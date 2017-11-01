₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by nwakibie3(m): 1:28pm
The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress and former Governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the loss of his eldest son, Jide Tinubu.
Obaseki, who expressed shock at the sad news, said Jide’s death is a huge loss to the country and prayed for the repose of his soul.
“On behalf of my family, the Government and the good people of Edo State, I express our heartfelt sympathy to the Tinubu family and pray that God grant you the strength beyond normal, to bear this irreparable loss,” Obaseki said. He assured that he has joined “other friends and associates of the Tinubu family in prayers as they go through these trying times.”
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/jide-tinubus-death-huge-loss-nigeria-obaseki/
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by vengertime: 1:37pm
Sycophants don start, someone bobrisky is more popular than.
Obaseki brain is as ugly as his face. What a fooll
42 Likes
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by andyoscar(m): 2:13pm
How is it a loss to nigeria? Do we know him? We only know is father who had f9 in history inside is brain.
76 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by magoo10: 2:15pm
Huge loss to Nigeria kwa,how ?
Awon werey
42 Likes
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by ahamonyeka(m): 2:17pm
Huge lost to you and edo state not nigeria.
41 Likes
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by iluvdonjazzy: 2:21pm
at least u ve said something
2 Likes
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by OZAOEKPE(m): 2:25pm
I am waiting for jubril own so we go know say na HUGE GAIN.
who know Jide, way his father chop.
Like obaseki smoke weed before he grant this press release
9 Likes
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by OZAOEKPE(m): 2:41pm
ahamonyeka:Why my edo state, we dash Lagos obaseki
12 Likes
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by Keneking: 2:42pm
Nonsense
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by plaetton: 2:45pm
nwakibie3:
Shut the fxx up axxhole Obaseki.
There are more sensible ways of expressing your condolence to Tinubu , lick his Axx deeper, etc, but without insulting All Nigerians.
18 Likes
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by Jupxter: 2:46pm
Must this people talk? Why do these folks just mis-yarn anyhow?
8 Likes
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by Michael004: 2:48pm
nwakibie3:
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by FarahAideed: 2:52pm
He wasnt even a huge loss to his own father
7 Likes
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by YoungRichRuler(m): 3:00pm
How is this a huge loss to Nigeria?
Idiot...
Rest in Peace Ojare Jide
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by jamariwolf(m): 3:01pm
the money you looted is more loss to us.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by olukaydee(m): 3:01pm
Sorry
1 Like
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by tonio2wo: 3:01pm
SHUT UP! WHICH HUGE LOSS?
2 Likes
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by Oloripelebe: 3:01pm
To Nigeria ke?. ..dis one don smoke something wey too strong o
3 Likes
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by Florblu(f): 3:02pm
So Tinubu's family members are the only Nigerians because his death na dia loss ONLY
11 Likes
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by mikeng: 3:02pm
He is not a huge loss to me, I don't know him and I have benefited any thing from him
4 Likes
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by Airforce1(m): 3:02pm
Which Nigeria
5 Likes
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by Whoeppme(m): 3:02pm
Bleep all of them
2 Likes
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by alienvirus: 3:02pm
To Nigeria? Who knew the guy? Did he help the economy in any way?
5 Likes
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by sapientia(m): 3:02pm
Ordinary Nigerians can die of hunger... wicked people.
1 Like
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by doubler(m): 3:03pm
Huge loss to looters....nigeria is a big joke
1 Like
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by Christane(m): 3:03pm
a rich man son is a huge loss to nigeria ..why a poor man son is tag a thief,miscreant and everythng unholy ..God wil surely help nigeria
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by mykh01(m): 3:03pm
Like diz Obaseki is a joker, wetin bring Nigeria into the matter? even lagosian self no feel any loss. Ewu
1 Like
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by bjhaid: 3:04pm
person wey we no sabi before death
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by alexistaiwo: 3:04pm
Millions of Nigerians are dying every day yet the country hasn't liquidate (even with all the looting)
How is the loss of one spanner a loss to 200 million people .
Grade one eye service
Be warned
4 Likes
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by jamesversion: 3:04pm
i doubt.
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:04pm
It is well.
|Re: Godwin Obaseki: "Jide Tinubu’s Death, Huge Loss To Nigeria" by Thylord(m): 3:04pm
idiot his death is a big loss to your family and his family and not to my dear country Nigeria,get your fact straight.as you are talking that rubbish people are dieing,so what difference does his own death makes.some people no just get common sense.
7 Likes 3 Shares
