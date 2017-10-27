₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by kirajustice: 3:26pm
Borno Senator, Ali Ndume has denied reports that he slapped a state lawmaker from Damboa prompting the suspension of activities in the Borno state house of assembly.
|Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by niceprof: 5:26pm
You cannot remember meeting him,then you told him not to stop you? Which one do we believe aboki? That was how the NSA said they never went to Nnamdi Kanu's house,but that when they got there,they didnt find him.Bunch of irreconcilable contradictions called Northerners.
|Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by Drniyi4u(m): 5:26pm
When you're supposed to work together and retrieve (part of) your state from Boko Haram, you're there slapping yourselves. Una well done o
|Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by GREATESTPIANIST: 5:26pm
Wow!!!! 3rd to comment...... i dedicate this feat to every mother out there . ..... may God almighty bless you sweethearts. . . ......may,you mothers live long to eat the fruit of your labour....... i love you all mamas#######
On the topic, i feel this issue is being,overrated, he was slapped so why denying again?
|Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by GREATESTPIANIST: 5:27pm
Drniyi4u:
|Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by ElPadrino33: 5:27pm
Oga we know say you slap am
|Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by fabrestove: 5:28pm
See nose abeg
|Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by Nellybank(m): 5:28pm
How about some innocent souls you have slapped to the grave via boko things? Oya explain that one
|Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by GREATESTPIANIST: 5:28pm
niceprof:easy na??
|Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by pesinfada(m): 5:28pm
Ndume
|Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by mmb: 5:29pm
GEJ why?
|Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by talk2percy(m): 5:29pm
See his face like a cultist, u go slap am!
|Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by Balet: 5:30pm
These people lie indiscriminately. They have no shame in them. I am very sorry for Nigerian politicians.
|Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by prinzy1(m): 5:30pm
K
|Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by OkpaAkuEriEri: 5:30pm
To the best of my knowledge.
The only hoodlums in Borno state are Boko Haram.
And Damboa is a BH stronghold.
So this Senator and Borno legislatives truly commune with Boko Haram members.
Who is fooling who.
DSS, InterPol and The Army should pick Ndume for his complicity with Boko Haram
|Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by tutudesz: 5:35pm
You did not slap him? You can't remember meeting him and he also came to your house to insult you?
|Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by TreasuredGlory: 5:35pm
Senator, it's "in the presence of everybody" and not "in front of everybody ". That's colloquial English.
|Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by Thobiy(m): 5:36pm
who we wan con believe for the story
|Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by Johnawesome(m): 5:37pm
Guys do you know that the walking dead season 8 is out??
|Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:40pm
Am I the only one seeing this
Ali Ndume is contradicting himself!
You have never met him? Yet he is in your house for a meeting
See the kind of leaders we have
Which kind meaningful law this one won make now
|Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by Twrecks(m): 5:45pm
Why does the article name Abdulkareem Lawal as Speaker?
|Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by lonelydora(m): 5:49pm
Ok
|Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by czaratwork: 5:54pm
CONTRADICTION
|Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by asawanathegreat(m): 5:55pm
Will he agree b4
|Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by nairavsdollars: 6:00pm
Another lie....
|Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by SHAKABOOM: 6:06pm
fabrestove:Lol! Na dat kain nose dey smell lies
|Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by fabuloz1(m): 6:07pm
niceprof:This part got me, He has never met him yet he told him don't stop me!!
That's what you get when the press interviews you, you give the microphone lies with great confusion.
|Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by hucienda: 6:10pm
Even his report is contradictory. smh
|Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by DIKEnaWAR: 6:26pm
Ndume is a chronic weed smoker and is not always responsible for his actions.
He abuses other substances too.
