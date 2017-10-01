Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pre-Wedding Photos Of Young Nigerian Couple (1312 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)



Gift Clarke, who is set to wed her partner before the end of 2017, released these lovely pre-wedding photos. The young groom and bride to be are looking so lovely together.



See more photos below...















More @ Gift Clarke, who is set to wed her partner before the end of 2017, released these lovely pre-wedding photos. The young groom and bride to be are looking so lovely together.See more photos below...More @ http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/10/beautiful-pre-wedding-photos-of-young.html

is this real? or a JOKE.... that guy is a TEEN 1 Like

my brother see babyface

The groom is no teenager. I just did a little 'research' and findings reveal Don baba k (that's his Nick) is no small boy but an old soul trapped in a young body 1 Like

is like old women is d new trend now beautiful couple's but d groom young shais like old women is d new trend now

The guy really has a small stature.



I wont be surprise if he is over 30yrs lol. The last pic thoThe guy really has a small stature.I wont be surprise if he is over 30yrs lol.

Young hubby, cute couple. Happy home ❤ Her light skin is prettyYoung hubby, cute couple. Happy home ❤

When you impregnate aunty chiamaka your secondary school teacher by mistake, this is the result. 1 Like

Well, Wish them a HML..

OK

Cuddlebugie:

The groom is no teenager. I just did a little 'research' and findings reveal Don baba k (that's his Nick) is no small boy but an old soul trapped in a young body

Hmmmm...I fear you. You dug him out. Hmmmm...I fear you. You dug him out. 1 Like

Nairaland and hilarious comments are 5&6

Too much make up.





























She wan do juve

AuroraB:

She wan do juve

























Shut up

Softorgasm:

Shut up Thunder wipe your entire family, next time quote me yet again. You will die premature for following me about with your numerous handles. Thunder wipe your entire family, next time quote me yet again. You will die premature for following me about with your numerous handles.

AuroraB:

Thunder wipe your entire family, next time quote me yet again. You will die premature for following me about with your numerous handles. lol hahahahahahahaha i swear this cracked me up....I just pity for you, as young little girl that ure her, ure habouring so much hate for a fair, handsome, young guy... 1 Like

small boy and old woman...

Young beautiful couple.

Too much make up shaaaaa

Ehn Simple.... no be till u sleep like dog for ground