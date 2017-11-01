Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Benue’s Anti-open Grazing Law: Miyetti Allah Wants FG, NASS To Intervene (3666 Views)

Topless Women Support Benue Anti-Grazing Law, Received By Governor Ortom & Wife / Benue Bans Open Grazing Of Cattle, Stipulates 5-year-jail Term, N1m Fine / Fayose Signs Ekiti Open Grazing Prohibition Bill (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Chairman of the association, Danladi Ciroma, made the call on Sunday at a news conference in Lafia.





He said the law was implemented without due consultation with herdsmen in the state.





He added that “our people were not educated on modern method of rearing cattle so that when provision for ranching was being made, government would take into consideration the total number of cattle in the state.



“Due to lack of consultation, our people lack the technical know-how to conduct cattle ranching because even if we accept to practice it, we lack the needed expertise.





“We do not know the grass we need to grow and how it is grown, where to get it and how to preserve it for the cattle.”



He explained that countries like Kenya that successfully implemented ranching system spent more than five years educating herdsmen and provided the much-needed facilities before it was implemented.





Ciroma said apart from those who were the direct beneficiaries of ranches, animal health experts needed to be trained, while clinics and abattoirs, among other things, were supposed to be provided.



He added that the state did not take any step before enacting the law .



The zonal chairman, therefore, appealed to Federal Government, NASS and the international community to urgently prevail on the state government to reconsider the law for peace and unity in the area.



Meanwhile, the Chairman of the association in Nasarawa State, Malam Mohammed Hussaini, said

the implementation of the law in Benue led to influx of herdsmen and their cattle to Nasarawa, noting that the situation should be checked to avert conflicts between herdsmen and farmers.



Hussaini explained that the influx of cattle to Nasarawa had led to destruction of many

farm produce and appealed to relevant authorities to intervene to check any crisis in border towns.



The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Nasarawa, Idrisu Kennedy, however, gave

the assurance that measures were being taken to avert any incident.



The PPRO explained that the efforts of the police and other security agencies, as well as that of the state government and traditional rulers were geared toward averting breakdown of law and order in the state.



Newsmen report that the chairman of association in Benue and other herdsmen from North Central states attended the news conference.



The Benue Government had enacted an anti-open grazing law and fixed Nov. 1, 2017 as date to commence its implementation.



The state government stated that the law was in line with Section 4(7)(a) of the Constitution, Section 1 of the Land Use Act Chapter 202 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990.



The Section states that all land comprised in the territory of each state in the federation are vested in the governor of that state and such land shall be held in trust and administered for the use and common benefit of all Nigerians in accordance with the provisions of the Act.



To this end, Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue said it was in the spirit and letters of those enabling laws of the land that the Open Grazing (Prohibition) and Establishment of Ranches Law, 2017 was proposed and was judiciously enacted by Benue State House of Assembly.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/benues-anti-open-grazing-law-miyetti-allah-wants-fg-nass-intervene/amp/ Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has called on Federal Government, National Assembly (NASS) and international community to intervene in the Anti-Open Grazing Law operating in Benue.The Chairman of the association, Danladi Ciroma, made the call on Sunday at a news conference in Lafia.He said the law was implemented without due consultation with herdsmen in the state.He added that “our people were not educated on modern method of rearing cattle so that when provision for ranching was being made, government would take into consideration the total number of cattle in the state.“Due to lack of consultation, our people lack the technical know-how to conduct cattle ranching because even if we accept to practice it, we lack the needed expertise.“We do not know the grass we need to grow and how it is grown, where to get it and how to preserve it for the cattle.”He explained that countries like Kenya that successfully implemented ranching system spent more than five years educating herdsmen and provided the much-needed facilities before it was implemented.Ciroma said apart from those who were the direct beneficiaries of ranches, animal health experts needed to be trained, while clinics and abattoirs, among other things, were supposed to be provided.He added that the state did not take any step before enacting the law .The zonal chairman, therefore, appealed to Federal Government, NASS and the international community to urgently prevail on the state government to reconsider the law for peace and unity in the area.Meanwhile, the Chairman of the association in Nasarawa State, Malam Mohammed Hussaini, saidthe implementation of the law in Benue led to influx of herdsmen and their cattle to Nasarawa, noting that the situation should be checked to avert conflicts between herdsmen and farmers.Hussaini explained that the influx of cattle to Nasarawa had led to destruction of manyfarm produce and appealed to relevant authorities to intervene to check any crisis in border towns.The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Nasarawa, Idrisu Kennedy, however, gavethe assurance that measures were being taken to avert any incident.The PPRO explained that the efforts of the police and other security agencies, as well as that of the state government and traditional rulers were geared toward averting breakdown of law and order in the state.Newsmen report that the chairman of association in Benue and other herdsmen from North Central states attended the news conference.The Benue Government had enacted an anti-open grazing law and fixed Nov. 1, 2017 as date to commence its implementation.The state government stated that the law was in line with Section 4(7)(a) of the Constitution, Section 1 of the Land Use Act Chapter 202 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990.The Section states that all land comprised in the territory of each state in the federation are vested in the governor of that state and such land shall be held in trust and administered for the use and common benefit of all Nigerians in accordance with the provisions of the Act.To this end, Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue said it was in the spirit and letters of those enabling laws of the land that the Open Grazing (Prohibition) and Establishment of Ranches Law, 2017 was proposed and was judiciously enacted by Benue State House of Assembly. 1 Like



