Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by Adieza(m): 6:19pm
A while back I wrote and spoke about how corruption destroys the lives of people in Nigeria. Not just the poor but everyone.

So I read in the papers this morning that Bola Tinubu lost his first son. That must be devastating. He reportedly slumped and died which is a sign of a heart attack. My brother in law got a heart attack two weeks ago in The Netherlands. The ambulance was at his house within 5 minutes and they rushed him to the hospital and stabilised him for days before he was operated. some of his arteries were blocked. He is back home now already walking around.

No matter how rich you are in Nigeria you cannot fly out of the country during a heart attack.

I also read that Dr. Alex Ekwueme is in coma. He was also one of those who ruled Nigeria before and didn't build our medical system. The governor of his state is thinking of flying him out of the country for treatment. It is hard to fly someone in coma out of the country.

The same Alex Ekwueme, few months ago erosion almost washed his home away. What a way to get old?

When I read all these I wonder why these people don't feel outraged to want to change things today. What have to happen for our elites to say Enough is Enough?

This Was Aroms Aigbehi Article Before on Corruption
Re: Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by laudate: 6:27pm
Guy, you have spoken well. The poor state of our healthcare system almost makes my heart bleed. cry If you rush anyone to the emergency care section of any of our general hospitals in this country, you better start fasting and praying that the person should survive. undecided This is because the doctors on duty may not show up in time to attend to the patient, or the hospitals may lack the critical equipment needed to stabilise the patient or their staff may even be on strike.

There is a lot wrong with our health institutions. Only a major overhaul of the existing facilities and personnel, can get things back on track again. sad

Even if Ekwueme had put things in order when he was VP, what makes you think things would not have deteriorated to an abysmal level after he left office? shocked He stopped being VP in 1983 or have you forgotten?

Re: Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by plice02: 6:28pm
poor health system? TINUBU'S SON that one is a lie

Re: Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by Hofbrauhaus: 6:41pm
There is what they call the "law of exchange". Somebody can exchange his fertility for money, somebody can exchange his child for "next level promotion" etc.
Ask oga sarrssin or chief billyionare for more details.

Ask Tinubu what happened to his son!!

Re: Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by anitapreeti(f): 6:47pm
He has raised a valid point but since everyone feels we should ask what happened?

Skullers what happened?? sad

Re: Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by Caseless: 6:52pm
So, who should we blame? Leave the young man to rest in peace.

Re: Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by Caseless: 6:53pm
anitapreeti:
He has raised a valid point but since everyone feels we should ask what happened?

Skullers what happened?? sad
you call "skullers" and your dry ass is in Lagos.

Re: Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by Duru1(m): 6:57pm
It is an insult to put countries such as Netherland in a narrative that involves a zoo such as Nigeria. The British contraption called Nigeria needs to be balkanized for the people to be saved from inadequate social calamity.

Re: Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by abdelrahman: 6:58pm
So sad!
Re: Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by fellowman: 7:02pm
Wetin him do to get heart attack, him been dey trek?
Re: Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by Donald50: 7:04pm
But the father partook in sharing Aso clinic allocation nah...what do u expect...Karma!!!

Re: Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by Paperwhite(m): 7:05pm
That will be an aberration because only the down trodden masses suffer poor healthcare in Nigeria.
Re: Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by erifeoluwasimi: 7:40pm
God is not mocked what you sow you reap. Many people have lost their kids to our lack of good medical facilities0its high time he faced the same circumstance and know how it feels
Re: Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by enemybulldozer(m): 7:48pm
And some morons wants to die for the unity of this contraption.

Re: Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by anitapreeti(f): 8:06pm
Caseless:
you call "skullers" and your dry ass is in Lagos.

Ah feeeeeel yhur painz niggur.
I just asked a kweshion grin angry

Now I caught u sneaking around my profile tongue
Re: Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by PenSniper: 8:24pm
Hofbrauhaus:
There is what they call the "law of exchange". Somebody can exchange his fertility for money, somebody can exchange his child for "next level promotion" etc.
Ask oga sarrssin or chief billyionare for more details.

Ask Tinubu what happened to his son!!


? ? ?
Re: Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by PenSniper: 8:27pm
laudate:


Guy, you have spoken well. The poor state of our healthcare system almost makes my heart bleed. cry If you rush anyone to the emergency care section of any of our general hospitals in this country, you better start fasting and praying that the person should survive. undecided This is because the doctors on duty may not show up in time to attend to the patient, or the hospitals may lack the critical equipment needed to stabilise the patient or their staff may even be on strike.

There is a lot wrong with our health institutions. Only a major overhaul of the existing facilities and personnel, can get things back on track again. sad

Even if Ekwueme had put things in order when he was VP, what makes you think things would not have deteriorated to an abysmal level after he left office? shocked He stopped being VP in 1983 or have you forgotten?


Nigeria is an experiment that can never work based on the present fraudulent system.
Re: Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by Adieza(m): 9:01pm
enemybulldozer:
And some morons wants to die for the unity of this contraption.
Bro They are falling victims too.
Look at Dr Alex Ekuweme, Former Vice President, had it been he developed the health. He would have been enjoying Too.
Re: Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by Nairastake: 9:21pm
True
Re: Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by 9jvirgin(m): 9:21pm
This country can never be good.
Re: Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by Amirullaha(m): 9:21pm
Booked
Re: Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by johnstar(m): 9:21pm
Hmm

If poor man pikin die

Evrybody go type rip den 4gt d matter



If Rich man pikin die

Dm go wn investigate on d matter


Like say d Person go live forever



No matter how rich u are


U can't cheat death oooo

Re: Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by Oyindidi(f): 9:22pm
You go die for naija be that.
Re: Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by IMASTEX: 9:22pm
True
Re: Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by Blackfyre: 9:23pm
When it your turn, it's your turn to quote a piece from American gods by anubis:


"Death is not a debate, how many do you think has come before you, all with promises and threats, offers of glory, gold, love. Who are you to misguide me from my duty. You are but a man not even one I should remember. You will go into the darkness and I will forget having met you"
Re: Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by agarawu23(m): 9:24pm
Use the fastest jet sef,

Mumu country angry
Re: Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by yeyerolling: 9:25pm
Zoo
Re: Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by FarahAideed: 9:26pm
True..like I always say when it come to bad governance there are no victors because we are all losers ..That why I pity zombies when they try to pretend all is well under Buhari but they end up sleeping in heat at night , they sleep hungry , they also go to the same market as the rest of us

Re: Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by 1Rebel: 9:26pm
Good point
Re: Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma by kay29000(m): 9:26pm
True.

