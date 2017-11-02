₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by splendid22(m): 8:02pm On Nov 01
UPDATE: How Tinubu’s first son, Jide slumped, died of heart attack
https://www.thenewsguru.com/update-tinubus-first-son-jide-slumped-died-heart-attack/
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by GloriaNinja(f): 8:07pm On Nov 01
THE WAY PEOPLE DIE THESE DAYS THOUGH.
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by ubongoton: 8:17pm On Nov 01
Hmmm,its as pity but i wonder how lives are being lost these days, a lizard just fall ontop of my grandma's roof to the ground and die today around that kind,,,,,,,i forgot the self
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by Jupxter: 8:18pm On Nov 01
People die from almost any thing thesedays. R.I.P. to the dead. Father of Life, give us peace of mind, help us live
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by Isoko1stSon(m): 8:21pm On Nov 01
The things my mind re telling me about this guys death.
I don't envy been a politicians Son
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by Keneking: 8:22pm On Nov 01
This APC government sef
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by Aminat508(f): 8:28pm On Nov 01
9pm ke?
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by nairavsdollars: 8:29pm On Nov 01
Lie...heard it's hard drugs related
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by clevvermind(m): 8:38pm On Nov 01
nairavsdollars:PLEASE TYPE WHAT YOU KNOW. DON'T LIVE ON HEARSAY.
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by iluvdonjazzy: 8:56pm On Nov 01
na wao, with all d money, money cannot stop death if not, he would nt ve died.
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by HoluwarTohbar(f): 9:06pm On Nov 01
Poor boy! May his soul rest in peace.
APC is just throwing spiritual bomb upandan and only the strong like Rock Fayose can survive it.
If the boy had a wife, she should take heart!
Tinubu, take heart too.
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by AngelicBeing: 9:09pm On Nov 01
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by smileyoo: 9:16pm On Nov 01
rip. dude, learn't you 're such a gentleman. but its sad how your dad foisted this plague called bubu on us.
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by OZAOEKPE(m): 9:17pm On Nov 01
Tinubu just upgraded in the spirit world
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by Bethor: 10:25pm On Nov 01
2019....loading.....!!!
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by Flashh: 10:50pm On Nov 01
The poster below must be the herbalist, who did the juju for Tinubu.
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by seguno2: 10:51pm On Nov 01
That is juju at work.
The father has used the son’ death to elongate his own life that was terminally ill.
What a diabolical demon.
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by daveP(m): 10:52pm On Nov 01
Some metaphysician at work under the payment of a begruntled polithiefcian. hmm.
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by itiswellandwell: 10:52pm On Nov 01
Chai. Rest in peace bro.
Chai. Rest in peace bro.
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by Nigeriadondie: 10:53pm On Nov 01
No big deal if he dies of heart attack, what of many Nigerians who die on a daily basis largely as a result of our useless health system that is dysfuctional due to corruption.
Many Nigerias who dont have the money to fly out, many who dont money to buy drigs or pay hospital bills and many others even have no food to take drugs.
Death don’t care about social status regardless of the son or daughter of whoever.
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by uzoclinton(m): 10:54pm On Nov 01
Your father is a thief...He trained you with stolen funds.. He is also a rapist... For decades your dad raped - and is still raping - the country you just left....
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by Paperwhite(m): 10:54pm On Nov 01
God grant you rest son and your family the fortitude of this sad event.
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by HomeOfMe(f): 10:54pm On Nov 01
splendid22:May God console his parents.
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by NgcoboP: 10:54pm On Nov 01
OZAOEKPE:
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by Perspectives(m): 10:54pm On Nov 01
The guy no get picture?
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by urvillagepeoplee(m): 10:55pm On Nov 01
They haven't seen anything yet,we the village peoplee has vowed that these politicians will experience the sufferings we are going through one way or d other.
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by menwongo(m): 10:55pm On Nov 01
APC with bad news
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by ElPadrino33: 10:55pm On Nov 01
Why are Nigerians heartless like this ? Respect the dead and if you don't have anything to say just be going. His fathers sins don't change the fact that a young human like most of us just had his life cut short. Rest In Peace Jide.
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by NaijaMutant(f): 10:55pm On Nov 01
Tinubu visited Buhari yesterday
His son dies today.
Conspiracy theorist...
Find the missing link
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by MrMystrO(m): 10:55pm On Nov 01
Nigerians sha.. see How People are using the word "Juju" To Masturbate on this Thread.
Anyway i can't Blame them, Like they Say...
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by Midegee(m): 10:55pm On Nov 01
Rip to the dead. Let's not place so much premium on this particular one, people die everyday but never made fromt page here in NL
|Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by BiggieSmallsVI: 10:55pm On Nov 01
I know ain't nobody meant to love forver anyway.
