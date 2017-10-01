Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ahmed Kalambaina Of APC Wins Sokoto House Of Reps By-Election (1699 Views)

Returning officer, Abdullatif Usman, pronounced Ahmed Kalambaina winner with 31,288 votes shortly after collation ended around 3:00 a.m. Sunday.



The Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Aminu Kware, scored 7,205 votes.



Voter turnout was placed at about 24.39 per cent.



The by-election was held to field the position vacated by former representative of the constituency, Abdullahi Wammako, who died on July 14 in Abuja. He was a member of the APC.



Mr. Kalambaina was the chairman of Wamakko Local Government Area until his election.



Resident Electoral Commissioners for Sokoto, Zamfara and Niger states supervised the election and the results that were announced in Kware, the seat of Kware Local Government Area.



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/nwest/247600-apc-floors-pdp-win-sokoto-election.html



* APC - 31, 288votes

* PDP - 7, 205votes

* APCN - 62votes

* ADC - 80votes

* APA - 342votes

* APGA - 121votes

* DA - 32votes

* DPP - 155votes

* GPN - 326votes

* KOWA - 33votes

* MMN - 24votes

* MPPP - 19votes

* NCP - 28votes

* NDLP - 50votes

* NPC - 105votes

* PPP - 38votes

* SDP - 27votes

* UPN - 15votes

* UPP - O6votes

* YPP - O5votes

* A-Only-Woman's Party - 52 votes

* Total Registered Voers - 176, 825

* Total Accredited Voters - 43, 130

* Total Votes Cast - 42, 532

* Total Valid Votes - 40, 046

This is for those who feel PDP have any chance in 2019, u can see d margin, d PDP has only been making noise about regaining power, but have not changed their corrupt ways or anything about the party. .u see all those fabi kayode etc they have nothing to offer than regain power and continue the looting. So for some, since PDP was given 16 years, why should we crucify APC after only 3 years?



Dan Minister Kalitaaruku



Honestly speaking you are right here. Some guys in this platform thought that what they were reading here is what is transpiring in the country. Hmmm it is only time shall tell, we are waiting for them. Northerners don't talk much in the social media but believe in action. Despite the fact that APC at the centre is bit slow but one can see their potentials and sincerity of purpose. So I'm not gonna wait for anybody to tell me anything about APC but to tell them my story about it



Bright Henry



Nothing for PDP anywhere in the North. Even a little kid can see this. They should rebuild this party in the South where it is stronger and has greater followership.

Congrats to The winner.





ipob terrorists wont like this!

Anambra Next!



After all the lies about missing money PDP still couldn't gain traction. sad day for pigs and idiots.

They are deluded souls!

Up apc.we would win anambra and other elections in like manner.

Sokoto, like most states in the Northwest remains the stronghold of APC as far as Nigeria is concerned. The opposition need to do more to ensure that they get at least 25% votes in 70% states in the Northwest in 2019.





After all the lies about missing money PDP still couldn't gain traction. sad day for pigs and idiots. People should accept reality!!!



As at now, the PDP is not yet back to its feet from the months of leadership crises coupled with the negative perception it has in the core north (no thanks to 2015 missteps). I'd have been surprised if PDP had scored 30% of the casted votes.



lalasticlala why are you avoiding this trade? Should we change it to APC Steals 1Billion naira?

Does that look like 3% for PDP? Wake up the tide has changed PDP on the ascendancy! If PDP had this kind votes in 2015 in the core north describe as 97% by buhari, they would have defeated Buhari. That is about 20% of the votes a massive improvement yet. It. Is not general election mood yet!

Keep deceiving yourself with false hope

People should accept reality!!!



As at now, the PDP is not yet back to its feet from the months of leadership crises coupled with the negative perception it has in the core north (no thanks to 2015 missteps). I'd have been surprised if PDP had scored 30% of the casted votes.



What PDP need do is to ensure credible convention AND engage in reshaping its perception in the minds of people of the Northwest, Northeast, and Southwest especially.





First apologize for the years of mismanagement.

I, on behalf of PDP sincerely apologize for our years of mismanagement.

Accepted?





I, on behalf of PDP sincerely apologize for our years of mismanagement.

Accepted?





Accepted?

I, on behalf of PDP sincerely apologize for our years of mismanagement.





Accepted?

Absolutely agree. In most of my discussion with a former DG Nigeria Railway Corporation who happens to be Deputy National Chairman of APDA, he usually tell me that "Buhari children (referring to the northern talakawas/commoners) are not happy with FFK/Fayose and they will punish PDP candidates for it...

Now that I'm back to PDP, I will use my group's platform to ensure that we project an image that unifies and criticism that is issue based (as I've always done in my personal capacity). Hopefully, my candidate, Prof Abubakar Sulaiman will emerge Publicity Secretary of PDP so as to use the office to engage in fixing lots of damage done by utterances of some chieftains.

Irrespective, I hold no grudge against anyone be it PDP Chieftain or not for their political preference.



Now that I'm back to PDP, I will use my group's platform to ensure that we project an image that unifies and criticism that is issue based (as I've always done in my personal capacity). Hopefully, my candidate, Prof Abubakar Sulaiman will emerge Publicity Secretary of PDP so as to use the office to engage in fixing lots of damage done by utterances of some chieftains.



Haba... na PDP loot or na individuals?

Absolutely agree. In most of my discussion with a former DG Nigeria Railway Corporation who happens to be Deputy National Chairman of APDA, he usually tell me that "Buhari children (referring to the northern talakawas/commoners) are not happy with FFK/Fayose and they will punish PDP candidates for it...



Now that I'm back to PDP, I will use my group's platform to ensure that we project an image that unifies and criticism that is issue based (as I've always done in my personal capacity). Hopefully, my candidate, Prof Abubakar Sulaiman will emerge Publicity Secretary of PDP so as to use the office to engage in fixing lots of damage done by utterances of some chieftains.



Irrespective, I hold no grudge against anyone be it PDP Chieftain or not for their political preference.

Yes individuals looted to serve the party aspiration

If you observe very well, Some Northern PDP presidential hopefuls, criticize Buhari and APC without resorting to insults and name callings...they highlight the short comings of APC and try to make political gains out of them...but whatever gains they make....FFK and Fayose IPOBTIC style of Insulting and cursing Buhari, always water down the gains and seem to make 2019 A North Vs South East Affair.



I have no objection punishing looters

lalasticlala why are you avoiding this trade? Should we change it to APC Steals 1Billion naira?