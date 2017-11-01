₦airaland Forum

Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:04am
…Say we can’t be second class citizens in our fathers’ land

…Beg FG to establish Mobile Police Units at flash points

…We’ve lost over 5,000 Benue citizens

…Ask Buhari to call Miyetti Allah to order or…

APPARENTLY disturbed by the negative reactions of some groups after the establishment of the anti-grazing law in Benue State, the lawmakers from the state on Friday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to support the law to save the citizens from the menace of herders.

The lawmakers also sent a warning signal that if the members of Miyetti Allah group were not called to order, Benue citizens may be forced to defend themselves because they can’t be second class citizens in their own Father land.

Addressing a press conference at the National Assembly, Spokesman of the Benue Reps caucus, Rep John Dyegh in a statement entitled:

Why FG Must Support Implementation Of Anti-Open Grazing Law In Benue state said:

“This press conference is to sound a note of warning to those who have vowed to violate the law and cause crisis in the state.

“It is also to draw the attention of the Federal Government and make a passionate appeal to the President and Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari to grant full support to the Government of the State by giving a standing order to all security agencies to ensure maximum implementation of this wonderful piece of legislation.

“You are not unaware of the carnage and massive destruction visited on the peace-loving people of Benue by heartless terrorists operating under the cover of Fulani herdsmen for some years now.

“While this lasted, economic activities in the state were almost grounded as people abandoned their farms and businesses due to the ravaging activities of AK-47 bearing herdsmen, who constantly invaded their communities, destroyed farms, property, maimed and killed indiscriminately.

Dyegh continued, “the people of the state lived in constant fear of being attacked thereby forcing surviving victims of these dastard acts to abandon their homes.

“Our people are still living with the sordid memories of the massacre in virtually every nook and cranny of the state, particularly in Buruku, Guma, Tarka, Logo, Agatu, Gwer West and Gwer East etc. thousands of lives and property worth billions of naira have been lost to these inhuman actions of these so called Fulani herdsmen.

“Worried by the continued desecration of our land and a clear agenda to exterminate our people, the Benue State House of Assembly this year passed the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill, which was signed into law by the Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom on May 22, 2017.

“Benue people should not be treated as second class citizens or aliens in their own country.

“We must state here clearly and emphatically that the people of Benue have a long standing history with the Fulani’s dating tp decades of peaceful co-existence.

“The Fulani’s we know and lived with for decades bore only sticks, machetes and perhaps Dane guns.

“They mingled freely with us and exchanged banters, attended the same markets. But the so called AK-47 carrying herdsmen we see today are not the Fulani’s we know.

“We believe they are foreigners perhaps from neighbouring West African countries. They are a blood thirsty group of Fulani’s whose stock in trade is to maim, destroy and terminate lives.

“The Federal Government must therefore live up to her responsibility of protecting life and property and support the full implementation of this law so that the largely agrarian people of Benue can resume their farming activities and sleep with their two eyes closed.

The implementation of the law took effect on November 1, 2017.

After reading his text, other members of the caucus gave a vivid account of the travails of their constituents.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/buhari-must-support-benue-anti-grazing-law-reps/

Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by LUGBE: 6:07am
Buhari, stop ke

You can only hear from him when benue people retairiate
Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by eezeribe(m): 6:15am
Buhari is the chief sponsor and patron of the Killer Herdsmen... He even sends soldiers to protect the herdsmen.

Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by aolawale025: 6:22am
How many times has buhari showed any concern about benue people killed by fulani herdsmen. Benue - you fate is in your hands.

Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by Corrinthians(m): 6:29am
They can rest assured baba will do anything, as far as it would benefit the good citizens of Nigeria, no matter the state. For instance, placing ipob Osus with terroristic tendencies where they belong in order to guarantee a smooth Erection in Anambla state. grin

Late Nnamdi Kanu of cursed memory can testify to that in hell. smiley

Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by Corrinthians(m): 6:34am
aolawale025:
How many times has buhari showed any concern about benue people killed by fulani herdsmen. Benue - you fate is in your hands.
Buhari has showñ great concern to the plight of Nigerians all over the country, including those in Benue and Anambla.

