|Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by sarrki(m): 1:44am
I don't just like this 2
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by HungerBAD: 1:53am
hmmm
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by quiverfull(m): 2:08am
Deep mistrust. And these two are some of the destabilizing forces against Buhari's administration.
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by GrandMufti: 3:24am
But this is an old photo na!
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by obonujoker(m): 5:33am
I am beginning to pity Buhari.
He is just overwhelmed. Nigeria is difficult to lead.
Only if he had not castigated another man's leadership that much...
Only if he had not promised what No one might ever achieve...
Only if he had carried everyone along and man up to his responsibilities...
Only if he had not assume the position of an Angel but of a human being which He is.
Only if he confessed he is a crook like Obasanjo and co.....
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by Bari22(m): 5:53am
Abba kyari be like
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by 9japrof(m): 6:07am
Believe politicians at your own peril
How is this a dinner? Okay let's still assume they ate in the night as they are forcing us to believe, how is this eating, or is it fabricated eating?
How is it eating when there is no evidence that food is been munched, much like a photo shoot session to decieve gullible Nigerians. Look at dogara's plate? Empty and clean, or did the honourable speaker of the house just finished sipping chineese tea?
Look at Saraki whose the worse demon, this guy can never hide his disdain for Buhari and his band of misfits, in most of his pictures, you can see the body language of hatred for them.
I can categorically tell you this, Saraki woild never partake of a state dinner where buhari no chop food, chief of staff no come chop, but una want make e chop food, haba with election on the way, mehn anything can happen
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by Hofbrauhaus: 6:08am
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by magoo10: 6:29am
I see a brainless president being controlled by the Cabal.
Buhari is an overrated joke taken too far.
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by chemicalDisease: 6:50am
Is that Jubril or Buhari?
The one pressing his calculator.
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by raker300: 6:55am
Saraki is not himself...lol
Saraki is waiting for buhari to eat his food first to make sure his is not poisoned.
Abba kyari is using one eye to observe Saraki.
Buhari is observing dogara with criminal intent.
Too much distrust in one table
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by Olalan(m): 7:30am
The picture doesn't seem right, especially the looks on Saraki and Kyari faces. An atmosphere of distrust is what I see.
BTW Saraki needs to be more conscious of his looks esp in meetings with the presidency, they always portray a not to good relationship between them.
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by Paperwhite(m): 7:32am
Olalan:Gbam
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by Ogonimilitant(m): 7:35am
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by pmc01(m): 7:57am
GrandMufti:
Welcome back to planet earth!
No, it is no old photo.
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by VoltageDivida(m): 7:57am
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by Titto93(m): 7:57am
Abba Kyari is the one ruling Nigeria using Jubrin from Sudan.
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by wunmi590(m): 7:57am
How does this suppose to be news?
Would this reduce the cost of hunger in the country?
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by Onbelivable(m): 7:57am
1. This picture is an old picture that Garbage shehu posted.
2. They called this a dinner and shehu posted it around 1pm .
3.Lies everyday is really annoying
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by tesppidd: 7:57am
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by Dantejnr(m): 7:57am
Hunger is very bad
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by pmc01(m): 7:58am
Honestly, everyone's expression there makes for some epic meme.
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by Moreoffaith(m): 7:58am
Khikhikhi a won ika Ryan Dede.
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by capatainrambo: 7:59am
all from nothern nigeria
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by skulgen: 7:59am
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by Akosbaba(m): 7:59am
See these idiots
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by Enkaynwa(f): 8:00am
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by massinola(m): 8:00am
Can Jubril ever be aware of what's going on around him? See how he's busy fighting with his food items while these two are fighting with their eyes.
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by Teewhy2: 8:00am
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by obaival(m): 8:00am
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Saraki And Abba Kyari Chief Of Staff To Buhari by WaffenSS(m): 8:01am
So there IS honor among thieves.
