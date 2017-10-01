₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pre-Wedding Photos Of Young Nigerian Couple by faseblex(f): 1:07pm
Gift Clarke, who is set to wed her partner before the end of 2017, released these lovely pre-wedding photos. The young groom and bride to be are looking so lovely together.
See more photos below...
More @ http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/10/beautiful-pre-wedding-photos-of-young.html
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Young Nigerian Couple by greatnaija01: 1:08pm
is this real? or a JOKE.... that guy is a TEEN
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Young Nigerian Couple by Cholls(m): 1:10pm
my brother see babyface
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Young Nigerian Couple by Cuddlebugie(f): 1:11pm
The groom is no teenager. I just did a little 'research' and findings reveal Don baba k (that's his Nick) is no small boy but an old soul trapped in a young body
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Young Nigerian Couple by Riko2(m): 1:17pm
beautiful couple's but d groom young sha is like old women is d new trend now
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Young Nigerian Couple by sinaj(f): 1:27pm
The last pic tho The guy really has a small stature.
I wont be surprise if he is over 30yrs lol.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Young Nigerian Couple by LuvU2(f): 1:32pm
Her light skin is pretty Young hubby, cute couple. Happy home ❤
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Young Nigerian Couple by NwaChibuzor: 1:33pm
When you impregnate aunty chiamaka your secondary school teacher by mistake, this is the result.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Young Nigerian Couple by Seeker17(m): 1:37pm
Well, Wish them a HML..
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Young Nigerian Couple by eezeribe(m): 1:38pm
OK
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Young Nigerian Couple by Celcius: 2:10pm
Cuddlebugie:
Hmmmm...I fear you. You dug him out.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Young Nigerian Couple by finest0007(m): 2:15pm
Nairaland and hilarious comments are 5&6
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Young Nigerian Couple by kokoA(m): 3:10pm
Too much make up.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Young Nigerian Couple by AuroraB(f): 3:12pm
She wan do juve
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Young Nigerian Couple by Softorgasm(m): 3:15pm
AuroraB:Shut up
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Young Nigerian Couple by AuroraB(f): 3:18pm
Softorgasm:Thunder wipe your entire family, next time quote me yet again. You will die premature for following me about with your numerous handles.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Young Nigerian Couple by Softorgasm(m): 3:23pm
AuroraB:lol hahahahahahahaha i swear this cracked me up....I just pity for you, as young little girl that ure her, ure habouring so much hate for a fair, handsome, young guy...
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Young Nigerian Couple by castrol180(m): 4:01pm
small boy and old woman...
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Young Nigerian Couple by kay29000(m): 4:02pm
Young beautiful couple.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Young Nigerian Couple by MaryBenn(f): 4:02pm
Too much make up shaaaaa
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Young Nigerian Couple by udemata: 4:02pm
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Young Nigerian Couple by hezy4real01(m): 4:03pm
Ehn Simple.... no be till u sleep like dog for ground
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Young Nigerian Couple by yeyerolling: 4:04pm
i pity their children, dem go ugly die
