Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com (11521 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Nigerian indigenous rapper, Keshinro Ololade popularly known as Lil Kesh might not be entering the United State Of America anytime soon, as he was denied entry at the point of Entry with the immigration officers in USA.



The star visa was canceled and was immediately put on the next flight back to Nigeria.



Read more on



https://www.headofsocials.com/2017/10/31/lil-kesh-deported-usa/ Lil Kesh Deported From USANigerian indigenous rapper, Keshinro Ololade popularly known as Lil Kesh might not be entering the United State Of America anytime soon, as he was denied entry at the point of Entry with the immigration officers in USA.The star visa was canceled and was immediately put on the next flight back to Nigeria.Read more on 2 Likes 2 Shares

Probably for looking too dirty and having a single digit IQ score 31 Likes 1 Share

Issorite

I guess he screamed





Skiborobo skibo . Oshey baddest. 32 Likes 2 Shares

POE deportation? A very painful tragedy.. May we not experience it 59 Likes 2 Shares

he might be caught with Igbo "weed"

Skiborobo skibo has failed dis time 2 Likes 1 Share

Nonsense

Which country with their right frame of mind will accept the likes of olamide and co

Mtchewww 14 Likes

lol.... lobatan 1 Like

What

teresafaith:

Which country with their right frame of mind will accept the likes of olamide and co

Mtchewww



Chai...u js buy market Chai...u js buy market 13 Likes

Hmm

LemonBoy1:





Chai...u js buy market Where dem dey, eti po to Where dem dey, eti po to 2 Likes

LemonBoy1:





Chai...u js buy market Where dem dey, eti po to Where dem dey, eti po to

A least he didn't use stolen credit card like damykrane





Quote me and get a kiss We need black men with brains, inventors not "classless niggas". Thnx America for letting us know once moreQuote me and get a kiss 3 Likes

Block head 2 Likes

Fish brain got deported

So many haters, don't forget the same thing happened to pastor Benny Hinn when he tried to enter the UK for a crusade... 10 Likes 1 Share

If you can't love me now don't love me later 3 Likes

teresafaith:

Which country with their right frame of mind will accept the likes of olamide and co

Mtchewww

Why are you mentioning Olamide now!!!

Mtchwww Why are you mentioning Olamide now!!!Mtchwww 8 Likes

teresafaith:

Which country with their right frame of mind will accept the likes of olamide and co

Mtchewww it is ur type that will still dance to their music when it is being played it is ur type that will still dance to their music when it is being played 22 Likes

rotimi9:

it is ur type that will still dance to their music when it is being played Take your miserable skeleton elsewhere Take your miserable skeleton elsewhere 3 Likes

LuvU2:

We need black men with brains, inventors not "classless niggas". Thnx America for letting us know once more



Quote me and get a kiss you mean you hate the niggga for no reason



Smh..



Pls go brush first...i dont wanna die young you mean you hate the niggga for no reasonSmh..Pls go brush first...i dont wanna die young 5 Likes

teresafaith:



Take your miserable skeleton elsewhere says the girl who is afraid to use her real picture as display picture...... SMH says the girl who is afraid to use her real picture as display picture...... SMH 16 Likes

LuvU2:

We need black men with brains, inventors not "classless niggas". Thnx America for letting us know once more



Quote me and get a kiss

Oya where is my kiss Oya where is my kiss

teresafaith:

Which country with their right frame of mind will accept the likes of olamide and co

Mtchewww

If you hear 'Wo' now, home training go flee... Smh If you hear 'Wo' now, home training go flee... Smh 6 Likes 1 Share