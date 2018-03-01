Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living (7518 Views)

Being unable to get a job, the young man who is said to be intelligent - now drives a tricycle popularly known as Keke Napep for a living. He is reported to be doing this happily.



Source; An intelligent University graduate has decided to take the bull by the horns in order to fend for himself due to the rate of unemployment in the country. The young man identified as Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, graduated with Second Class (upper division) from the department of Economics at the University of Port-Harcourt, Rivers state...Being unable to get a job, the young man who is said to be intelligent - now drives a tricycle popularly known as Keke Napep for a living. He is reported to be doing this happily.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/uniport-graduate-victor-ifeanyichukwu-ede-drives-keke-for-a-living.html 3 Likes 1 Share

And the president of his country, Major General Muhammad Buhari is just holding a NEPA certificate.



As odd as this may seem He's his own boss.



Though a little beginning but a greater future.



Don't blame government for "everything". ∆





For every 1 keke driving uniport grad there are two g-bois. If this is what the FG subsidizes the Federal Uni with hundreds of thousand per student for yearly then there is fire on the mountain.

No matter how bad the result, a private uni grad who can't get a job won't go that way because he will be wasting his parents fund and not taxpayers. 1 Like 1 Share

He owes himself the responsibility to fend for himself. Sadly our education system is tied to passing exams, get the certificate and go look for a job where the mind has not been properly nurtured to engage constructively. 7 Likes

Thank God that you even have keke to drive. 3 Likes 1 Share

A humble beginning !

Good job!



Education puts you in the path of opportunity



Its left to you to grasp at the right time.



Be anything you wanna be, but never be IDLE







He is so lucky to have a good grade.

If he puts his degree in Economics to good use in this his chosen profession.



Meanwhile, sai baba till 2023

Isn't this a wonderful country?



Nigeria can never be good , quote me if you like , the day Nigeria become a civilized , uncorrupt and great nation

Let me fall down and die, but until then let my shop in Alaba continue to grow and more blessings to me! Amen

Then comes the question...why go to school at all??



If it’s to educate yourself, gain knowledge and have a better understanding...sure, there’s opportunity in the smallest things



But if it’s with the assumption of a job when you finish...hmmm



I have seen uneducated peoole make money without school...just the regular business hustle (buy something people need or render a service)



So, one might wonder...what if I ditched school all these years and spent all that time, effort and money in establishing a business...would I be in the same spot when my mates would have graduated?? 3 Likes

no be by certificate

God kbows our destinys are diff

it might be through keke dah he wud be rich





Nonsense!!! Havent u seen an hacker turn cinematographer in LagosNonsense!!! 1 Like

PrettyCrystal:

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/uniport-graduate-victor-ifeanyichukwu-ede-drives-keke-for-a-living.html Op you deserve slap for this.

Happily ko, flappily ni Op you deserve slap for this.Happily ko, flappily ni 1 Like

Bro , I salute your Courage. may God bless your hussle. At least he can feed himself and pay his bills. I know some unemployed graduates on Nairaland that are sitting at home doing nothing will come and start insulting him now. Kwantinue. !!! 1 Like

IS DRIVING A KEKE A CRIME.....IF THAT KEKE IS HIS OWN...THAT GUY EARNS MORE THAN SOME BANKERS 6 Likes

if he owns that keke then he is a big boy 1 Like

God will make you bigger. And he will protect you as you aim for higher success..

It is usually very hard for most Nigerians to reach their God's given potentials in this shithole

U get keke u de complain, I finished with 4.3 CGP , I de inside farm 242, that's life in Nigeria

FORGET WHAT YOU STUDY AND BE A MANUFACTURER



You people should understand that school is not everything 2 Likes

And where was his intelligence displayed, in his driving skills by manuvering big trucks or in his credentials papers

This is so sad. So a university graduate would be competing with people who didn't even go to school. Welcome to Nigeria where slaves ride horses and princes walk 1 Like

And the president of his country, Major General Muhammad Buhari is just holding a NEPA certificate.



Life is a master of disguise.



then why did he go to school?

God bless your hustle, legit.

apply your SWOT ANALYSIS and see how your business will boom.





You learn the former within the confine of the school setting while

You learn the latter on the hustling and business street..



Our education system instead of bridging the gap has further widen the gap and created a huge gulf...



Nigeria education system and structure needs to be scrapped off, it's a fraud ..



To all youths out there education is a BIG scam and time waster





Lol whats bad abt it, he is lucky that he is driven keke.