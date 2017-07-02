₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by Jajayi: 8:38pm
A former Governor of Yobe state and current senator, Bukar Abbar Ibrahim has allegedly been caught having sex with two ladies, according to Sahara Reporters.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9JX-BS54W-E
https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/881569904243216384
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by adetoroamos(m): 8:41pm
FTC
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by praxisnetworks: 8:42pm
his diick his biz
Seems Sahara and omoyele are now into blackmail
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by SaulRazor: 8:42pm
So what's Sahara reporters business
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by Jajayi: 8:43pm
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by KahlDrogo(m): 8:44pm
Is it a crime?
I've always fantasised a party myself.
Too bad there old men are rather the ones getting the booty.
There's virtually none of them who doesn't do this. The only crime this idiot committed is "getting caught".
Modify: how could nairaland sensor the word thrëêsome and modify it into "party"? What's the correlation between them?
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by Jajayi: 8:51pm
Being caught is not the only crime, he was cheating on his wife (if he has one)
KahlDrogo:
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 8:52pm
This is his private life nau.
It is the headache of his wife who could not tame the nozzle down there, not ours.
Can't someone have twosome in peace again?
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by Dc4life(m): 8:53pm
The good thing is that he can still do twosome at his age when some young men can hardly go for a round of sex before their John Thomas goes flaccid. Kudos distinguish senator. We are all guilty of this. So stop being holier than thou.
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by MrBrownJay1(m): 8:55pm
So, having a foursome is against the law in Nigeria?! Whether married or not, that's their dirty biz.
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by KahlDrogo(m): 8:56pm
Jajayi:Oh, you must be really naive.
Cheating isn't a crime as well, getting caught is.
So I insist, his only crime is getting caught.
The only other crime I can point to is if the ladies are ugly.
By the way, my new girlfriend just messed up at a modelling show. Epic wardrobe malfunction.
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by KahlDrogo(m): 8:56pm
MrBrownJay1:Thank you.
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by scorpio2013: 8:57pm
He is an adult and has the right to whatever he wants within the law. Not my business.
adetoroamos:
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:59pm
Baba just finish fasting
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by eposho: 9:01pm
Free the manna jawe, body nobi nnamdi kanu mehn.
Small time una go cum shout biafra, biafra on high.
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by ehie(f): 9:02pm
Sahara reporters will go the same way of gawker and nick denton, they operated the same way till they messed up the wrong guy,they blackmailed all and sundry until the outed a gay billionaire. the billionaire found out an aggrieved hogan who had his sex tape pasted for all to see and paid him to fight them legally.they were ordered to pay millions to hogan and ended up bankrupt
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by Keneking: 9:03pm
But where is lalasticlala sef?
At least your fav team don win Confed Cup
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 9:04pm
ehie:
You're right.
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by hardywaltz(m): 9:07pm
Twosomes are quite entertaining
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by TheFreeOne: 9:07pm
Is sowore trying to raise the 4b fine to pay saraki or what
I can smell blackmail from whosoever is behind this exposure.
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by TimeMod1: 9:10pm
CROWNWEALTH019:You don't usually make sense but this got me cracked up.
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by ULSHERLAN(m): 9:11pm
I really don't get why this is news. So what i do in my spare time and whom i do it with now is a problem once im a public office holder
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by tesppidd: 9:13pm
Lol at 'caught'. Is having sex with 2 ladies now a criminal offence?
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by Built2last: 9:14pm
Haba mallam
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 9:15pm
Just imagine
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by TimeMod1: 9:17pm
ehie:Lol, this is no sex tape. Besides, In saner climes public officials who are found to have involved in sex scandals are very often exposed and forced to resign as the case maybe.
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by TheFreeOne: 9:18pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
By allowing two ladies to fall on him with his big protruding belle at his age
He no even fear say him fit cross over permanently to the other side.
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by BabaRamota1980: 9:26pm
adetoroamos:
Yeah, everyman can testify to that. The deity of monetary windfall is in collusion with sidechicks. I have no clue how the message get from him to them but soon as he blesses ya pocket, before nightfall sidechick show up on whatsapp talking bout she broke.
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 9:27pm
Can ds remove him frm d senate? No not in Nigeria but in countries like USA he's a goner already with ds scandal
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by GOFRONT(m): 9:42pm
Who are the two ladies??....
Abi na the Matharoo sistas
|Re: Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) by adetoroamos(m): 9:47pm
BabaRamota1980:ur problem! when we meet just ask me of ur one bottled of chilled origin
