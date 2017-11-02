₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,150 members, 3,887,727 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 November 2017 at 01:23 AM

Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack (25541 Views)

Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu / Jide Tinubu Is Dead (Bola Tinubu's Son) / Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by splendid22(m): 8:02pm On Nov 01
UPDATE: How Tinubu’s first son, Jide slumped, died of heart attack


Jide, first son of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reportedly slumped and died yesterday evening.

Reports reaching TheNewsGuru.com from a reliable source close to the former Lagos Governor revealed that Jide suddenly collapsed and died around 9 pm.

However, after the incidence, close family members rushed him down to an hospital on Lagos Island where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

TheNewsGuru.com reports that the tragic news was kept secret because Tinubu was in Abuja for the National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of his party, APC.



Chairman of APC in Lagos, Otunba Henry Ajomale confirmed Jide’s death in a short statement he (Ajomale) issued on Wednesday.

Ajomale wrote: It’s with regrets that I inform you of the demise of Mr. Jide Tinubu, the Son of Our dear and esteemed Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the statement said.

https://www.thenewsguru.com/update-tinubus-first-son-jide-slumped-died-heart-attack/

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by GloriaNinja(f): 8:07pm On Nov 01
undecided THE WAY PEOPLE DIE THESE DAYS THOUGH.

20 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by ubongoton: 8:17pm On Nov 01
Hmmm,its as pity but i wonder how lives are being lost these days, a lizard just fall ontop of my grandma's roof to the ground and die today around that kind,,,,,,,i forgot the self

3 Likes

Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by Jupxter: 8:18pm On Nov 01
People die from almost any thing thesedays. R.I.P. to the dead. Father of Life, give us peace of mind, help us live

53 Likes

Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by Isoko1stSon(m): 8:21pm On Nov 01
The things my mind re telling me about this guys death.

I don't envy been a politicians Son

28 Likes

Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by Keneking: 8:22pm On Nov 01
This APC government sef kiss

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by Aminat508(f): 8:28pm On Nov 01
9pm ke? shocked
Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by nairavsdollars: 8:29pm On Nov 01
Lie...heard it's hard drugs related

14 Likes

Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by clevvermind(m): 8:38pm On Nov 01
nairavsdollars:
Lie...heard it's hard drugs related
PLEASE TYPE WHAT YOU KNOW. DON'T LIVE ON HEARSAY.

43 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by iluvdonjazzy: 8:56pm On Nov 01
na wao, with all d money, money cannot stop death if not, he would nt ve died.

18 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by HoluwarTohbar(f): 9:06pm On Nov 01
Poor boy! May his soul rest in peace.

APC is just throwing spiritual bomb upandan and only the strong like Rock Fayose can survive it.

If the boy had a wife, she should take heart!

Tinubu, take heart too.

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by AngelicBeing: 9:09pm On Nov 01
sad

2 Likes

Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by smileyoo: 9:16pm On Nov 01
rip. dude, learn't you 're such a gentleman. but its sad how your dad foisted this plague called bubu on us.

4 Likes

Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by OZAOEKPE(m): 9:17pm On Nov 01
Tinubu just upgraded in the spirit world

47 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by Bethor: 10:25pm On Nov 01
2019....loading.....!!!

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by Flashh: 10:50pm On Nov 01
The poster below must be the herbalist, who did the juju for Tinubu.

5 Likes

Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by seguno2: 10:51pm On Nov 01
That is juju at work.
The father has used the son’ death to elongate his own life that was terminally ill.
What a diabolical demon.

21 Likes 1 Share

Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by daveP(m): 10:52pm On Nov 01
Some metaphysician at work under the payment of a begruntled polithiefcian. hmm.
Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by itiswellandwell: 10:52pm On Nov 01
Chai. Rest in peace bro.

Check my signature for your quality full capacity powerbank
Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by Nigeriadondie: 10:53pm On Nov 01
undecided No big deal if he dies of heart attack, what of many Nigerians who die on a daily basis largely as a result of our useless health system that is dysfuctional due to corruption.

Many Nigerias who dont have the money to fly out, many who dont money to buy drigs or pay hospital bills and many others even have no food to take drugs.

Death don’t care about social status regardless of the son or daughter of whoever.

9 Likes

Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by uzoclinton(m): 10:54pm On Nov 01
Your father is a thief...He trained you with stolen funds.. He is also a rapist... For decades your dad raped - and is still raping - the country you just left....

6 Likes

Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by Paperwhite(m): 10:54pm On Nov 01
God grant you rest son and your family the fortitude of this sad event.
Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by HomeOfMe(f): 10:54pm On Nov 01
splendid22:


https://www.thenewsguru.com/update-tinubus-first-son-jide-slumped-died-heart-attack/
May God console his parents.

1 Like

Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by NgcoboP: 10:54pm On Nov 01
shocked
OZAOEKPE:
Tinubu just upgraded in the spirit world

2 Likes

Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by Perspectives(m): 10:54pm On Nov 01
The guy no get picture?

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by urvillagepeoplee(m): 10:55pm On Nov 01
They haven't seen anything yet,we the village peoplee has vowed that these politicians will experience the sufferings we are going through one way or d other.

4 Likes

Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by menwongo(m): 10:55pm On Nov 01
APC with bad news

1 Like

Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by ElPadrino33: 10:55pm On Nov 01
Why are Nigerians heartless like this ? Respect the dead and if you don't have anything to say just be going. His fathers sins don't change the fact that a young human like most of us just had his life cut short. Rest In Peace Jide.

7 Likes

Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by NaijaMutant(f): 10:55pm On Nov 01
Tinubu visited Buhari yesterday
His son dies today.


Conspiracy theorist...

Find the missing link

3 Likes

Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by MrMystrO(m): 10:55pm On Nov 01
Nigerians sha.. see How People are using the word "Juju" To Masturbate on this Thread.

Anyway i can't Blame them, Like they Say... lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed

11 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by Midegee(m): 10:55pm On Nov 01
Rip to the dead. Let's not place so much premium on this particular one, people die everyday but never made fromt page here in NL
Re: Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack by BiggieSmallsVI: 10:55pm On Nov 01
I know ain't nobody meant to love forver anyway.

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Buhari Requests For N1trillion From NASS For Supplementary Budget(photos) / Umaru Shinkafi Is Dead / The Gifts Orji Uzor Kalu & His Wife Gave To Igbere People On Boxing Day Today

Viewing this topic: Xda59, Igwe85(m), Alexylas, BeastOfNoTribe, Lordseyad(m), guruvillage, tsure2, Kaywaz(m), Tosinex(m), Mbolly(f), ucheclub(m), kaykay123(m), consultancy(m), Peter1900, Diso60090(m), dnatz(f), kingthreat(m), dejidejavu, CHARLOE(m), wealth123, Drogbs, afredytee(f), shefraj(m), omeiza49ja, Misternas89(m), maybrowne(m), knowledgeable, olastarnet, dabeto, ventura, Cateyes07 and 116 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.