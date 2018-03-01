₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by PrettyCrystal: 8:50am
An intelligent University graduate has decided to take the bull by the horns in order to fend for himself due to the rate of unemployment in the country. The young man identified as Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, graduated with Second Class (upper division) from the department of Economics at the University of Port-Harcourt, Rivers state...
Being unable to get a job, the young man who is said to be intelligent - now drives a tricycle popularly known as Keke Napep for a living. He is reported to be doing this happily.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/uniport-graduate-victor-ifeanyichukwu-ede-drives-keke-for-a-living.html
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by PrettyCrystal: 8:50am
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by JasonScolari: 8:58am
And the president of his country, Major General Muhammad Buhari is just holding a NEPA certificate.
Life is a master of disguise.
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by OrestesDante(m): 9:08am
As odd as this may seem He's his own boss.
Though a little beginning but a greater future.
Don't blame government for "everything". ∆
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by Desyner: 9:12am
For every 1 keke driving uniport grad there are two g-bois. If this is what the FG subsidizes the Federal Uni with hundreds of thousand per student for yearly then there is fire on the mountain.
No matter how bad the result, a private uni grad who can't get a job won't go that way because he will be wasting his parents fund and not taxpayers.
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by Pavore9: 9:19am
He owes himself the responsibility to fend for himself. Sadly our education system is tied to passing exams, get the certificate and go look for a job where the mind has not been properly nurtured to engage constructively.
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by Evablizin(f): 10:36am
Thank God that you even have keke to drive.
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by Flexherbal(m): 10:37am
A humble beginning !
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by Ayodejioak(m): 1:09pm
Good job!
Education puts you in the path of opportunity
Its left to you to grasp at the right time.
Be anything you wanna be, but never be IDLE
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by NwaAmaikpe: 1:10pm
He is so lucky to have a good grade.
If he puts his degree in Economics to good use in this his chosen profession.
In no short time, he can become a billionaire from 'keke' riding.
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by Andrewgame42: 1:10pm
Meanwhile, sai baba till 2023
Isn't this a wonderful country?
Nigeria can never be good , quote me if you like , the day Nigeria become a civilized , uncorrupt and great nation
Let me fall down and die, but until then let my shop in Alaba continue to grow and more blessings to me! Amen
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by sirusX(m): 1:12pm
Then comes the question...why go to school at all??
If it’s to educate yourself, gain knowledge and have a better understanding...sure, there’s opportunity in the smallest things
But if it’s with the assumption of a job when you finish...hmmm
I have seen uneducated peoole make money without school...just the regular business hustle (buy something people need or render a service)
So, one might wonder...what if I ditched school all these years and spent all that time, effort and money in establishing a business...would I be in the same spot when my mates would have graduated??
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by RealGucci: 1:12pm
no be by certificate
God kbows our destinys are diff
it might be through keke dah he wud be rich
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by grayht(m): 1:12pm
Havent u seen an hacker turn cinematographer in Lagos
Nonsense!!!
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by OldBeer: 1:12pm
PrettyCrystal:Op you deserve slap for this.
Happily ko, flappily ni
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by DavSagacity(m): 1:12pm
Bro , I salute your Courage. may God bless your hussle. At least he can feed himself and pay his bills. I know some unemployed graduates on Nairaland that are sitting at home doing nothing will come and start insulting him now. Kwantinue. !!!
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by anayolity: 1:12pm
IS DRIVING A KEKE A CRIME.....IF THAT KEKE IS HIS OWN...THAT GUY EARNS MORE THAN SOME BANKERS
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by JustCalMeDBoss(m): 1:13pm
if he owns that keke then he is a big boy
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by KrystosCJ(m): 1:13pm
God will make you bigger. And he will protect you as you aim for higher success..
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by Buharimustgo: 1:13pm
It is usually very hard for most Nigerians to reach their God's given potentials in this shithole
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by BARONDEMONTE(m): 1:14pm
U get keke u de complain, I finished with 4.3 CGP , I de inside farm 242, that's life in Nigeria
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by amani63(m): 1:14pm
FORGET WHAT YOU STUDY AND BE A MANUFACTURER
You people should understand that school is not everything
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by tydi(m): 1:14pm
And where was his intelligence displayed, in his driving skills by manuvering big trucks or in his credentials papers
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by SmartAleck: 1:14pm
This is so sad. So a university graduate would be competing with people who didn't even go to school. Welcome to Nigeria where slaves ride horses and princes walk
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by Victorakats(m): 1:14pm
JasonScolari:
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by SPLITS(m): 1:15pm
then why did he go to school?
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by id4sho(m): 1:15pm
God bless your hustle, legit.
apply your SWOT ANALYSIS and see how your business will boom.
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by chuksjuve(m): 1:15pm
There is a difference between academic brilliance and entrepreneurial brilliance ..
You learn the former within the confine of the school setting while
You learn the latter on the hustling and business street..
Our education system instead of bridging the gap has further widen the gap and created a huge gulf...
Nigeria education system and structure needs to be scrapped off, it's a fraud ..
God bless your hustle �
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by qualityGod(m): 1:16pm
To all youths out there education is a BIG scam and time waster
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by Hector09: 1:17pm
Lol whats bad abt it, he is lucky that he is driven keke.
|Re: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Ede, UNIPORT Graduate Who Drives Keke Napep For A Living by ipobarecriminals: 1:17pm
.who upload his certificate online?Oyinbo graduate too dey wash/clean windows. MSC graduate dey drive taxi/train in London.
