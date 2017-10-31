₦airaland Forum

Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by laidelaitan: 3:35pm On Oct 31
Lil Kesh Deported From USA

Nigerian indigenous rapper, Keshinro Ololade popularly known as Lil Kesh might not be entering the United State Of America anytime soon, as he was denied entry at the point of Entry with the immigration officers in USA.

The star visa was canceled and was immediately put on the next flight back to Nigeria.

Read more on

https://www.headofsocials.com/2017/10/31/lil-kesh-deported-usa/

Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by ArchangeLucifer: 3:39pm On Oct 31
Probably for looking too dirty and having a single digit IQ score

Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by Giddymoney(m): 3:39pm On Oct 31
Issorite
Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by AntiWailer: 3:41pm On Oct 31
I guess he screamed


Skiborobo skibo . Oshey baddest.

Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by joystickextendr: 3:44pm On Oct 31
POE deportation? A very painful tragedy.. May we not experience it

Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by Sharplakezy(m): 3:45pm On Oct 31
he might be caught with Igbo "weed"
Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by olaleks007(m): 3:51pm On Oct 31
Skiborobo skibo has failed dis time

Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by Swaggzkid: 4:02pm On Oct 31
Nonsense
Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by teresafaith(f): 4:25pm On Oct 31
Which country with their right frame of mind will accept the likes of olamide and co
Mtchewww

Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by itspzpics(m): 4:35pm On Oct 31
lol.... lobatan

Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by Houseofglam7(f): 6:21pm On Oct 31
What
Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by LemonBoy1: 8:03pm On Oct 31
teresafaith:
Which country with their right frame of mind will accept the likes of olamide and co
Mtchewww


Chai...u js buy market

Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by kay29000(m): 8:10pm On Oct 31
Hmm
Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by teresafaith(f): 8:13pm On Oct 31
LemonBoy1:


Chai...u js buy market
Where dem dey, eti po to

Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by teresafaith(f): 8:13pm On Oct 31
LemonBoy1:


Chai...u js buy market
Where dem dey, eti po to
Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by blingxx(m): 8:16pm On Oct 31
A least he didn't use stolen credit card like damykrane grin
Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by LuvU2(f): 8:17pm On Oct 31
We need black men with brains, inventors not "classless niggas". Thnx America for letting us know once more

Quote me and get a kiss wink

Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by Keneking: 8:33pm On Oct 31
Block head

Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by free2ryhme: 8:44pm On Oct 31
Fish brain got deported
Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by Salmoneus(m): 8:47pm On Oct 31
So many haters, don't forget the same thing happened to pastor Benny Hinn when he tried to enter the UK for a crusade...

Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by Johnflowey1738(m): 9:06pm On Oct 31
If you can't love me now don't love me later lipsrsealed

Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by anitapreeti(f): 9:20pm On Oct 31
teresafaith:
Which country with their right frame of mind will accept the likes of olamide and co
Mtchewww

Why are you mentioning Olamide now!!!
Mtchwww

Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by rotimi9: 11:52pm On Oct 31
teresafaith:
Which country with their right frame of mind will accept the likes of olamide and co
Mtchewww
it is ur type that will still dance to their music when it is being played

Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by teresafaith(f): 11:53pm On Oct 31
rotimi9:
it is ur type that will still dance to their music when it is being played
Take your miserable skeleton elsewhere

Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by 2dice01: 12:42am
LuvU2:
We need black men with brains, inventors not "classless niggas". Thnx America for letting us know once more

Quote me and get a kiss wink
you mean you hate the niggga for no reason

Smh..

Pls go brush first...i dont wanna die young tongue

Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by ahmEenu(m): 1:38am
teresafaith:

Take your miserable skeleton elsewhere
says the girl who is afraid to use her real picture as display picture...... SMH

Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by laribari(m): 3:41am
LuvU2:
We need black men with brains, inventors not "classless niggas". Thnx America for letting us know once more

Quote me and get a kiss wink

Oya where is my kiss
Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by WarriDemon: 4:53am
teresafaith:
Which country with their right frame of mind will accept the likes of olamide and co
Mtchewww

If you hear 'Wo' now, home training go flee... Smh

Re: Lil Kesh Deported From USA - Headofsocials.com by I124U: 5:09am
Lol deportation is not a very good experience oh my people