Lalasticlala, mynd44 Hahahahaha they are now begging oooh idiots!!Lalasticlala, mynd44 9 Likes

One of the greatest Lecturers in Political science, University of Nigeria, Nsukka wrote and I quote..





"Nigeria is Not a Zoo but a Jungle"



He went on to clarify his point and he continues.



"In Zoo, the Zoo management knows that A Lion can not be Kept where A Goat is kept, because the lion will definitely devour the Goat, Nomata how Charitable the Lion tries to be"



In Jungle, Animals are allowed and given freedom to live wherever they deem fit. meanwhile, Survival of the Fittest, will become the Order of the day. The lion will then have the opportunity to devour his preys without any punishment.



Now, relate what he said to Nigeria and Fulanis herdsmen and tell me if Nigeria is not a Jungle 15 Likes 1 Share

No going back on these idiots. 3 Likes

When will the stupid govs in South East start implementing anti grazing law? Only a Zoo practice open grazing. 2 Likes 1 Share

Thunder will fire FG if dey make d mistake of interfering with what God is using Governor Ortom to do... 5 Likes

the people of Benue have decided to discontinue open grazing of Cattle.





there is nothing the FG or international community can do to reverse this decision.





They massacred the people of Benue like fowls and still want to claim ownership of their land.





Not possible.





Other states should adopt the no open grazing policy....



Ranches should be provided instead.





this way, there will be less violence between the herdsmen and crop farmers. 5 Likes

Thunder scatter Miyetti Allah insha Allahu, amin kunfayakun 5 Likes

.

What Myetti Allah needs to do is contest the constitutionality of this absurd law at the supreme court. The government of Benue state has no right to pass discriminatory laws restricting Nigerian citizens from exercising their rights in that state. All these appeals will not work

They are not special. There will be no intervention

Paperwhite:

No going back on these idiots.

Saaruman:

When will the stupid govs in South East start implementing anti grazing law? Only a Zoo practice open grazing.

Which SE Governors?



Obiano paid herdsmen after they killed his people, Ugwuanyi ordered dry fasting after they killed his people and the Ebonyi clown said herdsmen have a right to roam akl over Igboland.



Guess what? All these Governors have houses in Lagos where they come to live among civilised beings. Which SE Governors?Obiano paid herdsmen after they killed his people, Ugwuanyi ordered dry fasting after they killed his people and the Ebonyi clown said herdsmen have a right to roam akl over Igboland.Guess what? All these Governors have houses in Lagos where they come to live among civilised beings. 4 Likes

So you can go on raping and slaughtering people? They should graze in sambisa.

Fulani herdsmen are in trouble really. Where will you head to?

Idiots. They they consult the villagers before they destroyed their farms?



They they consult the villagers before they killed them? 6 Likes



The zonal chairman, therefore, appealed to Federal Government, NASS and the international community to urgently prevail on the state government to reconsider the law for peace and unity in the area. I am sure Yoruba muslims will support this rubbish I am sure Yoruba muslims will support this rubbish 1 Like

I said it earlier that since the FG under Buhari had refused to stop the fulani herdsmen, different states, tribes and ethnicities would consider radical approaches to this madness.



