…Say we can’t be second class citizens in our fathers’ land



…Beg FG to establish Mobile Police Units at flash points



…We’ve lost over 5,000 Benue citizens



…Ask Buhari to call Miyetti Allah to order or…



APPARENTLY disturbed by the negative reactions of some groups after the establishment of the anti-grazing law in Benue State, the lawmakers from the state on Friday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to support the law to save the citizens from the menace of herders.



The lawmakers also sent a warning signal that if the members of Miyetti Allah group were not called to order, Benue citizens may be forced to defend themselves because they can’t be second class citizens in their own Father land.



Addressing a press conference at the National Assembly, Spokesman of the Benue Reps caucus, Rep John Dyegh in a statement entitled:



Why FG Must Support Implementation Of Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue state said:



“This press conference is to sound a note of warning to those who have vowed to violate the law and cause crisis in the state.



“It is also to draw the attention of the Federal Government and make a passionate appeal to the President and Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari to grant full support to the Government of the State by giving a standing order to all security agencies to ensure maximum implementation of this wonderful piece of legislation.



“You are not unaware of the carnage and massive destruction visited on the peace-loving people of Benue by heartless terrorists operating under the cover of Fulani herdsmen for some years now.



“While this lasted, economic activities in the state were almost grounded as people abandoned their farms and businesses due to the ravaging activities of AK-47 bearing herdsmen, who constantly invaded their communities, destroyed farms, property, maimed and killed indiscriminately.



Dyegh continued, “the people of the state lived in constant fear of being attacked thereby forcing surviving victims of these dastard acts to abandon their homes.



“Our people are still living with the sordid memories of the massacre in virtually every nook and cranny of the state, particularly in Buruku, Guma, Tarka, Logo, Agatu, Gwer West and Gwer East etc. thousands of lives and property worth billions of naira have been lost to these inhuman actions of these so called Fulani herdsmen.



“Worried by the continued desecration of our land and a clear agenda to exterminate our people, the Benue State House of Assembly this year passed the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill, which was signed into law by the Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom on May 22, 2017.



“Benue people should not be treated as second class citizens or aliens in their own country.



“We must state here clearly and emphatically that the people of Benue have a long standing history with the Fulani’s dating tp decades of peaceful co-existence.



“The Fulani’s we know and lived with for decades bore only sticks, machetes and perhaps Dane guns.



“They mingled freely with us and exchanged banters, attended the same markets. But the so called AK-47 carrying herdsmen we see today are not the Fulani’s we know.



“We believe they are foreigners perhaps from neighbouring West African countries. They are a blood thirsty group of Fulani’s whose stock in trade is to maim, destroy and terminate lives.



“The Federal Government must therefore live up to her responsibility of protecting life and property and support the full implementation of this law so that the largely agrarian people of Benue can resume their farming activities and sleep with their two eyes closed.



The implementation of the law took effect on November 1, 2017.



After reading his text, other members of the caucus gave a vivid account of the travails of their constituents.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/buhari-must-support-benue-anti-grazing-law-reps/

Buhari, stop ke



You can only hear from him when benue people retairiate

Buhari is the chief sponsor and patron of the Killer Herdsmen... He even sends soldiers to protect the herdsmen. 3 Likes

How many times has buhari showed any concern about benue people killed by fulani herdsmen. Benue - you fate is in your hands. 1 Like





Late Nnamdi Kanu of cursed memory can testify to that in hell. They can rest assured baba will do anything, as far as it would benefit the good citizens of Nigeria, no matter the state. For instance, placing ipob Osus with terroristic tendencies where they belong in order to guarantee a smooth Erection in Anambla state.

aolawale025:

How many times has buhari showed any concern about benue people killed by fulani herdsmen. Benue - you fate is in your hands. Buhari has showñ great concern to the plight of Nigerians all over the country, including those in Benue and Anambla.



Buhari has showñ great concern to the plight of Nigerians all over the country, including those in Benue and Anambla.

Only blind ipob yoots will never see that since Kanu, their god, was put six feet under potorpotor by a twerking python.

Any one against the law is against people safety.

wetin concern me, they should just end in venue if they do anything in my village, I will send them to hell, for venue people waiting, sorry ofeke amaro mgbe eji ke nku ukwa

Corrinthians:

They can rest assured baba will do anything, as far as it would benefit the good citizens of Nigeria, no matter the state. For instance, placing ipob Osus with terroristic tendencies where they belong in order to guarantee a smooth Erection in Anambla state.



Late Nnamdi Kanu of cursed memory can testify to that in hell. Morning Benue time omenka Morning Benue time omenka

TANTUMERGO007:



Morning Benue time omenka Good morning my Jewish blother okoyeokoye from Potor Republic. Are you ready for today's spanking? Good morning my Jewish blother okoyeokoye from Potor Republic. Are you ready for today's spanking?

So Ortom is finally awake? coconut head

Corrinthians:

operation python dance even save nairaland from ipork madness. operation python dance even save nairaland from ipork madness. 1 Like 1 Share

Corrinthians:

Igbos don mess wit dis one tire.... chaiii. i feel ur pain Igbos don mess wit dis one tire.... chaiii. i feel ur pain 2 Likes

Ejanla07:







Igbos don mess wit dis one tire.... chaiii. i feel ur pain

Thats the famous she'male of nairaland on duty. Thats the famous she'male of nairaland on duty. 1 Like

Does he know the meaning of Anti Grazing Law first?

How do you expect him to support whats against his own business!

Us Nigerians need Jesus.



We need to kneel down at the altar and other nations will place their hands on us and pray powerful prayers for us. That's what we need.

Its been God all this while. Check details below and get ready for positive Change.

C'mon, good people of Benue! This isn't the time to suddenly develop a brain or grow a pair of balls! What makes you think that we have gotten bored with killing your men and raping your women? If anything, we just upgraded our drilling instruments from 7.5 inch analog, kunu powered rods to the more efficient 9.5 inch digital, burantashi powered drillers.

The party is just about to get started! Tell your politicians and your governor to withdraw that bill immediately. We will treat you with more love this time.

This one reason i advocate for decentralization police. Why should you begging prrsident to follow rules. Didnt the army just say the other day the will enforce rules. If you dont believe in army under buhari why do you suddenly believe plice are different?

So before any state we pass any bill buhari must approve of it, Nigerians making buhari to look like a mini god

So a state can not pass any bill without the approval of buhari' nigerians making buhari to look like a mini god

Buhari or no Buhari support the Benue Governor has done well by his people