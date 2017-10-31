₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by laidelaitan: 3:35pm On Oct 31
Lil Kesh Deported From USA
Nigerian indigenous rapper, Keshinro Ololade popularly known as Lil Kesh might not be entering the United State Of America anytime soon, as he was denied entry at the point of Entry with the immigration officers in USA.
The star visa was canceled and was immediately put on the next flight back to Nigeria.
|Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by ArchangeLucifer: 3:39pm On Oct 31
Probably for looking too dirty and having a single digit IQ score
|Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by Giddymoney(m): 3:39pm On Oct 31
Issorite
|Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by AntiWailer: 3:41pm On Oct 31
I guess he screamed
Skiborobo skibo . Oshey baddest.
|Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by joystickextendr: 3:44pm On Oct 31
POE deportation? A very painful tragedy.. May we not experience it
|Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by Sharplakezy(m): 3:45pm On Oct 31
he might be caught with Igbo "weed"
|Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by olaleks007(m): 3:51pm On Oct 31
Skiborobo skibo has failed dis time
|Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by Swaggzkid: 4:02pm On Oct 31
Nonsense
|Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by teresafaith(f): 4:25pm On Oct 31
Which country with their right frame of mind will accept the likes of olamide and co
Mtchewww
|Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by itspzpics(m): 4:35pm On Oct 31
lol.... lobatan
|Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by Houseofglam7(f): 6:21pm On Oct 31
What
|Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by LemonBoy1: 8:03pm On Oct 31
teresafaith:
Chai...u js buy market
|Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by kay29000(m): 8:10pm On Oct 31
Hmm
|Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by teresafaith(f): 8:13pm On Oct 31
LemonBoy1:Where dem dey, eti po to
|Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by teresafaith(f): 8:13pm On Oct 31
LemonBoy1:Where dem dey, eti po to
|Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by blingxx(m): 8:16pm On Oct 31
A least he didn't use stolen credit card like damykrane
|Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by LuvU2(f): 8:17pm On Oct 31
We need black men with brains, inventors not "classless niggas". Thnx America for letting us know once more
Quote me and get a kiss
|Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by Keneking: 8:33pm On Oct 31
Block head
|Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by free2ryhme: 8:44pm On Oct 31
Fish brain got deported
|Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by Salmoneus(m): 8:47pm On Oct 31
So many haters, don't forget the same thing happened to pastor Benny Hinn when he tried to enter the UK for a crusade...
|Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by Johnflowey1738(m): 9:06pm On Oct 31
If you can't love me now don't love me later
|Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by anitapreeti(f): 9:20pm On Oct 31
teresafaith:
Why are you mentioning Olamide now!!!
Mtchwww
|Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by rotimi9: 11:52pm On Oct 31
teresafaith:it is ur type that will still dance to their music when it is being played
|Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by teresafaith(f): 11:53pm On Oct 31
rotimi9:Take your miserable skeleton elsewhere
|Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by 2dice01: 12:42am
LuvU2:you mean you hate the niggga for no reason
Smh..
Pls go brush first...i dont wanna die young
|Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by ahmEenu(m): 1:38am
teresafaith:says the girl who is afraid to use her real picture as display picture...... SMH
|Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by laribari(m): 3:41am
LuvU2:
Oya where is my kiss
|Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by WarriDemon: 4:53am
teresafaith:
If you hear 'Wo' now, home training go flee... Smh
|Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by I124U: 5:09am
Lol deportation is not a very good experience oh my people