Only blind ipob yoots will never see that since Kanu, their god, was put six feet under potorpotor by a twerking python. cheesy

Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by hisgrace090: 7:22am
Any one against the law is against people safety.
Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by JUSTICE4Nigeria: 7:22am
wetin concern me, they should just end in venue if they do anything in my village, I will send them to hell, for venue people waiting, sorry ofeke amaro mgbe eji ke nku ukwa

Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by TANTUMERGO007: 7:29am
Corrinthians:
They can rest assured baba will do anything, as far as it would benefit the good citizens of Nigeria, no matter the state. For instance, placing ipob Osus with terroristic tendencies where they belong in order to guarantee a smooth Erection in Anambla state. grin

Late Nnamdi Kanu of cursed memory can testify to that in hell. smiley
Morning Benue time omenka
Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by Corrinthians(m): 7:58am
TANTUMERGO007:

Morning Benue time omenka
Good morning my Jewish blother okoyeokoye from Potor Republic. Are you ready for today's spanking? grin
Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by MrMoney007: 8:11am
So Ortom is finally awake? coconut head
Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by Stalwert: 8:21am
Corrinthians:
They can rest assured baba will do anything, as far as it would benefit the good citizens of Nigeria, no matter the state. For instance, placing ipob Osus with terroristic tendencies where they belong in order to guarantee a smooth Erection in Anambla state. grin

Late Nnamdi Kanu of cursed memory can testify to that in hell. smiley

grin grin grin operation python dance even save nairaland from ipork madness.

Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by Ejanla07: 8:47am
Corrinthians:
Buhari has showñ great concern to the plight of Nigerians all over the country, including those in Benue and Anambla.

Only blind ipob yoots will never see that since Kanu, their god, was out six feet under potorpotor by a twerking python. cheesy


Igbos don mess wit dis one tire.... chaiii. i feel ur pain

Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by Ojiofor: 10:34am
Ejanla07:



Igbos don mess wit dis one tire.... chaiii. i feel ur pain

Thats the famous she'male of nairaland on duty.

Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by otijah(m): 10:34am
Does he know the meaning of Anti Grazing Law first?
Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by RichiB(m): 10:36am
How do you expect him to support whats against his own business!
Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by Einl(m): 10:37am
Us Nigerians need Jesus.

We need to kneel down at the altar and other nations will place their hands on us and pray powerful prayers for us. That's what we need.
Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by NON83221: 10:38am
Its been God all this while. Check details below and get ready for positive Change.

Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by whirlwind7(m): 10:38am
C'mon, good people of Benue! This isn't the time to suddenly develop a brain or grow a pair of balls! What makes you think that we have gotten bored with killing your men and raping your women? If anything, we just upgraded our drilling instruments from 7.5 inch analog, kunu powered rods to the more efficient 9.5 inch digital, burantashi powered drillers.
The party is just about to get started! Tell your politicians and your governor to withdraw that bill immediately. We will treat you with more love this time.
Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by Blue3k(m): 10:38am
This one reason i advocate for decentralization police. Why should you begging prrsident to follow rules. Didnt the army just say the other day the will enforce rules. If you dont believe in army under buhari why do you suddenly believe plice are different?
Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by Hector09(m): 10:40am
So before any state we pass any bill buhari must approve of it, Nigerians making buhari to look like a mini god
Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by Hector09(m): 10:41am
So a state can not pass any bill without the approval of buhari' nigerians making buhari to look like a mini god
Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by AfriAskMen: 10:45am
undecided
Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by Biggty(m): 10:47am
Buhari or no Buhari support the Benue Governor has done well by his people
Re: Why Buhari Must Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law - Reps by igbodefender: 10:48am
#commercialcattleranching

