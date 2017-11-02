₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by daewoorazer(m): 12:00am
Since the demise of the promising young man who is the son of one of Nigeria's political warlord, the social media has been tense. Sympathizers have been showing love to the family through calls and the social media, and this didn't even escape Bola Tinubu's political arch rival - oshokomole himself
See pics below
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by aDEOetREGE: 12:10am
Obviously, fayose is human.... Political differences aside.....
Sometimes life will kick u so hard in d as.s and d money in your account will add a slap to it, refusing to help....
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by Benita27(f): 12:10am
Life is fleeting.
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by Queenlovely(f): 12:20am
I weep whenever I read the book of Ecclesiastes. Though I am agnostic, I feel like it was written because of me. We are all dust and will return to dust. I felt so troubled in my heart about earthy things one day while I was driving, I just came down from my car and gave some random person I never knew my ipad and some cash( I didn't even count). There is nothing in life, we only have one life to live. Make good use of it. Break limitation and be remembered. How many wealthy men do you look up to without their money? People value worthy men not money
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by whateverkay(m): 12:27am
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by daewoorazer(m): 12:33am
Queenlovely:
U ehn... Female version of explore.r
A for Apple
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by clevvermind(m): 12:33am
I THINK FAYOSE WILL MAKE A GOOD PRESIDENT IN THIS COUNTRY. HE SHOULD BE GIVEN A CHANCE. THE DULLARD(BUHARI) HAS NOTHING MORE TO OFFER.
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by raker300: 12:37am
Few days after meeting Buhari..
Your son clutches his chest and dies of heart attack...
I no talk anything ooo..
But I thought heart attack is an old man disease?
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by Queenlovely(f): 12:37am
daewoorazer:yes
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by daewoorazer(m): 12:40am
Queenlovely:
Don't worry, I'll get hold of u..... Jes don't worry
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by pyyxxaro: 1:20am
Tony Anenih's son died this year of the same heart issue
The rest of them who have embezzled our funds should advice their Sons
A word is enough for the wise
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by Ratello: 2:54am
I wonder what is taking Fashola the Rocket Scientist of Ministry of Darkness so long to send his condolence to his former boss and benefactor.
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by bobbyfest(m): 6:44am
rip to the young man bt dt hw it pains wen u embezzle the public funds
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by Throwback: 6:56am
raker300:
You conveniently thought.
Better accept knowledge before you thought again based on false assumptions despite all the recent information and instances available.
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by cheezy4real(m): 7:13am
raker300:
Hope not used for 2019
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by LastSurvivor11: 9:23am
I would love to commiserate with him but I always feel bad whenever I remember hw he converted all the Lagos small land mass to his personal property..
RIP to the dead thou..
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by kay29000(m): 9:24am
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by Lilimax(f): 9:25am
Ratello:And how did you know he has not done so ?
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by naijamafioso: 9:26am
An adage in yoruba says "baa ba nja, bii ka ku ko". somebody help me interprete to english.
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by Chrisbeks: 9:26am
We are all human after all. Sometimes we just need to put aside our differences and just empathize with others
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:27am
It is only God that can comfort the Tinubu's family at this trying time.
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by givan(m): 9:28am
Tinubu himself is indirectly responsible for the death of his son as well as that of many other innocent lives. According to the news, the boy had heart attack and was rushed to a hospital in Lagos state ( where his father was once a governor). 'I think', if the father of the child had done something to put our hospitals in Lagos state in good shape while he was in power, God willing, the life of his child might have been prolonged.
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by J0hnTrevolt(m): 9:28am
I see. Condolence sir
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by lagdmark(m): 9:28am
pyyxxaro:The curses of the masses on the politicians maybe
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by helphelp: 9:29am
Life cycle MR. NIGER D
No one knows when the D will come, but it eventually does.
R. I. P Jide Tinubu
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by nairavsdollars: 9:29am
sycophants. the next thing on their mind now is ASO EBI
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by Emu4life(m): 9:29am
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by UmecheMoses(m): 9:29am
Ratello:
Is there power to recharge his phone?
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by oloriLFC(f): 9:30am
naijamafioso:That we are quarreling doesn't mean we should wish each other dead
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by xiji: 9:30am
|Re: Dele Momodu, Abike Dabiri, Fayose React To Jide Tinubu's Death by coluka: 9:31am
Person wey tinubu don donate to him mothers on the other side make them use am arrange 2019 matters for am.
