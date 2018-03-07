



The society often relegates women to the background, but times have apparently changed and women now flood fields which prior was exclusively for men.



Adele is a 2:1 graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye in Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, who drives commercial tricycle known as keke marwa in the local parlance in a bid to make ends meet.



According to her, she used to have a job but it didn't really give her enough time to take care of her family, so she opted for a job that will give her a flexible time.







Adele delved into the tricycle business upon the advice of a police friend who told her how lucrative the business is.



With the support of her brother and a loan from the bank, she was able to start her own 'keke' business and she does it proudly with every bit of happiness.



She said she makes an average of N8,000 to N12, 000 everyday and nothing less than N7, 000 on days she resumes late due to some other engagements.



Adele plans to buy a bus in the nearest future with proceeds from her business.



Some of Adele's colleagues commended her, stating that she is very hardworking and willing to succeed despite the nature of the business.



