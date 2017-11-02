Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death (10137 Views)

Since the demise of the promising young man who is the son of one of Nigeria's political warlord, the social media has been tense. Sympathizers have been showing love to the family through calls and the social media, and this didn't even escape Bola Tinubu's political arch rival - oshokomole himself



See pics below

Obviously, fayose is human.... Political differences aside.....





Sometimes life will kick u so hard in d as.s and d money in your account will add a slap to it, refusing to help.... 11 Likes 1 Share

Life is fleeting.

I weep whenever I read the book of Ecclesiastes. Though I am agnostic, I feel like it was written because of me. We are all dust and will return to dust. I felt so troubled in my heart about earthy things one day while I was driving, I just came down from my car and gave some random person I never knew my ipad and some cash( I didn't even count). There is nothing in life, we only have one life to live. Make good use of it. Break limitation and be remembered. How many wealthy men do you look up to without their money? People value worthy men not money 45 Likes 6 Shares

I THINK FAYOSE WILL MAKE A GOOD PRESIDENT IN THIS COUNTRY. HE SHOULD BE GIVEN A CHANCE. THE DULLARD(BUHARI) HAS NOTHING MORE TO OFFER. 6 Likes

Few days after meeting Buhari..



Your son clutches his chest and dies of heart attack...



I no talk anything ooo..



But I thought heart attack is an old man disease?

The rest of them who have embezzled our funds should advice their Sons



Tony Anenih's son died this year of the same heart issue. The rest of them who have embezzled our funds should advice their Sons. A word is enough for the wise

I wonder what is taking Fashola the Rocket Scientist of Ministry of Darkness so long to send his condolence to his former boss and benefactor. 3 Likes

rip to the young man bt dt hw it pains wen u embezzle the public funds

You conveniently thought.



You conveniently thought. Better accept knowledge before you thought again based on false assumptions despite all the recent information and instances available.

Hope not used for 2019 Hope not used for 2019

I would love to commiserate with him but I always feel bad whenever I remember hw he converted all the Lagos small land mass to his personal property..



RIP to the dead thou..

Ratello:

And how did you know he has not done so?

An adage in yoruba says "baa ba nja, bii ka ku ko". somebody help me interprete to english.





We are all human after all. Sometimes we just need to put aside our differences and just empathize with others

It is only God that can comfort the Tinubu's family at this trying time. 1 Like

Tinubu himself is indirectly responsible for the death of his son as well as that of many other innocent lives. According to the news, the boy had heart attack and was rushed to a hospital in Lagos state ( where his father was once a governor). 'I think', if the father of the child had done something to put our hospitals in Lagos state in good shape while he was in power, God willing, the life of his child might have been prolonged.

I see. Condolence sir

pyyxxaro:

Tony Anenih's son died this year of the same heart issue



The rest of them who have embezzled our funds should advice their Sons



A word is enough for the wise



The curses of the masses on the politicians maybe The curses of the masses on the politicians maybe

Life cycle MR. NIGER D



No one knows when the D will come, but it eventually does.



R. I. P Jide Tinubu

sycophants. the next thing on their mind now is ASO EBI

Ratello:

I wonder what is taking Fashola the Rocket Scientist of Ministry of Darkness so long to send his condolence to his former boss and benefactor.

Is there power to recharge his phone? Is there power to recharge his phone? 1 Like

naijamafioso:

An adage in yoruba says "baa ba nja, bii ka ku ko". somebody help me interprete to english.





That we are quarreling doesn't mean we should wish each other dead

.