Obaseki, who expressed shock at the sad news, said Jide’s death is a huge loss to the country and prayed for the repose of his soul.



“On behalf of my family, the Government and the good people of Edo State, I express our heartfelt sympathy to the Tinubu family and pray that God grant you the strength beyond normal, to bear this irreparable loss,” Obaseki said. He assured that he has joined “other friends and associates of the Tinubu family in prayers as they go through these trying times.”





https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/jide-tinubus-death-huge-loss-nigeria-obaseki/ The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress and former Governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the loss of his eldest son, Jide Tinubu.Obaseki, who expressed shock at the sad news, said Jide’s death is a huge loss to the country and prayed for the repose of his soul.“On behalf of my family, the Government and the good people of Edo State, I express our heartfelt sympathy to the Tinubu family and pray that God grant you the strength beyond normal, to bear this irreparable loss,” Obaseki said. He assured that he has joined “other friends and associates of the Tinubu family in prayers as they go through these trying times.”

Sycophants don start, someone bobrisky is more popular than.



Obaseki brain is as ugly as his face. What a fooll 42 Likes

How is it a loss to nigeria? Do we know him? We only know is father who had f9 in history inside is brain. 76 Likes 1 Share

Huge loss to Nigeria kwa,how ?

Awon werey 42 Likes

Huge lost to you and edo state not nigeria. 41 Likes

at least u ve said something 2 Likes

I am waiting for jubril own so we go know say na HUGE GAIN.



who know Jide, way his father chop.



Like obaseki smoke weed before he grant this press release 9 Likes

ahamonyeka:

Huge lost to you and edo state not nigeria. Why my edo state, we dash Lagos obaseki Why my edo state, we dash Lagos obaseki 12 Likes

Nonsense

nwakibie3:

Shut the fxx up axxhole Obaseki.



There are more sensible ways of expressing your condolence to Tinubu , lick his Axx deeper, etc, but without insulting All Nigerians. Shut the fxx up axxhole Obaseki.There are more sensible ways of expressing your condolence to Tinubu , lick his Axx deeper, etc, but without insulting All Nigerians. 18 Likes

Must this people talk? Why do these folks just mis-yarn anyhow? 8 Likes

nwakibie3:

He wasnt even a huge loss to his own father 7 Likes

How is this a huge loss to Nigeria?

Idiot...



Rest in Peace Ojare Jide 8 Likes 3 Shares

the money you looted is more loss to us. 8 Likes 1 Share

Sorry 1 Like

SHUT UP! WHICH HUGE LOSS? 2 Likes

To Nigeria ke?. ..dis one don smoke something wey too strong o 3 Likes

So Tinubu's family members are the only Nigerians because his death na dia loss ONLY 11 Likes

He is not a huge loss to me, I don't know him and I have benefited any thing from him 4 Likes

Which Nigeria 5 Likes

Bleep all of them 2 Likes

To Nigeria? Who knew the guy? Did he help the economy in any way? 5 Likes

Ordinary Nigerians can die of hunger... wicked people. 1 Like

Huge loss to looters....nigeria is a big joke 1 Like

a rich man son is a huge loss to nigeria ..why a poor man son is tag a thief,miscreant and everythng unholy ..God wil surely help nigeria 3 Likes 1 Share

Like diz Obaseki is a joker, wetin bring Nigeria into the matter? even lagosian self no feel any loss. Ewu 1 Like

person wey we no sabi before death



How is the loss of one spanner a loss to 200 million people .







Grade one eye service

Be warned Millions of Nigerians are dying every day yet the country hasn't liquidate (even with all the looting)How is the loss of one spanner a loss to 200 million peopleGrade one eye serviceBe warned 4 Likes

i doubt.

It is well.