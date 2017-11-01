₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:04am
…Say we can’t be second class citizens in our fathers’ land
…Beg FG to establish Mobile Police Units at flash points
…We’ve lost over 5,000 Benue citizens
…Ask Buhari to call Miyetti Allah to order or…
APPARENTLY disturbed by the negative reactions of some groups after the establishment of the anti-grazing law in Benue State, the lawmakers from the state on Friday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to support the law to save the citizens from the menace of herders.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/buhari-must-support-benue-anti-grazing-law-reps/
|Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by LUGBE: 6:07am
Buhari, stop ke
You can only hear from him when benue people retairiate
|Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by eezeribe(m): 6:15am
Buhari is the chief sponsor and patron of the Killer Herdsmen... He even sends soldiers to protect the herdsmen.
3 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by aolawale025: 6:22am
How many times has buhari showed any concern about benue people killed by fulani herdsmen. Benue - you fate is in your hands.
1 Like
|Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by Corrinthians(m): 6:29am
They can rest assured baba will do anything, as far as it would benefit the good citizens of Nigeria, no matter the state. For instance, placing ipob Osus with terroristic tendencies where they belong in order to guarantee a smooth Erection in Anambla state.
Late Nnamdi Kanu of cursed memory can testify to that in hell.
1 Like
|Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by Corrinthians(m): 6:34am
aolawale025:Buhari has showñ great concern to the plight of Nigerians all over the country, including those in Benue and Anambla.
Only blind ipob yoots will never see that since Kanu, their god, was put six feet under potorpotor by a twerking python.
1 Like
|Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by hisgrace090: 7:22am
Any one against the law is against people safety.
|Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by JUSTICE4Nigeria: 7:22am
wetin concern me, they should just end in venue if they do anything in my village, I will send them to hell, for venue people waiting, sorry ofeke amaro mgbe eji ke nku ukwa
|Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by TANTUMERGO007: 7:29am
Corrinthians:Morning Benue time omenka
|Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by Corrinthians(m): 7:58am
TANTUMERGO007:Good morning my Jewish blother okoyeokoye from Potor Republic. Are you ready for today's spanking?
|Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by MrMoney007: 8:11am
So Ortom is finally awake? coconut head
|Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by Stalwert: 8:21am
Corrinthians:
operation python dance even save nairaland from ipork madness.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by Ejanla07: 8:47am
Corrinthians:
Igbos don mess wit dis one tire.... chaiii. i feel ur pain
2 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by Ojiofor: 10:34am
Ejanla07:
Thats the famous she'male of nairaland on duty.
1 Like
|Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by otijah(m): 10:34am
Does he know the meaning of Anti Grazing Law first?
|Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by RichiB(m): 10:36am
How do you expect him to support whats against his own business!
|Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by Einl(m): 10:37am
Us Nigerians need Jesus.
We need to kneel down at the altar and other nations will place their hands on us and pray powerful prayers for us. That's what we need.
|Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by NON83221: 10:38am
Its been God all this while. Check details below and get ready for positive Change.
|Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by whirlwind7(m): 10:38am
C'mon, good people of Benue! This isn't the time to suddenly develop a brain or grow a pair of balls! What makes you think that we have gotten bored with killing your men and raping your women? If anything, we just upgraded our drilling instruments from 7.5 inch analog, kunu powered rods to the more efficient 9.5 inch digital, burantashi powered drillers.
The party is just about to get started! Tell your politicians and your governor to withdraw that bill immediately. We will treat you with more love this time.
|Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by Blue3k(m): 10:38am
This one reason i advocate for decentralization police. Why should you begging prrsident to follow rules. Didnt the army just say the other day the will enforce rules. If you dont believe in army under buhari why do you suddenly believe plice are different?
|Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by Hector09(m): 10:40am
So before any state we pass any bill buhari must approve of it, Nigerians making buhari to look like a mini god
|Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by Hector09(m): 10:41am
So a state can not pass any bill without the approval of buhari' nigerians making buhari to look like a mini god
|Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by AfriAskMen: 10:45am
|Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by Biggty(m): 10:47am
Buhari or no Buhari support the Benue Governor has done well by his people
|Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by igbodefender: 10:48am
#commercialcattleranching
