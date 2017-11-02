Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma (9310 Views)

A while back I wrote and spoke about how corruption destroys the lives of people in Nigeria. Not just the poor but everyone.



So I read in the papers this morning that Bola Tinubu lost his first son. That must be devastating. He reportedly slumped and died which is a sign of a heart attack. My brother in law got a heart attack two weeks ago in The Netherlands. The ambulance was at his house within 5 minutes and they rushed him to the hospital and stabilised him for days before he was operated. some of his arteries were blocked. He is back home now already walking around.



No matter how rich you are in Nigeria you cannot fly out of the country during a heart attack.



I also read that Dr. Alex Ekwueme is in coma. He was also one of those who ruled Nigeria before and didn't build our medical system. The governor of his state is thinking of flying him out of the country for treatment. It is hard to fly someone in coma out of the country.



The same Alex Ekwueme, few months ago erosion almost washed his home away. What a way to get old?



When I read all these I wonder why these people don't feel outraged to want to change things today. What have to happen for our elites to say Enough is Enough?



Guy, you have spoken well. The poor state of our healthcare system almost makes my heart bleed. If you rush anyone to the emergency care section of any of our general hospitals in this country, you better start fasting and praying that the person should survive. This is because the doctors on duty may not show up in time to attend to the patient, or the hospitals may lack the critical equipment needed to stabilise the patient or their staff may even be on strike.



There is a lot wrong with our health institutions. Only a major overhaul of the existing facilities and personnel, can get things back on track again.



Even if Ekwueme had put things in order when he was VP, what makes you think things would not have deteriorated to an abysmal level after he left office? He stopped being VP in 1983 or have you forgotten?

It is an insult to put countries such as Netherland in a narrative that involves a zoo such as Nigeria. The British contraption called Nigeria needs to be balkanized for the people to be saved from inadequate social calamity. It is an insult to put countries such as Netherland in a narrative that involves a zoo such as Nigeria. The British contraption called Nigeria needs to be balkanized for the people to be saved from inadequate social calamity. 6 Likes

So sad!

That will be an aberration because only the down trodden masses suffer poor healthcare in Nigeria.

God is not mocked what you sow you reap. Many people have lost their kids to our lack of good medical facilities0its high time he faced the same circumstance and know how it feels

Guy, you have spoken well. The poor state of our healthcare system almost makes my heart bleed. If you rush anyone to the emergency care section of any of our general hospitals in this country, you better start fasting and praying that the person should survive. This is because the doctors on duty may not show up in time to attend to the patient, or the hospitals may lack the critical equipment needed to stabilise the patient or their staff may even be on strike.



There is a lot wrong with our health institutions. Only a major overhaul of the existing facilities and personnel, can get things back on track again.



Even if Ekwueme had put things in order when he was VP, what makes you think things would not have deteriorated to an abysmal level after he left office? He stopped being VP in 1983 or have you forgotten?



Nigeria is an experiment that can never work based on the present fraudulent system. Nigeria is an experiment that can never work based on the present fraudulent system.

When it your turn, it's your turn to quote a piece from American gods by anubis:





"Death is not a debate, how many do you think has come before you, all with promises and threats, offers of glory, gold, love. Who are you to misguide me from my duty. You are but a man not even one I should remember. You will go into the darkness and I will forget having met you"





True..like I always say when it come to bad governance there are no victors because we are all losers ..That why I pity zombies when they try to pretend all is well under Buhari but they end up sleeping in heat at night , they sleep hungry , they also go to the same market as the rest of us 2 Likes 1 Share

Good point