and I’ll take care of him as my own. If the father wants to take him to Nigeria I wouldn’t mind. I will give my wife the support she needs always. That is what marriage is all about. I love my wife and will not leave her because of a mere pregnancy,” he added.

http://dailylive.co.za/2017/10/25/nigerian-man-buys-joburg-man-a-g-class-to-apologise-for-impregnating-his-wife/

Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by CaptainGOOD: 7:58am
Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by uzoormah(m): 8:01am
Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by blueheart(m): 8:12am
Lalasticlala please frontpage
Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by dab00: 8:19am
O boy. See love of money in action.
“The baby will be born and I’ll take care of him as my own. Which man can do this in 9ja.
Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by Chicagoesontop: 8:21am
Gone ... Apart from Monday and Tuesday, the following 3 days said .. W T F after reading this news.

Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by Gourdoinc(m): 8:23am
in a rush to type on this thread, my phone just fell down and now I have a broken screen. may the curse of swollen scrotum and pus filled vagina never escape from these shameless people who broke my phone e with their infidelity and stupidity

Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by Jagermeister(m): 8:48am
Gourdoinc:
in a rush to type on this thread, my phone just fell down and now I have a broken screen. may the curse of swollen scrotum and pus filled vagina never escape from these shameless people who broke my phone e with their infidelity and stupidity

You bloody idiot. Look what you caused grin

While I was laughing at your post, a long drizzle of slimy nose matter fell into my coffee; now it's ruined.

Back to the topic; this is why these zulus keep killing and attacking us on a daily in their homeland. We keep deceiving their females with our unequal, unequivocal, unrelentless and uncontrollable massive pipes.

Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by swaqq(m): 11:12am
Why won't I collect it,,,,, I collect am I no collect am, d woman is still leaving my house anyway,
So don't let me loss at two things.

Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by 9japrof(m): 11:50am
Poverty na bastard...

Chai ma south African nigga cos of money(G-Wagon) don call am mere pregnancy.

I don't blame the nigga, the deed has been done and refusing the gift wouldn't stop the wife from forking the naija nigga.

Abeg make the guy come impregnate me and gift my girlfried an iPhone 7 grin

Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by ayorhmeeday(m): 11:50am
i can only believe this story on the grounds that a post that corroborates this one which states how the supposed girlfriend met the MERCEDES giver, is uploaded!

Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by lelvin(m): 11:50am
Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by coldnigger(m): 11:50am
Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by XXLDICK(m): 11:51am
Please,come and impregnate my wife undecided

Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by ifyan(m): 11:51am
Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by careytommy7(m): 11:51am
I love the pragmatic nature of the said husband.
"we can't undo what has already been done, so we Sat down as men and discussed. Beside, I've always wanted to drive a G-Wagon".
Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by medolab90(m): 11:51am
All this south Africans self undecided A real Nigerian man will never accept the gift.

But I will after all we were told to forgive and forget
Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by imori22: 11:51am
Bros I have 3 wives, comman impregnate all of them sir

Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by eleojo23: 11:51am
Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by Titto93(m): 11:51am
chijioke199185:
to make money call or whatsapp the number below
See them... What's ur position in the list of Nigerian Richest men?
Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by haryomikun(m): 11:51am
Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by free2ryhme: 11:51am
Na wa ooo

When I thought I have read it all

Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by TedBaker(m): 11:51am
XXLDICK:
Please,come and impregnate my wife undecided
ur wife na bobrisky novody wants her/him
Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by theway83: 11:52am
Ti elejo ba ti mo ejo ni ebi koni pee Lori ikunle.
Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by Hivazinc: 11:52am
Who cares??
Who cares??
Come for your website Traffic development and SEO ranking (08130767357)
Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by thorpido(m): 11:52am
True love. lipsrsealed

Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by zeekeyboy: 11:52am
Gourdoinc:
in a rush to type on this thread, my phone just fell down and now I have a broken screen. may the curse of swollen scrotum and pus filled vagina never escape from these shameless people who broke my phone e with their infidelity and stupidity

E never break reach
Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by Septre: 11:52am
shocked When you think you have heard and seen it all. I thought there is nothing new under the sun, but this i must confess is new

Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by Alexus23: 11:53am
He should take the G-Class, and divorce the LovePeddler asp.

Re: Nigerian Man Buys South African Man A G-class To Apologise For Impregnating Wife by cstr1000: 11:53am
And you wonder why those south africans hate Nigerians there.
The arrogance is outstanding.
You fuccked someone else's wife to impregnation, and still insult him with money.

