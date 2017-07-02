Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) (20047 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9JX-BS54W-E



https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/881569904243216384 A former Governor of Yobe state and current senator, Bukar Abbar Ibrahim has allegedly been caught having sex with two ladies, according to Sahara Reporters. 1 Like

am high today! firstly I appreciate the client that payed me on Thursday, if not d babe I won't be high today, 2ndly to my gf that show up today on Sunday for her to know say I get cash, she must be a witch.. 3rdly I don't have anything to say rather than me to make HEAVEN 18 Likes

his diick his biz

Seems Sahara and omoyele are now into blackmail his diick his bizSeems Sahara and omoyele are now into blackmail 38 Likes

So what's Sahara reporters business 15 Likes 1 Share

I've always fantasised a party myself.



Too bad there old men are rather the ones getting the booty.



There's virtually none of them who doesn't do this. The only crime this idiot committed is "getting caught".





Modify: how could nairaland sensor the word thrëêsome and modify it into "party"? What's the correlation between them? Is it a crime?

Is it a crime?



I've always fantasised a party myself.



Too bad there old men are rather the ones getting the booty.



There's virtually none of them who doesn't do this. The only crime this idiot committed is "getting caught". Being caught is not the only crime, he was cheating on his wife (if he has one) 3 Likes





It is the headache of his wife who could not tame the nozzle down there, not ours.







Can't someone have twosome in peace again? This is his private life nau.It is the headache of his wife who could not tame the nozzle down there, not ours.Can't someone have twosome in peace again? 6 Likes

The good thing is that he can still do twosome at his age when some young men can hardly go for a round of sex before their John Thomas goes flaccid. Kudos distinguish senator. We are all guilty of this. So stop being holier than thou. 22 Likes

So, having a foursome is against the law in Nigeria?! Whether married or not, that's their dirty biz. 3 Likes

Being caught is not the only crime, he was cheating on his wife (if he has one) Oh, you must be really naive.



Cheating isn't a crime as well, getting caught is.



So I insist, his only crime is getting caught.



The only other crime I can point to is if the ladies are ugly.



By the way, my new girlfriend just messed up at a modelling show. Epic wardrobe malfunction.

So, having a foursome is against the law in Nigeria?! Whether married or not, that's their dirty biz. Thank you. Thank you.

.... He is an adult and has the right to whatever he wants within the law. Not my business.

Baba just finish fasting 11 Likes 1 Share

Free the manna jawe, body nobi nnamdi kanu mehn.

Small time una go cum shout biafra, biafra on high. 1 Like

Sahara reporters will go the same way of gawker and nick denton, they operated the same way till they messed up the wrong guy,they blackmailed all and sundry until the outed a gay billionaire. the billionaire found out an aggrieved hogan who had his sex tape pasted for all to see and paid him to fight them legally.they were ordered to pay millions to hogan and ended up bankrupt 3 Likes

But where is lalasticlala sef?



At least your fav team don win Confed Cup

Sahara reporters will go the same way of gawker and nick denton, they operated the same way till they messed up the wrong guy,they blackmailed all and sundry until the outed a gay billionaire. the billionaire found out an aggrieved hogan who had his sex tape pasted for all to see and paid him to fight them legally.they were ordered to pay millions to hogan and ended up bankrupt

You're right. You're right.

Twosomes are quite entertaining 3 Likes





I can smell blackmail from whosoever is behind this exposure. Is sowore trying to raise the 4b fine to pay saraki or whatI can smell blackmail from whosoever is behind this exposure. 3 Likes

Baba just finish fasting You don't usually make sense but this got me cracked up. You don't usually make sense but this got me cracked up. 1 Like

Baba just finish fasting You don't usually make sense but this got me cracked up. You don't usually make sense but this got me cracked up.

I really don't get why this is news. So what i do in my spare time and whom i do it with now is a problem once im a public office holder 1 Like

Lol at 'caught'. Is having sex with 2 ladies now a criminal offence? 1 Like

Haba mallam

Just imagine

Sahara reporters will go the same way of gawker and nick denton, they operated the same way till they messed up the wrong guy,they blackmailed all and sundry until the outed a gay billionaire. the billionaire found out an aggrieved hogan who had his sex tape pasted for all to see and paid him to fight them legally.they were ordered to pay millions to hogan and ended up bankrupt Lol, this is no sex tape. Besides, In saner climes public officials who are found to have involved in sex scandals are very often exposed and forced to resign as the case maybe. Lol, this is no sex tape. Besides, In saner climes public officials who are found to have involved in sex scandals are very often exposed and forced to resign as the case maybe. 4 Likes

Baba just finish fasting

By allowing two ladies to fall on him with his big protruding belle at his age



He no even fear say him fit cross over permanently to the other side. By allowing two ladies to fall on him with his big protruding belle at his ageHe no even fear say him fit cross over permanently to the other side. 1 Like

FTC

am high today! firstly I appreciate the client that payed me on Thursday, if not d babe I won't be high today, 2ndly to my gf that show up today on Sunday for her to know say I get cash, she must be a witch.. 3rdly I don't have anything to say rather than me to make HEAVEN

Yeah, everyman can testify to that. The deity of monetary windfall is in collusion with sidechicks. I have no clue how the message get from him to them but soon as he blesses ya pocket, before nightfall sidechick show up on whatsapp talking bout she broke. Yeah, everyman can testify to that. The deity of monetary windfall is in collusion with sidechicks. I have no clue how the message get from him to them but soon as he blesses ya pocket, before nightfall sidechick show up on whatsapp talking bout she broke.

Can ds remove him frm d senate? No not in Nigeria but in countries like USA he's a goner already with ds scandal 2 Likes





Abi na the Matharoo sistas Who are the two ladies??....Abi na the Matharoo sistas 2 Likes