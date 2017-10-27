₦airaland Forum

Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by kirajustice: 3:26pm
Borno Senator, Ali Ndume has denied reports that he slapped a state lawmaker from Damboa prompting the suspension of activities in the Borno state house of assembly.

Sen. Ali Ndume (Borno South) on Friday denied alleged assault on a member of Borno State House of Assembly, Bukar Daja-Ali.

The House on Thursday alleged that Ndume slapped Bukar Daja-Ali, a member representing Damboa Constituency, at a political meeting in Maiduguri. A statement signed by the Speaker, Abdulkareem Lawal, issued in Maiduguri, petitioned the Inspector-General of Police to investigate the matter.

Lawal said that the House had adopted a resolution calling on the police to investigate attack on another legislator, Muhammad Saleh-Banga, by hoodlums at Kwayar Kusar Local Government area.

He said that the resolution directed the State Government to relieve the appointment of Secretary of Kwayar Kusar Local Government Council. Lawal said that House also resolved to embark on suspension of legislative businesses until their demands were met. In a swift reaction, Ndume dismissed the claim as “falsehood”, aimed at tarnishing his image.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I cannot remember meeting any member named Habu Dala-Ali as erroneously circulated. “Honestly, the member is not telling the truth; there is nothing like that. I never slapped anybody.

“What transpired was that the member came to my house for a meeting along with some hoodlums who began raining all sorts of insult on me in front of everybody.

“I was going to meet the hoodlums to demand why they came to my house to insult me when the said member tried to stop me. The only thing I did was to tell him not to touch me. “ I angrily asked him why he came with people into my house to insult me and went inside and left him. “This happened in front of everybody and people who were there saw what happened.

“The hoodlums later came back when they realised they made mistake and apologised, which I have forgiven them. “So, I don’t know how the issue of slapping a member of a Borno State House of Assembly came from. “I challenge him or any other person coming up with such claim to present any evidence that I slapped him,” Ndume said.

https://politicsngr.com/2017/10/27/not-slap-lawmaker-ali-ndume/

Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by niceprof: 5:26pm
You cannot remember meeting him,then you told him not to stop you? Which one do we believe aboki? That was how the NSA said they never went to Nnamdi Kanu's house,but that when they got there,they didnt find him.Bunch of irreconcilable contradictions called Northerners.

Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by Drniyi4u(m): 5:26pm
When you're supposed to work together and retrieve (part of) your state from Boko Haram, you're there slapping yourselves. Una well done o
Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by GREATESTPIANIST: 5:26pm
On the topic, i feel this issue is being,overrated, he was slapped so why denying again?
Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by GREATESTPIANIST: 5:27pm
Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by ElPadrino33: 5:27pm
Oga we know say you slap am
Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by fabrestove: 5:28pm
See nose abeg shocked
Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by Nellybank(m): 5:28pm
How about some innocent souls you have slapped to the grave via boko things? Oya explain that one

Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by GREATESTPIANIST: 5:28pm
Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by pesinfada(m): 5:28pm
Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by mmb: 5:29pm
Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by talk2percy(m): 5:29pm
See his face like a cultist, u go slap am!

Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by Balet: 5:30pm
These people lie indiscriminately. They have no shame in them. I am very sorry for Nigerian politicians.
Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by prinzy1(m): 5:30pm
Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by OkpaAkuEriEri: 5:30pm
To the best of my knowledge.

The only hoodlums in Borno state are Boko Haram.
And Damboa is a BH stronghold.

So this Senator and Borno legislatives truly commune with Boko Haram members.

Who is fooling who.
DSS, InterPol and The Army should pick Ndume for his complicity with Boko Haram

Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by tutudesz: 5:35pm
You did not slap him? You can't remember meeting him and he also came to your house to insult you?

Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by TreasuredGlory: 5:35pm
Senator, it's "in the presence of everybody" and not "in front of everybody ". That's colloquial English.
Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by Thobiy(m): 5:36pm
who we wan con believe for the story
Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by Johnawesome(m): 5:37pm
Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:40pm
Am I the only one seeing this

Ali Ndume is contradicting himself!

You have never met him? Yet he is in your house for a meeting undecided

See the kind of leaders we have
Which kind meaningful law this one won make now

Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by Twrecks(m): 5:45pm
Why does the article name Abdulkareem Lawal as Speaker?
Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by lonelydora(m): 5:49pm
Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by czaratwork: 5:54pm
CONTRADICTION
Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by asawanathegreat(m): 5:55pm
Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by nairavsdollars: 6:00pm
Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by SHAKABOOM: 6:06pm
fabrestove:
See nose abeg shocked
Lol! Na dat kain nose dey smell lies cheesy

Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by fabuloz1(m): 6:07pm
niceprof:
You cannot remember meeting him,then you told him not to stop you? Which one do we believe aboki? That was how the NSA said they never went to Nnamdi Kanu's house,but that when they got there,they didnt find him.Bunch of irreconcilable contradictions called Northerners.
This part got me, He has never met him yet he told him don't stop me!!
That's what you get when the press interviews you, you give the microphone lies with great confusion. grin grin grin
Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by hucienda: 6:10pm
Even his report is contradictory. smh
Re: Ali Ndume Denies Slapping Bukar Daja-Ali, Lawmaker In Borno by DIKEnaWAR: 6:26pm
Ndume is a chronic weed smoker and is not always responsible for his actions.

He abuses other substances too.