By the time each state promulgates the anti open grazing bill, those sponsoring the murderous herdsmen would realize that in trying to dribble others, they have dribbled themselves. 3 Likes

DieBuhari:



I am sure Yoruba muslims will support this rubbish

Keep disgracing your lineage.



Have you forgotten that the last time fulani herdsmen raped your mothers and killed your fathers, your Governors ordered fasting for all of you flatheaded cowards?



Only Fayose has been able to do what none of your cowardly mediocre Governors should have done. Keep disgracing your lineage.Have you forgotten that the last time fulani herdsmen raped your mothers and killed your fathers, your Governors ordered fasting for all of you flatheaded cowards?Only Fayose has been able to do what none of your cowardly mediocre Governors should have done. 4 Likes 1 Share

they should come down to south west,we have enough land for them.are we not one nigeria again. 1 Like

loveth360:

they should come down to south west,we have enough land for them.are we not one nigeria again.

Unfortunately, a worthless Osu outcast of doubtful ancestry has no say in matters like these.



Your Ebonyi Governor has said herdsmen have a right to roam all over Igboland, so keep shut. Unfortunately, a worthless Osu outcast of doubtful ancestry has no say in matters like these.Your Ebonyi Governor has said herdsmen have a right to roam all over Igboland, so keep shut. 2 Likes

Due to lack of consultation, our people lack the technical know-how to conduct cattle ranching because even if we accept to practice it, we lack the needed expertise. I have serious issues with this wack line of thought from these herdsmen.



No innovation whatsoever from them, tells much about the archaic mindset of a typical cattle herdsman in Nigeria, they are not thinking beyond using the sticks and weird noise approach to cattle ranching. I'm very sure they will prefer open grazing to any other thing.



The Miyetti guys have indicted themselves already. WTF has the association doing since it had been set up! 1 Like

.

When they were busy killing, maiming, destroying they never thought of how their victims were feeling. They should pack their Load and head back to their various states. I thought they said these guys are from Lybia? Blood suckers... 2 Likes

no comment.

GoroTango:

What Myetti Allah needs to do is contest the constitutionality of this absurd law at the supreme court. The government of Benue state has no right to pass discriminatory laws restricting Nigerian citizens from exercising their rights in that state. All these appeals will not work

So there is a law that allows free movement of animals on your farm land?



Bravo to your intelligence



Nobody is restricting fulanis movement in the state, but to stop the open grazing which is illegal and even criminal. They should go buy land to rear their cows, no law permits animals to invade people's lands or farms in Nigeria.



Be guided So there is a law that allows free movement of animals on your farm land?Bravo to your intelligenceNobody is restricting fulanis movement in the state, but to stop the open grazing which is illegal and even criminal. They should go buy land to rear their cows, no law permits animals to invade people's lands or farms in Nigeria.Be guided 6 Likes

Ok

GoroTango:

What Myetti Allah needs to do is contest the constitutionality of this absurd law at the supreme court. The government of Benue state has no right to pass discriminatory laws restricting Nigerian citizens from exercising their rights in that state. All these appeals will not work

The day you contest this position, the beer sellers and brothel operators in the north would also contest the ban on their businesses.



If a fulani herdsman has a right to roam about the south with his cattle, I also have a right to open brothels and beer parlours in front of the palaces of all traditional rulers in the North.



You ingrates should be thankful that this law was duly passed. When they treated your madness at the Mambilla plateau, you cowards called the army to save you. Go there and roam your cattle na. The day you contest this position, the beer sellers and brothel operators in the north would also contest the ban on their businesses.If a fulani herdsman has a right to roam about the south with his cattle, I also have a right to open brothels and beer parlours in front of the palaces of all traditional rulers in the North.You ingrates should be thankful that this law was duly passed. When they treated your madness at the Mambilla plateau, you cowards called the army to save you. Go there and roam your cattle na. 12 Likes

They should go back to their desert.

GoroTango:

What Myetti Allah needs to do is contest the constitutionality of this absurd law at the supreme court. The government of Benue state has no right to pass discriminatory laws restricting Nigerian citizens from exercising their rights in that state. All these appeals will not work

Contest what nna?? So destroying people's farm should be a right of a citizen abi?? Una echiche dey mad sometimes! Contest what nna?? So destroying people's farm should be a right of a citizen abi?? Una echiche dey mad sometimes!

Intervene so you can keep killing and raping. Go to sambissa there's plenty grass there. The mistakes Britain added to Nigeria