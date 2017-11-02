₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by saydfact(m): 3:32pm
Benue women protest half nude in support of anti-grazing law.
The women stormed Makurdi marching round major roads and streets in support of the new law prohibiting open grazing in the state.
They were received by Governor Ortom and his wife, Eunice at the government house, on Thursday, November 2, 2017.
source: http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/reason-why-benue-women-are-protesting-half-nude-in-makurdi
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by saydfact(m): 3:33pm
see uncensored pics here: http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/reason-why-benue-women-are-protesting-half-nude-in-makurdi
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by vengertime: 3:37pm
Buhari and his fulani killers right now
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by DanseMacabre(m): 3:38pm
Old women wey no wan respect their self. Who their shrunken bobby epp
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by DozieInc(m): 3:44pm
These woman have lost loved ones due to these grazing menace.
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by QueenOfNepal: 3:59pm
Happy for them
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by nairavsdollars: 4:13pm
Fayose and Ortom....you won my heart on this
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by iamJ(m): 4:13pm
I heard topless, i ran in
Only to see old women
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by Paperwhite(m): 4:13pm
After serving and allowing the Fulanis to kill many lives as possible? This is the only meaningful achievement Ortom have ever recorded as a governor. However, Benue people should still kick his sorry ass in the next guber polls.
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by Raxxye(m): 4:14pm
I want to implore Governor Ortom, and indeed, all Benue people to stand their ground and ensure that the anti-grazing law is implemented to the letter. This will encourage other states to follow suit. This should put an end to blood-letting by the weapon-wielding, blood-thirsty and God-forsaken Fulani herdsmen!
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by MrCuteking(m): 4:14pm
Benue women, the cheapest women in the world, be it old or young.
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by AceRoyal: 4:14pm
Medicine after so much death!
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by mosesbola(f): 4:14pm
I bin De expect to see young ladies fresh bobby...Not this old mama fallen olympic
Uncivilised set of people. ....
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by nijabazaar: 4:14pm
This good...Say no to the Marauders
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by XXLDICK(m): 4:14pm
Omenka, which one is your mama
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by multicash: 4:15pm
Hmm, na wa
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by blackpanda: 4:15pm
This topless nude protest has now been successfully bastardized by association of nigerian grannies ltd
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by cinoedhunter: 4:15pm
This one na normal phenomenon na for Benue
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by Leez(m): 4:15pm
saydfact:OMENKA ooooooo
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by timawoku(m): 4:16pm
Huge disappointment to vaseline crew members...
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by Paulreports(m): 4:16pm
saydfact:[color=#990000]
Where are the young girls why only old women? abi slay queens no dey farm?
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by 175(m): 4:16pm
XXLDICK:
Wickedness!
Do you think you will make heaven?
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by Kingkamba: 4:17pm
GOOD FOR THR BOKO BUHARI AND HIS FOOT SOLDIERS.
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by Jupxter: 4:17pm
saydfact:
Why
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by aldexrio(m): 4:17pm
pls thank God that poo was censored
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by dannybomb(m): 4:17pm
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by Koolking(m): 4:18pm
I was curious when I read the subject on fronpage..."topless women". Topless as in 'no head' or probably 'alien women' from Mars
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by IgedeBushBoy(m): 4:19pm
Must they go topless to air their view? Nawao
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by lexy2014: 4:19pm
saydfact:wetin de here wey u de cover oga?
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by IMASTEX: 4:19pm
Okay
|Re: Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife by abdelrahman: 4:20pm
OLD WOMEN,is that a breast!
