Meet Stella Adele, A Female 2:1 Graduate Who Drives Keke In Lagos by Yuneek(f): 1:40pm
In a male dominated field, it is often difficult to see women compete in the space and happily do that, but Stella Adele is an exception to that rule.
The society often relegates women to the background, but times have apparently changed and women now flood fields which prior was exclusively for men.
Adele is a 2:1 graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye in Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, who drives commercial tricycle known as keke marwa in the local parlance in a bid to make ends meet.
According to her, she used to have a job but it didn't really give her enough time to take care of her family, so she opted for a job that will give her a flexible time.
Adele delved into the tricycle business upon the advice of a police friend who told her how lucrative the business is.
With the support of her brother and a loan from the bank, she was able to start her own 'keke' business and she does it proudly with every bit of happiness.
She said she makes an average of N8,000 to N12, 000 everyday and nothing less than N7, 000 on days she resumes late due to some other engagements.
Adele plans to buy a bus in the nearest future with proceeds from her business.
Some of Adele's colleagues commended her, stating that she is very hardworking and willing to succeed despite the nature of the business.
Watch the video below:
Re: Meet Stella Adele, A Female 2:1 Graduate Who Drives Keke In Lagos by modelmike7(m): 1:46pm
Interesting.
This is the kinda woman worth emulating.
Hardwork/Honesty pays.
Do not despise the days of little beginning.......
All the best for the future pretty lady.
Re: Meet Stella Adele, A Female 2:1 Graduate Who Drives Keke In Lagos by stefanweeks: 2:00pm
Feminist see what you have caused.
Re: Meet Stella Adele, A Female 2:1 Graduate Who Drives Keke In Lagos by menami: 2:31pm
May God continue to bless your hustle
Re: Meet Stella Adele, A Female 2:1 Graduate Who Drives Keke In Lagos by Ayodejioak(m): 2:53pm
This is awesome. I love success stories!!!
Like I tell people, education is the track to success and NOT success itself
Fact that you finished first doesn't guarantee you automatic established future (in Nigeria)
But no matter what you do, the fact that you were school can never be replaced. You will always stand out!!
Re: Meet Stella Adele, A Female 2:1 Graduate Who Drives Keke In Lagos by nairavsdollars(f): 2:53pm
wao! very friendly lady. i've entered her keke on many occasions
Re: Meet Stella Adele, A Female 2:1 Graduate Who Drives Keke In Lagos by Amirullaha(m): 2:53pm
This is the type of person we we call slay Queen...
Not all those ones that depend solely on a guys pocked...
May God bless her hustle...
Re: Meet Stella Adele, A Female 2:1 Graduate Who Drives Keke In Lagos by Purewatermeji(m): 2:53pm
Re: Meet Stella Adele, A Female 2:1 Graduate Who Drives Keke In Lagos by thelifepagesng: 2:53pm
Re: Meet Stella Adele, A Female 2:1 Graduate Who Drives Keke In Lagos by Drabeey(m): 2:54pm
Re: Meet Stella Adele, A Female 2:1 Graduate Who Drives Keke In Lagos by ThonyAntville: 2:54pm
Good one... We got graduates driving taxis in Canada.. No big deal
Re: Meet Stella Adele, A Female 2:1 Graduate Who Drives Keke In Lagos by obembet(m): 2:54pm
Schooling only get u literate, its your investment in literature create your actual future...
What u obtain for school is for school...
Re: Meet Stella Adele, A Female 2:1 Graduate Who Drives Keke In Lagos by nonut: 2:55pm
8k - upwards
Re: Meet Stella Adele, A Female 2:1 Graduate Who Drives Keke In Lagos by Worldbest281: 2:56pm
Re: Meet Stella Adele, A Female 2:1 Graduate Who Drives Keke In Lagos by Opentokwowledge: 2:56pm
She could have been a slay queen marketing her goodies on instagram ykno... Celebrate her!
Re: Meet Stella Adele, A Female 2:1 Graduate Who Drives Keke In Lagos by kidman96(m): 2:57pm
Crack MCITP Database Administrator Exam Today - Few Tips / CCNA Security Training Program - Stepping Stone To A Cisco Security Career / Watch Montenegro Vs England Live Streaming Online TV
