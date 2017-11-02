Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife (17314 Views)

The women stormed Makurdi marching round major roads and streets in support of the new law prohibiting open grazing in the state.



They were received by Governor Ortom and his wife, Eunice at the government house, on Thursday, November 2, 2017.





Buhari and his fulani killers right now 42 Likes 6 Shares

These woman have lost loved ones due to these grazing menace. 29 Likes 1 Share

Fayose and Ortom....you won my heart on this 25 Likes 2 Shares







This is the only meaningful achievement Ortom have ever recorded as a governor. However, Benue people should still kick his sorry ass in the next guber polls. After serving and allowing the Fulanis to kill many lives as possible?This is the only meaningful achievement Ortom have ever recorded as a governor. However, Benue people should still kick his sorry ass in the next guber polls. 15 Likes

I want to implore Governor Ortom, and indeed, all Benue people to stand their ground and ensure that the anti-grazing law is implemented to the letter. This will encourage other states to follow suit. This should put an end to blood-letting by the weapon-wielding, blood-thirsty and God-forsaken Fulani herdsmen! 6 Likes 1 Share

Medicine after so much death! 5 Likes

This good...Say no to the Marauders 1 Like

GOOD FOR THR BOKO BUHARI AND HIS FOOT SOLDIERS. 3 Likes

