Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu / Jide Tinubu Is Dead (Bola Tinubu's Son)

UPDATE: How Tinubu’s first son, Jide slumped, died of heart attack





Jide, first son of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reportedly slumped and died yesterday evening.



Reports reaching TheNewsGuru.com from a reliable source close to the former Lagos Governor revealed that Jide suddenly collapsed and died around 9 pm.



However, after the incidence, close family members rushed him down to an hospital on Lagos Island where he was confirmed dead on arrival.



TheNewsGuru.com reports that the tragic news was kept secret because Tinubu was in Abuja for the National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of his party, APC.







Chairman of APC in Lagos, Otunba Henry Ajomale confirmed Jide’s death in a short statement he (Ajomale) issued on Wednesday.



Ajomale wrote: It’s with regrets that I inform you of the demise of Mr. Jide Tinubu, the Son of Our dear and esteemed Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the statement said.

THE WAY PEOPLE DIE THESE DAYS THOUGH. THE WAY PEOPLE DIE THESE DAYS THOUGH. 20 Likes 2 Shares

Hmmm,its as pity but i wonder how lives are being lost these days, a lizard just fall ontop of my grandma's roof to the ground and die today around that kind,,,,,,,i forgot the self 3 Likes

People die from almost any thing thesedays. R.I.P. to the dead. Father of Life, give us peace of mind, help us live 53 Likes

The things my mind re telling me about this guys death.



I don't envy been a politicians Son 28 Likes

This APC government sef 10 Likes 1 Share

9pm ke?

Lie...heard it's hard drugs related 14 Likes

Lie...heard it's hard drugs related PLEASE TYPE WHAT YOU KNOW. DON'T LIVE ON HEARSAY. PLEASE TYPE WHAT YOU KNOW. DON'T LIVE ON HEARSAY. 43 Likes 2 Shares

na wao, with all d money, money cannot stop death if not, he would nt ve died. 18 Likes 3 Shares

Poor boy! May his soul rest in peace.



APC is just throwing spiritual bomb upandan and only the strong like Rock Fayose can survive it.



If the boy had a wife, she should take heart!



Tinubu, take heart too. 12 Likes 2 Shares

rip. dude, learn't you 're such a gentleman. but its sad how your dad foisted this plague called bubu on us. 4 Likes

Tinubu just upgraded in the spirit world 47 Likes 3 Shares

2019....loading.....!!! 3 Likes 1 Share

The poster below must be the herbalist, who did the juju for Tinubu. 5 Likes

That is juju at work.

The father has used the son’ death to elongate his own life that was terminally ill.

What a diabolical demon. 21 Likes 1 Share

Some metaphysician at work under the payment of a begruntled polithiefcian. hmm.

Chai. Rest in peace bro.



No big deal if he dies of heart attack, what of many Nigerians who die on a daily basis largely as a result of our useless health system that is dysfuctional due to corruption.



Many Nigerias who dont have the money to fly out, many who dont money to buy drigs or pay hospital bills and many others even have no food to take drugs.



Death don’t care about social status regardless of the son or daughter of whoever. No big deal if he dies of heart attack, what of many Nigerians who die on a daily basis largely as a result of our useless health system that is dysfuctional due to corruption.Many Nigerias who dont have the money to fly out, many who dont money to buy drigs or pay hospital bills and many others even have no food to take drugs.Death don’t care about social status regardless of the son or daughter of whoever. 9 Likes

Your father is a thief...He trained you with stolen funds.. He is also a rapist... For decades your dad raped - and is still raping - the country you just left.... 6 Likes

God grant you rest son and your family the fortitude of this sad event.

May God console his parents.

Tinubu just upgraded in the spirit world 2 Likes

The guy no get picture? 15 Likes 1 Share

They haven't seen anything yet,we the village peoplee has vowed that these politicians will experience the sufferings we are going through one way or d other. 4 Likes

APC with bad news 1 Like

Why are Nigerians heartless like this ? Respect the dead and if you don't have anything to say just be going. His fathers sins don't change the fact that a young human like most of us just had his life cut short. Rest In Peace Jide. 7 Likes

Tinubu visited Buhari yesterday

His son dies today.





Conspiracy theorist...



Find the missing link 3 Likes





Anyway i can't Blame them, Like they Say... Nigerians sha.. see How People are using the word "Juju" To Masturbate on this Thread.Anyway i can't Blame them, Like they Say... 11 Likes 3 Shares

Rip to the dead. Let's not place so much premium on this particular one, people die everyday but never made fromt page here in NL